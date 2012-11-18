local,
s3,
azureblob,
b2,
oracleobjectstorage and
smb
rclone config redacted support mechanism for showing redacted config (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ignore-listing-checksum flag to distinguish from
--ignore-checksum (nielash)
--resilient mode to allow recovery from self-correctable errors (nielash)
--create-empty-src-dirs (nielash)
--check-access during
--resync (nielash)
dryRun rc parameter being ignored (nielash)
go1.21 and make
go1.19 the minimum required version (Anagh Kumar Baranwal, Nick Craig-Wood)
ubuntu-latest (sitiom)
--multi-thread-chunk-size flag (Vitor Gomes)
--max-transfer limit is reached exit with code (10) (kapitainsky)
--allow-origin flag (yuudi)
nil check (Eng Zer Jun)
executeId to job listings (yuudi)
core/du to measure local disk usage (Nick Craig-Wood)
operations/settier to API (Drew Stinnett)
--check-base32768 flag to check can store all base32768 characters (Nick Craig-Wood)
--checkers (Nick Craig-Wood)
transferTime not being set in JSON logs (Jacob Hands)
--bind 0.0.0.0 allowing IPv6 and
--bind ::0 allowing IPv4 (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
nil (Nick Craig-Wood)
--cutoff-mode=soft and
--max-duration (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-min-free-space to control minimum free space on the disk containing the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
--box-impersonate to impersonate a user ID (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-fast-list-bug-fix to control ListR bug workaround (Nick Craig-Wood)
DirMove (Nick Craig-Wood)
OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Manoj Ghosh)
OpenChunkWriter and
ChunkWriter (Vitor Gomes)
lib/multipart (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-directory-markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend set command to update the running config (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend restore-status command (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-ssh to specify an external ssh binary to use (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-path-override (nielash)
--sftp-ssh (Nick Craig-Wood)
--swift-no-large-objects set (Julian Lepinski)
:writback to act as a simple cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
lsd/
ls with
--progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
.rclonelink files not being converted back to symlinks (Nick Craig-Wood)
.partial when copying to
local,
ftp,
sftp then renamed at the end of the transfer. (Janne Hellsten, Nick Craig-Wood)
sftp wrapped with
crypt.
--default-time 0s which will set this time to the time rclone started up.
--separator option to cat command (Loren Gordon)
config create making invalid config files (Nick Craig-Wood)
size to JSON logs when moving or copying an object (Nick Craig-Wood)
--disable !Feature (Nick Craig-Wood)
completion with alias to the old name (Nick Craig-Wood)
librclone with Go (alankrit)
--stat more efficient (Nick Craig-Wood)
--multi-thread-write-buffer-size for speed improvements on downloads (Paulo Schreiner)
check --download and
cat (Nick Craig-Wood)
config/listremotes includes remotes defined with environment variables (kapitainsky)
--no-check-certificate flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--suffix-keep-extension preserve 2 part extensions like .tar.gz (Nick Craig-Wood)
core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
maxDelete parameter being ignored via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from (douchen)
--progress and
--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
operations/stat with trailing
/ (Nick Craig-Wood)
--rc flags (Nick Craig-Wood)
options/get (Nick Craig-Wood)
--mount-case-insensitive to force the mount to be case insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood)
-l/
--links flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
-l/
--links is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
--metadata on Android (Nick Craig-Wood)
--crypt-suffix option to set a custom suffix for encrypted files (jladbrook)
--crypt-pass-bad-blocks to allow corrupted file output (Nick Craig-Wood)
base32768 encoding (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-env-auth to get IAM credentials from runtime (Peter Brunner)
--dropbox-pacer-min-sleep flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ficicher-cdn option to use the CDN for download (Nick Craig-Wood)
SetModTime is not supported to debug (Tobias Gion)
--gcs-user-project needed for requester pays (Christopher Merry)
serve restic from the username in the client cert. (Peter Fern)
--onedrive-av-override flag to download files flagged as virus (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone cleanup (albertony)
--s3-versions on individual objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-host-key-algorithms to allow specifying SSH host key algorithms (Joel)
--sftp-key-use-agent and
--sftp-key-file together needing private key file (Arnav Singh)
--uptobox-private flag to make all uploaded files private (Nick Craig-Wood)
--webdav-pacer-min-sleep (ed)
Range: header returning the wrong data (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-delete-size a delete size threshold (Leandro Sacchet)
@ and
+ in remote names (albertony)
--check-first and
--order-by are set then delete with perfect ordering (Nick Craig-Wood)
--auth-proxy (Matthias Baur)
--max-delete and
--max-delete-size (Nick Craig-Wood)
--allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
--checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood)
\\?\ prefixed paths as network share paths on windows (albertony)
--allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
%!w(<nil>) in "failed to read directory" error (Marks Polakovs)
--ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-acknowledge-abuse needs SA Manager permission (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to storageQuotaExceeded (Ninh Pham)
