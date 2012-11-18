Changelog

v1.64.0 - 2023-09-11

See commits

New backends Proton Drive (Chun-Hung Tseng) Quatrix (Oksana, Volodymyr Kit) New S3 providers Synology C2 (BakaWang) Leviia (Benjamin) New Jottacloud providers Onlime (Fjodor42) Telia Sky (NoLooseEnds)

Major changes Multi-thread transfers (Vitor Gomes, Nick Craig-Wood, Manoj Ghosh, Edwin Mackenzie-Owen) Multi-thread transfers are now available when transferring to: local , s3 , azureblob , b2 , oracleobjectstorage and smb This greatly improves transfer speed between two network sources. In memory buffering has been unified between all backends and should share memory better. See --multi-thread docs for more info

New commands rclone config redacted support mechanism for showing redacted config (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features accounting Show server side stats in own lines and not as bytes transferred (Nick Craig-Wood) bisync Add new --ignore-listing-checksum flag to distinguish from --ignore-checksum (nielash) Add experimental --resilient mode to allow recovery from self-correctable errors (nielash) Add support for --create-empty-src-dirs (nielash) Dry runs no longer commit filter changes (nielash) Enforce --check-access during --resync (nielash) Apply filters correctly during deletes (nielash) Equality check before renaming (leave identical files alone) (nielash) Fix dryRun rc parameter being ignored (nielash) build Update to go1.21 and make go1.19 the minimum required version (Anagh Kumar Baranwal, Nick Craig-Wood) Update dependencies (Nick Craig-Wood) Add snap installation (hideo aoyama) Change Winget Releaser job to ubuntu-latest (sitiom) cmd: Refactor and use sysdnotify in more commands (eNV25) config: Add --multi-thread-chunk-size flag (Vitor Gomes) doc updates (antoinetran, Benjamin, Bjørn Smith, Dean Attali, gabriel-suela, James Braza, Justin Hellings, kapitainsky, Mahad, Masamune3210, Nick Craig-Wood, Nihaal Sangha, Niklas Hambüchen, Raymond Berger, r-ricci, Sawada Tsunayoshi, Tiago Boeing, Vladislav Vorobev) fs Use atomic types everywhere (Roberto Ricci) When --max-transfer limit is reached exit with code (10) (kapitainsky) Add rclone completion powershell - basic implementation only (Nick Craig-Wood) http servers: Allow CORS to be set with --allow-origin flag (yuudi) lib/rest: Remove unnecessary nil check (Eng Zer Jun) ncdu: Add keybinding to rescan filesystem (eNV25) rc Add executeId to job listings (yuudi) Add core/du to measure local disk usage (Nick Craig-Wood) Add operations/settier to API (Drew Stinnett) rclone test info: Add --check-base32768 flag to check can store all base32768 characters (Nick Craig-Wood) rmdirs: Remove directories concurrently controlled by --checkers (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting: Don't stop calculating average transfer speed until the operation is complete (Jacob Hands) fs: Fix transferTime not being set in JSON logs (Jacob Hands) fshttp: Fix --bind 0.0.0.0 allowing IPv6 and --bind ::0 allowing IPv4 (Nick Craig-Wood) operations: Fix overlapping check on case insensitive file systems (Nick Craig-Wood) serve dlna: Fix MIME type if backend can't identify it (Nick Craig-Wood) serve ftp: Fix race condition when using the auth proxy (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp: Fix hash calculations with --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood) serve webdav: Fix error: Expecting fs.Object or fs.Directory, got nil (Nick Craig-Wood) sync: Fix lockup with --cutoff-mode=soft and --max-duration (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount fix: Mount parsing for linux (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

VFS Add --vfs-cache-min-free-space to control minimum free space on the disk containing the cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Added cache cleaner for directories to reduce memory usage (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Update parent directory modtimes on vfs actions (David Pedersen) Keep virtual directory status accurate and reduce deadlock potential (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Make sure struct field is aligned for atomic access (Roberto Ricci)

Local Rmdir return an error if the path is not a dir (zjx20)

Azure Blob Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix creation of directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix purging with directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rclone link when object path contains special characters (Alishan Ladhani)

Box Add polling support (David Sze) Add --box-impersonate to impersonate a user ID (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix unhelpful decoding of error messages into decimal numbers (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Update documentation to mention issue with small files (Ricardo D'O. Albanus)

Compress Fix ChangeNotify (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Add --drive-fast-list-bug-fix to control ListR bug workaround (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Implement DirMove (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix error code parsing (alexia)

FTP Add socks_proxy support for SOCKS5 proxies (Zach) Fix 425 "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Hdfs Retry "replication in progress" errors when uploading (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP CORS should not be sent if not set (yuudi) Fix webdav OPTIONS response (yuudi)

Opendrive Fix List on a just deleted and remade directory (Nick Craig-Wood)

Oracleobjectstorage Use rclone's rate limiter in mutipart transfers (Manoj Ghosh) Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Manoj Ghosh)

S3 Refactor multipart upload to use OpenChunkWriter and ChunkWriter (Vitor Gomes) Factor generic multipart upload into lib/multipart (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix purging of root directory with --s3-directory-markers (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rclone backend set command to update the running config (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rclone backend restore-status command (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Stop uploads re-using the same ssh connection to improve performance (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --sftp-ssh to specify an external ssh binary to use (Nick Craig-Wood) Add socks_proxy support for SOCKS5 proxies (Zach) Support dynamic --sftp-path-override (nielash) Fix spurious warning when using --sftp-ssh (Nick Craig-Wood)

Smb Implement multi-threaded writes for copies to smb (Edwin Mackenzie-Owen)

Storj Performance improvement for large file uploads (Kaloyan Raev)

Swift Fix HEADing 0-length objects when --swift-no-large-objects set (Julian Lepinski)

Union Add :writback to act as a simple cache (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Nextcloud: fix segment violation in low-level retry (Paul)

Zoho Remove Range requests workarounds to fix integration tests (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.63.1 - 2023-07-17

See commits

Bug Fixes build: Fix macos builds for versions < 12 (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) dirtree: Fix performance with large directories of directories and --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Fix deadlock when using lsd / ls with --progress (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix .rclonelink files not being converted back to symlinks (Nick Craig-Wood) doc fixes (Dean Attali, Mahad, Nick Craig-Wood, Sawada Tsunayoshi, Vladislav Vorobev)

Local Fix partial directory read for corrupted filesystem (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Fix reconnect failing with HTTP 400 Bad Request (albertony)

Smb Fix "Statfs failed: bucket or container name is needed" when mounting (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Nextcloud: fix must use /dav/files/USER endpoint not /webdav error (Paul) Nextcloud chunking: add more guidance for the user to check the config (darix)



v1.63.0 - 2023-06-30

See commits

New backends Pikpak (wiserain) New S3 providers petabox.io (Andrei Smirnov) Google Cloud Storage (Anthony Pessy) New WebDAV providers Fastmail (Arnavion)

Major changes Files will be copied to a temporary name ending in .partial when copying to local , ftp , sftp then renamed at the end of the transfer. (Janne Hellsten, Nick Craig-Wood) This helps with data integrity as we don't delete the existing file until the new one is complete. It can be disabled with the --inplace flag. This behaviour will also happen if the backend is wrapped, for example sftp wrapped with crypt . The s3, azureblob and gcs backends now support directory markers so empty directories are supported (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood) The --default-time flag now controls the unknown modification time of files/dirs (Nick Craig-Wood) If a file or directory does not have a modification time rclone can read then rclone will display this fixed time instead. For the old behaviour use --default-time 0s which will set this time to the time rclone started up.

New Features build Modernise linters in use and fixup all affected code (albertony) Push docker beta to GHCR (GitHub container registry) (Richard Tweed) cat: Add --separator option to cat command (Loren Gordon) config Do not remove/overwrite other files during config file save (albertony) Do not overwrite config file symbolic link (albertony) Stop config create making invalid config files (Nick Craig-Wood) doc updates (Adam K, Aditya Basu, albertony, asdffdsazqqq, Damo, danielkrajnik, Dimitri Papadopoulos, dlitster, Drew Parsons, jumbi77, kapitainsky, mac-15, Mariusz Suchodolski, Nick Craig-Wood, NickIAm, Rintze Zelle, Stanislav Gromov, Tareq Sharafy, URenko, yuudi, Zach Kipp) fs Add size to JSON logs when moving or copying an object (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow boolean features to be enabled with --disable !Feature (Nick Craig-Wood) genautocomplete: Rename to completion with alias to the old name (Nick Craig-Wood) librclone: Added example on using librclone with Go (alankrit) lsjson: Make --stat more efficient (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Implement --multi-thread-write-buffer-size for speed improvements on downloads (Paulo Schreiner) Reopen downloads on error when using check --download and cat (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: config/listremotes includes remotes defined with environment variables (kapitainsky) selfupdate: Obey --no-check-certificate flag (Nick Craig-Wood) serve restic: Trigger systemd notify (Shyim) serve webdav: Implement owncloud checksum and modtime extensions (WeidiDeng) sync: --suffix-keep-extension preserve 2 part extensions like .tar.gz (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting Fix Prometheus metrics to be the same as core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Bwlimit signal handler should always start (Sam Lai) bisync: Fix maxDelete parameter being ignored via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood) cmd/ncdu: Fix screen corruption when logging (eNV25) filter: Fix deadlock with errors on --files-from (douchen) fs Fix interaction between --progress and --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix infinite recursive call in pacer ModifyCalculator (fixes issue reported by the staticcheck linter) (albertony) lib/atexit: Ensure OnError only calls cancel function once (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/rest: Fix problems re-using HTTP connections (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Fix operations/stat with trailing / (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix missing --rc flags (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix output of Time values in options/get (Nick Craig-Wood) serve dlna: Fix potential data race (Nick Craig-Wood) version: Fix reported os/kernel version for windows (albertony)

Mount Add --mount-case-insensitive to force the mount to be case insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood) Removed unnecessary byte slice allocation for reads (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Clarify rclone mount error when installed via homebrew (Nick Craig-Wood) Added _netdev to the example mount so it gets treated as a remote-fs rather than local-fs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

Mount2 Updated go-fuse version (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Fixed statfs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Disable xattrs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

VFS Add MkdirAll function to make a directory and all beneath (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix reload: failed to add virtual dir entry: file does not exist (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix writing to a read only directory creating spurious directory entries (WeidiDeng) Fix potential data race (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix backends being Shutdown too early when startup takes a long time (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Fix filtering of symlinks with -l / --links flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix /path/to/file.rclonelink when -l / --links is in use (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash with --metadata on Android (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Fix backends shutting down when in use when used via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Add --crypt-suffix option to set a custom suffix for encrypted files (jladbrook) Add --crypt-pass-bad-blocks to allow corrupted file output (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix reading 0 length files (Nick Craig-Wood) Try not to return "unexpected EOF" error (Nick Craig-Wood) Reduce allocations (albertony) Recommend Dropbox for base32768 encoding (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Empty directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood) Support azure workload identities (Tareq Sharafy) Fix azure blob uploads with multiple bits of metadata (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix azurite compatibility by sending nil tier if set to empty string (Roel Arents)

Combine Implement missing methods (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix goroutine stack overflow on bad object (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Add --drive-env-auth to get IAM credentials from runtime (Peter Brunner) Update drive service account guide (Juang, Yi-Lin) Fix change notify picking up files outside the root (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix trailing slash mis-identificaton of folder as file (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix incorrect remote after Update on object (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Implement --dropbox-pacer-min-sleep flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix the dropbox batcher stalling (Misty)

Fichier Add --ficicher-cdn option to use the CDN for download (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Lower log message priority when SetModTime is not supported to debug (Tobias Gion) Fix "unsupported LIST line" errors on startup (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "501 Not a valid pathname." errors when creating directories (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Empty directory markers (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood) Added --gcs-user-project needed for requester pays (Christopher Merry)

HTTP Add client certificate user auth middleware. This can auth serve restic from the username in the client cert. (Peter Fern)

Jottacloud Fix vfs writeback stuck in a failed upload loop with file versioning disabled (albertony)

Onedrive Add --onedrive-av-override flag to download files flagged as virus (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix quickxorhash on 32 bit architectures (Nick Craig-Wood) Report any list errors during rclone cleanup (albertony)

Putio Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix modification times not being preserved for server side copy and move (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix server side copy failures (400 errors) (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Empty directory markers (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood) Update Scaleway storage classes (Brian Starkey) Fix --s3-versions on individual objects (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix hang on aborting multpart upload with iDrive e2 (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix missing "tier" metadata (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix V3sign: add missing subresource delete (cc) Fix Arvancloud Domain and region changes and alphabetise the provider (Ehsan Tadayon) Fix Qiniu KODO quirks virtualHostStyle is false (zzq)

SFTP Add --sftp-host-key-algorithms to allow specifying SSH host key algorithms (Joel) Fix using --sftp-key-use-agent and --sftp-key-file together needing private key file (Arnav Singh) Fix move to allow overwriting existing files (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't stat directories before listing them (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't check remote points to a file if it ends with / (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sharefile Disable streamed transfers as they no longer work (Nick Craig-Wood)

Smb Code cleanup to avoid overwriting ctx before first use (fixes issue reported by the staticcheck linter) (albertony)

Storj Fix "uplink: too many requests" errors when uploading to the same file (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Ignore 404 error when deleting an object (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Implement missing methods (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow errors to be unwrapped for inspection (Nick Craig-Wood)

Uptobox Add --uptobox-private flag to make all uploaded files private (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix improper regex (Aaron Gokaslan) Fix Update returning the wrong object (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rmdir declaring that directories weren't empty (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV nextcloud: Add support for chunked uploads (Paul) Set modtime using propset for owncloud and nextcloud (WeidiDeng) Make pacer minSleep configurable with --webdav-pacer-min-sleep (ed) Fix server side copy/move not overwriting (WeidiDeng) Fix modtime on server side copy for owncloud and nextcloud (Nick Craig-Wood)

Yandex Fix 400 Bad Request on transfer failure (Nick Craig-Wood)

Zoho Fix downloads with Range: header returning the wrong data (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.62.2 - 2023-03-16

See commits

Bug Fixes docker volume plugin: Add missing fuse3 dependency (Nick Craig-Wood) docs: Fix size documentation (asdffdsazqqq)

FTP Fix 426 errors on downloads with vsftpd (Lesmiscore)



v1.62.1 - 2023-03-15

See commits

Bug Fixes docker: Add missing fuse3 dependency (cycneuramus) build: Update release docs to be more careful with the tag (Nick Craig-Wood) build: Set Github release to draft while uploading binaries (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.62.0 - 2023-03-14

See commits

New Features accounting: Make checkers show what they are doing (Nick Craig-Wood) authorize: Add support for custom templates (Hunter Wittenborn) build Update to go1.20 (Nick Craig-Wood, Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Add winget releaser workflow (Ryan Caezar Itang) Add dependabot (Ryan Caezar Itang) doc updates (albertony, Bryan Kaplan, Gerard Bosch, IMTheNachoMan, Justin Winokur, Manoj Ghosh, Nick Craig-Wood, Ole Frost, Peter Brunner, piyushgarg, Ryan Caezar Itang, Simmon Li, ToBeFree) filter: Emit INFO message when can't work out directory filters (Nick Craig-Wood) fs Added multiple ca certificate support. (alankrit) Add --max-delete-size a delete size threshold (Leandro Sacchet) fspath: Allow the symbols @ and + in remote names (albertony) lib/terminal: Enable windows console virtual terminal sequences processing (ANSI/VT100 colors) (albertony) move: If --check-first and --order-by are set then delete with perfect ordering (Nick Craig-Wood) serve http: Support --auth-proxy (Matthias Baur)

Bug Fixes accounting Avoid negative ETA values for very slow speeds (albertony) Limit length of ETA string (albertony) Show human readable elapsed time when longer than a day (albertony) all: Apply codeql fixes (Aaron Gokaslan) build Fix condition for manual workflow run (albertony) Fix building for ARMv5 and ARMv6 (albertony) selfupdate: Consider ARM version install.sh: fix ARMv6 download version: Report ARM version deletefile: Return error code 4 if file does not exist (Nick Craig-Wood) docker: Fix volume plugin does not remount volume on docker restart (logopk) fs: Fix race conditions in --max-delete and --max-delete-size (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/oauthutil: Handle fatal errors better (Alex Chen) mount2: Fix --allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood) operations: Fix concurrency: use --checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood) serve ftp: Fix timestamps older than 1 year in listings (Nick Craig-Wood) sync: Fix concurrency: use --checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood) tree Fix nil pointer exception on stat failure (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix colored output on windows (albertony) Fix display of files with illegal Windows file system names (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Fix creating and renaming files on case insensitive backends (Nick Craig-Wood) Do not treat \\?\ prefixed paths as network share paths on windows (albertony) Fix check for empty mount point on Linux (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood) Avoid incorrect or premature overlap check on windows (albertony) Update to fuse3 after bazil.org/fuse update (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Make uploaded files retain modtime with non-modtime backends (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix incorrect modtime on fs which don't support setting modtime (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rename of directory containing files to be uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Fix %!w(<nil>) in "failed to read directory" error (Marks Polakovs) Fix exclusion of dangling symlinks with -L/--copy-links (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Obey --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix for unencrypted directory names on case insensitive remotes (Ole Frost)

Azure Blob Remove workarounds for SDK bugs after v0.6.1 update (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Fix uploading files bigger than 1TiB (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Note that --drive-acknowledge-abuse needs SA Manager permission (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to storageQuotaExceeded (Ninh Pham)

FTP Retry 426 errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry errors when initiating downloads (Nick Craig-Wood) Revert to upstream github.com/jlaffaye/ftp now fix is merged (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Add --gcs-env-auth to pick up IAM credentials from env/instance (Peter Brunner)

Mega Add --mega-use-https flag (NodudeWasTaken)

Onedrive Default onedrive personal to QuickXorHash as Microsoft is removing SHA1 (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --onedrive-hash-type to change the hash in use (Nick Craig-Wood) Improve speed of QuickXorHash (LXY)

Oracle Object Storage Speed up operations by using S3 pacer and setting minsleep to 10ms (Manoj Ghosh) Expose the storage_tier option in config (Manoj Ghosh) Bring your own encryption keys (Manoj Ghosh)

S3 Check multipart upload ETag when --s3-no-head is in use (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-sts-endpoint to specify STS endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix incorrect tier support for StorJ and IDrive when pointing at a file (Ole Frost) Fix AWS STS failing if --s3-endpoint is set (Nick Craig-Wood) Make purge remove directory markers too (Nick Craig-Wood)

Seafile Renew library password (Fred)

SFTP Fix uploads being 65% slower than they should be with crypt (Nick Craig-Wood)

Smb Allow SPN (service principal name) to be configured (Nick Craig-Wood) Check smb connection is closed (happyxhw)

Storj Implement rclone link (Kaloyan Raev) Implement rclone purge (Kaloyan Raev) Update satellite urls and labels (Kaloyan Raev)

WebDAV Fix interop with davrods server (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.61.1 - 2022-12-23

See commits

Bug Fixes docs: Show only significant parts of version number in version introduced label (albertony) Fix unescaped HTML (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/http: Shutdown all servers on exit to remove unix socket (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: Fix --rc-addr flag (which is an alternate for --url ) (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) serve restic Don't serve via http if serving via --stdio (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix immediate exit when not using stdio (Nick Craig-Wood) serve webdav Fix --baseurl handling after lib/http refactor (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix running duplicate Serve call (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Fix "409 Public access is not permitted on this storage account" (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 storj: Update endpoints (Kaloyan Raev)



v1.61.0 - 2022-12-20

See commits

New backends New S3 providers Liara LOS (MohammadReza)

New Features build: Add vulnerability testing using govulncheck (albertony) cmd: Enable SIGINFO (Ctrl-T) handler on FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and Dragonfly BSD (x3-apptech) config: Add config/setpath for setting config path via rc/librclone (Nick Craig-Wood) dedupe Count Checks in the stats while scanning for duplicates (Nick Craig-Wood) Make dedupe obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood) dlna: Properly attribute code used from https://github.com/anacrolix/dms (Nick Craig-Wood) docs Add minimum versions and status badges to backend and command docs (Nick Craig-Wood, albertony) Remote names may not start or end with space (albertony) filter: Add metadata filters --metadata-include/exclude/filter and friends (Nick Craig-Wood) fs Make all duration flags take y , M , w , d etc suffixes (Nick Craig-Wood) Add global flag --color to control terminal colors (Kevin Verstaen) fspath: Allow unicode numbers and letters in remote names (albertony) lib/file: Improve error message for creating dir on non-existent network host on windows (albertony) lib/http: Finish port of rclone servers to lib/http (Tom Mombourquette, Nick Craig-Wood) lib/oauthutil: Improved usability of config flows needing web browser (Ole Frost) ncdu Add support for modification time (albertony) Fallback to sort by name also for sort by average size (albertony) Rework to use tcell directly instead of the termbox wrapper (eNV25) rc: Add commands to set GC Percent & Memory Limit (go 1.19+) (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) rcat: Preserve metadata when Copy falls back to Rcat (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd: Refactor rclone rc server to use lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood) rcserver: Avoid generating default credentials with htpasswd (Kamui) restic: Refactor to use lib/http (Nolan Woods) serve http: Support unix sockets and multiple listeners (Tom Mombourquette) serve webdav: Refactor to use lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood) test: Replace defer cleanup with t.Cleanup (Eng Zer Jun) test memory: Read metadata if -M flag is specified (Nick Craig-Wood) wasm: Comply with wasm_exec.js licence terms (Matthew Vernon)

Bug Fixes build: Update golang.org/x/net/http2 to fix GO-2022-1144 (Nick Craig-Wood) restic: Fix typo in docs 'remove' should be 'remote' (asdffdsazqqq) serve dlna: Fix panic: Logger uninitialized. (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Update cgofuse for FUSE-T support for mounting volumes on Mac (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Windows: fix slow opening of exe files by not truncating files when not necessary (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix IO Error opening a file with O_CREATE|O_RDONLY in --vfs-cache-mode not full (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Fix compress wrapping crypt giving upload errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Port to new SDK (Nick Craig-Wood) Revamp authentication to include all methods and docs (Nick Craig-Wood) Port old authentication methods to new SDK (Nick Craig-Wood, Brad Ackerman) Thanks to Stonebranch for sponsoring this work. Add --azureblob-no-check-container to assume container exists (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --use-server-modtime support (Abdullah Saglam) Add support for custom upload headers (rkettelerij) Allow emulator account/key override (Roel Arents) Support simple "environment credentials" (Nathaniel Wesley Filardo) Ignore AuthorizationFailure when trying to create a create a container (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Added note on Box API rate limits (Ole Frost)

Drive Handle shared drives with leading/trailing space in name (related to) (albertony)

FTP Update help text of implicit/explicit TLS options to refer to FTPS instead of FTP (ycdtosa) Improve performance to speed up --files-from and NewObject (Anthony Pessy)

HTTP Parse GET responses when no_head is set (Arnie97) Do not update object size based on Range requests (Arnie97) Support Content-Range response header (Arnie97)

Onedrive Document workaround for shared with me files (vanplus)

