Changelog

v1.64.0 - 2023-09-11

See commits

  • New backends
  • Major changes
    • Multi-thread transfers (Vitor Gomes, Nick Craig-Wood, Manoj Ghosh, Edwin Mackenzie-Owen)
      • Multi-thread transfers are now available when transferring to:
        • local, s3, azureblob, b2, oracleobjectstorage and smb
      • This greatly improves transfer speed between two network sources.
      • In memory buffering has been unified between all backends and should share memory better.
      • See --multi-thread docs for more info
  • New commands
    • rclone config redacted support mechanism for showing redacted config (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New Features
    • accounting
      • Show server side stats in own lines and not as bytes transferred (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • bisync
      • Add new --ignore-listing-checksum flag to distinguish from --ignore-checksum (nielash)
      • Add experimental --resilient mode to allow recovery from self-correctable errors (nielash)
      • Add support for --create-empty-src-dirs (nielash)
      • Dry runs no longer commit filter changes (nielash)
      • Enforce --check-access during --resync (nielash)
      • Apply filters correctly during deletes (nielash)
      • Equality check before renaming (leave identical files alone) (nielash)
      • Fix dryRun rc parameter being ignored (nielash)
    • build
      • Update to go1.21 and make go1.19 the minimum required version (Anagh Kumar Baranwal, Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update dependencies (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add snap installation (hideo aoyama)
      • Change Winget Releaser job to ubuntu-latest (sitiom)
    • cmd: Refactor and use sysdnotify in more commands (eNV25)
    • config: Add --multi-thread-chunk-size flag (Vitor Gomes)
    • doc updates (antoinetran, Benjamin, Bjørn Smith, Dean Attali, gabriel-suela, James Braza, Justin Hellings, kapitainsky, Mahad, Masamune3210, Nick Craig-Wood, Nihaal Sangha, Niklas Hambüchen, Raymond Berger, r-ricci, Sawada Tsunayoshi, Tiago Boeing, Vladislav Vorobev)
    • fs
      • Use atomic types everywhere (Roberto Ricci)
      • When --max-transfer limit is reached exit with code (10) (kapitainsky)
      • Add rclone completion powershell - basic implementation only (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • http servers: Allow CORS to be set with --allow-origin flag (yuudi)
    • lib/rest: Remove unnecessary nil check (Eng Zer Jun)
    • ncdu: Add keybinding to rescan filesystem (eNV25)
    • rc
      • Add executeId to job listings (yuudi)
      • Add core/du to measure local disk usage (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add operations/settier to API (Drew Stinnett)
    • rclone test info: Add --check-base32768 flag to check can store all base32768 characters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rmdirs: Remove directories concurrently controlled by --checkers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Don't stop calculating average transfer speed until the operation is complete (Jacob Hands)
    • fs: Fix transferTime not being set in JSON logs (Jacob Hands)
    • fshttp: Fix --bind 0.0.0.0 allowing IPv6 and --bind ::0 allowing IPv4 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations: Fix overlapping check on case insensitive file systems (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve dlna: Fix MIME type if backend can't identify it (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve ftp: Fix race condition when using the auth proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp: Fix hash calculations with --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve webdav: Fix error: Expecting fs.Object or fs.Directory, got nil (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync: Fix lockup with --cutoff-mode=soft and --max-duration (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • fix: Mount parsing for linux (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • VFS
    • Add --vfs-cache-min-free-space to control minimum free space on the disk containing the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added cache cleaner for directories to reduce memory usage (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Update parent directory modtimes on vfs actions (David Pedersen)
    • Keep virtual directory status accurate and reduce deadlock potential (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Make sure struct field is aligned for atomic access (Roberto Ricci)
  • Local
    • Rmdir return an error if the path is not a dir (zjx20)
  • Azure Blob
    • Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix creation of directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix purging with directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rclone link when object path contains special characters (Alishan Ladhani)
  • Box
    • Add polling support (David Sze)
    • Add --box-impersonate to impersonate a user ID (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix unhelpful decoding of error messages into decimal numbers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Update documentation to mention issue with small files (Ricardo D'O. Albanus)
  • Compress
    • Fix ChangeNotify (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-fast-list-bug-fix to control ListR bug workaround (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Implement DirMove (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix error code parsing (alexia)
  • FTP
    • Add socks_proxy support for SOCKS5 proxies (Zach)
    • Fix 425 "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hdfs
    • Retry "replication in progress" errors when uploading (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • CORS should not be sent if not set (yuudi)
    • Fix webdav OPTIONS response (yuudi)
  • Opendrive
    • Fix List on a just deleted and remade directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Oracleobjectstorage
    • Use rclone's rate limiter in mutipart transfers (Manoj Ghosh)
    • Implement OpenChunkWriter and multi-thread uploads (Manoj Ghosh)
  • S3
    • Refactor multipart upload to use OpenChunkWriter and ChunkWriter (Vitor Gomes)
    • Factor generic multipart upload into lib/multipart (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix purging of root directory with --s3-directory-markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rclone backend set command to update the running config (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rclone backend restore-status command (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Stop uploads re-using the same ssh connection to improve performance (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --sftp-ssh to specify an external ssh binary to use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add socks_proxy support for SOCKS5 proxies (Zach)
    • Support dynamic --sftp-path-override (nielash)
    • Fix spurious warning when using --sftp-ssh (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Smb
    • Implement multi-threaded writes for copies to smb (Edwin Mackenzie-Owen)
  • Storj
    • Performance improvement for large file uploads (Kaloyan Raev)
  • Swift
    • Fix HEADing 0-length objects when --swift-no-large-objects set (Julian Lepinski)
  • Union
    • Add :writback to act as a simple cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Nextcloud: fix segment violation in low-level retry (Paul)
  • Zoho
    • Remove Range requests workarounds to fix integration tests (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.63.1 - 2023-07-17