github.com/jlaffaye/ftp now fix is merged (Nick Craig-Wood)
--gcs-env-auth to pick up IAM credentials from env/instance (Peter Brunner)
--mega-use-https flag (NodudeWasTaken)
--onedrive-hash-type to change the hash in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
storage_tier option in config (Manoj Ghosh)
--s3-no-head is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-sts-endpoint to specify STS endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-endpoint is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone link (Kaloyan Raev)
rclone purge (Kaloyan Raev)
--rc-addr flag (which is an alternate for
--url) (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
--stdio (Nick Craig-Wood)
--baseurl handling after
lib/http refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)
SIGINFO (Ctrl-T) handler on FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and Dragonfly BSD (x3-apptech)
y,
M,
w,
d etc suffixes (Nick Craig-Wood)
--color to control terminal colors (Kevin Verstaen)
lib/http (Tom Mombourquette, Nick Craig-Wood)
lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood)
lib/http (Nolan Woods)
lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood)
t.Cleanup (Eng Zer Jun)
-M flag is specified (Nick Craig-Wood)
wasm_exec.js licence terms (Matthew Vernon)
golang.org/x/net/http2 to fix GO-2022-1144 (Nick Craig-Wood)
O_CREATE|O_RDONLY in
--vfs-cache-mode not full (Nick Craig-Wood)
--azureblob-no-check-container to assume container exists (Nick Craig-Wood)
--use-server-modtime support (Abdullah Saglam)
AuthorizationFailure when trying to create a create a container (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from and
NewObject (Anthony Pessy)
no_head is set (Arnie97)
Range requests (Arnie97)
Content-Range response header (Arnie97)
sfo3,
fra1,
syd1 (Jack)
GetBucketLocation to resolve s3 region (Anthony Pessy)
private if it is an empty string (Philip Harvey)
X-Amz-Acl: header (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-versions or
--s3-versions-at (Nick Craig-Wood)
remove in rclone_serve_restic command (Joda Stößer)
--s3-might-gzip to fix corrupted on transfer: sizes differ (Nick Craig-Wood)
Failed to sync: context canceled at the end of syncs (Nick Craig-Wood)
--xxx-min-tls-version option to select minimum TLS version for HTTP servers (Robert Newson)
--server-side-across-configs global flag for any backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
--copy-dest and
--compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood)
job/stopgroup to stop group (Evan Spensley)
--announce-interval to control SSDP Announce Interval (YanceyChiew)
--interface to Specify SSDP interface names line (Simon Bos)
--copy-dest and
--compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood)
UseFilter context flag and wrapping backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from when looking for a single file (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/listmounts not returning the full Fs entered in
mount/mount (Tom Mombourquette)
sync.Cond (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-stop-on-upload-limit obey quota exceeded error (Steve Kowalik)
--ftp-force-list-hidden option to show hidden items (Øyvind Heddeland Instefjord)
--gcs-endpoint flag and config parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-versions flag to show old versions of objects if enabled (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-version-at flag to show versions of objects at a particular time (Nick Craig-Wood)
backend versioning command to get/set bucket versioning (Nick Craig-Wood)
Purge to purge versions and
backend cleanup-hidden (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-sse-customer-key-base64 to supply keys with binary data (Richard Bateman)
--user-server-modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-no-system-metadata to suppress read and write of system metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
--swift-no-large-objects to reduce HEAD requests (Nick Craig-Wood)
remote= instead of
upstreams= (Nick Craig-Wood)
local,
s3 and
internetarchive backends
--metadata/
-M flag to control whether metadata is copied
--metadata-set flag to specify metadata for uploads
linux/arm/v6 to docker images (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-traverse and
--no-unicode-normalization (Nick Craig-Wood)
--header-filename to honor the HTTP header filename directive (J-P Treen)
--exclude-if-present flags (albertony)
--disable-http-keep-alives to disable HTTP Keep Alives (Nick Craig-Wood)
-v before calling curl. (Michael C Tiernan - MIT-Research Computing Project)
M flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--metadata/
-M flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
x/crypto/openpgp package with
ProtonMail/go-crypto (albertony)
--passive-port arguments are correct (Nick Craig-Wood)
--backup-dir can be in the root provided it is filtered (Nick)
--sparse,
--zero,
--pattern,
--ascii,
--chargen flags to control file contents (Nick Craig-Wood)
Shutdown method on backends (Martin Czygan)
--fast-list
--create-empty-src-dirs and
--exclude (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-duration and
--cutoff-mode soft (Nick Craig-Wood)
windows/arm64 (may still be problems - see #5828) (Nick Craig-Wood)
_netdev mount argument (Hugal31)
--vfs-fast-fingerprint for less accurate but faster fingerprints (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-disk-space-total-size option to manually set the total disk space (Claudio Maradonna)
--local-nounc flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--b2-version-at flag to show file versions at time specified (SwazRGB)
backend config -o config add a combined
AllDrives: remote (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-shared-with-me work with shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-resource-key for accessing link-shared files (Nick Craig-Wood)
exportformats and
importformats for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood)