S3 Add Liara LOS to provider list (MohammadReza) Add DigitalOcean Spaces regions sfo3 , fra1 , syd1 (Jack) Avoid privileged GetBucketLocation to resolve s3 region (Anthony Pessy) Stop setting object and bucket ACL to private if it is an empty string (Philip Harvey) If bucket or object ACL is empty string then don't add X-Amz-Acl: header (Nick Craig-Wood) Reduce memory consumption for s3 objects (Erik Agterdenbos) Fix listing loop when using v2 listing on v1 server (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix nil pointer exception when using Versions (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix excess memory usage when using versions (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore versionIDs from uploads unless using --s3-versions or --s3-versions-at (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Add configuration options to set ssh Ciphers / MACs / KeyExchange (dgouju) Auto-detect shell type for fish (albertony) Fix NewObject with leading / (Nick Craig-Wood)

Smb Fix issue where spurious dot directory is created (albertony)

Storj Implement server side Copy (Kaloyan Raev)



v1.60.1 - 2022-11-17

See commits

Bug Fixes lib/cache: Fix alias backend shutting down too soon (Nick Craig-Wood) wasm: Fix walltime link error by adding up-to-date wasm_exec.js (João Henrique Franco) docs Update faq.md with bisync (Samuel Johnson) Corrected download links in windows install docs (coultonluke) Add direct download link for windows arm64 (albertony) Remove link to rclone slack as it is no longer supported (Nick Craig-Wood) Faq: how to use a proxy server that requires a username and password (asdffdsazqqq) Oracle-object-storage: doc fix (Manoj Ghosh) Fix typo remove in rclone_serve_restic command (Joda Stößer) Fix character that was incorrectly interpreted as markdown (Clément Notin)

VFS Fix deadlock caused by cache cleaner and upload finishing (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Clean absolute paths (albertony) Fix -L/--copy-links with filters missing directories (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mailru Note that an app password is now needed (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow timestamps to be before the epoch 1970-01-01 (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Add provider quirk --s3-might-gzip to fix corrupted on transfer: sizes differ (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow Storj to server side copy since it seems to work now (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix for unchecked err value in s3 listv2 (Aaron Gokaslan) Add additional Wasabi locations (techknowlogick)

Smb Fix Failed to sync: context canceled at the end of syncs (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Fix Move/Copy/DirMove when using -server-side-across-configs (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.60.0 - 2022-10-21

See commits

New backends Oracle object storage (Manoj Ghosh) SMB / CIFS (Windows file sharing) (Lesmiscore) New S3 providers IONOS Cloud Storage (Dmitry Deniskin) Qiniu KODO (Bachue Zhou)

New Features build Update to go1.19 and make go1.17 the minimum required version (Nick Craig-Wood) Install.sh: fix arm-v7 download (Ole Frost) fs: Warn the user when using an existing remote name without a colon (Nick Craig-Wood) httplib: Add --xxx-min-tls-version option to select minimum TLS version for HTTP servers (Robert Newson) librclone: Add PHP bindings and test program (Jordi Gonzalez Muñoz) operations Add --server-side-across-configs global flag for any backend (Nick Craig-Wood) Optimise --copy-dest and --compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: add job/stopgroup to stop group (Evan Spensley) serve dlna Add --announce-interval to control SSDP Announce Interval (YanceyChiew) Add --interface to Specify SSDP interface names line (Simon Bos) Add support for more external subtitles (YanceyChiew) Add verification of addresses (YanceyChiew) sync: Optimise --copy-dest and --compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood) doc updates (albertony, Alexander Knorr, anonion, João Henrique Franco, Josh Soref, Lorenzo Milesi, Marco Molteni, Mark Trolley, Ole Frost, partev, Ryan Morey, Tom Mombourquette, YFdyh000)

Bug Fixes filter Fix incorrect filtering with UseFilter context flag and wrapping backends (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure we check --files-from when looking for a single file (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Fix mount/listmounts not returning the full Fs entered in mount/mount (Tom Mombourquette) Handle external unmount when mounting (Isaac Aymerich) Validate Daemon option is not set when mounting a volume via RC (Isaac Aymerich) sync: Update docs and error messages to reflect fixes to overlap checks (Nick Naumann)

VFS Reduce memory use by embedding sync.Cond (Nick Craig-Wood) Reduce memory usage by re-ordering commonly used structures (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix excess CPU used by VFS cache cleaner looping (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Obey file filters in listing to fix errors on excluded files (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "Failed to read metadata: function not implemented" on old Linux kernels (Nick Craig-Wood)

Compress Fix crash due to nil metadata (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix error handling to not use or return nil objects (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Make --drive-stop-on-upload-limit obey quota exceeded error (Steve Kowalik)

FTP Add --ftp-force-list-hidden option to show hidden items (Øyvind Heddeland Instefjord) Fix hang when using ExplicitTLS to certain servers. (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Add --gcs-endpoint flag and config parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)

Hubic Remove backend as service has now shut down (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Rename Onedrive(cn) 21Vianet to Vnet Group (Yen Hu) Disable change notify in China region since it is not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Implement --s3-versions flag to show old versions of objects if enabled (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --s3-version-at flag to show versions of objects at a particular time (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement backend versioning command to get/set bucket versioning (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement Purge to purge versions and backend cleanup-hidden (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-sse-customer-key-base64 to supply keys with binary data (Richard Bateman) Try to keep the maximum precision in ModTime with --user-server-modtime (Nick Craig-Wood) Drop binary metadata with an ERROR message as it can't be stored (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-no-system-metadata to suppress read and write of system metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Fix directory creation races (Lesmiscore)

Swift Add --swift-no-large-objects to reduce HEAD requests (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Propagate SlowHash feature to fix hasher interaction (Lesmiscore)



v1.59.2 - 2022-09-15

See commits

Bug Fixes config: Move locking to fix fatal error: concurrent map read and map write (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Disable xattr support if the filesystems indicates it is not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.59.1 - 2022-08-08

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix panic in core/stats-reset with unknown group (Nick Craig-Wood) build: Fix android build after GitHub actions change (Nick Craig-Wood) dlna: Fix SOAP action header parsing (Joram Schrijver) docs: Fix links to mount command from install docs (albertony) dropbox: Fix ChangeNotify was unable to decrypt errors (Nick Craig-Wood) fs: Fix parsing of times and durations of the form "YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS" (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp: Fix checksum detection (Nick Craig-Wood) sync: Add accidentally missed filter-sensitivity to --backup-dir option (Nick Naumann)

Combine Fix docs showing remote= instead of upstreams= (Nick Craig-Wood) Throw error if duplicate directory name is specified (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix errors with backends shutting down while in use (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Fix hang on quit with --dropbox-batch-mode off (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix infinite loop on uploading a corrupted file (Nick Craig-Wood)

Internetarchive Ignore checksums for files using the different method (Lesmiscore) Handle hash symbol in the middle of filename (Lesmiscore)

Jottacloud Fix working with whitelabel Elgiganten Cloud Do not store username in config when using standard auth (albertony)

Mega Fix nil pointer exception when bad node received (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix --s3-no-head panic: reflect: Elem of invalid type s3.PutObjectInput (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Fix issue with WS_FTP by working around failing RealPath (albertony)

Union Fix duplicated files when using directories with leading / (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix multiple files being uploaded when roots don't exist (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix panic due to misalignment of struct field in 32 bit architectures (r-ricci)



v1.59.0 - 2022-07-09

See commits

New backends Combine multiple remotes in one directory tree (Nick Craig-Wood) Hidrive (Ovidiu Victor Tatar) Internet Archive (Lesmiscore (Naoya Ozaki)) New S3 providers ArvanCloud AOS (ehsantdy) Cloudflare R2 (Nick Craig-Wood) Huawei OBS (m00594701) IDrive e2 (vyloy)

New commands test makefile: Create a single file for testing (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features Metadata framework to read and write system and user metadata on backends (Nick Craig-Wood) Implemented initially for local , s3 and internetarchive backends --metadata / -M flag to control whether metadata is copied --metadata-set flag to specify metadata for uploads Thanks to Manz Solutions for sponsoring this work. build Update to go1.18 and make go1.16 the minimum required version (Nick Craig-Wood) Update android go build to 1.18.x and NDK to 23.1.7779620 (Nick Craig-Wood) All windows binaries now no longer CGO (Nick Craig-Wood) Add linux/arm/v6 to docker images (Nick Craig-Wood) A huge number of fixes found with staticcheck (albertony) Configurable version suffix independent of version number (albertony) check: Implement --no-traverse and --no-unicode-normalization (Nick Craig-Wood) config: Readability improvements (albertony) copyurl: Add --header-filename to honor the HTTP header filename directive (J-P Treen) filter: Allow multiple --exclude-if-present flags (albertony) fshttp: Add --disable-http-keep-alives to disable HTTP Keep Alives (Nick Craig-Wood) install.sh Set the modes on the files and/or directories on macOS (Michael C Tiernan - MIT-Research Computing Project) Pre verify sudo authorization -v before calling curl. (Michael C Tiernan - MIT-Research Computing Project) lib/encoder: Add Semicolon encoding (Nick Craig-Wood) lsf: Add metadata support with M flag (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson: Add --metadata / -M flag (Nick Craig-Wood) ncdu Implement multi selection (CrossR) Replace termbox with tcell's termbox wrapper (eNV25) Display correct path in delete confirmation dialog (Roberto Ricci) operations Speed up hash checking by aborting the other hash if first returns nothing (Nick Craig-Wood) Use correct src/dst in some log messages (zzr93) rcat: Check checksums by default like copy does (Nick Craig-Wood) selfupdate: Replace deprecated x/crypto/openpgp package with ProtonMail/go-crypto (albertony) serve ftp: Check --passive-port arguments are correct (Nick Craig-Wood) size: Warn about inaccurate results when objects with unknown size (albertony) sync: Overlap check is now filter-sensitive so --backup-dir can be in the root provided it is filtered (Nick) test info: Check file name lengths using 1,2,3,4 byte unicode characters (Nick Craig-Wood) test makefile(s): --sparse , --zero , --pattern , --ascii , --chargen flags to control file contents (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure we call the Shutdown method on backends (Martin Czygan)

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix unknown length file transfers counting 3 transfers each (buda) ncdu: Fix issue where dir size is summed when file sizes are -1 (albertony) sync/copy/move Fix --fast-list --create-empty-src-dirs and --exclude (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --max-duration and --cutoff-mode soft (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix fs cache unpin (Martin Czygan) Set proper exit code for errors that are not low-level retried (e.g. size/timestamp changing) (albertony)

Mount Support windows/arm64 (may still be problems - see #5828) (Nick Craig-Wood) Log IO errors at ERROR level (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore _netdev mount argument (Hugal31)

VFS Add --vfs-fast-fingerprint for less accurate but faster fingerprints (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --vfs-disk-space-total-size option to manually set the total disk space (Claudio Maradonna) vfscache: Fix fatal error: sync: unlock of unlocked mutex error (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Fix parsing of --local-nounc flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Add Metadata support (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Calculate Chunksize/blocksize to stay below maxUploadParts (Leroy van Logchem) Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams) Case insensitive access tier (Rob Pickerill) Allow remote emulator (azurite) (Lorenzo Maiorfi)

B2 Add --b2-version-at flag to show file versions at time specified (SwazRGB) Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams)

Chunker Mark as not supporting metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

Compress Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Make backend config -o config add a combined AllDrives: remote (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --drive-shared-with-me work with shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --drive-resource-key for accessing link-shared files (Nick Craig-Wood) Add backend commands exportformats and importformats for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix 404 errors on copy/server side copy objects from public folder (Nick Craig-Wood) Update Internal OAuth consent screen docs (Phil Shackleton) Moved root_folder_id to advanced section (Abhiraj)

Dropbox Migrate from deprecated api (m8rge) Add logs to show when poll interval limits are exceeded (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix nil pointer exception on dropbox impersonate user not found (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Parse api error codes and them accordingly (buengese)

FTP Add support for disable_utf8 option (Jason Zheng) Revert to upstream github.com/jlaffaye/ftp from our fork (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Add --gcs-no-check-bucket to minimise transactions and perms (Nick Gooding) Add --gcs-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood) by default these will be downloaded compressed (which previously failed)

Hasher Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP Fix missing response when using custom auth handler (albertony)

Jottacloud Add support for upload to custom device and mountpoint (albertony) Always store username in config and use it to avoid initial API request (albertony) Fix issue with server-side copy when destination is in trash (albertony) Fix listing output of remote with special characters (albertony)

Mailru Fix timeout by using int instead of time.Duration for keeping number of seconds (albertony)

Mega Document using MEGAcmd to help with login failures (Art M. Gallagher)

Onedrive Implement --poll-interval for onedrive (Hugo Laloge) Add access scopes option (Sven Gerber)

Opendrive Resolve lag and truncate bugs (Scott Grimes)

Pcloud Fix about with no free space left (buengese) Fix cleanup (buengese)

S3 Use PUT Object instead of presigned URLs to upload single part objects (Nick Craig-Wood) Backend restore command to skip non-GLACIER objects (Vincent Murphy) Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams) Retry RequestTimeout errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement reading and writing of metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Add support for about and hashsum on windows server (albertony) Use vendor-specific VFS statistics extension for about if available (albertony) Add --sftp-chunk-size to control packets sizes for high latency links (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --sftp-concurrency to improve high latency transfers (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --sftp-set-env option to set environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood) Add Hetzner Storage Boxes to supported sftp backends (Anthrazz)

Storj Fix put which lead to the file being unreadable when using mount (Erik van Velzen)

Union Add min_free_space option for lfs / eplfs policies (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix uploading files to union of all bucket based remotes (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix get free space for remotes which don't support it (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix eplus policy to select correct entry for existing files (Nick Craig-Wood) Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

Uptobox Fix root path handling (buengese)

WebDAV Add SharePoint in other specific regions support (Noah Hsu)

Yandex Handle api error on server-side move (albertony)

Zoho Add Japan and China regions (buengese)



v1.58.1 - 2022-04-29

See commits

Bug Fixes build: Update github.com/billziss-gh to github.com/winfsp (Nick Craig-Wood) filter: Fix timezone of --min-age / -max-age from UTC to local as documented (Nick Craig-Wood) rc/js: Correct RC method names (Sơn Trần-Nguyễn) docs Fix some links to command pages (albertony) Add --multi-thread-streams note to --transfers . (Zsolt Ero)

Mount Fix --devname and fusermount: unknown option 'fsname' when mounting via rc (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Remove wording which suggests VFS is only for mounting (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Fix retries of multipart uploads with incorrect_offset error (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Use the s3 pacer to speed up transactions (Nick Craig-Wood) pacer: Default the Google pacer to a burst of 100 to fix gcs pacing (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Fix scope in token request (albertony)

Netstorage Fix unescaped HTML in documentation (Nick Craig-Wood) Make levels of headings consistent (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support contacts to netstorage doc (Nil Alexandrov)

Onedrive Note that sharepoint also changes web files (.html, .aspx) (GH)

Putio Handle rate limit errors (Berkan Teber) Fix multithread download and other ranged requests (rafma0)

S3 Add ChinaMobile EOS to provider list (GuoXingbin) Sync providers in config description with providers (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Fix OpenSSH 8.8+ RSA keys incompatibility (KARBOWSKI Piotr) Note that Scaleway C14 is deprecating SFTP in favor of S3 (Adrien Rey-Jarthon)

Storj Fix bucket creation on Move (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Don't override Referer if user sets it (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.58.0 - 2022-03-18

See commits

New backends Akamai Netstorage (Nil Alexandrov) Seagate Lyve, SeaweedFS, Storj, RackCorp via s3 backend Storj (renamed from Tardigrade - your old config files will continue working)

New commands bisync - experimental bidirectional cloud sync (Ivan Andreev, Chris Nelson)

New Features build Add windows/arm64 build ( rclone mount not supported yet) (Nick Craig-Wood) Raise minimum go version to go1.15 (Nick Craig-Wood) config: Allow dot in remote names and improve config editing (albertony) dedupe: Add quit as a choice in interactive mode (albertony) dlna: Change icons to the newest ones. (Alain Nussbaumer) filter: Add {{ regexp }} syntax to pattern matches (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Add prometheus metrics for HTTP status code (Michał Matczuk) hashsum: Support creating hash from data received on stdin (albertony) librclone Allow empty string or null input instead of empty json object (albertony) Add support for mount commands (albertony) operations: Add server-side moves to stats (Ole Frost) rc: Allow user to disable authentication for web gui (negative0) tree: Remove obsolete --human replaced by global --human-readable (albertony) version: Report correct friendly-name for newer Windows 10/11 versions (albertony)

Bug Fixes build Fix ARM architecture version in .deb packages after nfpm change (Nick Craig-Wood) Hard fork github.com/jlaffaye/ftp to fix go get github.com/rclone/rclone (Nick Craig-Wood) oauthutil: Fix crash when webbrowser requests /robots.txt (Nick Craig-Wood) operations: Fix goroutine leak in case of copy retry (Ankur Gupta) rc: Fix operations/publiclink default for expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix missing computation of transferQueueSize when summing up statistics group (Carlo Mion) Fix missing StatsInfo fields in the computation of the group sum (Carlo Mion) sync: Fix --max-duration so it doesn't retry when the duration is exceeded (Nick Craig-Wood) touch: Fix issue where a directory is created instead of a file (albertony)

Mount Add --devname to set the device name sent to FUSE for mount display (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Add vfs/stats remote control to show statistics (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix failed to _ensure cache internal error: downloaders is nil error (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix handling of special characters in file names (Bumsu Hyeon)

Local Fix hash invalidation which caused errors with local crypt mount (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Add base64 and base32768 filename encoding options (Max Sum, Sinan Tan)

Azure Blob Implement --azureblob-upload-concurrency parameter to speed uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove 100MB upper limit on chunk_size as it is no longer needed (Nick Craig-Wood) Raise --azureblob-upload-concurrency to 16 by default (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash with SAS URL and no container (Nick Craig-Wood)

Compress Fix crash if metadata upload failed (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix memory leak (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Added --drive-copy-shortcut-content (Abhiraj) Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood) See the deprecation note. Add --drive-skip-dangling-shortcuts flag (Nick Craig-Wood) When using a link type --drive-export-formats shows all doc types (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Speed up directory listings by specifying 1000 items in a chunk (Nick Craig-Wood) Save an API request when at the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Implemented About functionality (Gourav T)

FTP Add --ftp-ask-password to prompt for password when needed (Borna Butkovic)

Google Cloud Storage Add missing regions (Nick Craig-Wood) Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood) See the deprecation note.

Googlephotos Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood) See the deprecation note.

Hasher Fix crash on object not found (Nick Craig-Wood)

Hdfs Add file (Move) and directory move (DirMove) support (Andy Jackson)

HTTP Improved recognition of URL pointing to a single file (albertony)

Jottacloud Change API used by recursive list (ListR) (Kim) Add support for Tele2 Cloud (Fredric Arklid)

Koofr Add Digistorage service as a Koofr provider. (jaKa)

Mailru Fix int32 overflow on arm32 (Ivan Andreev)

Onedrive Add config option for oauth scope Sites.Read.All (Charlie Jiang) Minor optimization of quickxorhash (Isaac Levy) Add --onedrive-root-folder-id flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Do not retry on 400 pathIsTooLong error (ctrl-q)

Pcloud Add support for recursive list (ListR) (Niels van de Weem) Fix pre-1970 time stamps (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Use ListObjectsV2 for faster listings (Felix Bünemann) Fallback to ListObject v1 on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood) Use the ETag on multipart transfers to verify the transfer was OK (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-use-multipart-etag provider quirk to disable this on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood) New Providers RackCorp object storage (bbabich) Seagate Lyve Cloud storage (Nick Craig-Wood) SeaweedFS (Chris Lu) Storj Shared gateways (Márton Elek, Nick Craig-Wood) Add Wasabi AP Northeast 2 endpoint info (lindwurm) Add GLACIER_IR storage class (Yunhai Luo) Document Content-MD5 workaround for object-lock enabled buckets (Paulo Martins) Fix multipart upload with --no-head flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Simplify content length processing in s3 with download url (Logeshwaran Murugesan)

SFTP Add rclone to list of supported md5sum / sha1sum commands to look for (albertony) Refactor so we only have one way of running remote commands (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix timeout on hashing large files by sending keepalives (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix unnecessary seeking when uploading and downloading files (Nick Craig-Wood) Update docs on how to create known_hosts file (Nick Craig-Wood)

Storj Rename tardigrade backend to storj backend (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement server side Move for files (Nick Craig-Wood) Update docs to explain differences between s3 and this backend (Elek, Márton)

Swift Fix About so it shows info about the current container only (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Fix treatment of remotes with // in (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix deadlock when one part of a multi-upload fails (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix eplus policy returned nil (Vitor Arruda)

Yandex Add permanent deletion support (deinferno)



v1.57.0 - 2021-11-01

See commits

New backends Sia: for Sia decentralized cloud (Ian Levesque, Matthew Sevey, Ivan Andreev) Hasher: caches hashes and enable hashes for backends that don't support them (Ivan Andreev)

New commands lsjson --stat: to get info about a single file/dir and operations/stat api (Nick Craig-Wood) config paths: show configured paths (albertony)

New Features about: Make human-readable output more consistent with other commands (albertony) build Use go1.17 for building and make go1.14 the minimum supported (Nick Craig-Wood) Update Go to 1.16 and NDK to 22b for Android builds (x0b) config Support hyphen in remote name from environment variable (albertony) Make temporary directory user-configurable (albertony) Convert --cache-dir value to an absolute path (albertony) Do not override MIME types from OS defaults (albertony) docs Toc styling and header levels cleanup (albertony) Extend documentation on valid remote names (albertony) Mention make for building and cmount tag for macos (Alex Chen) ...and many more contributions to numerous to mention! fs: Move with --ignore-existing will not delete skipped files (Nathan Collins) hashsum Treat hash values in sum file as case insensitive (Ivan Andreev) Don't put ERROR or UNSUPPORTED in output (Ivan Andreev) lib/encoder: Add encoding of square brackets (Ivan Andreev) lib/file: Improve error message when attempting to create dir on nonexistent drive on windows (albertony) lib/http: Factor password hash salt into options with default (Nolan Woods) lib/kv: Add key-value database api (Ivan Andreev) librclone Add RcloneFreeString function (albertony) Free strings in python example (albertony) log: Optionally print pid in logs (Ivan Andreev) ls: Introduce --human-readable global option to print human-readable sizes (albertony) ncdu: Introduce key u to toggle human-readable (albertony) operations: Add rmdirs -v output (Justin Winokur) serve sftp Generate an ECDSA server key as well as RSA (Nick Craig-Wood) Generate an Ed25519 server key as well as ECDSA and RSA (albertony) serve docker Allow to customize proxy settings of docker plugin (Ivan Andreev) Build docker plugin for multiple platforms (Thomas Stachl) size: Include human-readable count (albertony) touch: Add support for touching files in directory, with recursive option, filtering and --dry-run / -i (albertony) tree: Option to print human-readable sizes removed in favor of global option (albertony)

Bug Fixes lib/http Fix bad username check in single auth secret provider (Nolan Woods) Fix handling of SSL credentials (Nolan Woods) serve ftp: Ensure modtime is passed as UTC always to fix timezone oddities (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp: Fix generation of server keys on windows (albertony) serve docker: Fix octal umask (Ivan Andreev)

Mount Enable rclone to be run as mount helper direct from the fstab (Ivan Andreev) Use procfs to validate mount on linux (Ivan Andreev) Correctly daemonize for compatibility with automount (Ivan Andreev)

VFS Ensure names used in cache path are legal on current OS (albertony) Ignore ECLOSED when truncating file handles to fix intermittent bad file descriptor error (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Refactor default OS encoding out from local backend into shared encoder lib (albertony)