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • build: Fix macos builds for versions < 12 (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • dirtree: Fix performance with large directories of directories and --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Fix deadlock when using lsd/ls with --progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix .rclonelink files not being converted back to symlinks (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • doc fixes (Dean Attali, Mahad, Nick Craig-Wood, Sawada Tsunayoshi, Vladislav Vorobev)
  • Local
    • Fix partial directory read for corrupted filesystem (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Fix reconnect failing with HTTP 400 Bad Request (albertony)
  • Smb
    • Fix "Statfs failed: bucket or container name is needed" when mounting (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Nextcloud: fix must use /dav/files/USER endpoint not /webdav error (Paul)
    • Nextcloud chunking: add more guidance for the user to check the config (darix)

v1.63.0 - 2023-06-30

See commits

  • New backends
  • Major changes
    • Files will be copied to a temporary name ending in .partial when copying to local,ftp,sftp then renamed at the end of the transfer. (Janne Hellsten, Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This helps with data integrity as we don't delete the existing file until the new one is complete.
      • It can be disabled with the --inplace flag.
      • This behaviour will also happen if the backend is wrapped, for example sftp wrapped with crypt.
    • The s3, azureblob and gcs backends now support directory markers so empty directories are supported (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood)
    • The --default-time flag now controls the unknown modification time of files/dirs (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • If a file or directory does not have a modification time rclone can read then rclone will display this fixed time instead.
      • For the old behaviour use --default-time 0s which will set this time to the time rclone started up.
  • New Features
    • build
      • Modernise linters in use and fixup all affected code (albertony)
      • Push docker beta to GHCR (GitHub container registry) (Richard Tweed)
    • cat: Add --separator option to cat command (Loren Gordon)
    • config
      • Do not remove/overwrite other files during config file save (albertony)
      • Do not overwrite config file symbolic link (albertony)
      • Stop config create making invalid config files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • doc updates (Adam K, Aditya Basu, albertony, asdffdsazqqq, Damo, danielkrajnik, Dimitri Papadopoulos, dlitster, Drew Parsons, jumbi77, kapitainsky, mac-15, Mariusz Suchodolski, Nick Craig-Wood, NickIAm, Rintze Zelle, Stanislav Gromov, Tareq Sharafy, URenko, yuudi, Zach Kipp)
    • fs
      • Add size to JSON logs when moving or copying an object (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Allow boolean features to be enabled with --disable !Feature (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • genautocomplete: Rename to completion with alias to the old name (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • librclone: Added example on using librclone with Go (alankrit)
    • lsjson: Make --stat more efficient (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Implement --multi-thread-write-buffer-size for speed improvements on downloads (Paulo Schreiner)
      • Reopen downloads on error when using check --download and cat (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: config/listremotes includes remotes defined with environment variables (kapitainsky)
    • selfupdate: Obey --no-check-certificate flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve restic: Trigger systemd notify (Shyim)
    • serve webdav: Implement owncloud checksum and modtime extensions (WeidiDeng)
    • sync: --suffix-keep-extension preserve 2 part extensions like .tar.gz (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix Prometheus metrics to be the same as core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Bwlimit signal handler should always start (Sam Lai)
    • bisync: Fix maxDelete parameter being ignored via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • cmd/ncdu: Fix screen corruption when logging (eNV25)
    • filter: Fix deadlock with errors on --files-from (douchen)
    • fs
      • Fix interaction between --progress and --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix infinite recursive call in pacer ModifyCalculator (fixes issue reported by the staticcheck linter) (albertony)
    • lib/atexit: Ensure OnError only calls cancel function once (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/rest: Fix problems re-using HTTP connections (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Fix operations/stat with trailing / (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix missing --rc flags (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix output of Time values in options/get (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve dlna: Fix potential data race (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • version: Fix reported os/kernel version for windows (albertony)
  • Mount
    • Add --mount-case-insensitive to force the mount to be case insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Removed unnecessary byte slice allocation for reads (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Clarify rclone mount error when installed via homebrew (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added _netdev to the example mount so it gets treated as a remote-fs rather than local-fs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • Mount2
    • Updated go-fuse version (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Fixed statfs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Disable xattrs (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • VFS
    • Add MkdirAll function to make a directory and all beneath (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix reload: failed to add virtual dir entry: file does not exist (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix writing to a read only directory creating spurious directory entries (WeidiDeng)
    • Fix potential data race (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix backends being Shutdown too early when startup takes a long time (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Fix filtering of symlinks with -l/--links flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix /path/to/file.rclonelink when -l/--links is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash with --metadata on Android (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Fix backends shutting down when in use when used via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Add --crypt-suffix option to set a custom suffix for encrypted files (jladbrook)
    • Add --crypt-pass-bad-blocks to allow corrupted file output (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix reading 0 length files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Try not to return "unexpected EOF" error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Reduce allocations (albertony)
    • Recommend Dropbox for base32768 encoding (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Empty directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support azure workload identities (Tareq Sharafy)
    • Fix azure blob uploads with multiple bits of metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix azurite compatibility by sending nil tier if set to empty string (Roel Arents)
  • Combine
    • Implement missing methods (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix goroutine stack overflow on bad object (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-env-auth to get IAM credentials from runtime (Peter Brunner)
    • Update drive service account guide (Juang, Yi-Lin)
    • Fix change notify picking up files outside the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix trailing slash mis-identificaton of folder as file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix incorrect remote after Update on object (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Implement --dropbox-pacer-min-sleep flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix the dropbox batcher stalling (Misty)
  • Fichier
    • Add --ficicher-cdn option to use the CDN for download (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Lower log message priority when SetModTime is not supported to debug (Tobias Gion)
    • Fix "unsupported LIST line" errors on startup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "501 Not a valid pathname." errors when creating directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Empty directory markers (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added --gcs-user-project needed for requester pays (Christopher Merry)
  • HTTP
    • Add client certificate user auth middleware. This can auth serve restic from the username in the client cert. (Peter Fern)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix vfs writeback stuck in a failed upload loop with file versioning disabled (albertony)
  • Onedrive
    • Add --onedrive-av-override flag to download files flagged as virus (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix quickxorhash on 32 bit architectures (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Report any list errors during rclone cleanup (albertony)
  • Putio
    • Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix modification times not being preserved for server side copy and move (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix server side copy failures (400 errors) (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Empty directory markers (Jānis Bebrītis, Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update Scaleway storage classes (Brian Starkey)
    • Fix --s3-versions on individual objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix hang on aborting multpart upload with iDrive e2 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix missing "tier" metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix V3sign: add missing subresource delete (cc)
    • Fix Arvancloud Domain and region changes and alphabetise the provider (Ehsan Tadayon)
    • Fix Qiniu KODO quirks virtualHostStyle is false (zzq)
  • SFTP
    • Add --sftp-host-key-algorithms to allow specifying SSH host key algorithms (Joel)
    • Fix using --sftp-key-use-agent and --sftp-key-file together needing private key file (Arnav Singh)
    • Fix move to allow overwriting existing files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't stat directories before listing them (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't check remote points to a file if it ends with / (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sharefile
    • Disable streamed transfers as they no longer work (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Smb
    • Code cleanup to avoid overwriting ctx before first use (fixes issue reported by the staticcheck linter) (albertony)
  • Storj
    • Fix "uplink: too many requests" errors when uploading to the same file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix uploading to the wrong object on Update with overriden remote name (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Ignore 404 error when deleting an object (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Implement missing methods (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow errors to be unwrapped for inspection (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Uptobox
    • Add --uptobox-private flag to make all uploaded files private (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix improper regex (Aaron Gokaslan)
    • Fix Update returning the wrong object (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rmdir declaring that directories weren't empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • nextcloud: Add support for chunked uploads (Paul)
    • Set modtime using propset for owncloud and nextcloud (WeidiDeng)
    • Make pacer minSleep configurable with --webdav-pacer-min-sleep (ed)
    • Fix server side copy/move not overwriting (WeidiDeng)
    • Fix modtime on server side copy for owncloud and nextcloud (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Yandex
    • Fix 400 Bad Request on transfer failure (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Zoho
    • Fix downloads with Range: header returning the wrong data (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.62.2 - 2023-03-16