root_folder_id to advanced section (Abhiraj)
disable_utf8 option (Jason Zheng)
github.com/jlaffaye/ftp from our fork (Nick Craig-Wood)
--gcs-no-check-bucket to minimise transactions and perms (Nick Gooding)
--gcs-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--poll-interval for onedrive (Hugo Laloge)
--sftp-chunk-size to control packets sizes for high latency links (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-concurrency to improve high latency transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-set-env option to set environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood)
min_free_space option for
lfs/
eplfs policies (Nick Craig-Wood)
eplus policy to select correct entry for existing files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--min-age/
-max-age from UTC to local as documented (Nick Craig-Wood)
--multi-thread-streams note to
--transfers. (Zsolt Ero)
--devname and fusermount: unknown option 'fsname' when mounting via rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
windows/arm64 build (
rclone mount not supported yet) (Nick Craig-Wood)
{{ regexp }} syntax to pattern matches (Nick Craig-Wood)
--human replaced by global
--human-readable (albertony)
github.com/jlaffaye/ftp to fix
go get github.com/rclone/rclone (Nick Craig-Wood)
/robots.txt (Nick Craig-Wood)
operations/publiclink default for
expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
transferQueueSize when summing up statistics group (Carlo Mion)
StatsInfo fields in the computation of the group sum (Carlo Mion)
--max-duration so it doesn't retry when the duration is exceeded (Nick Craig-Wood)
--devname to set the device name sent to FUSE for mount display (Nick Craig-Wood)
vfs/stats remote control to show statistics (Nick Craig-Wood)
failed to _ensure cache internal error: downloaders is nil error (Nick Craig-Wood)
base64 and
base32768 filename encoding options (Max Sum, Sinan Tan)
--azureblob-upload-concurrency parameter to speed uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
chunk_size as it is no longer needed (Nick Craig-Wood)
--azureblob-upload-concurrency to 16 by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-copy-shortcut-content (Abhiraj)
--drive-skip-dangling-shortcuts flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-export-formats shows all doc types (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ftp-ask-password to prompt for password when needed (Borna Butkovic)
Sites.Read.All (Charlie Jiang)
--onedrive-root-folder-id flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
400 pathIsTooLong error (ctrl-q)
ListObjectsV2 for faster listings (Felix Bünemann)
ListObject v1 on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood)
ETag on multipart transfers to verify the transfer was OK (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-use-multipart-etag provider quirk to disable this on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood)
GLACIER_IR storage class (Yunhai Luo)
Content-MD5 workaround for object-lock enabled buckets (Paulo Martins)
--no-head flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
md5sum/
sha1sum commands to look for (albertony)
known_hosts file (Nick Craig-Wood)
// in (Nick Craig-Wood)
operations/stat api (Nick Craig-Wood)
--cache-dir value to an absolute path (albertony)
--ignore-existing will not delete skipped files (Nathan Collins)
ERROR or
UNSUPPORTED in output (Ivan Andreev)
RcloneFreeString function (albertony)
--human-readable global option to print human-readable sizes (albertony)
u to toggle human-readable (albertony)
rmdirs -v output (Justin Winokur)
--dry-run/
-i (albertony)
ECLOSED when truncating file handles to fix intermittent bad file descriptor error (Nick Craig-Wood)
--crypt-no-data-encryption (Ivan Andreev)
--crypt-no-data-encryption (Nick Craig-Wood)
--azureblob-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori)
--box-list-chunk to control listing chunk size (Nick Craig-Wood)
--checkers threads (Nick Craig-Wood)
--box-owned-by to only show items owned by the login passed (Nick Craig-Wood)
operation_blocked_temporary errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-upload-cutoff (YenForYang)
-o config option to
backend drives to make config for all shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dropbox-batch-commit-timeout to control batch timeout (Nick Craig-Wood)
SetModTime to support modtime-only changes (albertony)
SetModTime and corrupt files in general (albertony)
UserInfo (
rclone config userinfo) feature (albertony)
rclone link command (albertony)
shared_credentials_file auth after reverting incorrect fix (Nick Craig-Wood)
--quiet option, not quite quiet (yedamo)
serve http exiting directly after starting (Cnly)
--daemon mode (Ivan Andreev)
--sftp-disable-concurrent-reads (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone md5sum -C etc
dbhashsum: Remove command deprecated a year ago (Ivan Andreev)
cache: Deprecate cache backend (Ivan Andreev)
--disable-http2 for global http2 disable (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dump imply
-vv (Alex Chen)
config create and friends to take
key=value parameters (Nick Craig-Wood)
--template config and flags to serve/data (Nolan Woods)
--size flag for more efficient uploads of known size (Nazar Mishturak)
--stdio flag to serve via stdio (Tom)
--no-traverse when
--files-from is set (Nick Gaya)
test makefiles
--seed flag and make data generated repeatable (Nick Craig-Wood)
--compare-dest (Nick Gaya)
--vfs-cache-max-size handling at cache poll interval (Leo Luan)
--local-unicode-normalization (and remove
--local-no-unicode-normalization) (Nick Craig-Wood)
--b2-versions (Dominik Mydlil)
--dropbox-batch-mode flag to speed up uploading (Nick Craig-Wood)
--expire is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
list_chunk option (Nick Gaya)
--s3-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori)
known_hosts_file (albertony)
too many open files (acsfer)
--package flag)
histogram - Makes a histogram of file name characters.