Crypt Return wrapped object even with --crypt-no-data-encryption (Ivan Andreev) Fix uploads with --crypt-no-data-encryption (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Add --azureblob-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori)

Box Make listings of heavily used directories more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood) When doing cleanup delete as much as possible (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --box-list-chunk to control listing chunk size (Nick Craig-Wood) Delete items in parallel in cleanup using --checkers threads (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --box-owned-by to only show items owned by the login passed (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry operation_blocked_temporary errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Md5all must create metadata if base hash is slow (Ivan Andreev)

Drive Speed up directory listings by constraining the API listing using the current filters (fotile96, Ivan Andreev) Fix buffering for single request upload for files smaller than --drive-upload-cutoff (YenForYang) Add -o config option to backend drives to make config for all shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add --dropbox-batch-commit-timeout to control batch timeout (Nick Craig-Wood)

Filefabric Make backoff exponential for error_background to fix errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix directory move after API change (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Enable tls session cache by default (Ivan Andreev) Add option to disable tls13 (Ivan Andreev) Fix timeout after long uploads (Ivan Andreev) Add support for precise time (Ivan Andreev) Enable CI for ProFtpd, PureFtpd, VsFtpd (Ivan Andreev)

Googlephotos Use encoder for album names to fix albums with control characters (Parth Shukla)

Jottacloud Implement SetModTime to support modtime-only changes (albertony) Improved error handling with SetModTime and corrupt files in general (albertony) Add support for UserInfo ( rclone config userinfo ) feature (albertony) Return direct download link from rclone link command (albertony)

Koofr Create direct share link (Dmitry Bogatov)

Pcloud Add sha256 support (Ken Enrique Morel)

Premiumizeme Fix directory listing after API changes (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix server side move after API change (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix server side directory move after API changes (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Add support to use CDN URL to download the file (Logeshwaran) Add AWS Snowball Edge to providers examples (r0kk3rz) Use a combination of SDK retries and rclone retries (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix IAM Role for Service Account not working and other auth problems (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix shared_credentials_file auth after reverting incorrect fix (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix corrupted on transfer: sizes differ 0 vs xxxx with Ceph (Nick Craig-Wood)

Seafile Fix error when not configured for 2fa (Fred)

SFTP Fix timeout when doing MD5SUM of large file (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Update OCI URL (David Liu) Document OVH Cloud Archive (HNGamingUK)

Union Fix rename not working with union of local disk and bucket based remote (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.56.2 - 2021-10-01

See commits

Bug Fixes serve http: Re-add missing auth to http service (Nolan Woods) build: Update golang.org/x/sys to fix crash on macOS when compiled with go1.17 (Herby Gillot)

FTP Fix deadlock after failed update when concurrency=1 (Ivan Andreev)



v1.56.1 - 2021-09-19

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix maximum bwlimit by scaling scale max token bucket size (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: Fix speed does not update in core/stats (negative0) selfupdate: Fix --quiet option, not quite quiet (yedamo) serve http: Fix serve http exiting directly after starting (Cnly) build Apply gofmt from golang 1.17 (Ivan Andreev) Update Go to 1.16 and NDK to 22b for android/any (x0b)

Mount Fix --daemon mode (Ivan Andreev)

VFS Fix duplicates on rename (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash when truncating a just uploaded object (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix issue where empty dirs would build up in cache meta dir (albertony)

Drive Fix instructions for auto config (Greg Sadetsky) Fix lsf example without drive-impersonate (Greg Sadetsky)

Onedrive Handle HTTP 400 better in PublicLink (Alex Chen) Clarification of the process for creating custom client_id (Mariano Absatz)

Pcloud Return an early error when Put is called with an unknown size (Nick Craig-Wood) Try harder to delete a failed upload (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Add Wasabi's AP-Northeast endpoint info (hota) Fix typo in s3 documentation (Greg Sadetsky)

Seafile Fix 2fa config state machine (Fred)

SFTP Remove spurious error message on --sftp-disable-concurrent-reads (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sugarsync Fix initial connection after config re-arrangement (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.56.0 - 2021-07-20

See commits

New backends Uptobox (buengese)

New commands serve docker (Antoine GIRARD) (Ivan Andreev) and accompanying docker volume plugin checksum to check files against a file of checksums (Ivan Andreev) this is also available as rclone md5sum -C etc config touch: ensure config exists at configured location (albertony) test changenotify: command to help debugging changenotify (Nick Craig-Wood)

Deprecations dbhashsum : Remove command deprecated a year ago (Ivan Andreev) cache : Deprecate cache backend (Ivan Andreev)

New Features rework config system so it can be used non-interactively via cli and rc API. See docs in config create This is a very big change to all the backends so may cause breakages - please file bugs! librclone - export the rclone RC as a C library (lewisxy) (Nick Craig-Wood) Link a C-API rclone shared object into your project Use the RC as an in memory interface Python example supplied Also supports Android and gomobile fs Add --disable-http2 for global http2 disable (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --dump imply -vv (Alex Chen) Use binary prefixes for size and rate units (albertony) Use decimal prefixes for counts (albertony) Add google search widget to rclone.org (Ivan Andreev) accounting: Calculate rolling average speed (Haochen Tong) atexit: Terminate with non-zero status after receiving signal (Michael Hanselmann) build Only run event-based workflow scripts under rclone repo with manual override (Mathieu Carbou) Add Android build with gomobile (x0b) check: Log the hash in use like cryptcheck does (Nick Craig-Wood) version: Print os/version, kernel and bitness (Ivan Andreev) config Prevent use of Windows reserved names in config file name (albertony) Create config file in windows appdata directory by default (albertony) Treat any config file paths with filename notfound as memory-only config (albertony) Delay load config file (albertony) Replace defaultConfig with a thread-safe in-memory implementation (Chris Macklin) Allow config create and friends to take key=value parameters (Nick Craig-Wood) Fixed issues with flags/options set by environment vars. (Ole Frost) fshttp: Implement graceful DSCP error handling (Tyson Moore) lib/http - provides an abstraction for a central http server that services can bind routes to (Nolan Woods) Add --template config and flags to serve/data (Nolan Woods) Add default 404 handler (Nolan Woods) link: Use "off" value for unset expiry (Nick Craig-Wood) oauthutil: Raise fatal error if token expired without refresh token (Alex Chen) rcat: Add --size flag for more efficient uploads of known size (Nazar Mishturak) serve sftp: Add --stdio flag to serve via stdio (Tom) sync: Don't warn about --no-traverse when --files-from is set (Nick Gaya) test makefiles Add --seed flag and make data generated repeatable (Nick Craig-Wood) Add log levels and speed summary (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix startTime of statsGroups.sum (Haochen Tong) cmd/ncdu: Fix out of range panic in delete (buengese) config Fix issues with memory-only config file paths (albertony) Fix in memory config not saving on the fly backend config (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Fix address parsing for DSCP (Tyson Moore) ncdu: Update termbox-go library to fix crash (Nick Craig-Wood) oauthutil: Fix old authorize result not recognised (Cnly) operations: Don't update timestamps of files in --compare-dest (Nick Gaya) selfupdate: fix archive name on macos (Ivan Andreev)

Mount Refactor before adding serve docker (Antoine GIRARD)

VFS Add cache reset for --vfs-cache-max-size handling at cache poll interval (Leo Luan) Fix modtime changing when reading file into cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Avoid unnecessary subdir in cache path (albertony) Fix that umask option cannot be set as environment variable (albertony) Do not print notice about missing poll-interval support when set to 0 (albertony)

Local Always use readlink to read symlink size for better compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --local-unicode-normalization (and remove --local-no-unicode-normalization ) (Nick Craig-Wood) Skip entries removed concurrently with List() (Ivan Andreev)

Crypt Support timestamped filenames from --b2-versions (Dominik Mydlil)

B2 Don't include the bucket name in public link file prefixes (Jeffrey Tolar) Fix versions and .files with no extension (Nick Craig-Wood) Factor version handling into lib/version (Dominik Mydlil)

Box Use upload preflight check to avoid listings in file uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Return errors instead of calling log.Fatal with them (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Switch to the Drives API for looking up shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix some google docs being treated as files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add --dropbox-batch-mode flag to speed up uploading (Nick Craig-Wood) Read the batch mode docs for more info Set visibility in link sharing when --expire is set (Nick Craig-Wood) Simplify chunked uploads (Alexey Ivanov) Improve "own App IP" instructions (Ivan Andreev)

Fichier Check if more than one upload link is returned (Nick Craig-Wood) Support downloading password protected files and folders (Florian Penzkofer) Make error messages report text from the API (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix move of files in the same directory (Nick Craig-Wood) Check that we actually got a download token and retry if we didn't (buengese)

Filefabric Fix listing after change of from field from "int" to int. (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Make upload error 250 indicate success (Nick Craig-Wood)

GCS Make compatible with gsutil's mtime metadata (database64128) Clean up time format constants (database64128)

Google Photos Fix read only scope not being used properly (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP Replace httplib with lib/http (Nolan Woods) Clean up Bind to better use middleware (Nolan Woods)

Jottacloud Fix legacy auth with state based config system (buengese) Fix invalid url in output from link command (albertony) Add no versions option (buengese)

Onedrive Add list_chunk option (Nick Gaya) Also report root error if unable to cancel multipart upload (Cnly) Fix failed to configure: empty token found error (Nick Craig-Wood) Make link return direct download link (Xuanchen Wu)

S3 Add --s3-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori) Remove WebIdentityRoleProvider to fix crash on auth (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't check to see if remote is object if it ends with / (Nick Craig-Wood) Add SeaweedFS (Chris Lu) Update Alibaba OSS endpoints (Chuan Zh)

SFTP Fix performance regression by re-enabling concurrent writes (Nick Craig-Wood) Expand tilde and environment variables in configured known_hosts_file (albertony)

Tardigrade Upgrade to uplink v1.4.6 (Caleb Case) Use negative offset (Caleb Case) Add warning about too many open files (acsfer)

WebDAV Fix sharepoint auth over http (Nick Craig-Wood) Add headers option (Antoon Prins)



v1.55.1 - 2021-04-26

See commits

Bug Fixes selfupdate Dont detect FUSE if build is static (Ivan Andreev) Add build tag noselfupdate (Ivan Andreev) sync: Fix incorrect error reported by graceful cutoff (Nick Craig-Wood) install.sh: fix macOS arm64 download (Nick Craig-Wood) build: Fix version numbers in android branch builds (Nick Craig-Wood) docs Contributing.md: update setup instructions for go1.16 (Nick Gaya) WinFsp 2021 is out of beta (albertony) Minor cleanup of space around code section (albertony) Fixed some typos (albertony)

VFS Fix a code path which allows dirty data to be removed causing data loss (Nick Craig-Wood)

Compress Fix compressed name regexp (buengese)

Drive Fix backend copyid of google doc to directory (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't open browser when service account... (Ansh Mittal)

Dropbox Add missing team_data.member scope for use with --impersonate (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix About after scopes changes - rclone config reconnect needed (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Unable to decrypt returned paths from changeNotify (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Fix implicit TLS (Ivan Andreev)

Onedrive Work around for random "Unable to initialize RPS" errors (OleFrost)

SFTP Revert sftp library to v1.12.0 from v1.13.0 to fix performance regression (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Update ReadFrom failed: failed to send packet: EOF errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Zoho Fix error when region isn't set (buengese) Do not ask for mountpoint twice when using headless setup (buengese)



v1.55.0 - 2021-03-31

See commits

New commands selfupdate (Ivan Andreev) Allows rclone to update itself in-place or via a package (using --package flag) Reads cryptographically signed signatures for non beta releases Works on all OSes. test - these are test commands - use with care! histogram - Makes a histogram of file name characters. info - Discovers file name or other limitations for paths. makefiles - Make a random file hierarchy for testing. memory - Load all the objects at remote:path into memory and report memory stats.

New Features Connection strings Config parameters can now be passed as part of the remote name as a connection string. For example, to do the equivalent of --drive-shared-with-me use drive,shared_with_me: Make sure we don't save on the fly remote config to the config file (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure backends with additional config have a different name for caching (Nick Craig-Wood) This work was sponsored by CERN, through the CS3MESH4EOSC Project. CS3MESH4EOSC has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement no. 863353. build Update go build version to go1.16 and raise minimum go version to go1.13 (Nick Craig-Wood) Make a macOS ARM64 build to support Apple Silicon (Nick Craig-Wood) Install macfuse 4.x instead of osxfuse 3.x (Nick Craig-Wood) Use GO386=softfloat instead of deprecated GO386=387 for 386 builds (Nick Craig-Wood) Disable IOS builds for the time being (Nick Craig-Wood) Androids builds made with up to date NDK (x0b) Add an rclone user to the Docker image but don't use it by default (cynthia kwok) dedupe: Make largest directory primary to minimize data moved (Saksham Khanna) config Wrap config library in an interface (Fionera) Make config file system pluggable (Nick Craig-Wood) --config "" or "/notfound" for in memory config only (Nick Craig-Wood) Clear fs cache of stale entries when altering config (Nick Craig-Wood) copyurl: Add option to print resulting auto-filename (albertony) delete: Make --rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood) docs - many fixes and reworks from edwardxml, albertony, pvalls, Ivan Andreev, Evan Harris, buengese, Alexey Tabakman encoder/filename - add SCSU as tables (Klaus Post) Add multiple paths support to --compare-dest and --copy-dest flag (K265) filter: Make --exclude "dir/" equivalent to --exclude "dir/**" (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Add DSCP support with --dscp for QoS with differentiated services (Max Sum) lib/cache: Add Delete and DeletePrefix methods (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/file Make pre-allocate detect disk full errors and return them (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't run preallocate concurrently (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry preallocate on EINTR (Nick Craig-Wood) operations: Made copy and sync operations obey a RetryAfterError (Ankur Gupta) rc Add string alternatives for setting options over the rc (Nick Craig-Wood) Add options/local to see the options configured in the context (Nick Craig-Wood) Add _config parameter to set global config for just this rc call (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement passing filter config with _filter parameter (Nick Craig-Wood) Add fscache/clear and fscache/entries to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Avoid +Inf value for speed in core/stats (albertony) Add a full set of stats to core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow fs= params to be a JSON blob (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd: Added systemd notification during the rclone rcd command. (Naveen Honest Raj) rmdirs: Make --rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood) version: Show build tags and type of executable (Ivan Andreev)

Bug Fixes install.sh: make it fail on download errors (Ivan Andreev) Fix excessive retries missing --max-duration timeout (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash when --low-level-retries=0 (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix failed token refresh on mounts created via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Fix bandwidth limiting after bad merge (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/atexit Unregister interrupt handler once it has fired so users can interrupt again (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix occasional failure to unmount with CTRL-C (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix deadlock calling Finalise while Run is running (Nick Craig-Wood) lib/rest: Fix multipart uploads not stopping on context cancel (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Allow mounting to root directory on windows (albertony) Improved handling of relative paths on windows (albertony) Fix unicode issues with accented characters on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood) Docs: document the new FileSecurity option in WinFsp 2021 (albertony) Docs: add note about volume path syntax on windows (albertony) Fix caching of old directories after renaming them (Nick Craig-Wood) Update cgofuse to the latest version to bring in macfuse 4 fix (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS --vfs-used-is-size to report used space using recursive scan (tYYGH) Don't set modification time if it was already correct (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Create causing windows explorer to truncate files on CTRL-C CTRL-V (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix modtimes not updating when writing via cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix modtimes changing by fractional seconds after upload (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix modtime set if --vfs-cache-mode writes / full and no write (Nick Craig-Wood) Rename files in cache and cancel uploads on directory rename (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix directory renaming by renaming dirs cached in memory (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Add flag --local-no-preallocate (David Sze) Make nounc an advanced option except on Windows (albertony) Don't ignore preallocate disk full errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Add --fs-cache-expire-duration to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Add option to not encrypt data (Vesnyx) Log hash ok on upload (albertony)

Azure Blob Add container public access level support. (Manish Kumar)

B2 Fix HTML files downloaded via cloudflare (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Fix transfers getting stuck on token expiry after API change (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Partially implement no-rename transactions (Maxwell Calman)

Drive Don't stop server side copy if couldn't read description (Nick Craig-Wood) Pass context on to drive SDK - to help with cancellation (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add polling for changes support (Robert Thomas) Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood) Raise priority of rate limited message to INFO to make it more noticeable (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Implement copy & move (buengese) Implement public link (buengese)

FTP Implement Shutdown method (Nick Craig-Wood) Close idle connections after --ftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --ftp-close-timeout flag for use with awkward ftp servers (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry connections and logins on 421 errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Hdfs Fix permissions for when directory is created (Lucas Messenger)

Onedrive Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix --s3-profile which wasn't working (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Close idle connections after --sftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "file not found" errors for read once servers (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix SetModTime stat failed: object not found with --sftp-set-modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Update github.com/ncw/swift to v2.0.0 (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement copying large objects (nguyenhuuluan434)

Union Fix crash when using epff policy (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix union attempting to update files on a read only file system (Nick Craig-Wood) Refactor to use fspath.SplitFs instead of fs.ParseRemote (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix initialisation broken in refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Add support for sharepoint with NTLM authentication (Rauno Ots) Make sharepoint-ntlm docs more consistent (Alex Chen) Improve terminology in sharepoint-ntlm docs (Ivan Andreev) Disable HTTP/2 for NTLM authentication (georne) Fix sharepoint-ntlm error 401 for parallel actions (Ivan Andreev) Check that purged directory really exists (Ivan Andreev)

Yandex Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)

Zoho Replace client id - you will need to rclone config reconnect after this (buengese) Add forgotten setupRegion() to NewFs - this finally fixes regions other than EU (buengese)



v1.54.1 - 2021-03-08

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix --bwlimit when up or down is off (Nick Craig-Wood) docs Fix nesting of brackets and backticks in ftp docs (edwardxml) Fix broken link in sftp page (edwardxml) Fix typo in crypt.md (Romeo Kienzler) Changelog: Correct link to digitalis.io (Alex JOST) Replace #file-caching with #vfs-file-caching (Miron Veryanskiy) Convert bogus example link to code (edwardxml) Remove dead link from rc.md (edwardxml) rc: Sync,copy,move: document createEmptySrcDirs parameter (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson: Fix unterminated JSON in the presence of errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Fix mount dropping on macOS by setting --daemon-timeout 10m (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Document simultaneous usage with the same cache shouldn't be used (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Automatically raise upload cutoff to avoid spurious error (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix failed to create file system with application key limited to a prefix (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Refer to Shared Drives instead of Team Drives (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add scopes to oauth request and optionally "members.read" (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix failed to create file system with folder level permissions policy (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Wasabi HEAD requests returning stale data by using only 1 transport (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix shared_credentials_file auth (Dmitry Chepurovskiy) Add --s3-no-head to reducing costs docs (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Fix mkdir at root with remote:/ (Nick Craig-Wood)

Zoho Fix custom client id's (buengese)



v1.54.0 - 2021-02-02

See commits

New backends Compression remote (experimental) (buengese) Enterprise File Fabric (Nick Craig-Wood) This work was sponsored by Storage Made Easy HDFS (Hadoop Distributed File System) (Yury Stankevich) Zoho workdrive (buengese)

New Features Deglobalise the config (Nick Craig-Wood) Global config now read from the context This will enable passing of global config via the rc This work was sponsored by Digitalis Add --bwlimit for upload and download (Nick Craig-Wood) Obey bwlimit in http Transport for better limiting Enhance systemd integration (Hekmon) log level identification, manual activation with flag, automatic systemd launch detection Don't compile systemd log integration for non unix systems (Benjamin Gustin) Add a --download flag to md5sum/sha1sum/hashsum to force rclone to download and hash files locally (lostheli) Add --progress-terminal-title to print ETA to terminal title (LaSombra) Make backend env vars show in help as the defaults for backend flags (Nick Craig-Wood) build Raise minimum go version to go1.12 (Nick Craig-Wood) dedupe Add --by-hash to dedupe on content hash not file name (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --dedupe-mode list to just list dupes, changing nothing (Nick Craig-Wood) Add warning if used on a remote which can't have duplicate names (Nick Craig-Wood) fs Add Shutdown optional method for backends (Nick Craig-Wood) When using --files-from check files concurrently (zhucan) Accumulate stats when using --dry-run (Ingo Weiss) Always show stats when using --dry-run or --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support for flag --no-console on windows to hide the console window (albertony) genautocomplete: Add support to output to stdout (Ingo) ncdu Highlight read errors instead of aborting (Claudio Bantaloukas) Add sort by average size in directory (Adam Plánský) Add toggle option for average s3ize in directory - key 'a' (Adam Plánský) Add empty folder flag into ncdu browser (Adam Plánský) Add ! (error) and . (unreadable) file flags to go with e (empty) (Nick Craig-Wood) obscure: Make rclone obscure - ignore newline at end of line (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Add logs when need to upload files to set mod times (Nick Craig-Wood) Move and copy log name of the destination object in verbose (Adam Plánský) Add size if known to skipped items and JSON log (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Prefer actual listener address if using ":port" or "addr:0" only (Nick Craig-Wood) Add listener for finished jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic) serve ftp: Add options to enable TLS (Deepak Sah) serve http/webdav: Redirect requests to the base url without the / (Nick Craig-Wood) serve restic: Implement object cache (Nick Craig-Wood) stats: Add counter for deleted directories (Nick Craig-Wood) sync: Only print "There was nothing to transfer" if no errors (Nick Craig-Wood) webui Prompt user for updating webui if an update is available (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Fix plugins initialization (negative0)

Bug Fixes fs Fix nil pointer on copy & move operations directly to remote (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Fix parsing of .. when joining remotes (Nick Craig-Wood) log: Fix enabling systemd logging when using --log-file (Nick Craig-Wood) check Make the error count match up in the log message (Nick Craig-Wood) move: Fix data loss when source and destination are the same object (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Fix --cutoff-mode hard not cutting off immediately (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --immutable error message (Nick Craig-Wood) sync Fix --cutoff-mode soft & cautious so it doesn't end the transfer early (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --immutable errors retrying many times (Nick Craig-Wood)

Docs Many fixes and a rewrite of the filtering docs (edwardxml) Many spelling and grammar fixes (Josh Soref) Doc fixes for commands delete, purge, rmdir, rmdirs and mount (albertony) And thanks to these people for many doc fixes too numerous to list Ameer Dawood, Antoine GIRARD, Bob Bagwill, Christopher Stewart CokeMine, David, Dov Murik, Durval Menezes, Evan Harris, gtorelly Ilyess Bachiri, Janne Johansson, Kerry Su, Marcin Zelent, Martin Michlmayr, Milly, Sơn Trần-Nguyễn

Mount Update systemd status with cache stats (Hekmon) Disable bazil/fuse based mount on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood) Make rclone mount actually run rclone cmount under macOS (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement mknod to make NFS file creation work (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure we don't call umount more than once (Nick Craig-Wood) More user friendly mounting as network drive on windows (albertony) Detect if uid or gid are set in same option string: -o uid=123,gid=456 (albertony) Don't attempt to unmount if fs has been destroyed already (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Fix virtual entries causing deleted files to still appear (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "file already exists" error for stale cache files (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix file leaks with --vfs-cache-mode full and --buffer-size 0 (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix invalid cache path on windows when using :backend: as remote (albertony)

Local Continue listing files/folders when a circular symlink is detected (Manish Gupta) New flag --local-zero-size-links to fix sync on some virtual filesystems (Riccardo Iaconelli)