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • docker volume plugin: Add missing fuse3 dependency (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs: Fix size documentation (asdffdsazqqq)
  • FTP
    • Fix 426 errors on downloads with vsftpd (Lesmiscore)

v1.62.1 - 2023-03-15

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • docker: Add missing fuse3 dependency (cycneuramus)
    • build: Update release docs to be more careful with the tag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build: Set Github release to draft while uploading binaries (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.62.0 - 2023-03-14

See commits

  • New Features
    • accounting: Make checkers show what they are doing (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • authorize: Add support for custom templates (Hunter Wittenborn)
    • build
      • Update to go1.20 (Nick Craig-Wood, Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
      • Add winget releaser workflow (Ryan Caezar Itang)
      • Add dependabot (Ryan Caezar Itang)
    • doc updates (albertony, Bryan Kaplan, Gerard Bosch, IMTheNachoMan, Justin Winokur, Manoj Ghosh, Nick Craig-Wood, Ole Frost, Peter Brunner, piyushgarg, Ryan Caezar Itang, Simmon Li, ToBeFree)
    • filter: Emit INFO message when can't work out directory filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fs
      • Added multiple ca certificate support. (alankrit)
      • Add --max-delete-size a delete size threshold (Leandro Sacchet)
    • fspath: Allow the symbols @ and + in remote names (albertony)
    • lib/terminal: Enable windows console virtual terminal sequences processing (ANSI/VT100 colors) (albertony)
    • move: If --check-first and --order-by are set then delete with perfect ordering (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve http: Support --auth-proxy (Matthias Baur)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Avoid negative ETA values for very slow speeds (albertony)
      • Limit length of ETA string (albertony)
      • Show human readable elapsed time when longer than a day (albertony)
    • all: Apply codeql fixes (Aaron Gokaslan)
    • build
      • Fix condition for manual workflow run (albertony)
      • Fix building for ARMv5 and ARMv6 (albertony)
        • selfupdate: Consider ARM version
        • install.sh: fix ARMv6 download
        • version: Report ARM version
    • deletefile: Return error code 4 if file does not exist (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docker: Fix volume plugin does not remount volume on docker restart (logopk)
    • fs: Fix race conditions in --max-delete and --max-delete-size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/oauthutil: Handle fatal errors better (Alex Chen)
    • mount2: Fix --allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations: Fix concurrency: use --checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve ftp: Fix timestamps older than 1 year in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync: Fix concurrency: use --checkers unless transferring files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • tree
      • Fix nil pointer exception on stat failure (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix colored output on windows (albertony)
      • Fix display of files with illegal Windows file system names (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Fix creating and renaming files on case insensitive backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Do not treat \\?\ prefixed paths as network share paths on windows (albertony)
    • Fix check for empty mount point on Linux (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --allow-non-empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Avoid incorrect or premature overlap check on windows (albertony)
    • Update to fuse3 after bazil.org/fuse update (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Make uploaded files retain modtime with non-modtime backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix incorrect modtime on fs which don't support setting modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rename of directory containing files to be uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Fix %!w(<nil>) in "failed to read directory" error (Marks Polakovs)
    • Fix exclusion of dangling symlinks with -L/--copy-links (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Obey --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix for unencrypted directory names on case insensitive remotes (Ole Frost)
  • Azure Blob
    • Remove workarounds for SDK bugs after v0.6.1 update (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Fix uploading files bigger than 1TiB (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Note that --drive-acknowledge-abuse needs SA Manager permission (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to storageQuotaExceeded (Ninh Pham)
  • FTP
    • Retry 426 errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry errors when initiating downloads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Revert to upstream github.com/jlaffaye/ftp now fix is merged (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add --gcs-env-auth to pick up IAM credentials from env/instance (Peter Brunner)
  • Mega
    • Add --mega-use-https flag (NodudeWasTaken)
  • Onedrive
    • Default onedrive personal to QuickXorHash as Microsoft is removing SHA1 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --onedrive-hash-type to change the hash in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Improve speed of QuickXorHash (LXY)
  • Oracle Object Storage
    • Speed up operations by using S3 pacer and setting minsleep to 10ms (Manoj Ghosh)
    • Expose the storage_tier option in config (Manoj Ghosh)
    • Bring your own encryption keys (Manoj Ghosh)
  • S3
    • Check multipart upload ETag when --s3-no-head is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-sts-endpoint to specify STS endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix incorrect tier support for StorJ and IDrive when pointing at a file (Ole Frost)
    • Fix AWS STS failing if --s3-endpoint is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make purge remove directory markers too (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Seafile
    • Renew library password (Fred)
  • SFTP
    • Fix uploads being 65% slower than they should be with crypt (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Smb
    • Allow SPN (service principal name) to be configured (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Check smb connection is closed (happyxhw)
  • Storj
    • Implement rclone link (Kaloyan Raev)
    • Implement rclone purge (Kaloyan Raev)
    • Update satellite urls and labels (Kaloyan Raev)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix interop with davrods server (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.61.1 - 2022-12-23

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • docs:
      • Show only significant parts of version number in version introduced label (albertony)
      • Fix unescaped HTML (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/http: Shutdown all servers on exit to remove unix socket (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: Fix --rc-addr flag (which is an alternate for --url) (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • serve restic
      • Don't serve via http if serving via --stdio (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix immediate exit when not using stdio (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve webdav
      • Fix --baseurl handling after lib/http refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix running duplicate Serve call (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Fix "409 Public access is not permitted on this storage account" (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • storj: Update endpoints (Kaloyan Raev)

v1.61.0 - 2022-12-20

See commits

  • New backends
  • New Features
    • build: Add vulnerability testing using govulncheck (albertony)
    • cmd: Enable SIGINFO (Ctrl-T) handler on FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and Dragonfly BSD (x3-apptech)
    • config: Add config/setpath for setting config path via rc/librclone (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dedupe
      • Count Checks in the stats while scanning for duplicates (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make dedupe obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dlna: Properly attribute code used from https://github.com/anacrolix/dms (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs
      • Add minimum versions and status badges to backend and command docs (Nick Craig-Wood, albertony)
      • Remote names may not start or end with space (albertony)
    • filter: Add metadata filters --metadata-include/exclude/filter and friends (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fs
      • Make all duration flags take y, M, w, d etc suffixes (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add global flag --color to control terminal colors (Kevin Verstaen)
    • fspath: Allow unicode numbers and letters in remote names (albertony)
    • lib/file: Improve error message for creating dir on non-existent network host on windows (albertony)
    • lib/http: Finish port of rclone servers to lib/http (Tom Mombourquette, Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/oauthutil: Improved usability of config flows needing web browser (Ole Frost)
    • ncdu
      • Add support for modification time (albertony)
      • Fallback to sort by name also for sort by average size (albertony)
      • Rework to use tcell directly instead of the termbox wrapper (eNV25)
    • rc: Add commands to set GC Percent & Memory Limit (go 1.19+) (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • rcat: Preserve metadata when Copy falls back to Rcat (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd: Refactor rclone rc server to use lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcserver: Avoid generating default credentials with htpasswd (Kamui)
    • restic: Refactor to use lib/http (Nolan Woods)
    • serve http: Support unix sockets and multiple listeners (Tom Mombourquette)
    • serve webdav: Refactor to use lib/http (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • test: Replace defer cleanup with t.Cleanup (Eng Zer Jun)
    • test memory: Read metadata if -M flag is specified (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • wasm: Comply with wasm_exec.js licence terms (Matthew Vernon)
  • Bug Fixes
    • build: Update golang.org/x/net/http2 to fix GO-2022-1144 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • restic: Fix typo in docs 'remove' should be 'remote' (asdffdsazqqq)
    • serve dlna: Fix panic: Logger uninitialized. (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Update cgofuse for FUSE-T support for mounting volumes on Mac (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Windows: fix slow opening of exe files by not truncating files when not necessary (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix IO Error opening a file with O_CREATE|O_RDONLY in --vfs-cache-mode not full (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Fix compress wrapping crypt giving upload errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Port to new SDK (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Revamp authentication to include all methods and docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Port old authentication methods to new SDK (Nick Craig-Wood, Brad Ackerman)
      • Thanks to Stonebranch for sponsoring this work.
    • Add --azureblob-no-check-container to assume container exists (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --use-server-modtime support (Abdullah Saglam)
    • Add support for custom upload headers (rkettelerij)
    • Allow emulator account/key override (Roel Arents)
    • Support simple "environment credentials" (Nathaniel Wesley Filardo)
    • Ignore AuthorizationFailure when trying to create a create a container (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Added note on Box API rate limits (Ole Frost)
  • Drive
    • Handle shared drives with leading/trailing space in name (related to) (albertony)
  • FTP
    • Update help text of implicit/explicit TLS options to refer to FTPS instead of FTP (ycdtosa)
    • Improve performance to speed up --files-from and NewObject (Anthony Pessy)
  • HTTP
    • Parse GET responses when no_head is set (Arnie97)
    • Do not update object size based on Range requests (Arnie97)
    • Support Content-Range response header (Arnie97)
  • Onedrive
    • Document workaround for shared with me files (vanplus)
  • S3
    • Add Liara LOS to provider list (MohammadReza)
    • Add DigitalOcean Spaces regions sfo3, fra1, syd1 (Jack)
    • Avoid privileged GetBucketLocation to resolve s3 region (Anthony Pessy)
    • Stop setting object and bucket ACL to private if it is an empty string (Philip Harvey)
    • If bucket or object ACL is empty string then don't add X-Amz-Acl: header (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Reduce memory consumption for s3 objects (Erik Agterdenbos)
    • Fix listing loop when using v2 listing on v1 server (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix nil pointer exception when using Versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix excess memory usage when using versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore versionIDs from uploads unless using --s3-versions or --s3-versions-at (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Add configuration options to set ssh Ciphers / MACs / KeyExchange (dgouju)
    • Auto-detect shell type for fish (albertony)
    • Fix NewObject with leading / (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Smb
    • Fix issue where spurious dot directory is created (albertony)
  • Storj
    • Implement server side Copy (Kaloyan Raev)