info - Discovers file name or other limitations for paths.
makefiles - Make a random file hierarchy for testing.
memory - Load all the objects at remote:path into memory and report memory stats.
--drive-shared-with-me use
drive,shared_with_me:
GO386=softfloat instead of deprecated
GO386=387 for 386 builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
--config "" or
"/notfound" for in memory config only (Nick Craig-Wood)
--rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
--compare-dest and
--copy-dest flag (K265)
--exclude "dir/" equivalent to
--exclude "dir/**" (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dscp for QoS with differentiated services (Max Sum)
options/local to see the options configured in the context (Nick Craig-Wood)
_config parameter to set global config for just this rc call (Nick Craig-Wood)
_filter parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
fscache/clear and
fscache/entries to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
core/stats (albertony)
core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
fs= params to be a JSON blob (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone rcd command. (Naveen Honest Raj)
--rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-duration timeout (Nick Craig-Wood)
--low-level-retries=0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-used-is-size to report used space using recursive scan (tYYGH)
--vfs-cache-mode writes/
full and no write (Nick Craig-Wood)
--local-no-preallocate (David Sze)
nounc an advanced option except on Windows (albertony)
--fs-cache-expire-duration to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
--timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood)
--timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ftp-close-timeout flag for use with awkward ftp servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-profile which wasn't working (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-set-modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)
--timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone config reconnect after this (buengese)
--bwlimit for upload and download (Nick Craig-Wood)
--download flag to md5sum/sha1sum/hashsum to force rclone to download and hash files locally (lostheli)
--progress-terminal-title to print ETA to terminal title (LaSombra)
--by-hash to dedupe on content hash not file name (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dedupe-mode list to just list dupes, changing nothing (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from check files concurrently (zhucan)
--dry-run (Ingo Weiss)
--dry-run or
--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-console on windows to hide the console window (albertony)
! (error) and
. (unreadable) file flags to go with
e (empty) (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone obscure - ignore newline at end of line (Nick Craig-Wood)
--log-file (Nick Craig-Wood)
--cutoff-mode hard not cutting off immediately (Nick Craig-Wood)
--immutable error message (Nick Craig-Wood)
--cutoff-mode soft & cautious so it doesn't end the transfer early (Nick Craig-Wood)
--immutable errors retrying many times (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone mount actually run
rclone cmount under macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode full and
--buffer-size 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
--local-zero-size-links to fix sync on some virtual filesystems (Riccardo Iaconelli)
--azureblob-archive-tier-delete (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from and
restic serve in particular
rclone backend copyid command for copying files by ID (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-stop-on-download-limit to stop transfers when the download limit is exceeded (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
rclone lsf etc can read the IDs (buengese)
--ftp-disable-msld option to ignore MLSD for really old servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood)
Entry doesn't belong in directory "" (same as directory) - ignoring (Nick Craig-Wood)
--gphotos-include-archived to show archived photos as well (Nicolas Rueff)
--s3-disable-http2 to disable http/2 (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
--s3-no-head parameter to minimise transactions on upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
--tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-use-fstat for unusual SFTP servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--swift-leave-parts-on-error (Nguyễn Hữu Luân)
brew tag to throw an error when using mount in the binaries installed via Homebrew (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
rclone config may be insecure
~ and environment vars in file names they use (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone cmount on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/listmounts option for listing current mounts (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
operations/uploadfile to upload a file through rc using encoding multipart/form-data (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
core/command to execute rclone terminal commands. (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
rclone check
--dry-run/
-i/
--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
--checkers files concurrently (Nick Craig-Wood)
--download flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone obscure: Allow obscure command to accept password on STDIN (David Ibarra)
rclone config
rclone cryptcheck: Add reporting of filenames for same/missing/changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone dedupe: Make it obey the
--size-only flag for duplicate detection (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone link: Add
--expire and
--unlink flags (Roman Kredentser)
rclone mkdir: Warn when using mkdir on remotes which can't have empty directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone rc: Allow JSON parameters to simplify command line usage (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone serve ftp
rclone serve restic: Expose interfaces so that rclone can be used as a library from within restic (Jack)
rclone sync: Add
--track-renames-strategy leaf (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone touch: Add ability to set nanosecond resolution times (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone tree: Remove
-i shorthand for
--noindent as it conflicts with
-i/
--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
speed/
speedAvg (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone check: Fix successful retries with