Azure Blob Add support for service principals (James Lim) Add support for managed identities (Brad Ackerman) Add examples for access tier (Bob Pusateri) Utilize the streaming capabilities from the SDK for multipart uploads (Denis Neuling) Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash when listing outside a SAS URL's root (Nick Craig-Wood) Delete archive tier blobs before update if --azureblob-archive-tier-delete (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix crash on startup (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix memory usage by upgrading the SDK to v0.13.0 and implementing a TransferManager (Nick Craig-Wood) Require go1.14+ to compile due to SDK changes (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Make NewObject use less expensive API calls (Nick Craig-Wood) This will improve --files-from and restic serve in particular Fixed crash on an empty file name (lluuaapp)

Box Fix NewObject for files that differ in case (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Skip long local hashing, hash in-transit (fixes) (Ivan Andreev) Set Features ReadMimeType to false as Object.MimeType not supported (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix case-insensitive NewObject, test metadata detection (Ivan Andreev)

Drive Implement rclone backend copyid command for copying files by ID (Nick Craig-Wood) Added flag --drive-stop-on-download-limit to stop transfers when the download limit is exceeded (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Implement CleanUp workaround for team drives (buengese) Allow shortcut resolution and creation to be retried (Nick Craig-Wood) Log that emptying the trash can take some time (Nick Craig-Wood) Add xdg office icons to xdg desktop files (Pau Rodriguez-Estivill)

Dropbox Add support for viewing shared files and folders (buengese) Enable short lived access tokens (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement IDer on Objects so rclone lsf etc can read the IDs (buengese) Set Features ReadMimeType to false as Object.MimeType not supported (Nick Craig-Wood) Make malformed_path errors from too long files not retriable (Nick Craig-Wood) Test file name length before upload to fix upload loop (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Set Features ReadMimeType to true as Object.MimeType is supported (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Add --ftp-disable-msld option to ignore MLSD for really old servers (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Storage class object header support (Laurens Janssen) Fix anonymous client to use rclone's HTTP client (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Entry doesn't belong in directory "" (same as directory) - ignoring (Nick Craig-Wood)

Googlephotos New flag --gphotos-include-archived to show archived photos as well (Nicolas Rueff)

Jottacloud Don't erroneously report support for writing mime types (buengese) Add support for Telia Cloud (Patrik Nordlén)

Mailru Accept special folders eg camera-upload (Ivan Andreev) Avoid prehashing of large local files (Ivan Andreev) Fix uploads after recent changes on server (Ivan Andreev) Fix range requests after June 2020 changes on server (Ivan Andreev) Fix invalid timestamp on corrupted files (fixes) (Ivan Andreev) Remove deprecated protocol quirks (Ivan Andreev)

Memory Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Add support for China region operated by 21vianet and other regional suppliers (NyaMisty) Warn on gateway timeout errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Fall back to normal copy if server-side copy unavailable (Alex Chen) Fix server-side copy completely disabled on OneDrive for Business (Cnly) (business only) workaround to replace existing file on server-side copy (Alex Chen) Enhance link creation with expiry, scope, type and password (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove % and # from the set of encoded characters (Alex Chen) Support addressing site by server-relative URL (kice)

Opendrive Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)

Pcloud Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)

Premiumizeme Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)

Qingstor Fix error propagation in CleanUp (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rclone cleanup (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Added --s3-disable-http2 to disable http/2 (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Complete SSE-C implementation (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix hashes on small files with AWS:KMS and SSE-C (Nick Craig-Wood) Add MD5 metadata to objects uploaded with SSE-AWS/SSE-C (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-no-head parameter to minimise transactions on upload (Nick Craig-Wood) Update docs with a Reducing Costs section (Nick Craig-Wood) Added error handling for error code 429 indicating too many requests (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Add requester pays option (kelv) Fix copy multipart with v2 auth failing with 'SignatureDoesNotMatch' (Louis Koo)

SFTP Allow cert based auth via optional pubkey (Stephen Harris) Allow user to optionally check server hosts key to add security (Stephen Harris) Defer asking for user passwords until the SSH connection succeeds (Stephen Harris) Remember entered password in AskPass mode (Stephen Harris) Implement Shutdown method (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement keyboard interactive authentication (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --sftp-use-fstat for unusual SFTP servers (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sugarsync Fix NewObject for files that differ in case (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Fix deletion of parts of Static Large Object (SLO) (Nguyễn Hữu Luân) Ensure partially uploaded large files are uploaded unless --swift-leave-parts-on-error (Nguyễn Hữu Luân)

Tardigrade Upgrade to uplink v1.4.1 (Caleb Case)

WebDAV Updated docs to show streaming to nextcloud is working (Durval Menezes)

Yandex Set Features WriteMimeType to false as Yandex ignores mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.53.4 - 2021-01-20

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix data race in Transferred() (Maciej Zimnoch) build Stop tagged releases making a current beta (Nick Craig-Wood) Upgrade docker buildx action (Matteo Pietro Dazzi) Add -buildmode to cross-compile.go (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix docker build by upgrading ilteoood/docker_buildx (Nick Craig-Wood) Revert GitHub actions brew fix since this is now fixed (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix brew install --cask syntax for macOS build (Nick Craig-Wood) Update nfpm syntax to fix build of .deb/.rpm packages (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix for Windows build errors (Ivan Andreev) fs: Parseduration: fixed tests to use UTC time (Ankur Gupta) fshttp: Prevent overlap of HTTP headers in logs (Nathan Collins) rc Fix core/command giving 500 internal error (Nick Craig-Wood) Add Copy method to rc.Params (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix 500 error when marshalling errors from core/command (Nick Craig-Wood) plugins: Create plugins files only if webui is enabled. (negative0) serve http: Fix serving files of unknown length (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp: Fix authentication on one connection blocking others (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Add optional brew tag to throw an error when using mount in the binaries installed via Homebrew (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Add "." and ".." to directories to match cmount and expectations (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Make cache dir absolute before using it to fix path too long errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Improve detection of incompatible metadata (Ivan Andreev)

Google Cloud Storage Fix server side copy of large objects (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Fix token renewer to fix long uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix token refresh failed: is not a regular file error (Nick Craig-Wood)

Pcloud Only use SHA1 hashes in EU region (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sharefile Undo Fix backend due to API swapping integers for strings (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Fix Open Range requests to fix 4shared mount (Nick Craig-Wood) Add "Depth: 0" to GET requests to fix bitrix (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.53.3 - 2020-11-19

See commits

Bug Fixes random: Fix incorrect use of math/rand instead of crypto/rand CVE-2020-28924 (Nick Craig-Wood) Passwords you have generated with rclone config may be insecure See issue #4783 for more details and a checking tool random: Seed math/rand in one place with crypto strong seed (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Fix vfs/refresh calls with fs= parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sharefile Fix backend due to API swapping integers for strings (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.53.2 - 2020-10-26

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting Fix incorrect speed and transferTime in core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Stabilize display order of transfers on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Fix use of --suffix without --backup-dir (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix spurious "--checksum is in use but the source and destination have no hashes in common" (Nick Craig-Wood) build Work around GitHub actions brew problem (Nick Craig-Wood) Stop using set-env and set-path in the GitHub actions (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount mount2: Fix the swapped UID / GID values (Russell Cattelan)

VFS Detect and recover from a file being removed externally from the cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix a deadlock vulnerability in downloaders.Close (Leo Luan) Fix a race condition in retryFailedResets (Leo Luan) Fix missed concurrency control between some item operations and reset (Leo Luan) Add exponential backoff during ENOSPC retries (Leo Luan) Add a missed update of used cache space (Leo Luan) Fix --no-modtime to not attempt to set modtimes (as documented) (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Fix sizes and syncing with --links option on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Chunker Disable ListR to fix missing files on GDrive (workaround) (Ivan Andreev) Fix upload over crypt (Ivan Andreev)

Fichier Increase maximum file size from 100GB to 300GB (gyutw)

Jottacloud Remove clientSecret from config when upgrading to token based authentication (buengese) Avoid double url escaping of device/mountpoint (albertony) Remove DirMove workaround as it's not required anymore - also (buengese)

Mailru Fix uploads after recent changes on server (Ivan Andreev) Fix range requests after june changes on server (Ivan Andreev) Fix invalid timestamp on corrupted files (fixes) (Ivan Andreev)

Onedrive Fix disk usage for sharepoint (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Add missing regions for AWS (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

Seafile Fix accessing libraries > 2GB on 32 bit systems (Muffin King)

SFTP Always convert the checksum to lower case (buengese)

Union Create root directories if none exist (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.53.1 - 2020-09-13

See commits

Bug Fixes accounting: Remove new line from end of --stats-one-line display (Nick Craig-Wood) check Add back missing --download flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix docs (Nick Craig-Wood) docs Note --log-file does append (Nick Craig-Wood) Add full stops for consistency in rclone --help (edwardxml) Add Tencent COS to s3 provider list (wjielai) Updated mount command to reflect that it requires Go 1.13 or newer (Evan Harris) jottacloud: Mention that uploads from local disk will not need to cache files to disk for md5 calculation (albertony) Fix formatting of rc docs page (Nick Craig-Wood) build Include vendor tar ball in release and fix startdev (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "Illegal instruction" error for ARMv6 builds (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix architecture name in ARMv7 build (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Fix spurious error "vfs cache: failed to _ensure cache EOF" (Nick Craig-Wood) Log an ERROR if we fail to set the file to be sparse (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Log an ERROR if we fail to set the file to be sparse (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Re-adds special oauth help text (Tim Gallant)

Opendrive Do not retry 400 errors (Evan Harris)



v1.53.0 - 2020-09-02

See commits

New Features The VFS layer was heavily reworked for this release - see below for more details Interactive mode -i/--interactive for destructive operations (fishbullet) Add --bwlimit-file flag to limit speeds of individual file transfers (Nick Craig-Wood) Transfers are sorted by start time in the stats and progress output (Max Sum) Make sure backends expand ~ and environment vars in file names they use (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --refresh-times flag to set modtimes on hashless backends (Nick Craig-Wood) build Remove vendor directory in favour of Go modules (Nick Craig-Wood) Build with go1.15.x by default (Nick Craig-Wood) Drop macOS 386 build as it is no longer supported by go1.15 (Nick Craig-Wood) Add ARMv7 to the supported builds (Nick Craig-Wood) Enable rclone cmount on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood) Make rclone build with gccgo (Nick Craig-Wood) Make rclone build with wasm (Nick Craig-Wood) Change beta numbering to be semver compatible (Nick Craig-Wood) Add file properties and icon to Windows executable (albertony) Add experimental interface for integrating rclone into browsers (Nick Craig-Wood) lib: Add file name compression (Klaus Post) rc Allow installation and use of plugins and test plugins with rclone-webui (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Add reverse proxy pluginsHandler for serving plugins (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Add mount/listmounts option for listing current mounts (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Add operations/uploadfile to upload a file through rc using encoding multipart/form-data (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Add core/command to execute rclone terminal commands. (Chaitanya Bankanhal) rclone check Add reporting of filenames for same/missing/changed (Nick Craig-Wood) Make check command obey --dry-run / -i / --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood) Make check do --checkers files concurrently (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry downloads if they fail when using the --download flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Make it show stats by default (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone obscure : Allow obscure command to accept password on STDIN (David Ibarra) rclone config Set RCLONE_CONFIG_DIR for use in config files and subprocesses (Nick Craig-Wood) Reject remote names starting with a dash. (jtagcat) rclone cryptcheck : Add reporting of filenames for same/missing/changed (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone dedupe : Make it obey the --size-only flag for duplicate detection (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone link : Add --expire and --unlink flags (Roman Kredentser) rclone mkdir : Warn when using mkdir on remotes which can't have empty directories (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone rc : Allow JSON parameters to simplify command line usage (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone serve ftp Don't compile on < go1.13 after dependency update (Nick Craig-Wood) Add error message if auth proxy fails (Nick Craig-Wood) Use refactored goftp.io/server library for binary shrink (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone serve restic : Expose interfaces so that rclone can be used as a library from within restic (Jack) rclone sync : Add --track-renames-strategy leaf (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone touch : Add ability to set nanosecond resolution times (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone tree : Remove -i shorthand for --noindent as it conflicts with -i / --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting Fix documentation for speed / speedAvg (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix elapsed time not show actual time since beginning (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Fix deadlock in stats printing (Nick Craig-Wood) build Fix file handle leak in GitHub release tool (Garrett Squire) rclone check : Fix successful retries with --download counting errors (Nick Craig-Wood) rclone dedupe : Fix logging to be easier to understand (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Warn macOS users that mount implementation is changing (Nick Craig-Wood) to test the new implementation use rclone cmount instead of rclone mount this is because the library rclone uses has dropped macOS support rc interface Add call for unmount all (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Make mount/mount remote control take vfsOpt option (Nick Craig-Wood) Add mountOpt to mount/mount (Nick Craig-Wood) Add VFS and Mount options to mount/listmounts (Nick Craig-Wood) Catch panics in cgofuse initialization and turn into error messages (Nick Craig-Wood) Always supply stat information in Readdir (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support for reading unknown length files using direct IO (Windows) (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix On Windows don't add -o uid/gid=-1 if user supplies -o uid/gid . (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix macOS losing directory contents in cmount (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix volume name broken in recent refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Implement partial reads for --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --vfs-writeback option to delay writes back to cloud storage (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --vfs-read-ahead parameter for use with --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood) Restart pending uploads on restart of the cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Support synchronous cache space recovery upon ENOSPC (Leo Luan) Allow ReadAt and WriteAt to run concurrently with themselves (Nick Craig-Wood) Change modtime of file before upload to current (Rob Calistri) Recommend --vfs-cache-modes writes on backends which can't stream (Nick Craig-Wood) Add an optional fs parameter to vfs rc methods (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix errors when using > 260 char files in the cache in Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix renaming of items while they are being uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix very high load caused by slow directory listings (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix renamed files not being uploaded with --vfs-cache-mode minimal (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix directory locking caused by slow directory listings (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix saving from chrome without --vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Add --local-no-updated to provide a consistent view of changing objects (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --local-no-set-modtime option to prevent modtime changes (tyhuber1) Fix race conditions updating and reading Object metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix dedupe on caches wrapping drives (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Add --crypt-server-side-across-configs flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)

Alias Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Don't compile on < go1.13 after dependency update (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Implement server-side copy for files > 5GB (Nick Craig-Wood) Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood) Note that b2's encoding now allows \ but rclone's hasn't changed (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix transfers when using download_url (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Implement rclone cleanup (buengese) Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow authentication with access token (David)

Chunker Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Add rclone backend drives to list shared drives (teamdrives) (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement rclone backend untrash (Nick Craig-Wood) Work around drive bug which didn't set modtime of copied docs (Nick Craig-Wood) Added --drive-starred-only to only show starred files (Jay McEntire) Deprecate --drive-alternate-export as it is no longer needed (themylogin) Fix duplication of Google docs on server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "panic: send on closed channel" when recycling dir entries (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add copyright detector info in limitations section in the docs (Alex Guerrero) Fix rclone link by removing expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Detect Flood detected: IP Locked error and sleep for 30s (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Add explicit TLS support (Heiko Bornholdt) Add support for --dump bodies and --dump auth for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix interoperation with pure-ftpd (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Add support for anonymous access (Kai Lüke)

Jottacloud Bring back legacy authentication for use with whitelabel versions (buengese) Switch to new api root - also implement a very ugly workaround for the DirMove failures (buengese)

Onedrive Rework cancel of multipart uploads on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement rclone cleanup (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --onedrive-no-versions flag to remove old versions (Nick Craig-Wood)

Pcloud Implement rclone link for public link creation (buengese)

Qingstor Cancel in progress multipart uploads on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Preserve metadata when doing multipart copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rclone link for public link sharing (Roman Kredentser) Add rclone backend restore command to restore objects from GLACIER (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rclone cleanup and rclone backend cleanup to clean unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rclone backend list-multipart-uploads to list unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-max-upload-parts support (Kamil Trzciński) Add --s3-no-check-bucket for minimising rclone transactions and perms (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-profile and --s3-shared-credentials-file options (Nick Craig-Wood) Use regional s3 us-east-1 endpoint (David) Add Scaleway provider (Vincent Feltz) Update IBM COS endpoints (Egor Margineanu) Reduce the default --s3-copy-cutoff to < 5GB for Backblaze S3 compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix detection of bucket existing (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Use the absolute path instead of the relative path for listing for improved compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --sftp-subsystem and --sftp-server-command options (aus)

Swift Fix dangling large objects breaking the listing (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix purge not deleting directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix update multipart object removing all of its own parts (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix missing hash from object returned from upload (Nick Craig-Wood)

Tardigrade Upgrade to uplink v1.2.0 (Kaloyan Raev)

Union Fix writing with the all policy (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Fix directory creation with 4shared (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.52.3 - 2020-08-07

See commits

Bug Fixes docs Disable smart typography (e.g. en-dash) in MANUAL.* and man page (Nick Craig-Wood) Update install.md to reflect minimum Go version (Evan Harris) Update install from source instructions (Nick Craig-Wood) make_manual: Support SOURCE_DATE_EPOCH (Morten Linderud) log: Fix --use-json-log going to stderr not --log-file on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) serve dlna: Fix file list on Samsung Series 6+ TVs (Matteo Pietro Dazzi) sync: Fix deadlock with --track-renames-strategy modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Fix moveto/copyto remote:file remote:file2 (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Stop using root_folder_id as a cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Make dangling shortcuts appear in listings (Nick Craig-Wood) Drop "Disabling ListR" messages down to debug (Nick Craig-Wood) Workaround and policy for Google Drive API (Dmitry Ustalov)

FTP Add note to docs about home vs root directory selection (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Fix reverting to Copy when Move would have worked (Nick Craig-Wood) Avoid comma rendered in URL in onedrive.md (Kevin)

Pcloud Fix oauth on European region "eapi.pcloud.com" (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix bucket Region auto detection when Region unset in config (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.52.2 - 2020-06-24

See commits

Bug Fixes build Fix docker release build action (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix custom timezone in Docker image (NoLooseEnds) check: Fix misleading message which printed errors instead of differences (Nick Craig-Wood) errors: Add WSAECONNREFUSED and more to the list of retriable Windows errors (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd: Fix incorrect prometheus metrics (Gary Kim) serve restic: Fix flags so they use environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood) serve webdav: Fix flags so they use environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood) sync: Fix --track-renames-strategy modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Fix not being able to delete a directory with a trashed shortcut (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix creating a directory inside a shortcut (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --drive-impersonate with cached root_folder_id (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Fix SSH key PEM loading (Zac Rubin)

Swift Speed up deletes by not retrying segment container deletes (Nick Craig-Wood)

Tardigrade Upgrade to uplink v1.1.1 (Caleb Case)

WebDAV Fix free/used display for rclone about/df for certain backends (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.52.1 - 2020-06-10

See commits

Bug Fixes lib/file: Fix SetSparse on Windows 7 which fixes downloads of files > 250MB (Nick Craig-Wood) build Update go.mod to go1.14 to enable -mod=vendor build (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove quicktest from Dockerfile (Nick Craig-Wood) Build Docker images with GitHub actions (Matteo Pietro Dazzi) Update Docker build workflows (Nick Craig-Wood) Set user_allow_other in /etc/fuse.conf in the Docker image (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix xgo build after go1.14 go.mod update (Nick Craig-Wood) docs Add link to source and modified time to footer of every page (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove manually set dates and use git dates instead (Nick Craig-Wood) Minor tense, punctuation, brevity and positivity changes for the home page (edwardxml) Remove leading slash in page reference in footer when present (Nick Craig-Wood) Note commands which need obscured input in the docs (Nick Craig-Wood) obscure: Write more help as we are referencing it elsewhere (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Fix OS vs Unix path confusion - fixes ChangeNotify on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Fix missing items when listing using --fast-list / ListR (Nick Craig-Wood)

Putio Fix panic on Object.Open (Cenk Alti)

S3 Fix upload of single files into buckets without create permission (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --header-upload (Nick Craig-Wood)

Tardigrade Fix listing bug by upgrading to v1.0.7 Set UserAgent to rclone (Caleb Case)



v1.52.0 - 2020-05-27

Special thanks to Martin Michlmayr for proof reading and correcting all the docs and Edward Barker for helping re-write the front page.