v1.60.1 - 2022-11-17

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • lib/cache: Fix alias backend shutting down too soon (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • wasm: Fix walltime link error by adding up-to-date wasm_exec.js (João Henrique Franco)
    • docs
      • Update faq.md with bisync (Samuel Johnson)
      • Corrected download links in windows install docs (coultonluke)
      • Add direct download link for windows arm64 (albertony)
      • Remove link to rclone slack as it is no longer supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Faq: how to use a proxy server that requires a username and password (asdffdsazqqq)
      • Oracle-object-storage: doc fix (Manoj Ghosh)
      • Fix typo remove in rclone_serve_restic command (Joda Stößer)
      • Fix character that was incorrectly interpreted as markdown (Clément Notin)
  • VFS
    • Fix deadlock caused by cache cleaner and upload finishing (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Clean absolute paths (albertony)
    • Fix -L/--copy-links with filters missing directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mailru
    • Note that an app password is now needed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow timestamps to be before the epoch 1970-01-01 (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Add provider quirk --s3-might-gzip to fix corrupted on transfer: sizes differ (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow Storj to server side copy since it seems to work now (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix for unchecked err value in s3 listv2 (Aaron Gokaslan)
    • Add additional Wasabi locations (techknowlogick)
  • Smb
    • Fix Failed to sync: context canceled at the end of syncs (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix Move/Copy/DirMove when using -server-side-across-configs (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.60.0 - 2022-10-21

See commits

  • New backends
  • New Features
    • build
      • Update to go1.19 and make go1.17 the minimum required version (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Install.sh: fix arm-v7 download (Ole Frost)
    • fs: Warn the user when using an existing remote name without a colon (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • httplib: Add --xxx-min-tls-version option to select minimum TLS version for HTTP servers (Robert Newson)
    • librclone: Add PHP bindings and test program (Jordi Gonzalez Muñoz)
    • operations
      • Add --server-side-across-configs global flag for any backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Optimise --copy-dest and --compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: add job/stopgroup to stop group (Evan Spensley)
    • serve dlna
      • Add --announce-interval to control SSDP Announce Interval (YanceyChiew)
      • Add --interface to Specify SSDP interface names line (Simon Bos)
      • Add support for more external subtitles (YanceyChiew)
      • Add verification of addresses (YanceyChiew)
    • sync: Optimise --copy-dest and --compare-dest (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • doc updates (albertony, Alexander Knorr, anonion, João Henrique Franco, Josh Soref, Lorenzo Milesi, Marco Molteni, Mark Trolley, Ole Frost, partev, Ryan Morey, Tom Mombourquette, YFdyh000)
  • Bug Fixes
    • filter
      • Fix incorrect filtering with UseFilter context flag and wrapping backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make sure we check --files-from when looking for a single file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Fix mount/listmounts not returning the full Fs entered in mount/mount (Tom Mombourquette)
      • Handle external unmount when mounting (Isaac Aymerich)
      • Validate Daemon option is not set when mounting a volume via RC (Isaac Aymerich)
    • sync: Update docs and error messages to reflect fixes to overlap checks (Nick Naumann)
  • VFS
    • Reduce memory use by embedding sync.Cond (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Reduce memory usage by re-ordering commonly used structures (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix excess CPU used by VFS cache cleaner looping (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Obey file filters in listing to fix errors on excluded files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "Failed to read metadata: function not implemented" on old Linux kernels (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Compress
    • Fix crash due to nil metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix error handling to not use or return nil objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Make --drive-stop-on-upload-limit obey quota exceeded error (Steve Kowalik)
  • FTP
    • Add --ftp-force-list-hidden option to show hidden items (Øyvind Heddeland Instefjord)
    • Fix hang when using ExplicitTLS to certain servers. (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add --gcs-endpoint flag and config parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hubic
    • Remove backend as service has now shut down (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Rename Onedrive(cn) 21Vianet to Vnet Group (Yen Hu)
    • Disable change notify in China region since it is not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Implement --s3-versions flag to show old versions of objects if enabled (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement --s3-version-at flag to show versions of objects at a particular time (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement backend versioning command to get/set bucket versioning (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement Purge to purge versions and backend cleanup-hidden (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-sse-customer-key-base64 to supply keys with binary data (Richard Bateman)
    • Try to keep the maximum precision in ModTime with --user-server-modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Drop binary metadata with an ERROR message as it can't be stored (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-no-system-metadata to suppress read and write of system metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Fix directory creation races (Lesmiscore)
  • Swift
    • Add --swift-no-large-objects to reduce HEAD requests (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Propagate SlowHash feature to fix hasher interaction (Lesmiscore)