--download counting errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone dedupe: Fix logging to be easier to understand (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone cmount instead of
rclone mount
mount/mount remote control take vfsOpt option (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/listmounts (Nick Craig-Wood)
-o uid/gid=-1 if user supplies
-o uid/gid. (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-writeback option to delay writes back to cloud storage (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-read-ahead parameter for use with
--vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-modes writes on backends which can't stream (Nick Craig-Wood)
fs parameter to vfs rc methods (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode minimal (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
--local-no-updated to provide a consistent view of changing objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
--local-no-set-modtime option to prevent modtime changes (tyhuber1)
--crypt-server-side-across-configs flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend drives to list shared drives (teamdrives) (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend untrash (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-starred-only to only show starred files (Jay McEntire)
--drive-alternate-export as it is no longer needed (themylogin)
rclone link by removing expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dump bodies and
--dump auth for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood)
--onedrive-no-versions flag to remove old versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone link for public link creation (buengese)
rclone link for public link sharing (Roman Kredentser)
rclone backend restore command to restore objects from GLACIER (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone cleanup and
rclone backend cleanup to clean unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend list-multipart-uploads to list unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-max-upload-parts support (Kamil Trzciński)
--s3-no-check-bucket for minimising rclone transactions and perms (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-profile and
--s3-shared-credentials-file options (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-copy-cutoff to < 5GB for Backblaze S3 compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-subsystem and
--sftp-server-command options (aus)
Special thanks to Martin Michlmayr for proof reading and correcting all the docs and Edward Barker for helping re-write the front page.
rclone backend stats cache: (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone hashsum DropboxHash (Nick Craig-Wood)
--header-download and
--header-upload flags for setting HTTP headers when uploading/downloading (Tim Gallant)
--header flag to add HTTP headers to every HTTP transaction (Nick Craig-Wood)
--check-first to do all checking before starting transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--track-renames-strategy for configurable matching criteria for
--track-renames (Bernd Schoolmann)
--cutoff-mode hard,soft,cautious (Shing Kit Chan & Franklyn Tackitt)
--files-from -) can read from stdin (fishbullet)
--error-on-no-transfer option (Jon Fautley)
--order-by xxx,mixed for copying some small and some big files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-backlog to be negative meaning as large as possible (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-unicode-normalization flag to allow Unicode filenames to remain unique (Ben Zenker)
--min-age/
--max-age to take a date as well as a duration (Nick Craig-Wood)
--password-command allow use of stdin (Sébastien Gross)
-trimpath to release build for reproduceable builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
--obscure and
--no-obscure flags to
config create/
update (Nick Craig-Wood)
config show take
remote: as well as
remote (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-clobber flag (Denis)
--rmdirs flag to delete directories as well (Kush)
--files-from-raw flag (Ankur Gupta)
--hash-type parameter and use it in lsf to speed up hashing (Nick Craig-Wood)
-o/
--opt and
-a/
--arg for more structured input (Nick Craig-Wood)
backend/command for running backend-specific commands remotely (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/mount command for starting
rclone mount via the API (Chaitanya)
--template flag for user defined markup (calistri)
--key flag (Maxime Suret)
--localtime flag to make
--timestamp localtime not UTC (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-check-certificate is honored by oauth token fetch (Mark Spieth)
--ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-transfer more accurate (Nick Craig-Wood)
--delete-before (Nick Craig-Wood)
--async-read flag to disable asynchronous reads (Nick Craig-Wood)
--allow-root flag with a warning as it has been removed upstream (Nick Craig-Wood)
--allow-non-empty used on Windows and clarify docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
mount/types (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-read-wait and
--vfs-write-wait flags to control time waiting for a sequential read/write (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-read-wait to 20ms (it was 5ms and not configurable) (Nick Craig-Wood)
df output more consistent on a rclone mount. (Yves G)
--local-no-sparse flag for disabling sparse files (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend noop for testing purposes (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend stats command (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend decode/
encode commands to replicate functionality of
cryptdecode (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
rcat is now supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
--azureblob-disable-checksum flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
InvalidBlobOrBlock error as it may indicate block concurrency problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
Object.parseTimeString() (Lars Lehtonen)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
largeUpload.clearUploadURL() (Lars Lehtonen)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--drive-skip-shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend shortcut command for creating shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone backend command to change
service_account_file and
chunk_size (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
--fast-list and
--drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to
teamDriveFileLimitExceeded. (harry)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