See commits

New backends Tardigrade backend for use with storj.io (Caleb Case) Union re-write to have multiple writable remotes (Max Sum) Seafile for Seafile server (Fred @creativeprojects)

New commands backend: command for backend-specific commands (see backends) (Nick Craig-Wood) cachestats: Deprecate in favour of rclone backend stats cache: (Nick Craig-Wood) dbhashsum: Deprecate in favour of rclone hashsum DropboxHash (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features Add --header-download and --header-upload flags for setting HTTP headers when uploading/downloading (Tim Gallant) Add --header flag to add HTTP headers to every HTTP transaction (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --check-first to do all checking before starting transfers (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --track-renames-strategy for configurable matching criteria for --track-renames (Bernd Schoolmann) Add --cutoff-mode hard,soft,cautious (Shing Kit Chan & Franklyn Tackitt) Filter flags (e.g. --files-from - ) can read from stdin (fishbullet) Add --error-on-no-transfer option (Jon Fautley) Implement --order-by xxx,mixed for copying some small and some big files (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow --max-backlog to be negative meaning as large as possible (Nick Craig-Wood) Added --no-unicode-normalization flag to allow Unicode filenames to remain unique (Ben Zenker) Allow --min-age / --max-age to take a date as well as a duration (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rename statistics for file and directory renames (Nick Craig-Wood) Add statistics output to JSON log (reddi) Make stats be printed on non-zero exit code (Nick Craig-Wood) When running --password-command allow use of stdin (Sébastien Gross) Stop empty strings being a valid remote path (Nick Craig-Wood) accounting: support WriterTo for less memory copying (Nick Craig-Wood) build Update to use go1.14 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood) Add -trimpath to release build for reproduceable builds (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove GOOS and GOARCH from Dockerfile (Brandon Philips) config Fsync the config file after writing to save more reliably (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --obscure and --no-obscure flags to config create / update (Nick Craig-Wood) Make config show take remote: as well as remote (Nick Craig-Wood) copyurl: Add --no-clobber flag (Denis) delete: Added --rmdirs flag to delete directories as well (Kush) filter: Added --files-from-raw flag (Ankur Gupta) genautocomplete: Add support for fish shell (Matan Rosenberg) log: Add support for syslog LOCAL facilities (Patryk Jakuszew) lsjson: Add --hash-type parameter and use it in lsf to speed up hashing (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Add -o / --opt and -a / --arg for more structured input (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement backend/command for running backend-specific commands remotely (Nick Craig-Wood) Add mount/mount command for starting rclone mount via the API (Chaitanya) rcd: Add Prometheus metrics support (Gary Kim) serve http Added a --template flag for user defined markup (calistri) Add Last-Modified headers to files and directories (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp: Add support for multiple host keys by repeating --key flag (Maxime Suret) touch: Add --localtime flag to make --timestamp localtime not UTC (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting Restore "Max number of stats groups reached" log line (Michał Matczuk) Correct exitcode on Transfer Limit Exceeded flag. (Anuar Serdaliyev) Reset bytes read during copy retry (Ankur Gupta) Fix race clearing stats (Nick Craig-Wood) copy: Only create empty directories when they don't exist on the remote (Ishuah Kariuki) dedupe: Stop dedupe deleting files with identical IDs (Nick Craig-Wood) oauth Use custom http client so that --no-check-certificate is honored by oauth token fetch (Mark Spieth) Replace deprecated oauth2.NoContext (Lars Lehtonen) operations Fix setting the timestamp on Windows for multithread copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Make rcat obey --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --max-transfer more accurate (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Fix dropped error (Lars Lehtonen) Fix misplaced http server config (Xiaoxing Ye) Disable duplicate log (ElonH) serve dlna Cds: don't specify childCount at all when unknown (Dan Walters) Cds: use modification time as date in dlna metadata (Dan Walters) serve restic: Fix tests after restic project removed vendoring (Nick Craig-Wood) sync Fix incorrect "nothing to transfer" message using --delete-before (Nick Craig-Wood) Only create empty directories when they don't exist on the remote (Ishuah Kariuki)

Mount Add --async-read flag to disable asynchronous reads (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore --allow-root flag with a warning as it has been removed upstream (Nick Craig-Wood) Warn if --allow-non-empty used on Windows and clarify docs (Nick Craig-Wood) Constrain to go1.13 or above otherwise bazil.org/fuse fails to compile (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix fail because of too long volume name (evileye) Report 1PB free for unknown disk sizes (Nick Craig-Wood) Map more rclone errors into file systems errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix disappearing cwd problem (Nick Craig-Wood) Use ReaddirPlus on Windows to improve directory listing performance (Nick Craig-Wood) Send a hint as to whether the filesystem is case insensitive or not (Nick Craig-Wood) Add rc command mount/types (Nick Craig-Wood) Change maximum leaf name length to 1024 bytes (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Add --vfs-read-wait and --vfs-write-wait flags to control time waiting for a sequential read/write (Nick Craig-Wood) Change default --vfs-read-wait to 20ms (it was 5ms and not configurable) (Nick Craig-Wood) Make df output more consistent on a rclone mount. (Yves G) Report 1PB free for unknown disk sizes (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix race condition caused by unlocked reading of Dir.path (Nick Craig-Wood) Make File lock and Dir lock not overlap to avoid deadlock (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement lock ordering between File and Dir to eliminate deadlocks (Nick Craig-Wood) Factor the vfs cache into its own package (Nick Craig-Wood) Pin the Fs in use in the Fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Add SetSys() methods to Node to allow caching stuff on a node (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore file not found errors from Hash in Read.Release (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix hang in read wait code (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Speed up multi thread downloads by using sparse files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --local-no-sparse flag for disabling sparse files (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement rclone backend noop for testing purposes (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "file not found" errors on post transfer Hash calculation (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Implement rclone backend stats command (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix Server Side Copy with Temp Upload (Brandon McNama) Remove Unused Functions (Lars Lehtonen) Disable race tests until bbolt is fixed (Nick Craig-Wood) Move methods used for testing into test file (greatroar) Add Pin and Unpin and canonicalised lookup (Nick Craig-Wood) Use proper import path go.etcd.io/bbolt (Robert-André Mauchin)

Crypt Calculate hashes for uploads from local disk (Nick Craig-Wood) This allows encrypted Jottacloud uploads without using local disk This means encrypted s3/b2 uploads will now have hashes Added rclone backend decode / encode commands to replicate functionality of cryptdecode (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Get rid of the unused Cipher interface as it obfuscated the code (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Implement streaming of unknown sized files so rcat is now supported (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement memory pooling to control memory use (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --azureblob-disable-checksum flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry InvalidBlobOrBlock error as it may indicate block concurrency problems (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove unused Object.parseTimeString() (Lars Lehtonen) Fix permission error on SAS URL limited to container (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Ignore directory markers at the root also (Nick Craig-Wood) Force the case of the SHA1 to lowercase (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove unused largeUpload.clearUploadURL() (Lars Lehtonen)

Box Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Implement About to read size used (Nick Craig-Wood) Add token renew function for jwt auth (David Bramwell) Added support for interchangeable root folder for Box backend (Sunil Patra) Remove unnecessary iat from jws claims (David)

Drive Follow shortcuts by default, skip with --drive-skip-shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement rclone backend shortcut command for creating shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood) Added rclone backend command to change service_account_file and chunk_size (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Fix missing files when using --fast-list and --drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix duplicate items when using --drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood) Extend --drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to teamDriveFileLimitExceeded . (harry) Don't delete files with multiple parents to avoid data loss (Nick Craig-Wood) Server side copy docs use default description if empty (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Make error insufficient space to be fatal (harry) Add info about required redirect url (Elan Ruusamäe)

Fichier Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Implement custom pacer to deal with the new rate limiting (buengese)

FTP Fix lockup when using concurrency limit on failed connections (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix lockup on failed upload when using concurrency limit (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix lockup on Close failures when using concurrency limit (Nick Craig-Wood) Work around pureftp sending spurious 150 messages (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood) Add ARCHIVE storage class to help (Adam Stroud) Ignore directory markers at the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

Googlephotos Make the start year configurable (Daven) Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Create feature/favorites directory (Brandon Philips) Fix "concurrent map write" error (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't put an image in error message (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP Improved directory listing with new template from Caddy project (calisro)

Jottacloud Implement --jottacloud-trashed-only (buengese) Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Use RawURLEncoding when decoding base64 encoded login token (buengese) Implement cleanup (buengese) Update docs regarding cleanup, removed remains from old auth, and added warning about special mountpoints. (albertony)

Mailru Describe 2FA requirements (valery1707)

Onedrive Implement --onedrive-server-side-across-configs (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Fix occasional 416 errors on multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Added maximum chunk size limit warning in the docs (Harry) Fix missing drive on config (Nick Craig-Wood) Make error quotaLimitReached to be fatal (harry)

Opendrive Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)

Pcloud Added support for interchangeable root folder for pCloud backend (Sunil Patra) Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Fix initial config "Auth state doesn't match" message (Nick Craig-Wood)

Premiumizeme Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Prune unused functions (Lars Lehtonen)

Putio Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood) Make downloading files use the rclone http Client (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix parsing of remotes with leading and trailing / (Nick Craig-Wood)

Qingstor Make rclone cleanup remove pending multipart uploads older than 24h (Nick Craig-Wood) Try harder to cancel failed multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Prune multiUploader.list() (Lars Lehtonen) Lint fix (Lars Lehtonen)

S3 Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Use memory pool for buffer allocations (Maciej Zimnoch) Add SSE-C support for AWS, Ceph, and MinIO (Jack Anderson) Fail fast multipart upload (Michał Matczuk) Report errors on bucket creation (mkdir) correctly (Nick Craig-Wood) Specify that Minio supports URL encoding in listings (Nick Craig-Wood) Added 500 as retryErrorCode (Michał Matczuk) Use --low-level-retries as the number of SDK retries (Aleksandar Janković) Fix multipart abort context (Aleksandar Jankovic) Replace deprecated session.New() with session.NewSession() (Lars Lehtonen) Use the provided size parameter when allocating a new memory pool (Joachim Brandon LeBlanc) Use rclone's low level retries instead of AWS SDK to fix listing retries (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore directory markers at the root also (Nick Craig-Wood) Use single memory pool (Michał Matczuk) Do not resize buf on put to memBuf (Michał Matczuk) Improve docs for --s3-disable-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't leak memory or tokens in edge cases for multipart upload (Nick Craig-Wood)

Seafile Implement 2FA (Fred)

SFTP Added --sftp-pem-key to support inline key files (calisro) Fix post transfer copies failing with 0 size when using set_modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)

Sharefile Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)

Sugarsync Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)

Swift Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix cosmetic issue in error message (Martin Michlmayr)

Union Implement multiple writable remotes (Max Sum) Fix server-side copy (Max Sum) Implement ListR (Max Sum) Enable ListR when upstreams contain local (Max Sum)

WebDAV Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant) Fix X-OC-Mtime header for Transip compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood) Report full and consistent usage with about (Yves G)

Yandex Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)



v1.51.0 - 2020-02-01

New backends Memory (Nick Craig-Wood) Sugarsync (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features Adjust all backends to have --backend-encoding parameter (Nick Craig-Wood) this enables the encoding for special characters to be adjusted or disabled Add --max-duration flag to control the maximum duration of a transfer session (boosh) Add --expect-continue-timeout flag, default 1s (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --no-check-dest flag for copying without testing the destination (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --order-by flag to order transfers (Nick Craig-Wood) accounting Don't show entries in both transferring and checking (Nick Craig-Wood) Add option to delete stats (Aleksandar Jankovic) build Compress the test builds with gzip (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement a framework for starting test servers during tests (Nick Craig-Wood) cmd: Always print elapsed time to tenth place seconds in progress (Gary Kim) config Add --password-command to allow dynamic config password (Damon Permezel) Give config questions default values (Nick Craig-Wood) Check a remote exists when creating a new one (Nick Craig-Wood) copyurl: Add --stdout flag to write to stdout (Nick Craig-Wood) dedupe: Implement keep smallest too (Nick Craig-Wood) hashsum: Add flag --base64 flag (landall) lsf: Speed up on s3/swift/etc by not reading mimetype by default (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson: Add --no-mimetype flag (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: Add methods to turn on blocking and mutex profiling (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd Adding group parameter to stats (Chaitanya) Move webgui apart; option to disable browser (Xiaoxing Ye) serve sftp: Add support for public key with auth proxy (Paul Tinsley) stats: Show deletes in stats and hide zero stats (anuar45)

Bug Fixes accounting Fix error counter counting multiple times (Ankur Gupta) Fix error count shown as checks (Cnly) Clear finished transfer in stats-reset (Maciej Zimnoch) Added StatsInfo locking in statsGroups sum function (Michał Matczuk) asyncreader: Fix EOF error (buengese) check: Fix --one-way recursing more directories than it needs to (Nick Craig-Wood) chunkedreader: Disable hash calculation for first segment (Nick Craig-Wood) config Do not open browser on headless on drive/gcs/google photos (Xiaoxing Ye) SetValueAndSave ignore error if config section does not exist yet (buengese) cmd: Fix completion with an encrypted config (Danil Semelenov) dbhashsum: Stop it returning UNSUPPORTED on dropbox (Nick Craig-Wood) dedupe: Add missing modes to help string (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Fix dedupe continuing on errors like insufficientFilePersimmon (SezalAgrawal) Clear accounting before low level retry (Maciej Zimnoch) Write debug message when hashes could not be checked (Ole Schütt) Move interface assertion to tests to remove pflag dependency (Nick Craig-Wood) Make NewOverrideObjectInfo public and factor uses (Nick Craig-Wood) proxy: Replace use of bcrypt with sha256 (Nick Craig-Wood) vendor Update bazil.org/fuse to fix FreeBSD 12.1 (Nick Craig-Wood) Update github.com/t3rm1n4l/go-mega to fix mega "illegal base64 data at input byte 22" (Nick Craig-Wood) Update termbox-go to fix ncdu command on FreeBSD (Kuang-che Wu) Update t3rm1n4l/go-mega - fixes mega: couldn't login: crypto/aes: invalid key size 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Enable async reads for a 20% speedup (Nick Craig-Wood) Replace use of WriteAt with Write for cache mode >= writes and O_APPEND (Brett Dutro) Make sure we call unmount when exiting (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't build on go1.10 as bazil/fuse no longer supports it (Nick Craig-Wood) When setting dates discard out of range dates (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Add a newly created file straight into the directory (Nick Craig-Wood) Only calculate one hash for reads for a speedup (Nick Craig-Wood) Make ReadAt for non cached files work better with non-sequential reads (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix edge cases when reading ModTime from file (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure existing files opened for write show correct size (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't cache the path in RW file objects to fix renaming (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rename of open files when using the VFS cache (Nick Craig-Wood) When renaming files in the cache, rename the cache item in memory too (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix open file renaming on drive when using --vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix incorrect modtime for mv into mount with --vfs-cache-modes writes (Nick Craig-Wood) On rename, rename in cache too if the file exists (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

Local Make source file being updated errors be NoLowLevelRetry errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix update of hidden files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Follow move of upstream library github.com/coreos/bbolt github.com/etcd-io/bbolt (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix fatal error: concurrent map writes (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Reorder the filename encryption options (Thomas Eales) Correctly handle trailing dot (buengese)

Chunker Reduce length of temporary suffix (Ivan Andreev)

Drive Add --drive-stop-on-upload-limit flag to stop syncs when upload limit reached (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --drive-use-shared-date to use date file was shared instead of modified date (Garry McNulty) Make sure invalid auth for teamdrives always reports an error (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --fast-list when using appDataFolder (Nick Craig-Wood) Use multipart resumable uploads for streaming and uploads in mount (Nick Craig-Wood) Log an ERROR if an incomplete search is returned (Nick Craig-Wood) Hide dangerous config from the configurator (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Treat insufficient_space errors as non retriable errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Use new auth method used by official client (buengese) Add URL to generate Login Token to config wizard (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support whitelabel versions (buengese)

Koofr Use rclone HTTP client. (jaKa)

Onedrive Add Sites.Read.All permission (Benjamin Richter) Add support "Retry-After" header (Motonori IWAMURO)

Opendrive Implement --opendrive-chunk-size (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Re-implement multipart upload to fix memory issues (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-copy-cutoff for size to switch to multipart copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Add new region Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) (Outvi V) Reduce memory usage streaming files by reducing max stream upload size (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-list-chunk option for bucket listing (Thomas Kriechbaumer) Force path style bucket access to off for AWS deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood) Use AWS web identity role provider if available (Tennix) Add StackPath Object Storage Support (Dave Koston) Fix ExpiryWindow value (Aleksandar Jankovic) Fix DisableChecksum condition (Aleksandar Janković) Fix URL decoding of NextMarker (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Add --sftp-skip-links to skip symlinks and non regular files (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry Creation of Connection (Sebastian Brandt) Fix "failed to parse private key file: ssh: not an encrypted key" error (Nick Craig-Wood) Open files for update write only to fix AWS SFTP interop (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Reserve segments of dynamic large object when delete objects in container what was enabled versioning. (Nguyễn Hữu Luân) Fix parsing of X-Object-Manifest (Nick Craig-Wood) Update OVH API endpoint (unbelauscht)

WebDAV Make nextcloud only upload SHA1 checksums (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix case of "Bearer" in Authorization: header to agree with RFC (Nick Craig-Wood) Add Referer header to fix problems with WAFs (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.50.2 - 2019-11-19

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix memory leak on retries operations (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Fix listing of the root directory with drive.files scope (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --drive-root-folder-id with team/shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.50.1 - 2019-11-02

Bug Fixes hash: Fix accidentally changed hash names for DropboxHash and CRC-32 (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Fix error reporting on tpslimit token bucket errors (Nick Craig-Wood) fshttp: Don't print token bucket errors on context cancelled (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Fix listings of . on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Fix DirMove/Move after Onedrive change (Xiaoxing Ye)



v1.50.0 - 2019-10-26

New backends Citrix Sharefile (Nick Craig-Wood) Chunker - an overlay backend to split files into smaller parts (Ivan Andreev) Mail.ru Cloud (Ivan Andreev)

New Features encodings (Fabian Möller & Nick Craig-Wood) All backends now use file name encoding to ensure any file name can be written to any backend. See the restricted file name docs for more info and the local backend docs. Some file names may look different in rclone if you are using any control characters in names or unicode FULLWIDTH symbols. build Update to use go1.13 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood) Drop support for go1.9 (Nick Craig-Wood) Build rclone with GitHub actions (Nick Craig-Wood) Convert python scripts to python3 (Nick Craig-Wood) Swap Azure/go-ansiterm for mattn/go-colorable (Nick Craig-Wood) Dockerfile fixes (Matei David) Add plugin support for backends and commands (Richard Patel) config Use alternating Red/Green in config to make more obvious (Nick Craig-Wood) contrib Add sample DLNA server Docker Compose manifest. (pataquets) Add sample WebDAV server Docker Compose manifest. (pataquets) copyurl Add --auto-filename flag for using file name from URL in destination path (Denis) serve dlna: Many compatibility improvements (Dan Walters) Support for external srt subtitles (Dan Walters) rc Added command core/quit (Saksham Khanna)

Bug Fixes sync Make --update / -u not transfer files that haven't changed (Nick Craig-Wood) Free objects after they come out of the transfer pipe to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --files-from without --no-traverse doing a recursive scan (Nick Craig-Wood) operations Fix accounting for server-side copies (Nick Craig-Wood) Display 'All duplicates removed' only if dedupe successful (Sezal Agrawal) Display 'Deleted X extra copies' only if dedupe successful (Sezal Agrawal) accounting Only allow up to 100 completed transfers in the accounting list to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood) Cull the old time ranges when possible to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix panic due to server-side copy fallback (Ivan Andreev) Fix memory leak noticeable for transfers of large numbers of objects (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix total duration calculation (Nick Craig-Wood) cmd Fix environment variables not setting command line flags (Nick Craig-Wood) Make autocomplete compatible with bash's posix mode for macOS (Danil Semelenov) Make --progress work in git bash on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix 'compopt: command not found' on autocomplete on macOS (Danil Semelenov) config Fix setting of non top level flags from environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood) Check config names more carefully and report errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove error: can't use --size-only and --ignore-size together. (Nick Craig-Wood) filter: Prevent mixing options when --files-from is in use (Michele Caci) serve sftp: Fix crash on unsupported operations (e.g. Readlink) (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Allow files of unknown size to be read properly (Nick Craig-Wood) Skip tests on <= 2 CPUs to avoid lockup (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix panic on File.Open (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix "mount_fusefs: -o timeout=: option not supported" on FreeBSD (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't pass huge filenames (>4k) to FUSE as it can't cope (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Add flag --vfs-case-insensitive for windows/macOS mounts (Ivan Andreev) Make objects of unknown size readable through the VFS (Nick Craig-Wood) Move writeback of dirty data out of close() method into its own method (FlushWrites) and remove close() call from Flush() (Brett Dutro) Stop empty dirs disappearing when renamed on bucket-based remotes (Nick Craig-Wood) Stop change notify polling clearing so much of the directory cache (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Disable logging to the Windows event log (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Remove unverified: prefix on sha1 to improve interop (e.g. with CyberDuck) (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Add options to get access token via JWT auth (David)

Drive Disable HTTP/2 by default to work around INTERNAL_ERROR problems (Nick Craig-Wood) Make sure that drive root ID is always canonical (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --drive-shared-with-me from the root with lsand --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix ChangeNotify polling for shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix change notify polling when using appDataFolder (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Make disallowed filenames errors not retry (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix nil pointer exception on restricted files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Fichier Fix accessing files > 2GB on 32 bit systems (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Allow disabling EPSV mode (Jon Fautley)

HTTP HEAD directory entries in parallel to speedup (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --http-no-head to stop rclone doing HEAD in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)

Putio Add ability to resume uploads (Cenk Alti)

S3 Fix signature v2_auth headers (Anthony Rusdi) Fix encoding for control characters (Nick Craig-Wood) Only ask for URL encoded directory listings if we need them on Ceph (Nick Craig-Wood) Add option for multipart failure behaviour (Aleksandar Jankovic) Support for multipart copy (庄天翼) Fix nil pointer reference if no metadata returned for object (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Fix --sftp-ask-password trying to contact the ssh agent (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix hashes of files with backslashes (Nick Craig-Wood) Include more ciphers with --sftp-use-insecure-cipher (Carlos Ferreyra)

WebDAV Parse and return Sharepoint error response (Henning Surmeier)



v1.49.5 - 2019-10-05

Bug Fixes Revert back to go1.12.x for the v1.49.x builds as go1.13.x was causing issues (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rpm packages by using master builds of nfpm (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix macOS build after brew changes (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.49.4 - 2019-09-29

Bug Fixes cmd/rcd: Address ZipSlip vulnerability (Richard Patel) accounting: Fix file handle leak on errors (Nick Craig-Wood) oauthutil: Fix security problem when running with two users on the same machine (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Fix listing of an empty root returning: error dir not found (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix SetModTime on GLACIER/ARCHIVE objects and implement set/get tier (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.49.3 - 2019-09-15

Bug Fixes accounting Fix total duration calculation (Aleksandar Jankovic) Fix "file already closed" on transfer retries (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.49.2 - 2019-09-08

New Features build: Add Docker workflow support (Alfonso Montero)

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix locking in Transfer to avoid deadlock with --progress (Nick Craig-Wood) docs: Fix template argument for mktemp in install.sh (Cnly) operations: Fix -u / --update with google photos / files of unknown size (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: Fix docs for config/create /update /password (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Fix need for elevated permissions on SetModTime (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.49.1 - 2019-08-28

Bug Fixes config: Fix generated passwords being stored as empty password (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd: Added missing parameter for web-gui info logs. (Chaitanya)

Googlephotos Fix crash on error response (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Fix crash on error response (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.49.0 - 2019-08-26

New backends 1fichier (Laura Hausmann) Google Photos (Nick Craig-Wood) Putio (Cenk Alti) premiumize.me (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features Experimental web GUI (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Implement --compare-dest & --copy-dest (yparitcher) Implement --suffix without --backup-dir for backup to current dir (yparitcher) config reconnect to re-login (re-run the oauth login) for the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood) config userinfo to discover which user you are logged in as. (Nick Craig-Wood) config disconnect to disconnect you (log out) from the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --use-json-log for JSON logging (justinalin) Add context propagation to rclone (Aleksandar Jankovic) Reworking internal statistics interfaces so they work with rc jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic) Add Higher units for ETA (AbelThar) Update rclone logos to new design (Andreas Chlupka) hash: Add CRC-32 support (Cenk Alti) help showbackend: Fixed advanced option category when there are no standard options (buengese) ncdu: Display/Copy to Clipboard Current Path (Gary Kim) operations: Run hashing operations in parallel (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't calculate checksums when using --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood) Check transfer hashes when using --size-only mode (Nick Craig-Wood) Disable multi thread copy for local to local copies (Nick Craig-Wood) Debug successful hashes as well as failures (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Add ability to stop async jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic) Return current settings if core/bwlimit called without parameters (Nick Craig-Wood) Rclone-WebUI integration with rclone (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Added command line parameter to control the cross origin resource sharing (CORS) in the rcd. (Security Improvement) (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Add anchor tags to the docs so links are consistent (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove _async key from input parameters after parsing so later operations won't get confused (buengese) Add call to clear stats (Aleksandar Jankovic) rcd Auto-login for web-gui (Chaitanya Bankanhal) Implement --baseurl for rcd and web-gui (Chaitanya Bankanhal) serve dlna Only select interfaces which can multicast for SSDP (Nick Craig-Wood) Add more builtin mime types to cover standard audio/video (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix missing mime types on Android causing missing videos (Nick Craig-Wood) serve ftp Refactor to bring into line with other serve commands (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood) serve http: Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood) serve restic: Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood) serve sftp Implement auth proxy (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix detection of whether server is authorized (Nick Craig-Wood) serve webdav Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood) Support --auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes Make "bad record MAC" a retriable error (Nick Craig-Wood) copyurl: Fix copying files that return HTTP errors (Nick Craig-Wood) march: Fix checking sub-directories when using --no-traverse (buengese) rc Fix unmarshalable http.AuthFn in options and put in test for marshalability (Nick Craig-Wood) Move job expire flags to rc to fix initialization problem (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --loopback with rc/list and others (Nick Craig-Wood) rcat: Fix slowdown on systems with multiple hashes (Nick Craig-Wood) rcd: Fix permissions problems on cache directory with web gui download (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Default --daemon-timeout to 15 minutes on macOS and FreeBSD (Nick Craig-Wood) Update docs to show mounting from root OK for bucket-based (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove nonseekable flag from write files (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Make write without cache more efficient (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --vfs-cache-mode minimal and writes ignoring cached files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Add --local-case-sensitive and --local-case-insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood) Avoid polluting page cache when uploading local files to remote backends (Michał Matczuk) Don't calculate any hashes by default (Nick Craig-Wood) Fadvise run syscall on a dedicated go routine (Michał Matczuk)