v1.59.2 - 2022-09-15

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • config: Move locking to fix fatal error: concurrent map read and map write (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Disable xattr support if the filesystems indicates it is not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix chunksize calculations producing too many parts (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.59.1 - 2022-08-08

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix panic in core/stats-reset with unknown group (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build: Fix android build after GitHub actions change (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dlna: Fix SOAP action header parsing (Joram Schrijver)
    • docs: Fix links to mount command from install docs (albertony)
    • dropbox: Fix ChangeNotify was unable to decrypt errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fs: Fix parsing of times and durations of the form "YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS" (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp: Fix checksum detection (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync: Add accidentally missed filter-sensitivity to --backup-dir option (Nick Naumann)
  • Combine
    • Fix docs showing remote= instead of upstreams= (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Throw error if duplicate directory name is specified (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix errors with backends shutting down while in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Fix hang on quit with --dropbox-batch-mode off (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix infinite loop on uploading a corrupted file (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Internetarchive
    • Ignore checksums for files using the different method (Lesmiscore)
    • Handle hash symbol in the middle of filename (Lesmiscore)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix working with whitelabel Elgiganten Cloud
    • Do not store username in config when using standard auth (albertony)
  • Mega
    • Fix nil pointer exception when bad node received (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix --s3-no-head panic: reflect: Elem of invalid type s3.PutObjectInput (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Fix issue with WS_FTP by working around failing RealPath (albertony)
  • Union
    • Fix duplicated files when using directories with leading / (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix multiple files being uploaded when roots don't exist (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix panic due to misalignment of struct field in 32 bit architectures (r-ricci)