ARCHIVE storage class to help (Adam Stroud)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--jottacloud-trashed-only (buengese)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
RawURLEncoding when decoding base64 encoded login token (buengese)
--onedrive-server-side-across-configs (Nick Craig-Wood)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
quotaLimitReached to be fatal (harry)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
rclone cleanup remove pending multipart uploads older than 24h (Nick Craig-Wood)
multiUploader.list() (Lars Lehtonen)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--low-level-retries as the number of SDK retries (Aleksandar Janković)
session.New() with
session.NewSession() (Lars Lehtonen)
--s3-disable-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-pem-key to support inline key files (calisro)
set_modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
X-OC-Mtime header for Transip compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
about (Yves G)
--header-upload and
--header-download (Tim Gallant)
--backend-encoding parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
--max-duration flag to control the maximum duration of a transfer session (boosh)
--expect-continue-timeout flag, default 1s (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-check-dest flag for copying without testing the destination (Nick Craig-Wood)
--order-by flag to order transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--password-command to allow dynamic config password (Damon Permezel)
--stdout flag to write to stdout (Nick Craig-Wood)
--base64 flag (landall)
--no-mimetype flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--one-way recursing more directories than it needs to (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-modes writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
fatal error: concurrent map writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-stop-on-upload-limit flag to stop syncs when upload limit reached (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-use-shared-date to use date file was shared instead of modified date (Garry McNulty)
--fast-list when using appDataFolder (Nick Craig-Wood)
insufficient_space errors as non retriable errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
--opendrive-chunk-size (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-copy-cutoff for size to switch to multipart copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-list-chunk option for bucket listing (Thomas Kriechbaumer)
--sftp-skip-links to skip symlinks and non regular files (Nick Craig-Wood)
DropboxHash and
CRC-32 (Nick Craig-Wood)
--auto-filename flag for using file name from URL in destination path (Denis)
--update/
-u not transfer files that haven't changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from without --no-traverse doing a recursive scan (Nick Craig-Wood)
--progress work in git bash on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
--size-only and
--ignore-size together. (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from is in use (Michele Caci)
--vfs-case-insensitive for windows/macOS mounts (Ivan Andreev)
unverified: prefix on sha1 to improve interop (e.g. with CyberDuck) (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-shared-with-me from the root with lsand
--fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
--http-no-head to stop rclone doing HEAD in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-ask-password trying to contact the ssh agent (Nick Craig-Wood)
--sftp-use-insecure-cipher (Carlos Ferreyra)
--progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
-u/
--update with google photos / files of unknown size (Nick Craig-Wood)
--compare-dest &
--copy-dest (yparitcher)
--suffix without
--backup-dir for backup to current dir (yparitcher)
config reconnect to re-login (re-run the oauth login) for the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood)
config userinfo to discover which user you are logged in as. (Nick Craig-Wood)
config disconnect to disconnect you (log out) from the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood)
--use-json-log for JSON logging (justinalin)
--ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
--size-only mode (Nick Craig-Wood)
--baseurl for rcd and web-gui (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
--auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
--baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
--baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
--baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
--auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-traverse (buengese)
--loopback with rc/list and others (Nick Craig-Wood)
--daemon-timeout to 15 minutes on macOS and FreeBSD (Nick Craig-Wood)
--vfs-cache-mode minimal and
writes ignoring cached files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--local-case-sensitive and
--local-case-insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-trashed-only (ginvine)
--http-headers flag for setting arbitrary headers (Nick Craig-Wood)
--webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood)
--webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood)
--multi-thread-cutoff and
--multi-thread-streams
--ignore-case-sync for forced case insensitivity (garry415)
--stats-one-line-date and
--stats-one-line-date-format (Peter Berbec)
--no-check-certificate (Stefan Breunig)
--loopback flag to run commands directly without a server (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ftp-public-ip flag to specify public IP (calistri)
--private-repos in
serve restic (Florian Apolloner)
--backup-dir (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ignore-checksum is in effect, don't calculate checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
--rc-serve (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-server-side-across-configs to default back to old server-side copy semantics by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-size-as-quota to show storage quota usage for file size (Garry McNulty)
--ftp-no-check-certificate option for FTPS (Gary Kim)
--s3-use-accelerate-endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
df results so it can cope with -ve results (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list for listing operations where it won't use more memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
ListR
dedupe,
serve restic
lsf,
ls,
lsl,
lsjson,
lsd,
md5sum,
sha1sum,
hashsum,
size,
delete,
cat,
settier
--disable ListR to get old behaviour if required
--files-from traverse the destination unless
--no-traverse is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from with Google drive and excessive API use in general.