Azure Blob Azure Storage Emulator support (Sandeep) Updated config help details to remove connection string references (Sandeep) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Implement link sharing (yparitcher) Enable server-side copy to copy between buckets (Nick Craig-Wood) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Fix server-side copy of big files (Nick Craig-Wood) Update API for teamdrive use (Nick Craig-Wood) Add error for purge with --drive-trashed-only (ginvine)

Fichier Make FolderID int and adjust related code (buengese)

Google Cloud Storage Reduce oauth scope requested as suggested by Google (Nick Craig-Wood) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP Add --http-headers flag for setting arbitrary headers (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Use new api for retrieving internal username (buengese) Refactor configuration and minor cleanup (buengese)

Koofr Support setting modification times on Koofr backend. (jaKa)

Opendrive Refactor to use existing lib/rest facilities for uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)

Qingstor Upgrade to v3 SDK and fix listing loop (Nick Craig-Wood) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Add INTELLIGENT_TIERING storage class (Matti Niemenmaa) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Add missing interface check and fix About (Nick Craig-Wood) Completely ignore all modtime checks if SetModTime=false (Jon Fautley) Support md5/sha1 with rsync.net (Nick Craig-Wood) Save the md5/sha1 command in use to the config file for efficiency (Nick Craig-Wood) Opt-in support for diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256 diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha1 (Yi FU)

Swift Use FixRangeOption to fix 0 length files via the VFS (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix upload when using no_chunk to return the correct size (Nick Craig-Wood) Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix segments leak during failed large file uploads. (nguyenhuuluan434)

WebDAV Add --webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood) Refresh token when it expires with --webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood) Add docs for using bearer_token_command with oidc-agent (Paul Millar)



v1.48.0 - 2019-06-15

New commands serve sftp: Serve an rclone remote over SFTP (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features Multi threaded downloads to local storage (Nick Craig-Wood) controlled with --multi-thread-cutoff and --multi-thread-streams Use rclone.conf from rclone executable directory to enable portable use (albertony) Allow sync of a file and a directory with the same name (forgems) this is common on bucket-based remotes, e.g. s3, gcs Add --ignore-case-sync for forced case insensitivity (garry415) Implement --stats-one-line-date and --stats-one-line-date-format (Peter Berbec) Log an ERROR for all commands which exit with non-zero status (Nick Craig-Wood) Use go-homedir to read the home directory more reliably (Nick Craig-Wood) Enable creating encrypted config through external script invocation (Wojciech Smigielski) build: Drop support for go1.8 (Nick Craig-Wood) config: Make config create/update encrypt passwords where necessary (Nick Craig-Wood) copyurl: Honor --no-check-certificate (Stefan Breunig) install: Linux skip man pages if no mandb (didil) lsf: Support showing the Tier of the object (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson Added EncryptedPath to output (calisro) Support showing the Tier of the object (Nick Craig-Wood) Add IsBucket field for bucket-based remote listing of the root (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Add --loopback flag to run commands directly without a server (Nick Craig-Wood) Add operations/fsinfo: Return information about the remote (Nick Craig-Wood) Skip auth for OPTIONS request (Nick Craig-Wood) cmd/providers: Add DefaultStr, ValueStr and Type fields (Nick Craig-Wood) jobs: Make job expiry timeouts configurable (Aleksandar Jankovic) serve dlna reworked and improved (Dan Walters) serve ftp: add --ftp-public-ip flag to specify public IP (calistri) serve restic: Add support for --private-repos in serve restic (Florian Apolloner) serve webdav: Combine serve webdav and serve http (Gary Kim) size: Ignore negative sizes when calculating total (Garry McNulty)

Bug Fixes Make move and copy individual files obey --backup-dir (Nick Craig-Wood) If --ignore-checksum is in effect, don't calculate checksum (Nick Craig-Wood) moveto: Fix case-insensitive same remote move (Gary Kim) rc: Fix serving bucket-based objects with --rc-serve (Nick Craig-Wood) serve webdav: Fix serveDir not being updated with changes from webdav (Gary Kim)

Mount Fix poll interval documentation (Animosity022)

VFS Make WriteAt for non cached files work with non-sequential writes (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Only calculate the required hashes for big speedup (Nick Craig-Wood) Log errors when listing instead of returning an error (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix preallocate warning on Linux with ZFS (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Make rclone dedupe work through crypt (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix wrapping of ChangeNotify to decrypt directories properly (Nick Craig-Wood) Support PublicLink (rclone link) of underlying backend (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement Optional methods SetTier, GetTier (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Implement server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement SetModTime (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Fix move and copy from TeamDrive to GDrive (Fionera) Add notes that cleanup works in the background on drive (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --drive-server-side-across-configs to default back to old server-side copy semantics by default (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --drive-size-as-quota to show storage quota usage for file size (Garry McNulty)

FTP Add FTP List timeout (Jeff Quinn) Add FTP over TLS support (Gary Kim) Add --ftp-no-check-certificate option for FTPS (Gary Kim)

Google Cloud Storage Fix upload errors when uploading pre 1970 files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Add support for selecting device and mountpoint. (buengese)

Mega Add cleanup support (Gary Kim)

Onedrive More accurately check if root is found (Cnly)

S3 Support S3 Accelerated endpoints with --s3-use-accelerate-endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood) Add config info for Wasabi's EU Central endpoint (Robert Marko) Make SetModTime work for GLACIER while syncing (Philip Harvey)

SFTP Add About support (Gary Kim) Fix about parsing of df results so it can cope with -ve results (Nick Craig-Wood) Send custom client version and debug server version (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Retry on 423 Locked errors (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.47.0 - 2019-04-13

New backends Backend for Koofr cloud storage service. (jaKa)

New Features Resume downloads if the reader fails in copy (Nick Craig-Wood) this means rclone will restart transfers if the source has an error this is most useful for downloads or cloud to cloud copies Use --fast-list for listing operations where it won't use more memory (Nick Craig-Wood) this should speed up the following operations on remotes which support ListR dedupe , serve restic lsf , ls , lsl , lsjson , lsd , md5sum , sha1sum , hashsum , size , delete , cat , settier use --disable ListR to get old behaviour if required Make --files-from traverse the destination unless --no-traverse is set (Nick Craig-Wood) this fixes --files-from with Google drive and excessive API use in general. Make server-side copy account bytes and obey --max-transfer (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --create-empty-src-dirs flag and default to not creating empty dirs (ishuah) Add client side TLS/SSL flags --ca-cert / --client-cert / --client-key (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement --suffix-keep-extension for use with --suffix (Nick Craig-Wood) build: Switch to semver compliant version tags to be go modules compliant (Nick Craig-Wood) Update to use go1.12.x for the build (Nick Craig-Wood) serve dlna: Add connection manager service description to improve compatibility (Dan Walters) lsf: Add 'e' format to show encrypted names and 'o' for original IDs (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson: Added --files-only and --dirs-only flags (calistri) rc: Implement operations/publiclink the equivalent of rclone link (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting: Fix total ETA when --stats-unit bits is in effect (Nick Craig-Wood) Bash TAB completion Use private custom func to fix clash between rclone and kubectl (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix for remotes with underscores in their names (Six) Fix completion of remotes (Florian Gamböck) Fix autocompletion of remote paths with spaces (Danil Semelenov) serve dlna: Fix root XML service descriptor (Dan Walters) ncdu: Fix display corruption with Chinese characters (Nick Craig-Wood) Add SIGTERM to signals which run the exit handlers on unix (Nick Craig-Wood) rc: Reload filter when the options are set via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS / Mount Fix FreeBSD: Ignore Truncate if called with no readers and already the correct size (Nick Craig-Wood) Read directory and check for a file before mkdir (Nick Craig-Wood) Shorten the locking window for vfs/refresh (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Enable MD5 checksums when uploading files bigger than the "Cutoff" (Dr.Rx) Fix SAS URL support (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Allow manual configuration of backblaze downloadUrl (Vince) Ignore already_hidden error on remove (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore malformed src_last_modified_millis (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Add --skip-checksum-gphotos to ignore incorrect checksums on Google Photos (Nick Craig-Wood) Allow server-side move/copy between different remotes. (Fionera) Add docs on team drives and --fast-list eventual consistency (Nestar47) Fix imports of text files (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix range requests on 0 length files (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix creation of duplicates with server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Retry blank errors to fix long listings (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Add --ftp-concurrency to limit maximum number of connections (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Fall back to default application credentials (marcintustin) Allow bucket policy only buckets (Nick Craig-Wood)

HTTP Add --http-no-slash for websites with directories with no slashes (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove duplicates from listings (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix socket leak on 404 errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Fix token refresh (Sebastian Bünger) Add device registration (Oliver Heyme)

Onedrive Implement graceful cancel of multipart uploads if rclone is interrupted (Cnly) Always add trailing colon to path when addressing items, (Cnly) Return errors instead of panic for invalid uploads (Fabian Möller)

S3 Add support for "Glacier Deep Archive" storage class (Manu) Update Dreamhost endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood) Note incompatibility with CEPH Jewel (Nick Craig-Wood)

SFTP Allow custom ssh client config (Alexandru Bumbacea)

Swift Obey Retry-After to enable OVH restore from cold storage (Nick Craig-Wood) Work around token expiry on CEPH (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Allow IsCollection property to be integer or boolean (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix race when creating directories (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix About/df when reading the available/total returns 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.46 - 2019-02-09

New backends Support Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) OSS via the s3 backend (Nick Craig-Wood)

New commands serve dlna: serves a remove via DLNA for the local network (nicolov)

New Features copy, move: Restore deprecated --no-traverse flag (Nick Craig-Wood) This is useful for when transferring a small number of files into a large destination genautocomplete: Add remote path completion for bash completion (Christopher Peterson & Danil Semelenov) Buffer memory handling reworked to return memory to the OS better (Nick Craig-Wood) Buffer recycling library to replace sync.Pool Optionally use memory mapped memory for better memory shrinking Enable with --use-mmap if having memory problems - not default yet Parallelise reading of files specified by --files-from (Nick Craig-Wood) check: Add stats showing total files matched. (Dario Guzik) Allow rename/delete open files under Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) lsjson: Use exactly the correct number of decimal places in the seconds (Nick Craig-Wood) Add cookie support with cmdline switch --use-cookies for all HTTP based remotes (qip) Warn if --checksum is set but there are no hashes available (Nick Craig-Wood) Rework rate limiting (pacer) to be more accurate and allow bursting (Nick Craig-Wood) Improve error reporting for too many/few arguments in commands (Nick Craig-Wood) listremotes: Remove -l short flag as it conflicts with the new global flag (weetmuts) Make http serving with auth generate INFO messages on auth fail (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes Fix layout of stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix --progress crash under Windows Jenkins (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix transfer of google/onedrive docs by calling Rcat in Copy when size is -1 (Cnly) copyurl: Fix checking of --dry-run (Denis Skovpen)

Mount Check that mountpoint and local directory to mount don't overlap (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix mount size under 32 bit Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Implement renaming of directories for backends without DirMove (Nick Craig-Wood) now all backends except b2 support renaming directories Implement --vfs-cache-max-size to limit the total size of the cache (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --dir-perms and --file-perms flags to set default permissions (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix deadlock on concurrent operations on a directory (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix deadlock between RWFileHandle.close and File.Remove (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix renaming/deleting open files with cache mode "writes" under Windows (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix panic on rename with --dry-run set (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix vfs/refresh with recurse=true needing the --fast-list flag

Local Add support for -l / --links (symbolic link translation) (yair@unicorn) this works by showing links as link.rclonelink - see local backend docs for more info this errors if used with -L / --copy-links Fix renaming/deleting open files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Check for maximum length before decrypting filename to fix panic (Garry McNulty)

Azure Blob Allow building azureblob backend on *BSD (themylogin) Use the rclone HTTP client to support --dump headers , --tpslimit , etc. (Nick Craig-Wood) Use the s3 pacer for 0 delay in non error conditions (Nick Craig-Wood) Ignore directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood) Stop Mkdir attempting to create existing containers (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 cleanup: will remove unfinished large files >24hrs old (Garry McNulty) For a bucket limited application key check the bucket name (Nick Craig-Wood) before this, rclone would use the authorised bucket regardless of what you put on the command line Added --b2-disable-checksum flag (Wojciech Smigielski) this enables large files to be uploaded without a SHA-1 hash for speed reasons

Drive Set default pacer to 100ms for 10 tps (Nick Craig-Wood) This fits the Google defaults much better and reduces the 403 errors massively Add --drive-pacer-min-sleep and --drive-pacer-burst to control the pacer Improve ChangeNotify support for items with multiple parents (Fabian Möller) Fix ListR for items with multiple parents - this fixes oddities with vfs/refresh (Fabian Möller) Fix using --drive-impersonate and appfolders (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix google docs in rclone mount for some (not all) applications (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Retry-After support for Dropbox backend (Mathieu Carbou)

FTP Wait for 60 seconds for a connection to Close then declare it dead (Nick Craig-Wood) helps with indefinite hangs on some FTP servers

Google Cloud Storage Update google cloud storage endpoints (weetmuts)

HTTP Add an example with username and password which is supported but wasn't documented (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix backend with --files-from and nonexistent files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Hubic Make error message more informative if authentication fails (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Resume and deduplication support (Oliver Heyme) Use token auth for all API requests Don't store password anymore (Sebastian Bünger) Add support for 2-factor authentication (Sebastian Bünger)

Mega Implement v2 account login which fixes logins for newer Mega accounts (Nick Craig-Wood) Return error if an unknown length file is attempted to be uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood) Add new error codes for better error reporting (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Fix broken support for "shared with me" folders (Alex Chen) Fix root ID not normalised (Cnly) Return err instead of panic on unknown-sized uploads (Cnly)

Qingstor Fix go routine leak on multipart upload errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Add upload chunk size/concurrency/cutoff control (Nick Craig-Wood) Default --qingstor-upload-concurrency to 1 to work around bug (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Implement --s3-upload-cutoff for single part uploads below this (Nick Craig-Wood) Change --s3-upload-concurrency default to 4 to increase performance (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-bucket-acl to control bucket ACL (Nick Craig-Wood) Auto detect region for buckets on operation failure (Nick Craig-Wood) Add GLACIER storage class (William Cocker) Add Scaleway to s3 documentation (Rémy Léone) Add AWS endpoint eu-north-1 (weetmuts)

SFTP Add support for PEM encrypted private keys (Fabian Möller) Add option to force the usage of an ssh-agent (Fabian Möller) Perform environment variable expansion on key-file (Fabian Möller) Fix rmdir on Windows based servers (e.g. CrushFTP) (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix rmdir deleting directory contents on some SFTP servers (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix error on dangling symlinks (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Add --swift-no-chunk to disable segmented uploads in rcat/mount (Nick Craig-Wood) Introduce application credential auth support (kayrus) Fix memory usage by slimming Object (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix extra requests on upload (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix reauth on big files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Fix poll-interval not working (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Support About which means rclone mount will show the correct disk size (Nick Craig-Wood) Support MD5 and SHA1 hashes with Owncloud and Nextcloud (Nick Craig-Wood) Fail soft on time parsing errors (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix infinite loop on failed directory creation (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix identification of directories for Bitrix Site Manager (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix upload of 0 length files on some servers (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix if MKCOL fails with 423 Locked assume the directory exists (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.45 - 2018-11-24

New backends The Yandex backend was re-written - see below for details (Sebastian Bünger)

New commands rcd: New command just to serve the remote control API (Nick Craig-Wood)

New Features The remote control API (rc) was greatly expanded to allow full control over rclone (Nick Craig-Wood) sensitive operations require authorization or the --rc-no-auth flag config/* operations to configure rclone options/* for reading/setting command line flags operations/* for all low level operations, e.g. copy file, list directory sync/* for sync, copy and move --rc-files flag to serve files on the rc http server this is for building web native GUIs for rclone Optionally serving objects on the rc http server Ensure rclone fails to start up if the --rc port is in use already See the rc docs for more info sync/copy/move Make --files-from only read the objects specified and don't scan directories (Nick Craig-Wood) This is a huge speed improvement for destinations with lots of files filter: Add --ignore-case flag (Nick Craig-Wood) ncdu: Add remove function ('d' key) (Henning Surmeier) rc command Add --json flag for structured JSON input (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --user and --pass flags and interpret --rc-user , --rc-pass , --rc-addr (Nick Craig-Wood) build Require go1.8 or later for compilation (Nick Craig-Wood) Enable softfloat on MIPS arch (Scott Edlund) Integration test framework revamped with a better report and better retries (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes cmd: Make --progress update the stats correctly at the end (Nick Craig-Wood) config: Create config directory on save if it is missing (Nick Craig-Wood) dedupe: Check for existing filename before renaming a dupe file (ssaqua) move: Don't create directories with --dry-run (Nick Craig-Wood) operations: Fix Purge and Rmdirs when dir is not the root (Nick Craig-Wood) serve http/webdav/restic: Ensure rclone exits if the port is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)

Mount Make --volname work for Windows and macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Avoid context deadline exceeded error by setting a large TryTimeout value (brused27) Fix erroneous Rmdir error "directory not empty" (Nick Craig-Wood) Wait for up to 60s to create a just deleted container (Nick Craig-Wood)

Dropbox Add dropbox impersonate support (Jake Coggiano)

Jottacloud Fix bug in --fast-list handing of empty folders (albertony)

Opendrive Fix transfer of files with + and & in (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix retries of upload chunks (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Set ACL for server-side copies to that provided by the user (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix role_arn, credential_source, ... (Erik Swanson) Add config info for Wasabi's US-West endpoint (Henry Ptasinski)

SFTP Ensure file hash checking is really disabled (Jon Fautley)

Swift Add pacer for retries to make swift more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Add Content-Type to PUT requests (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix config parsing so --webdav-user and --webdav-pass flags work (Nick Craig-Wood) Add RFC3339 date format (Ralf Hemberger)

Yandex The yandex backend was re-written (Sebastian Bünger) This implements low level retries (Sebastian Bünger) Copy, Move, DirMove, PublicLink and About optional interfaces (Sebastian Bünger) Improved general error handling (Sebastian Bünger) Removed ListR for now due to inconsistent behaviour (Sebastian Bünger)



v1.44 - 2018-10-15

New commands serve ftp: Add ftp server (Antoine GIRARD) settier: perform storage tier changes on supported remotes (sandeepkru)

New Features Reworked command line help Make default help less verbose (Nick Craig-Wood) Split flags up into global and backend flags (Nick Craig-Wood) Implement specialised help for flags and backends (Nick Craig-Wood) Show URL of backend help page when starting config (Nick Craig-Wood) stats: Long names now split in center (Joanna Marek) Add --log-format flag for more control over log output (dcpu) rc: Add support for OPTIONS and basic CORS (frenos) stats: show FatalErrors and NoRetryErrors in stats (Cédric Connes)

Bug Fixes Fix -P not ending with a new line (Nick Craig-Wood) config: don't create default config dir when user supplies --config (albertony) Don't print non-ASCII characters with --progress on windows (Nick Craig-Wood) Correct logs for excluded items (ssaqua)

Mount Remove EXPERIMENTAL tags (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Fix race condition detected by serve ftp tests (Nick Craig-Wood) Add vfs/poll-interval rc command (Fabian Möller) Enable rename for nearly all remotes using server-side Move or Copy (Nick Craig-Wood) Reduce directory cache cleared by poll-interval (Fabian Möller) Remove EXPERIMENTAL tags (Nick Craig-Wood)

Local Skip bad symlinks in dir listing with -L enabled (Cédric Connes) Preallocate files on Windows to reduce fragmentation (Nick Craig-Wood) Preallocate files on linux with fallocate(2) (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Add cache/fetch rc function (Fabian Möller) Fix worker scale down (Fabian Möller) Improve performance by not sending info requests for cached chunks (dcpu) Fix error return value of cache/fetch rc method (Fabian Möller) Documentation fix for cache-chunk-total-size (Anagh Kumar Baranwal) Preserve leading / in wrapped remote path (Fabian Möller) Add plex_insecure option to skip certificate validation (Fabian Möller) Remove entries that no longer exist in the source (dcpu)

Crypt Preserve leading / in wrapped remote path (Fabian Möller)

Alias Fix handling of Windows network paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Add --azureblob-list-chunk parameter (Santiago Rodríguez) Implemented settier command support on azureblob remote. (sandeepkru) Work around SDK bug which causes errors for chunk-sized files (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Implement link sharing. (Sebastian Bünger)

Drive Add --drive-import-formats - google docs can now be imported (Fabian Möller) Rewrite mime type and extension handling (Fabian Möller) Add document links (Fabian Möller) Add support for multipart document extensions (Fabian Möller) Add support for apps-script to json export (Fabian Möller) Fix escaped chars in documents during list (Fabian Möller) Add --drive-v2-download-min-size a workaround for slow downloads (Fabian Möller) Improve directory notifications in ChangeNotify (Fabian Möller) When listing team drives in config, continue on failure (Nick Craig-Wood)

FTP Add a small pause after failed upload before deleting file (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Fix service_account_file being ignored (Fabian Möller)

Jottacloud Minor improvement in quota info (omit if unlimited) (albertony) Add --fast-list support (albertony) Add permanent delete support: --jottacloud-hard-delete (albertony) Add link sharing support (albertony) Fix handling of reserved characters. (Sebastian Bünger) Fix socket leak on Object.Remove (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Rework to support Microsoft Graph (Cnly) NB this will require re-authenticating the remote Removed upload cutoff and always do session uploads (Oliver Heyme) Use single-part upload for empty files (Cnly) Fix new fields not saved when editing old config (Alex Chen) Fix sometimes special chars in filenames not replaced (Alex Chen) Ignore OneNote files by default (Alex Chen) Add link sharing support (jackyzy823)

S3 Use custom pacer, to retry operations when reasonable (Craig Miskell) Use configured server-side-encryption and storage class options when calling CopyObject() (Paul Kohout) Make --s3-v2-auth flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix v2 auth on files with spaces (Nick Craig-Wood)

Union Implement union backend which reads from multiple backends (Felix Brucker) Implement optional interfaces (Move, DirMove, Copy, etc.) (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix ChangeNotify to support multiple remotes (Fabian Möller) Fix --backup-dir on union backend (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Add another time format (Nick Craig-Wood) Add a small pause after failed upload before deleting file (Nick Craig-Wood) Add workaround for missing mtime (buergi) Sharepoint: Renew cookies after 12hrs (Henning Surmeier)

Yandex Remove redundant nil checks (teresy)



v1.43.1 - 2018-09-07

Point release to fix hubic and azureblob backends.