v1.59.0 - 2022-07-09

See commits

  • New backends
  • New commands
    • test makefile: Create a single file for testing (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New Features
    • Metadata framework to read and write system and user metadata on backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implemented initially for local, s3 and internetarchive backends
      • --metadata/-M flag to control whether metadata is copied
      • --metadata-set flag to specify metadata for uploads
      • Thanks to Manz Solutions for sponsoring this work.
    • build
      • Update to go1.18 and make go1.16 the minimum required version (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update android go build to 1.18.x and NDK to 23.1.7779620 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • All windows binaries now no longer CGO (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add linux/arm/v6 to docker images (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • A huge number of fixes found with staticcheck (albertony)
      • Configurable version suffix independent of version number (albertony)
    • check: Implement --no-traverse and --no-unicode-normalization (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: Readability improvements (albertony)
    • copyurl: Add --header-filename to honor the HTTP header filename directive (J-P Treen)
    • filter: Allow multiple --exclude-if-present flags (albertony)
    • fshttp: Add --disable-http-keep-alives to disable HTTP Keep Alives (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • install.sh
      • Set the modes on the files and/or directories on macOS (Michael C Tiernan - MIT-Research Computing Project)
      • Pre verify sudo authorization -v before calling curl. (Michael C Tiernan - MIT-Research Computing Project)
    • lib/encoder: Add Semicolon encoding (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsf: Add metadata support with M flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson: Add --metadata/-M flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • ncdu
      • Implement multi selection (CrossR)
      • Replace termbox with tcell's termbox wrapper (eNV25)
      • Display correct path in delete confirmation dialog (Roberto Ricci)
    • operations
      • Speed up hash checking by aborting the other hash if first returns nothing (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Use correct src/dst in some log messages (zzr93)
    • rcat: Check checksums by default like copy does (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • selfupdate: Replace deprecated x/crypto/openpgp package with ProtonMail/go-crypto (albertony)
    • serve ftp: Check --passive-port arguments are correct (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • size: Warn about inaccurate results when objects with unknown size (albertony)
    • sync: Overlap check is now filter-sensitive so --backup-dir can be in the root provided it is filtered (Nick)
    • test info: Check file name lengths using 1,2,3,4 byte unicode characters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • test makefile(s): --sparse, --zero, --pattern, --ascii, --chargen flags to control file contents (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make sure we call the Shutdown method on backends (Martin Czygan)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix unknown length file transfers counting 3 transfers each (buda)
    • ncdu: Fix issue where dir size is summed when file sizes are -1 (albertony)
    • sync/copy/move
      • Fix --fast-list --create-empty-src-dirs and --exclude (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix --max-duration and --cutoff-mode soft (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix fs cache unpin (Martin Czygan)
    • Set proper exit code for errors that are not low-level retried (e.g. size/timestamp changing) (albertony)
  • Mount
    • Support windows/arm64 (may still be problems - see #5828) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Log IO errors at ERROR level (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore _netdev mount argument (Hugal31)
  • VFS
    • Add --vfs-fast-fingerprint for less accurate but faster fingerprints (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --vfs-disk-space-total-size option to manually set the total disk space (Claudio Maradonna)
    • vfscache: Fix fatal error: sync: unlock of unlocked mutex error (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Fix parsing of --local-nounc flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add Metadata support (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Calculate Chunksize/blocksize to stay below maxUploadParts (Leroy van Logchem)
    • Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams)
    • Case insensitive access tier (Rob Pickerill)
    • Allow remote emulator (azurite) (Lorenzo Maiorfi)
  • B2
    • Add --b2-version-at flag to show file versions at time specified (SwazRGB)
    • Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams)
  • Chunker
    • Mark as not supporting metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Compress
    • Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Make backend config -o config add a combined AllDrives: remote (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --drive-shared-with-me work with shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --drive-resource-key for accessing link-shared files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add backend commands exportformats and importformats for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix 404 errors on copy/server side copy objects from public folder (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update Internal OAuth consent screen docs (Phil Shackleton)
    • Moved root_folder_id to advanced section (Abhiraj)
  • Dropbox
    • Migrate from deprecated api (m8rge)
    • Add logs to show when poll interval limits are exceeded (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix nil pointer exception on dropbox impersonate user not found (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Parse api error codes and them accordingly (buengese)
  • FTP
    • Add support for disable_utf8 option (Jason Zheng)
    • Revert to upstream github.com/jlaffaye/ftp from our fork (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add --gcs-no-check-bucket to minimise transactions and perms (Nick Gooding)
    • Add --gcs-decompress flag to decompress gzip-encoded files (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • by default these will be downloaded compressed (which previously failed)
  • Hasher
    • Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • Fix missing response when using custom auth handler (albertony)
  • Jottacloud
    • Add support for upload to custom device and mountpoint (albertony)
    • Always store username in config and use it to avoid initial API request (albertony)
    • Fix issue with server-side copy when destination is in trash (albertony)
    • Fix listing output of remote with special characters (albertony)
  • Mailru
    • Fix timeout by using int instead of time.Duration for keeping number of seconds (albertony)
  • Mega
    • Document using MEGAcmd to help with login failures (Art M. Gallagher)
  • Onedrive
    • Implement --poll-interval for onedrive (Hugo Laloge)
    • Add access scopes option (Sven Gerber)
  • Opendrive
    • Resolve lag and truncate bugs (Scott Grimes)
  • Pcloud
    • Fix about with no free space left (buengese)
    • Fix cleanup (buengese)
  • S3
    • Use PUT Object instead of presigned URLs to upload single part objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Backend restore command to skip non-GLACIER objects (Vincent Murphy)
    • Use chunksize lib to determine chunksize dynamically (Derek Battams)
    • Retry RequestTimeout errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement reading and writing of metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Add support for about and hashsum on windows server (albertony)
    • Use vendor-specific VFS statistics extension for about if available (albertony)
    • Add --sftp-chunk-size to control packets sizes for high latency links (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --sftp-concurrency to improve high latency transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --sftp-set-env option to set environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add Hetzner Storage Boxes to supported sftp backends (Anthrazz)
  • Storj
    • Fix put which lead to the file being unreadable when using mount (Erik van Velzen)
  • Union
    • Add min_free_space option for lfs/eplfs policies (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix uploading files to union of all bucket based remotes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix get free space for remotes which don't support it (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix eplus policy to select correct entry for existing files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Uptobox
    • Fix root path handling (buengese)
  • WebDAV
    • Add SharePoint in other specific regions support (Noah Hsu)
  • Yandex
    • Handle api error on server-side move (albertony)
  • Zoho
    • Add Japan and China regions (buengese)

v1.58.1 - 2022-04-29

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • build: Update github.com/billziss-gh to github.com/winfsp (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • filter: Fix timezone of --min-age/-max-age from UTC to local as documented (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc/js: Correct RC method names (Sơn Trần-Nguyễn)
    • docs
      • Fix some links to command pages (albertony)
      • Add --multi-thread-streams note to --transfers. (Zsolt Ero)
  • Mount
    • Fix --devname and fusermount: unknown option 'fsname' when mounting via rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Remove wording which suggests VFS is only for mounting (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Fix retries of multipart uploads with incorrect_offset error (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Use the s3 pacer to speed up transactions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • pacer: Default the Google pacer to a burst of 100 to fix gcs pacing (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix scope in token request (albertony)
  • Netstorage
    • Fix unescaped HTML in documentation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make levels of headings consistent (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add support contacts to netstorage doc (Nil Alexandrov)
  • Onedrive
    • Note that sharepoint also changes web files (.html, .aspx) (GH)
  • Putio
    • Handle rate limit errors (Berkan Teber)
    • Fix multithread download and other ranged requests (rafma0)
  • S3
    • Add ChinaMobile EOS to provider list (GuoXingbin)
    • Sync providers in config description with providers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Fix OpenSSH 8.8+ RSA keys incompatibility (KARBOWSKI Piotr)
    • Note that Scaleway C14 is deprecating SFTP in favor of S3 (Adrien Rey-Jarthon)
  • Storj
    • Fix bucket creation on Move (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Don't override Referer if user sets it (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.58.0 - 2022-03-18