--max-transfer (Nick Craig-Wood)
--create-empty-src-dirs flag and default to not creating empty dirs (ishuah)
--ca-cert/
--client-cert/
--client-key (Nick Craig-Wood)
--suffix-keep-extension for use with
--suffix (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-only and
--dirs-only flags (calistri)
rclone link (Nick Craig-Wood)
--stats-unit bits is in effect (Nick Craig-Wood)
src_last_modified_millis (Nick Craig-Wood)
--skip-checksum-gphotos to ignore incorrect checksums on Google Photos (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list eventual consistency (Nestar47)
--ftp-concurrency to limit maximum number of connections (Nick Craig-Wood)
--http-no-slash for websites with directories with no slashes (Nick Craig-Wood)
--no-traverse flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--use-mmap if having memory problems - not default yet
--files-from (Nick Craig-Wood)
--use-cookies for all HTTP based remotes (qip)
--checksum is set but there are no hashes available (Nick Craig-Wood)
-l short flag as it conflicts with the new global flag (weetmuts)
--progress crash under Windows Jenkins (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dry-run (Denis Skovpen)
--vfs-cache-max-size to limit the total size of the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dir-perms and
--file-perms flags to set default permissions (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dry-run set (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list flag
-l/
--links (symbolic link translation) (yair@unicorn)
link.rclonelink - see local backend docs for more info
-L/
--copy-links
--dump headers,
--tpslimit, etc. (Nick Craig-Wood)
--b2-disable-checksum flag (Wojciech Smigielski)
--drive-pacer-min-sleep and
--drive-pacer-burst to control the pacer
vfs/refresh (Fabian Möller)
--drive-impersonate and appfolders (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from and nonexistent files (Nick Craig-Wood)
--qingstor-upload-concurrency to 1 to work around bug (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-upload-cutoff for single part uploads below this (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-upload-concurrency default to 4 to increase performance (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-bucket-acl to control bucket ACL (Nick Craig-Wood)
--swift-no-chunk to disable segmented uploads in rcat/mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
--rc-no-auth flag
--rc-files flag to serve files on the rc http server
--rc port is in use already
--files-from only read the objects specified and don't scan directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
--ignore-case flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--json flag for structured JSON input (Nick Craig-Wood)
--user and
--pass flags and interpret
--rc-user,
--rc-pass,
--rc-addr (Nick Craig-Wood)
--progress update the stats correctly at the end (Nick Craig-Wood)
--dry-run (Nick Craig-Wood)
--volname work for Windows and macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list handing of empty folders (albertony)
+ and
& in (Nick Craig-Wood)
--webdav-user and
--webdav-pass flags work (Nick Craig-Wood)
--log-format flag for more control over log output (dcpu)
--config (albertony)
--progress on windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
--azureblob-list-chunk parameter (Santiago Rodríguez)
--drive-import-formats - google docs can now be imported (Fabian Möller)
--drive-v2-download-min-size a workaround for slow downloads (Fabian Möller)
--fast-list support (albertony)
--jottacloud-hard-delete (albertony)
--s3-v2-auth flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--backup-dir on union backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
Point release to fix hubic and azureblob backends.
--progress and
--stats 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
--progress/
-P flag to show interactive progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
--stats-one-line flag for single line stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
--bwlimit (Mateusz)
--etag-hash (Nick Craig-Wood)
version --check: Prints the current release and beta versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
--delete-empty-src-dirs flag to delete all empty dirs on move (ishuah)
--daemon-timeout flag for OSXFUSE (Nick Craig-Wood)
--daemon not working with encrypted config (Alex Chen)
--local-no-unicode-normalization is supplied (Nick Craig-Wood)
--box-commit-retries flag defaulting to 100 to fix large uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
--drive-keep-revision-forever flag (lewapm)
--fast-list for large speedups (Fabian Möller)
--fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
df support). (Sebastian Bünger)
--mega-hard-delete flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
--fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
--s3-force-path-style (Nick Craig-Wood)
storage_policy (Ruben Vandamme)
storage_url or
auth_token can be overridden (Nick Craig-Wood)
--files-from work-around
--max-transfer flag to quit transferring at a limit
--max-transfer exceeded
--one-way flag (Kasper Byrdal Nielsen)
--rc port
--absolute flag to add a leading / onto path names
--csv flag for compliant CSV output
--retries-sleep flag (Benjamin Joseph Dag)
--log-file fixed for unix (Filip Bartodziej)
--noappledouble
--noapplexattr
--volname flag and remove special chars from it
--daemon work for macOS without CGO
--vfs-read-chunk-size and