Bug Fixes ncdu: Return error instead of log.Fatal in Show (Fabian Möller) cmd: Fix crash with --progress and --stats 0 (Nick Craig-Wood) docs: Tidy website display (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)

Azure Blob: Fix multi-part uploads. (sandeepkru)

Hubic Fix uploads (Nick Craig-Wood) Retry auth fetching if it fails to make hubic more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.43 - 2018-09-01

New backends Jottacloud (Sebastian Bünger)

New commands copyurl: copies a URL to a remote (Denis)

New Features Reworked config for backends (Nick Craig-Wood) All backend config can now be supplied by command line, env var or config file Advanced section in the config wizard for the optional items A large step towards rclone backends being usable in other go software Allow on the fly remotes with :backend: syntax Stats revamp Add --progress / -P flag to show interactive progress (Nick Craig-Wood) Show the total progress of the sync in the stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --stats-one-line flag for single line stats (Nick Craig-Wood) Added weekday schedule into --bwlimit (Mateusz) lsjson: Add option to show the original object IDs (Fabian Möller) serve webdav: Make Content-Type without reading the file and add --etag-hash (Nick Craig-Wood) build Build macOS with native compiler (Nick Craig-Wood) Update to use go1.11 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood) rc Added core/stats to return the stats (reddi1) version --check : Prints the current release and beta versions (Nick Craig-Wood)

Bug Fixes accounting Fix time to completion estimates (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix moving average speed for file stats (Nick Craig-Wood) config: Fix error reading password from piped input (Nick Craig-Wood) move: Fix --delete-empty-src-dirs flag to delete all empty dirs on move (ishuah)

Mount Implement --daemon-timeout flag for OSXFUSE (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix mount --daemon not working with encrypted config (Alex Chen) Clip the number of blocks to 2^32-1 on macOS - fixes borg backup (Nick Craig-Wood)

VFS Enable vfs-read-chunk-size by default (Fabian Möller) Add the vfs/refresh rc command (Fabian Möller) Add non recursive mode to vfs/refresh rc command (Fabian Möller) Try to seek buffer on read only files (Fabian Möller)

Local Fix crash when deprecated --local-no-unicode-normalization is supplied (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix mkdir error when trying to copy files to the root of a drive on windows (Nick Craig-Wood)

Cache Fix nil pointer deref when using lsjson on cached directory (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix nil pointer deref for occasional crash on playback (Nick Craig-Wood)

Crypt Fix accounting when checking hashes on upload (Nick Craig-Wood)

Amazon Cloud Drive Make very clear in the docs that rclone has no ACD keys (Nick Craig-Wood)

Azure Blob Add connection string and SAS URL auth (Nick Craig-Wood) List the container to see if it exists (Nick Craig-Wood) Port new Azure Blob Storage SDK (sandeepkru) Added blob tier, tier between Hot, Cool and Archive. (sandeepkru) Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

B2 Support Application Keys (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

Box Fix upload of > 2GB files on 32 bit platforms (Nick Craig-Wood) Make --box-commit-retries flag defaulting to 100 to fix large uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)

Drive Add --drive-keep-revision-forever flag (lewapm) Handle gdocs when filtering file names in list (Fabian Möller) Support using --fast-list for large speedups (Fabian Möller)

FTP Fix Put mkParentDir failed: 521 for BunnyCDN (Nick Craig-Wood)

Google Cloud Storage Fix index out of range error with --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)

Jottacloud Fix MD5 error check (Oliver Heyme) Handle empty time values (Martin Polden) Calculate missing MD5s (Oliver Heyme) Docs, fixes and tests for MD5 calculation (Nick Craig-Wood) Add optional MimeTyper interface. (Sebastian Bünger) Implement optional About interface (for df support). (Sebastian Bünger)

Mega Wait for events instead of arbitrary sleeping (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --mega-hard-delete flag (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix failed logins with upper case chars in email (Nick Craig-Wood)

Onedrive Shared folder support (Yoni Jah) Implement DirMove (Cnly) Fix rmdir sometimes deleting directories with contents (Nick Craig-Wood)

Pcloud Delete half uploaded files on upload error (Nick Craig-Wood)

Qingstor Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

S3 Fix index out of range error with --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood) Add --s3-force-path-style (Nick Craig-Wood) Add support for KMS Key ID (bsteiss) Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

Swift Add storage_policy (Ruben Vandamme) Make it so just storage_url or auth_token can be overridden (Nick Craig-Wood) Fix server-side copy bug for unusual file names (Nick Craig-Wood) Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)

WebDAV Ensure we call MKCOL with a URL with a trailing / for QNAP interop (Nick Craig-Wood) If root ends with / then don't check if it is a file (Nick Craig-Wood) Don't accept redirects when reading metadata (Nick Craig-Wood) Add bearer token (Macaroon) support for dCache (Nick Craig-Wood) Document dCache and Macaroons (Onno Zweers) Sharepoint recursion with different depth (Henning) Attempt to remove failed uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)

Yandex Fix listing/deleting files in the root (Nick Craig-Wood)



v1.42 - 2018-06-16

New backends OpenDrive (Oliver Heyme, Jakub Karlicek, ncw)

New commands deletefile command (Filip Bartodziej)

New Features copy, move: Copy single files directly, don't use --files-from work-around this makes them much more efficient Implement --max-transfer flag to quit transferring at a limit make exit code 8 for --max-transfer exceeded copy: copy empty source directories to destination (Ishuah Kariuki) check: Add --one-way flag (Kasper Byrdal Nielsen) Add siginfo handler for macOS for ctrl-T stats (kubatasiemski) rc add core/gc to run a garbage collection on demand enable go profiling by default on the --rc port return error from remote on failure lsf Add --absolute flag to add a leading / onto path names Add --csv flag for compliant CSV output Add 'm' format specifier to show the MimeType Implement 'i' format for showing object ID lsjson Add MimeType to the output Add ID field to output to show Object ID Add --retries-sleep flag (Benjamin Joseph Dag) Oauth tidy up web page and error handling (Henning Surmeier)

Bug Fixes Password prompt output with --log-file fixed for unix (Filip Bartodziej) Calculate ModifyWindow each time on the fly to fix various problems (Stefan Breunig)

Mount Only print "File.rename error" if there actually is an error (Stefan Breunig) Delay rename if file has open writers instead of failing outright (Stefan Breunig) Ensure atexit gets run on interrupt macOS enhancements Make --noappledouble --noapplexattr Add --volname flag and remove special chars from it Make Get/List/Set/Remove xattr return ENOSYS for efficiency Make --daemon work for macOS without CGO

VFS Add --vfs-read-chunk-size and --vfs-read-chunk-size-limit (Fabian Möller) Fix ChangeNotify for new or changed folders (Fabian Möller)

Local Fix symlink/junction point directory handling under Windows NB you will need to add -L to your command line to copy files with reparse points

Cache Add non cached dirs on notifications (Remus Bunduc) Allow root to be expired from rc (Remus Bunduc) Clean remaining empty folders from temp upload path (Remus Bunduc) Cache lists using batch writes (Remus Bunduc) Use secure websockets for HTTPS Plex addresses (John Clayton) Reconnect plex websocket on failures (Remus Bunduc) Fix panic when running without plex configs (Remus Bunduc) Fix root folder caching (Remus Bunduc)

Crypt Check the encrypted hash of files when uploading for extra data security

Dropbox Make Dropbox for business folders accessible using an initial / in the path

Google Cloud Storage Low level retry all operations if necessary

Google Drive Add --drive-acknowledge-abuse to download flagged files Add --drive-alternate-export to fix large doc export Don't attempt to choose Team Drives when using rclone config create Fix change list polling with team drives Fix ChangeNotify for folders (Fabian Möller) Fix about (and df on a mount) for team drives

Onedrive Errorhandler for onedrive for business requests (Henning Surmeier)

S3 Adjust upload concurrency with --s3-upload-concurrency (themylogin) Fix --s3-chunk-size which was always using the minimum

SFTP Add --ssh-path-override flag (Piotr Oleszczyk) Fix slow downloads for long latency connections

Webdav Add workarounds for biz.mail.ru Ignore Reason-Phrase in status line to fix 4shared (Rodrigo) Better error message generation



v1.41 - 2018-04-28

New backends Mega support added Webdav now supports SharePoint cookie authentication (hensur)

New commands link: create public link to files and folders (Stefan Breunig) about: gets quota info from a remote (a-roussos, ncw) hashsum: a generic tool for any hash to produce md5sum like output

New Features lsd: Add -R flag and fix and update docs for all ls commands ncdu: added a "refresh" key - CTRL-L (Keith Goldfarb) serve restic: Add append-only mode (Steve Kriss) serve restic: Disallow overwriting files in append-only mode (Alexander Neumann) serve restic: Print actual listener address (Matt Holt) size: Add --json flag (Matthew Holt) sync: implement --ignore-errors (Mateusz Pabian) dedupe: Add dedupe largest functionality (Richard Yang) fs: Extend SizeSuffix to include TB and PB for rclone about fs: add --dump goroutines and --dump openfiles for debugging rc: implement core/memstats to print internal memory usage info rc: new call rc/pid (Michael P. Dubner)

Compile Drop support for go1.6

Release Fix make tarball (Chih-Hsuan Yen)

Bug Fixes filter: fix --min-age and --max-age together check fs: limit MaxIdleConns and MaxIdleConnsPerHost in transport lsd,lsf: make sure all times we output are in local time rc: fix setting bwlimit to unlimited rc: take note of the --rc-addr flag too as per the docs

Mount Use About to return the correct disk total/used/free (e.g. in df ) Set --attr-timeout default to 1s - fixes: rclone using too much memory rclone not serving files to samba excessive time listing directories Fix df -i (upstream fix)

VFS Filter files . and .. from directory listing Only make the VFS cache if --vfs-cache-mode > Off

Local Add --local-no-check-updated to disable updated file checks Retry remove on Windows sharing violation error

Cache Flush the memory cache after close Purge file data on notification Always forget parent dir for notifications Integrate with Plex websocket Add rc cache/stats (seuffert) Add info log on notification

Box Fix failure reading large directories - parse file/directory size as float

Dropbox Fix crypt+obfuscate on dropbox Fix repeatedly uploading the same files

FTP Work around strange response from box FTP server More workarounds for FTP servers to fix mkParentDir error Fix no error on listing nonexistent directory

Google Cloud Storage Add service_account_credentials (Matt Holt) Detect bucket presence by listing it - minimises permissions needed Ignore zero length directory markers

Google Drive Add service_account_credentials (Matt Holt) Fix directory move leaving a hardlinked directory behind Return proper google errors when Opening files When initialized with a filepath, optional features used incorrect root path (Stefan Breunig)

HTTP Fix sync for servers which don't return Content-Length in HEAD

Onedrive Add QuickXorHash support for OneDrive for business Fix socket leak in multipart session upload

S3 Look in S3 named profile files for credentials Add --s3-disable-checksum to disable checksum uploading (Chris Redekop) Hierarchical configuration support (Giri Badanahatti) Add in config for all the supported S3 providers Add One Zone Infrequent Access storage class (Craig Rachel) Add --use-server-modtime support (Peter Baumgartner) Add --s3-chunk-size option to control multipart uploads Ignore zero length directory markers

SFTP Update docs to match code, fix typos and clarify disable_hashcheck prompt (Michael G. Noll) Update docs with Synology quirks Fail soft with a debug on hash failure

Swift Add --use-server-modtime support (Peter Baumgartner)

Webdav Support SharePoint cookie authentication (hensur) Strip leading and trailing / off root



v1.40 - 2018-03-19

New backends Alias backend to create aliases for existing remote names (Fabian Möller)

New commands lsf : list for parsing purposes (Jakub Tasiemski) by default this is a simple non recursive list of files and directories it can be configured to add more info in an easy to parse way serve restic : for serving a remote as a Restic REST endpoint This enables restic to use any backends that rclone can access Thanks Alexander Neumann for help, patches and review rc : enable the remote control of a running rclone The running rclone must be started with --rc and related flags. Currently there is support for bwlimit, and flushing for mount and cache.

New Features --max-delete flag to add a delete threshold (Bjørn Erik Pedersen) All backends now support RangeOption for ranged Open cat : Use RangeOption for limited fetches to make more efficient cryptcheck : make reading of nonce more efficient with RangeOption serve http/webdav/restic support SSL/TLS add --user --pass and --htpasswd for authentication copy / move : detect file size change during copy/move and abort transfer (ishuah) cryptdecode : added option to return encrypted file names. (ishuah) lsjson : add --encrypted to show encrypted name (Jakub Tasiemski) Add --stats-file-name-length to specify the printed file name length for stats (Will Gunn)

Compile Code base was shuffled and factored backends moved into a backend directory large packages split up See the CONTRIBUTING.md doc for info as to what lives where now Update to using go1.10 as the default go version Implement daily full integration tests

Release Include a source tarball and sign it and the binaries Sign the git tags as part of the release process Add .deb and .rpm packages as part of the build Make a beta release for all branches on the main repo (but not pull requests)

Bug Fixes config: fixes errors on nonexistent config by loading config file only on first access config: retry saving the config after failure (Mateusz) sync: when using --backup-dir don't delete files if we can't set their modtime this fixes odd behaviour with Dropbox and --backup-dir fshttp: fix idle timeouts for HTTP connections serve http : fix serving files with : in - fixes Fix --exclude-if-present to ignore directories which it doesn't have permission for (Iakov Davydov) Make accounting work properly with crypt and b2 remove --no-traverse flag because it is obsolete

Mount Add --attr-timeout flag to control attribute caching in kernel this now defaults to 0 which is correct but less efficient see the mount docs for more info Add --daemon flag to allow mount to run in the background (ishuah) Fix: Return ENOSYS rather than EIO on attempted link This fixes FileZilla accessing an rclone mount served over sftp. Fix setting modtime twice Mount tests now run on CI for Linux (mount & cmount)/Mac/Windows Many bugs fixed in the VFS layer - see below

VFS Many fixes for --vfs-cache-mode writes and above Update cached copy if we know it has changed (fixes stale data) Clean path names before using them in the cache Disable cache cleaner if --vfs-cache-poll-interval=0 Fill and clean the cache immediately on startup Fix Windows opening every file when it stats the file Fix applying modtime for an open Write Handle Fix creation of files when truncating Write 0 bytes when flushing unwritten handles to avoid race conditions in FUSE Downgrade "poll-interval is not supported" message to Info Make OpenFile and friends return EINVAL if O_RDONLY and O_TRUNC

Local Downgrade "invalid cross-device link: trying copy" to debug Make DirMove return fs.ErrorCantDirMove to allow fallback to Copy for cross device Fix race conditions updating the hashes

Cache Add support for polling - cache will update when remote changes on supported backends Reduce log level for Plex api Fix dir cache issue Implement --cache-db-wait-time flag Improve efficiency with RangeOption and RangeSeek Fix dirmove with temp fs enabled Notify vfs when using temp fs Offline uploading Remote control support for path flushing

Amazon cloud drive Rclone no longer has any working keys - disable integration tests Implement DirChangeNotify to notify cache/vfs/mount of changes

Azureblob Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation Improve accounting for chunked uploads

Backblaze B2 Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation

Box Improve accounting for chunked uploads

Dropbox Fix custom oauth client parameters

Google Cloud Storage Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation

Google Drive Migrate to api v3 (Fabian Möller) Add scope configuration and root folder selection Add --drive-impersonate for service accounts thanks to everyone who tested, explored and contributed docs Add --drive-use-created-date to use created date as modified date (nbuchanan) Request the export formats only when required This makes rclone quicker when there are no google docs Fix finding paths with latin1 chars (a workaround for a drive bug) Fix copying of a single Google doc file Fix --drive-auth-owner-only to look in all directories

HTTP Fix handling of directories with & in

Onedrive Removed upload cutoff and always do session uploads this stops the creation of multiple versions on business onedrive Overwrite object size value with real size when reading file. (Victor) this fixes oddities when onedrive misreports the size of images

Pcloud Remove unused chunked upload flag and code

Qingstor Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation

S3 Support hashes for multipart files (Chris Redekop) Initial support for IBM COS (S3) (Giri Badanahatti) Update docs to discourage use of v2 auth with CEPH and others Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation Fix server-side copy and set modtime on files with + in

SFTP Add option to disable remote hash check command execution (Jon Fautley) Add --sftp-ask-password flag to prompt for password when needed (Leo R. Lundgren) Add set_modtime configuration option Fix following of symlinks Fix reading config file outside of Fs setup Fix reading $USER in username fallback not $HOME Fix running under crontab - Use correct OS way of reading username

Swift Fix refresh of authentication token in v1.39 a bug was introduced which ignored new tokens - this fixes it Fix extra HEAD transaction when uploading a new file Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK this makes rclone do one less request per invocation

Webdav Add new time formats to support mydrive.ch and others



v1.39 - 2017-12-23

New backends WebDAV tested with nextcloud, owncloud, put.io and others! Pcloud cache - wraps a cache around other backends (Remus Bunduc) useful in combination with mount NB this feature is in beta so use with care

New commands serve command with subcommands: serve webdav: this implements a webdav server for any rclone remote. serve http: command to serve a remote over HTTP config: add sub commands for full config file management create/delete/dump/edit/file/password/providers/show/update touch: to create or update the timestamp of a file (Jakub Tasiemski)

New Features curl install for rclone (Filip Bartodziej) --stats now shows percentage, size, rate and ETA in condensed form (Ishuah Kariuki) --exclude-if-present to exclude a directory if a file is present (Iakov Davydov) rmdirs: add --leave-root flag (lewapm) move: add --delete-empty-src-dirs flag to remove dirs after move (Ishuah Kariuki) Add --dump flag, introduce --dump requests, responses and remove --dump-auth, --dump-filters Obscure X-Auth-Token: from headers when dumping too Document and implement exit codes for different failure modes (Ishuah Kariuki)

Compile

Bug Fixes Retry lots more different types of errors to make multipart transfers more reliable Save the config before asking for a token, fixes disappearing oauth config Warn the user if --include and --exclude are used together (Ernest Borowski) Fix duplicate files (e.g. on Google drive) causing spurious copies Allow trailing and leading whitespace for passwords (Jason Rose) ncdu: fix crashes on empty directories rcat: fix goroutine leak moveto/copyto: Fix to allow copying to the same name

Mount --vfs-cache mode to make writes into mounts more reliable. this requires caching files on the disk (see --cache-dir) As this is a new feature, use with care Use sdnotify to signal systemd the mount is ready (Fabian Möller) Check if directory is not empty before mounting (Ernest Borowski)

Local Add error message for cross file system moves Fix equality check for times

Dropbox Rework multipart upload buffer the chunks when uploading large files so they can be retried change default chunk size to 48MB now we are buffering them in memory retry every error after the first chunk is done successfully Fix error when renaming directories

Swift Fix crash on bad authentication

Google Drive Add service account support (Tim Cooijmans)

S3 Make it work properly with Digital Ocean Spaces (Andrew Starr-Bochicchio) Fix crash if a bad listing is received Add support for ECS task IAM roles (David Minor)

Backblaze B2 Fix multipart upload retries Fix --hard-delete to make it work 100% of the time

Swift Allow authentication with storage URL and auth key (Giovanni Pizzi) Add new fields for swift configuration to support IBM Bluemix Swift (Pierre Carlson) Add OS_TENANT_ID and OS_USER_ID to config Allow configs with user id instead of user name Check if swift segments container exists before creating (John Leach) Fix memory leak in swift transfers (upstream fix)

SFTP Add option to enable the use of aes128-cbc cipher (Jon Fautley)

Amazon cloud drive Fix download of large files failing with "Only one auth mechanism allowed"

crypt Option to encrypt directory names or leave them intact Implement DirChangeNotify (Fabian Möller)

onedrive Add option to choose resourceURL during setup of OneDrive Business account if more than one is available for user



v1.38 - 2017-09-30

New backends Azure Blob Storage (thanks Andrei Dragomir) Box Onedrive for Business (thanks Oliver Heyme) QingStor from QingCloud (thanks wuyu)

New commands rcat - read from standard input and stream upload tree - shows a nicely formatted recursive listing cryptdecode - decode encrypted file names (thanks ishuah) config show - print the config file config file - print the config file location

New Features Empty directories are deleted on sync dedupe - implement merging of duplicate directories check and cryptcheck made more consistent and use less memory cleanup for remaining remotes (thanks ishuah) --immutable for ensuring that files don't change (thanks Jacob McNamee) --user-agent option (thanks Alex McGrath Kraak) --disable flag to disable optional features --bind flag for choosing the local addr on outgoing connections Support for zsh auto-completion (thanks bpicode) Stop normalizing file names but do a normalized compare in sync

Compile Update to using go1.9 as the default go version Remove snapd build due to maintenance problems

Bug Fixes Improve retriable error detection which makes multipart uploads better Make check obey --ignore-size Fix bwlimit toggle in conjunction with schedules (thanks cbruegg) config ensures newly written config is on the same mount

Local Revert to copy when moving file across file system boundaries --skip-links to suppress symlink warnings (thanks Zhiming Wang)

Mount Re-use rcat internals to support uploads from all remotes

Dropbox Fix "entry doesn't belong in directory" error Stop using deprecated API methods

Swift Fix server-side copy to empty container with --fast-list

Google Drive Change the default for --drive-use-trash to true

S3 Set session token when using STS (thanks Girish Ramakrishnan) Glacier docs and error messages (thanks Jan Varho) Read 1000 (not 1024) items in dir listings to fix Wasabi

Backblaze B2 Fix SHA1 mismatch when downloading files with no SHA1 Calculate missing hashes on the fly instead of spooling --b2-hard-delete to permanently delete (not hide) files (thanks John Papandriopoulos)

Hubic Fix creating containers - no longer have to use the default container

Swift Optionally configure from a standard set of OpenStack environment vars Add endpoint_type config

Google Cloud Storage Fix bucket creation to work with limited permission users

SFTP Implement connection pooling for multiple ssh connections Limit new connections per second Add support for MD5 and SHA1 hashes where available (thanks Christian Brüggemann)

HTTP Fix URL encoding issues Fix directories with : in Fix panic with URL encoded content



v1.37 - 2017-07-22

New backends FTP - thanks to Antonio Messina HTTP - thanks to Vasiliy Tolstov

New commands rclone ncdu - for exploring a remote with a text based user interface. rclone lsjson - for listing with a machine-readable output rclone dbhashsum - to show Dropbox style hashes of files (local or Dropbox)

New Features Implement --fast-list flag This allows remotes to list recursively if they can This uses less transactions (important if you pay for them) This may or may not be quicker This will use more memory as it has to hold the listing in memory --old-sync-method deprecated - the remaining uses are covered by --fast-list This involved a major re-write of all the listing code Add --tpslimit and --tpslimit-burst to limit transactions per second this is useful in conjunction with rclone mount to limit external apps Add --stats-log-level so can see --stats without -v Print password prompts to stderr - Hraban Luyat Warn about duplicate files when syncing Oauth improvements allow auth_url and token_url to be set in the config file Print redirection URI if using own credentials. Don't Mkdir at the start of sync to save transactions

Compile Update build to go1.8.3 Require go1.6 for building rclone Compile 386 builds with "GO386=387" for maximum compatibility

Bug Fixes Fix menu selection when no remotes Config saving reworked to not kill the file if disk gets full Don't delete remote if name does not change while renaming moveto, copyto: report transfers and checks as per move and copy

Local Add --local-no-unicode-normalization flag - Bob Potter

Mount Now supported on Windows using cgofuse and WinFsp - thanks to Bill Zissimopoulos for much help Compare checksums on upload/download via FUSE Unmount when program ends with SIGINT (Ctrl+C) or SIGTERM - Jérôme Vizcaino On read only open of file, make open pending until first read Make --read-only reject modify operations Implement ModTime via FUSE for remotes that support it Allow modTime to be changed even before all writers are closed Fix panic on renames Fix hang on errored upload

Crypt Report the name:root as specified by the user Add an "obfuscate" option for filename encryption - Stephen Harris

Amazon Drive Fix initialization order for token renewer Remove revoked credentials, allow oauth proxy config and update docs

B2 Reduce minimum chunk size to 5MB

Drive Add team drive support Reduce bandwidth by adding fields for partial responses - Martin Kristensen Implement --drive-shared-with-me flag to view shared with me files - Danny Tsai Add --drive-trashed-only to read only the files in the trash Remove obsolete --drive-full-list Add missing seek to start on retries of chunked uploads Fix stats accounting for upload Convert / in names to a unicode equivalent (／) Poll for Google Drive changes when mounted

OneDrive Fix the uploading of files with spaces Fix initialization order for token renewer Display speeds accurately when uploading - Yoni Jah Swap to using http://localhost:53682/ as redirect URL - Michael Ledin Retry on token expired error, reset upload body on retry - Yoni Jah

Google Cloud Storage Add ability to specify location and storage class via config and command line - thanks gdm85 Create container if necessary on server-side copy Increase directory listing chunk to 1000 to increase performance Obtain a refresh token for GCS - Steven Lu

Yandex Fix the name reported in log messages (was empty) Correct error return for listing empty directory

Dropbox Rewritten to use the v2 API Now supports ModTime Can only set by uploading the file again If you uploaded with an old rclone, rclone may upload everything again Use --size-only or --checksum to avoid this Now supports the Dropbox content hashing scheme Now supports low level retries

S3 Work around eventual consistency in bucket creation Create container if necessary on server-side copy Add us-east-2 (Ohio) and eu-west-2 (London) S3 regions - Zahiar Ahmed

Swift, Hubic Fix zero length directory markers showing in the subdirectory listing this caused lots of duplicate transfers Fix paged directory listings this caused duplicate directory errors Create container if necessary on server-side copy Increase directory listing chunk to 1000 to increase performance Make sensible error if the user forgets the container

SFTP Add support for using ssh key files Fix under Windows Fix ssh agent on Windows Adapt to latest version of library - Igor Kharin



v1.36 - 2017-03-18

New Features SFTP remote (Jack Schmidt) Re-implement sync routine to work a directory at a time reducing memory usage Logging revamped to be more inline with rsync - now much quieter * -v only shows transfers * -vv is for full debug * --syslog to log to syslog on capable platforms Implement --backup-dir and --suffix Implement --track-renames (initial implementation by Bjørn Erik Pedersen) Add time-based bandwidth limits (Lukas Loesche) rclone cryptcheck: checks integrity of crypt remotes Allow all config file variables and options to be set from environment variables Add --buffer-size parameter to control buffer size for copy Make --delete-after the default Add --ignore-checksum flag (fixed by Hisham Zarka) rclone check: Add --download flag to check all the data, not just hashes rclone cat: add --head, --tail, --offset, --count and --discard rclone config: when choosing from a list, allow the value to be entered too rclone config: allow rename and copy of remotes rclone obscure: for generating encrypted passwords for rclone's config (T.C. Ferguson) Comply with XDG Base Directory specification (Dario Giovannetti) this moves the default location of the config file in a backwards compatible way Release changes Ubuntu snap support (Dedsec1) Compile with go 1.8 MIPS/Linux big and little endian support

Bug Fixes Fix copyto copying things to the wrong place if the destination dir didn't exist Fix parsing of remotes in moveto and copyto Fix --delete-before deleting files on copy Fix --files-from with an empty file copying everything Fix sync: don't update mod times if --dry-run set Fix MimeType propagation Fix filters to add ** rules to directory rules

Local Implement -L, --copy-links flag to allow rclone to follow symlinks Open files in write only mode so rclone can write to an rclone mount Fix unnormalised unicode causing problems reading directories Fix interaction between -x flag and --max-depth

Mount Implement proper directory handling (mkdir, rmdir, renaming) Make include and exclude filters apply to mount Implement read and write async buffers - control with --buffer-size Fix fsync on for directories Fix retry on network failure when reading off crypt

Crypt Add --crypt-show-mapping to show encrypted file mapping Fix crypt writer getting stuck in a loop IMPORTANT this bug had the potential to cause data corruption when reading data from a network based remote and writing to a crypt on Google Drive Use the cryptcheck command to validate your data if you are concerned If syncing two crypt remotes, sync the unencrypted remote

Amazon Drive Fix panics on Move (rename) Fix panic on token expiry

B2 Fix inconsistent listings and rclone check Fix uploading empty files with go1.8 Constrain memory usage when doing multipart uploads Fix upload url not being refreshed properly

Drive Fix Rmdir on directories with trashed files Fix "Ignoring unknown object" when downloading Add --drive-list-chunk Add --drive-skip-gdocs (Károly Oláh)

OneDrive Implement Move Fix Copy Fix overwrite detection in Copy Fix waitForJob to parse errors correctly Use token renewer to stop auth errors on long uploads Fix uploading empty files with go1.8

Google Cloud Storage Fix depth 1 directory listings

Yandex Fix single level directory listing

Dropbox Normalise the case for single level directory listings Fix depth 1 listing

S3 Added ca-central-1 region (Jon Yergatian)



v1.35 - 2017-01-02

New Features moveto and copyto commands for choosing a destination name on copy/move rmdirs command to recursively delete empty directories Allow repeated --include/--exclude/--filter options Only show transfer stats on commands which transfer stuff show stats on any command using the --stats flag Allow overlapping directories in move when server-side dir move is supported Add --stats-unit option - thanks Scott McGillivray

Bug Fixes Fix the config file being overwritten when two rclone instances are running Make rclone lsd obey the filters properly Fix compilation on mips Fix not transferring files that don't differ in size Fix panic on nil retry/fatal error

Mount Retry reads on error - should help with reliability a lot Report the modification times for directories from the remote Add bandwidth accounting and limiting (fixes --bwlimit) If --stats provided will show stats and which files are transferring Support R/W files if truncate is set. Implement statfs interface so df works Note that write is now supported on Amazon Drive Report number of blocks in a file - thanks Stefan Breunig

Crypt Prevent the user pointing crypt at itself Fix failed to authenticate decrypted block errors these will now return the underlying unexpected EOF instead

Amazon Drive Add support for server-side move and directory move - thanks Stefan Breunig Fix nil pointer deref on size attribute

B2 Use new prefix and delimiter parameters in directory listings This makes --max-depth 1 dir listings as used in mount much faster Reauth the account while doing uploads too - should help with token expiry

Drive Make DirMove more efficient and complain about moving the root Create destination directory on Move()



v1.34 - 2016-11-06

New Features Stop single file and --files-from operations iterating through the source bucket. Stop removing failed upload to cloud storage remotes Make ContentType be preserved for cloud to cloud copies Add support to toggle bandwidth limits via SIGUSR2 - thanks Marco Paganini rclone check shows count of hashes that couldn't be checked rclone listremotes command Support linux/arm64 build - thanks Fredrik Fornwall Remove Authorization: lines from --dump-headers output

Bug Fixes Ignore files with control characters in the names Fix rclone move command Delete src files which already existed in dst Fix deletion of src file when dst file older Fix rclone check on encrypted file systems Make failed uploads not count as "Transferred" Make sure high level retries show with -q Use a vendor directory with godep for repeatable builds

rclone mount - FUSE Implement FUSE mount options --no-modtime , --debug-fuse , --read-only , --allow-non-empty , --allow-root , --allow-other --default-permissions , --write-back-cache , --max-read-ahead , --umask , --uid , --gid Add --dir-cache-time to control caching of directory entries Implement seek for files opened for read (useful for video players) with -no-seek flag to disable Fix crash on 32 bit ARM (alignment of 64 bit counter) ...and many more internal fixes and improvements!

- FUSE Crypt Don't show encrypted password in configurator to stop confusion

Amazon Drive New wait for upload option --acd-upload-wait-per-gb upload timeouts scale by file size and can be disabled Add 502 Bad Gateway to list of errors we retry Fix overwriting a file with a zero length file Fix ACD file size warning limit - thanks Felix Bünemann

Local Unix: implement -x / --one-file-system to stay on a single file system thanks Durval Menezes and Luiz Carlos Rumbelsperger Viana Windows: ignore the symlink bit on files Windows: Ignore directory-based junction points

B2 Make sure each upload has at least one upload slot - fixes strange upload stats Fix uploads when using crypt Fix download of large files (sha1 mismatch) Return error when we try to create a bucket which someone else owns Update B2 docs with Data usage, and Crypt section - thanks Tomasz Mazur

S3 Command line and config file support for Setting/overriding ACL - thanks Radek Šenfeld Setting storage class - thanks Asko Tamm

Drive Make exponential backoff work exactly as per Google specification add .epub , .odp and .tsv as export formats.

Swift Don't read metadata for directory marker objects



v1.33 - 2016-08-24

New Features Implement encryption data encrypted in NACL secretbox format with optional file name encryption New commands rclone mount - implements FUSE mounting of remotes (EXPERIMENTAL) works on Linux, FreeBSD and OS X (need testers for the last 2!) rclone cat - outputs remote file or files to the terminal rclone genautocomplete - command to make a bash completion script for rclone Editing a remote using rclone config now goes through the wizard Compile with go 1.7 - this fixes rclone on macOS Sierra and on 386 processors Use cobra for sub commands and docs generation

drive Document how to make your own client_id

s3 User-configurable Amazon S3 ACL (thanks Radek Šenfeld)

b2 Fix stats accounting for upload - no more jumping to 100% done On cleanup delete hide marker if it is the current file New B2 API endpoint (thanks Per Cederberg) Set maximum backoff to 5 Minutes

onedrive Fix URL escaping in file names - e.g. uploading files with + in them.

amazon cloud drive Fix token expiry during large uploads Work around 408 REQUEST_TIMEOUT and 504 GATEWAY_TIMEOUT errors

local Fix filenames with invalid UTF-8 not being uploaded Fix problem with some UTF-8 characters on OS X



v1.32 - 2016-07-13

Backblaze B2 Fix upload of files large files not in root



v1.31 - 2016-07-13

New Features Reduce memory on sync by about 50% Implement --no-traverse flag to stop copy traversing the destination remote. This can be used to reduce memory usage down to the smallest possible. Useful to copy a small number of files into a large destination folder. Implement cleanup command for emptying trash / removing old versions of files Currently B2 only Single file handling improved Now copied with --files-from Automatically sets --no-traverse when copying a single file Info on using installing with ansible - thanks Stefan Weichinger Implement --no-update-modtime flag to stop rclone fixing the remote modified times.

Bug Fixes Fix move command - stop it running for overlapping Fses - this was causing data loss.

Local Fix incomplete hashes - this was causing problems for B2.

Amazon Drive Rename Amazon Cloud Drive to Amazon Drive - no changes to config file needed.

Swift Add support for non-default project domain - thanks Antonio Messina.

S3 Add instructions on how to use rclone with minio. Add ap-northeast-2 (Seoul) and ap-south-1 (Mumbai) regions. Skip setting the modified time for objects > 5GB as it isn't possible.

Backblaze B2 Add --b2-versions flag so old versions can be listed and retrieved. Treat 403 errors (e.g. cap exceeded) as fatal. Implement cleanup command for deleting old file versions. Make error handling compliant with B2 integrations notes. Fix handling of token expiry. Implement --b2-test-mode to set X-Bz-Test-Mode header. Set cutoff for chunked upload to 200MB as per B2 guidelines. Make upload multi-threaded.

Dropbox Don't retry 461 errors.



v1.30 - 2016-06-18

New Features Directory listing code reworked for more features and better error reporting (thanks to Klaus Post for help). This enables Directory include filtering for efficiency --max-depth parameter Better error reporting More to come Retry more errors Add --ignore-size flag - for uploading images to onedrive Log -v output to stdout by default Display the transfer stats in more human-readable form Make 0 size files specifiable with --max-size 0b Add b suffix so we can specify bytes in --bwlimit, --min-size, etc. Use "password:" instead of "password>" prompt - thanks Klaus Post and Leigh Klotz

Bug Fixes Fix retry doing one too many retries

Local Fix problems with OS X and UTF-8 characters

Amazon Drive Check a file exists before uploading to help with 408 Conflict errors Reauth on 401 errors - this has been causing a lot of problems Work around spurious 403 errors Restart directory listings on error

Google Drive Check a file exists before uploading to help with duplicates Fix retry of multipart uploads

Backblaze B2 Implement large file uploading

S3 Add AES256 server-side encryption for - thanks Justin R. Wilson

Google Cloud Storage Make sure we don't use conflicting content types on upload Add service account support - thanks Michal Witkowski

Swift Add auth version parameter Add domain option for openstack (v3 auth) - thanks Fabian Ruff



v1.29 - 2016-04-18

New Features Implement -I, --ignore-times for unconditional upload Improve dedupe command Now removes identical copies without asking Now obeys --dry-run Implement --dedupe-mode for non interactive running --dedupe-mode interactive - interactive the default. --dedupe-mode skip - removes identical files then skips anything left. --dedupe-mode first - removes identical files then keeps the first one. --dedupe-mode newest - removes identical files then keeps the newest one. --dedupe-mode oldest - removes identical files then keeps the oldest one. --dedupe-mode rename - removes identical files then renames the rest to be different.

Bug fixes Make rclone check obey the --size-only flag. Use "application/octet-stream" if discovered mime type is invalid. Fix missing "quit" option when there are no remotes.

Google Drive Increase default chunk size to 8 MB - increases upload speed of big files Speed up directory listings and make more reliable Add missing retries for Move and DirMove - increases reliability Preserve mime type on file update

Backblaze B2 Enable mod time syncing This means that B2 will now check modification times It will upload new files to update the modification times (there isn't an API to just set the mod time.) If you want the old behaviour use --size-only . Update API to new version Fix parsing of mod time when not in metadata

Swift/Hubic Don't return an MD5SUM for static large objects

S3 Fix uploading files bigger than 50GB



v1.28 - 2016-03-01

New Features Configuration file encryption - thanks Klaus Post Improve rclone config adding more help and making it easier to understand Implement -u / --update so creation times can be used on all remotes Implement --low-level-retries flag Optionally disable gzip compression on downloads with --no-gzip-encoding

Bug fixes Don't make directories if --dry-run set Fix and document the move command Fix redirecting stderr on unix-like OSes when using --log-file Fix delete command to wait until all finished - fixes missing deletes.

Backblaze B2 Use one upload URL per go routine fixes more than one upload using auth token Add pacing, retries and reauthentication - fixes token expiry problems Upload without using a temporary file from local (and remotes which support SHA1) Fix reading metadata for all files when it shouldn't have been

Drive Fix listing drive documents at root Disable copy and move for Google docs

Swift Fix uploading of chunked files with non ASCII characters Allow setting of storage_url in the config - thanks Xavier Lucas

S3 Allow IAM role and credentials from environment variables - thanks Brian Stengaard Allow low privilege users to use S3 (check if directory exists during Mkdir) - thanks Jakub Gedeon

Amazon Drive Retry on more things to make directory listings more reliable



v1.27 - 2016-01-31

New Features Easier headless configuration with rclone authorize Add support for multiple hash types - we now check SHA1 as well as MD5 hashes. delete command which does obey the filters (unlike purge ) dedupe command to deduplicate a remote. Useful with Google Drive. Add --ignore-existing flag to skip all files that exist on destination. Add --delete-before , --delete-during , --delete-after flags. Add --memprofile flag to debug memory use. Warn the user about files with same name but different case Make --include rules add their implicit exclude * at the end of the filter list Deprecate compiling with go1.3

Amazon Drive Fix download of files > 10 GB Fix directory traversal ("Next token is expired") for large directory listings Remove 409 conflict from error codes we will retry - stops very long pauses

Backblaze B2 SHA1 hashes now checked by rclone core

Drive Add --drive-auth-owner-only to only consider files owned by the user - thanks Björn Harrtell Export Google documents

Dropbox Make file exclusion error controllable with -q

Swift Fix upload from unprivileged user.

S3 Fix updating of mod times of files with + in.

Local Add local file system option to disable UNC on Windows.



v1.26 - 2016-01-02

New Features Yandex storage backend - thank you Dmitry Burdeev ("dibu") Implement Backblaze B2 storage backend Add --min-age and --max-age flags - thank you Adriano Aurélio Meirelles Make ls/lsl/md5sum/size/check obey includes and excludes

Fixes Fix crash in http logging Upload releases to github too

Swift Fix sync for chunked files

OneDrive Re-enable server-side copy Don't mask HTTP error codes with JSON decode error

S3 Fix corrupting Content-Type on mod time update (thanks Joseph Spurrier)



v1.25 - 2015-11-14

New features Implement Hubic storage system

Fixes Fix deletion of some excluded files without --delete-excluded This could have deleted files unexpectedly on sync Always check first with --dry-run !

Swift Stop SetModTime losing metadata (e.g. X-Object-Manifest) This could have caused data loss for files > 5GB in size Use ContentType from Object to avoid lookups in listings

OneDrive disable server-side copy as it seems to be broken at Microsoft



v1.24 - 2015-11-07

New features Add support for Microsoft OneDrive Add --no-check-certificate option to disable server certificate verification Add async readahead buffer for faster transfer of big files

Fixes Allow spaces in remotes and check remote names for validity at creation time Allow '&' and disallow ':' in Windows filenames.

Swift Ignore directory marker objects where appropriate - allows working with Hubic Don't delete the container if fs wasn't at root

S3 Don't delete the bucket if fs wasn't at root

Google Cloud Storage Don't delete the bucket if fs wasn't at root



v1.23 - 2015-10-03

New features Implement rclone size for measuring remotes

Fixes Fix headless config for drive and gcs Tell the user they should try again if the webserver method failed Improve output of --dump-headers

S3 Allow anonymous access to public buckets

Swift Stop chunked operations logging "Failed to read info: Object Not Found" Use Content-Length on uploads for extra reliability



v1.22 - 2015-09-28

Implement rsync like include and exclude flags

swift Support files > 5GB - thanks Sergey Tolmachev



v1.21 - 2015-09-22

New features Display individual transfer progress Make lsl output times in localtime

Fixes Fix allowing user to override credentials again in Drive, GCS and ACD

Amazon Drive Implement compliant pacing scheme

Google Drive Make directory reads concurrent for increased speed.



v1.20 - 2015-09-15

New features Amazon Drive support Oauth support redone - fix many bugs and improve usability Use "golang.org/x/oauth2" as oauth library of choice Improve oauth usability for smoother initial signup drive, googlecloudstorage: optionally use auto config for the oauth token Implement --dump-headers and --dump-bodies debug flags Show multiple matched commands if abbreviation too short Implement server-side move where possible

local Always use UNC paths internally on Windows - fixes a lot of bugs

dropbox force use of our custom transport which makes timeouts work

Thanks to Klaus Post for lots of help with this release

v1.19 - 2015-08-28

New features Server side copies for s3/swift/drive/dropbox/gcs Move command - uses server-side copies if it can Implement --retries flag - tries 3 times by default Build for plan9/amd64 and solaris/amd64 too

Fixes Make a current version download with a fixed URL for scripting Ignore rmdir in limited fs rather than throwing error

dropbox Increase chunk size to improve upload speeds massively Issue an error message when trying to upload bad file name



v1.18 - 2015-08-17

drive Add --drive-use-trash flag so rclone trashes instead of deletes Add "Forbidden to download" message for files with no downloadURL

dropbox Remove datastore This was deprecated and it caused a lot of problems Modification times and MD5SUMs no longer stored Fix uploading files > 2GB

s3 use official AWS SDK from github.com/aws/aws-sdk-go NB will most likely require you to delete and recreate remote enable multipart upload which enables files > 5GB tested with Ceph / RadosGW / S3 emulation many thanks to Sam Liston and Brian Haymore at the Utah Center for High Performance Computing for a Ceph test account

misc Show errors when reading the config file Do not print stats in quiet mode - thanks Leonid Shalupov Add FAQ Fix created directories not obeying umask Linux installation instructions - thanks Shimon Doodkin



v1.17 - 2015-06-14

dropbox: fix case insensitivity issues - thanks Leonid Shalupov

v1.16 - 2015-06-09

Fix uploading big files which was causing timeouts or panics

Don't check md5sum after download with --size-only

v1.15 - 2015-06-06

Add --checksum flag to only discard transfers by MD5SUM - thanks Alex Couper

Implement --size-only flag to sync on size not checksum & modtime

Expand docs and remove duplicated information

Document rclone's limitations with directories

dropbox: update docs about case insensitivity

v1.14 - 2015-05-21

local: fix encoding of non utf-8 file names - fixes a duplicate file problem

drive: docs about rate limiting

google cloud storage: Fix compile after API change in "google.golang.org/api/storage/v1"

v1.13 - 2015-05-10

Revise documentation (especially sync)

Implement --timeout and --conntimeout

s3: ignore etags from multipart uploads which aren't md5sums

v1.12 - 2015-03-15

drive: Use chunked upload for files above a certain size

drive: add --drive-chunk-size and --drive-upload-cutoff parameters

drive: switch to insert from update when a failed copy deletes the upload

core: Log duplicate files if they are detected

v1.11 - 2015-03-04

swift: add region parameter

drive: fix crash on failed to update remote mtime

In remote paths, change native directory separators to /

Add synchronization to ls/lsl/lsd output to stop corruptions

Ensure all stats/log messages to go stderr

Add --log-file flag to log everything (including panics) to file

Make it possible to disable stats printing with --stats=0

Implement --bwlimit to limit data transfer bandwidth

v1.10 - 2015-02-12

s3: list an unlimited number of items

Fix getting stuck in the configurator

v1.09 - 2015-02-07

windows: Stop drive letters (e.g. C:) getting mixed up with remotes (e.g. drive:)

local: Fix directory separators on Windows

drive: fix rate limit exceeded errors

v1.08 - 2015-02-04

drive: fix subdirectory listing to not list entire drive

drive: Fix SetModTime

dropbox: adapt code to recent library changes

v1.07 - 2014-12-23

google cloud storage: fix memory leak

v1.06 - 2014-12-12

Fix "Couldn't find home directory" on OSX

swift: Add tenant parameter

Use new location of Google API packages

v1.05 - 2014-08-09

Improved tests and consequently lots of minor fixes

core: Fix race detected by go race detector

core: Fixes after running errcheck

drive: reset root directory on Rmdir and Purge

fs: Document that Purger returns error on empty directory, test and fix

google cloud storage: fix ListDir on subdirectory

google cloud storage: re-read metadata in SetModTime

s3: make reading metadata more reliable to work around eventual consistency problems

s3: strip trailing / from ListDir()

swift: return directories without / in ListDir

v1.04 - 2014-07-21

google cloud storage: Fix crash on Update

v1.03 - 2014-07-20

swift, s3, dropbox: fix updated files being marked as corrupted

Make compile with go 1.1 again

v1.02 - 2014-07-19

Implement Dropbox remote

Implement Google Cloud Storage remote

Verify Md5sums and Sizes after copies

Remove times from "ls" command - lists sizes only

Add add "lsl" - lists times and sizes

Add "md5sum" command

v1.01 - 2014-07-04

drive: fix transfer of big files using up lots of memory

v1.00 - 2014-07-03

drive: fix whole second dates

v0.99 - 2014-06-26

Fix --dry-run not working

Make compatible with go 1.1

v0.98 - 2014-05-30

s3: Treat missing Content-Length as 0 for some ceph installations

rclonetest: add file with a space in

v0.97 - 2014-05-05

Implement copying of single files

s3 & swift: support paths inside containers/buckets

v0.96 - 2014-04-24

drive: Fix multiple files of same name being created

drive: Use o.Update and fs.Put to optimise transfers

Add version number, -V and --version

v0.95 - 2014-03-28

rclone.org: website, docs and graphics

drive: fix path parsing

v0.94 - 2014-03-27

Change remote format one last time

GNU style flags

v0.93 - 2014-03-16

drive: store token in config file

cross compile other versions

set strict permissions on config file

v0.92 - 2014-03-15

Config fixes and --config option

v0.91 - 2014-03-15

Make config file

v0.90 - 2013-06-27

Project named rclone

v0.00 - 2012-11-18