--vfs-read-chunk-size-limit (Fabian Möller)
-L to your command line to copy files with reparse points
/ in the path
--drive-acknowledge-abuse to download flagged files
--drive-alternate-export to fix large doc export
--s3-upload-concurrency (themylogin)
--s3-chunk-size which was always using the minimum
--ssh-path-override flag (Piotr Oleszczyk)
make tarball (Chih-Hsuan Yen)
df)
--attr-timeout default to
1s - fixes:
df -i (upstream fix)
. and
.. from directory listing
--s3-disable-checksum to disable checksum uploading (Chris Redekop)
lsf: list for parsing purposes (Jakub Tasiemski)
serve restic: for serving a remote as a Restic REST endpoint
rc: enable the remote control of a running rclone
--max-delete flag to add a delete threshold (Bjørn Erik Pedersen)
cat: Use RangeOption for limited fetches to make more efficient
cryptcheck: make reading of nonce more efficient with RangeOption
--user
--pass and
--htpasswd for authentication
copy/
move: detect file size change during copy/move and abort transfer (ishuah)
cryptdecode: added option to return encrypted file names. (ishuah)
lsjson: add
--encrypted to show encrypted name (Jakub Tasiemski)
--stats-file-name-length to specify the printed file name length for stats (Will Gunn)
--backup-dir don't delete files if we can't set their modtime
--backup-dir
serve http: fix serving files with : in - fixes
--exclude-if-present to ignore directories which it doesn't have permission for (Iakov Davydov)
--no-traverse flag because it is obsolete
--attr-timeout flag to control attribute caching in kernel
--daemon flag to allow mount to run in the background (ishuah)
--vfs-cache-mode writes and above
--vfs-cache-poll-interval=0
--cache-db-wait-time flag
--drive-impersonate for service accounts
--drive-use-created-date to use created date as modified date (nbuchanan)
--drive-auth-owner-only to look in all directories
--sftp-ask-password flag to prompt for password when needed (Leo R. Lundgren)
set_modtime configuration option
rcat - read from standard input and stream upload
tree - shows a nicely formatted recursive listing
cryptdecode - decode encrypted file names (thanks ishuah)
config show - print the config file
config file - print the config file location
sync
dedupe - implement merging of duplicate directories
check and
cryptcheck made more consistent and use less memory
cleanup for remaining remotes (thanks ishuah)
--immutable for ensuring that files don't change (thanks Jacob McNamee)
--user-agent option (thanks Alex McGrath Kraak)
--disable flag to disable optional features
--bind flag for choosing the local addr on outgoing connections
sync
check obey
--ignore-size
config ensures newly written config is on the same mount
--skip-links to suppress symlink warnings (thanks Zhiming Wang)
rcat internals to support uploads from all remotes
--fast-list
--drive-use-trash to
true
--b2-hard-delete to permanently delete (not hide) files (thanks John Papandriopoulos)
default container
endpoint_type config
: in
rclone mount to limit external apps
--size-only or
--checksum to avoid this
--stats flag
--files-from operations iterating through the source bucket.
rclone check shows count of hashes that couldn't be checked
rclone listremotes command
Authorization: lines from
--dump-headers output
rclone move command
rclone check on encrypted file systems
-q
rclone mount - FUSE
--no-modtime,
--debug-fuse,
--read-only,
--allow-non-empty,
--allow-root,
--allow-other
--default-permissions,
--write-back-cache,
--max-read-ahead,
--umask,
--uid,
--gid
--dir-cache-time to control caching of directory entries
-no-seek flag to disable
--acd-upload-wait-per-gb
-x/
--one-file-system to stay on a single file system
.epub,
.odp and
.tsv as export formats.
rclone config now goes through the wizard
+ in them.
X-Bz-Test-Mode header.
--max-size 0b
b suffix so we can specify bytes in --bwlimit, --min-size, etc.
-I, --ignore-times for unconditional upload
dedupecommand
--dry-run
--dedupe-mode for non interactive running
--dedupe-mode interactive - interactive the default.
--dedupe-mode skip - removes identical files then skips anything left.
--dedupe-mode first - removes identical files then keeps the first one.
--dedupe-mode newest - removes identical files then keeps the newest one.
--dedupe-mode oldest - removes identical files then keeps the oldest one.
--dedupe-mode rename - removes identical files then renames the rest to be different.
--size-only flag.
--size-only.
rclone config adding more help and making it easier to understand
-u/
--update so creation times can be used on all remotes
--low-level-retries flag
--no-gzip-encoding
--dry-run set
move command
--log-file
delete command to wait until all finished - fixes missing deletes.
more than one upload using auth token
storage_url in the config - thanks Xavier Lucas
rclone authorize
delete command which does obey the filters (unlike
purge)
dedupe command to deduplicate a remote. Useful with Google Drive.
--ignore-existing flag to skip all files that exist on destination.
--delete-before,
--delete-during,
--delete-after flags.
--memprofile flag to debug memory use.
--include rules add their implicit exclude * at the end of the filter list
--drive-auth-owner-only to only consider files owned by the user - thanks Björn Harrtell
+ in.
--dry-run!
--no-check-certificate option to disable server certificate verification
rclone size for measuring remotes
--dump-headers
--drive-use-trash flag so rclone trashes instead of deletes