See commits

  • New backends
  • New commands
    • bisync - experimental bidirectional cloud sync (Ivan Andreev, Chris Nelson)
  • New Features
    • build
      • Add windows/arm64 build (rclone mount not supported yet) (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Raise minimum go version to go1.15 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: Allow dot in remote names and improve config editing (albertony)
    • dedupe: Add quit as a choice in interactive mode (albertony)
    • dlna: Change icons to the newest ones. (Alain Nussbaumer)
    • filter: Add {{ regexp }} syntax to pattern matches (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Add prometheus metrics for HTTP status code (Michał Matczuk)
    • hashsum: Support creating hash from data received on stdin (albertony)
    • librclone
      • Allow empty string or null input instead of empty json object (albertony)
      • Add support for mount commands (albertony)
    • operations: Add server-side moves to stats (Ole Frost)
    • rc: Allow user to disable authentication for web gui (negative0)
    • tree: Remove obsolete --human replaced by global --human-readable (albertony)
    • version: Report correct friendly-name for newer Windows 10/11 versions (albertony)
  • Bug Fixes
    • build
      • Fix ARM architecture version in .deb packages after nfpm change (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Hard fork github.com/jlaffaye/ftp to fix go get github.com/rclone/rclone (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • oauthutil: Fix crash when webbrowser requests /robots.txt (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations: Fix goroutine leak in case of copy retry (Ankur Gupta)
    • rc:
      • Fix operations/publiclink default for expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix missing computation of transferQueueSize when summing up statistics group (Carlo Mion)
      • Fix missing StatsInfo fields in the computation of the group sum (Carlo Mion)
    • sync: Fix --max-duration so it doesn't retry when the duration is exceeded (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • touch: Fix issue where a directory is created instead of a file (albertony)
  • Mount
    • Add --devname to set the device name sent to FUSE for mount display (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Add vfs/stats remote control to show statistics (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix failed to _ensure cache internal error: downloaders is nil error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix handling of special characters in file names (Bumsu Hyeon)
  • Local
    • Fix hash invalidation which caused errors with local crypt mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Add base64 and base32768 filename encoding options (Max Sum, Sinan Tan)
  • Azure Blob
    • Implement --azureblob-upload-concurrency parameter to speed uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove 100MB upper limit on chunk_size as it is no longer needed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Raise --azureblob-upload-concurrency to 16 by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash with SAS URL and no container (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Compress
    • Fix crash if metadata upload failed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix memory leak (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Added --drive-copy-shortcut-content (Abhiraj)
    • Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --drive-skip-dangling-shortcuts flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • When using a link type --drive-export-formats shows all doc types (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Speed up directory listings by specifying 1000 items in a chunk (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Save an API request when at the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Implemented About functionality (Gourav T)
  • FTP
    • Add --ftp-ask-password to prompt for password when needed (Borna Butkovic)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add missing regions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Googlephotos
    • Disable OAuth OOB flow (copy a token) due to Google deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hasher
    • Fix crash on object not found (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hdfs
    • Add file (Move) and directory move (DirMove) support (Andy Jackson)
  • HTTP
    • Improved recognition of URL pointing to a single file (albertony)
  • Jottacloud
    • Change API used by recursive list (ListR) (Kim)
    • Add support for Tele2 Cloud (Fredric Arklid)
  • Koofr
    • Add Digistorage service as a Koofr provider. (jaKa)
  • Mailru
    • Fix int32 overflow on arm32 (Ivan Andreev)
  • Onedrive
    • Add config option for oauth scope Sites.Read.All (Charlie Jiang)
    • Minor optimization of quickxorhash (Isaac Levy)
    • Add --onedrive-root-folder-id flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Do not retry on 400 pathIsTooLong error (ctrl-q)
  • Pcloud
    • Add support for recursive list (ListR) (Niels van de Weem)
    • Fix pre-1970 time stamps (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Use ListObjectsV2 for faster listings (Felix Bünemann)
      • Fallback to ListObject v1 on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use the ETag on multipart transfers to verify the transfer was OK (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add --s3-use-multipart-etag provider quirk to disable this on unsupported providers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • New Providers
      • RackCorp object storage (bbabich)
      • Seagate Lyve Cloud storage (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • SeaweedFS (Chris Lu)
      • Storj Shared gateways (Márton Elek, Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add Wasabi AP Northeast 2 endpoint info (lindwurm)
    • Add GLACIER_IR storage class (Yunhai Luo)
    • Document Content-MD5 workaround for object-lock enabled buckets (Paulo Martins)
    • Fix multipart upload with --no-head flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Simplify content length processing in s3 with download url (Logeshwaran Murugesan)
  • SFTP
    • Add rclone to list of supported md5sum/sha1sum commands to look for (albertony)
    • Refactor so we only have one way of running remote commands (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix timeout on hashing large files by sending keepalives (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix unnecessary seeking when uploading and downloading files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update docs on how to create known_hosts file (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Storj
    • Rename tardigrade backend to storj backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement server side Move for files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update docs to explain differences between s3 and this backend (Elek, Márton)
  • Swift
    • Fix About so it shows info about the current container only (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Fix treatment of remotes with // in (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix deadlock when one part of a multi-upload fails (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix eplus policy returned nil (Vitor Arruda)
  • Yandex
    • Add permanent deletion support (deinferno)

v1.57.0 - 2021-11-01

See commits

  • New backends
    • Sia: for Sia decentralized cloud (Ian Levesque, Matthew Sevey, Ivan Andreev)
    • Hasher: caches hashes and enable hashes for backends that don't support them (Ivan Andreev)
  • New commands
    • lsjson --stat: to get info about a single file/dir and operations/stat api (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config paths: show configured paths (albertony)
  • New Features
    • about: Make human-readable output more consistent with other commands (albertony)
    • build
      • Use go1.17 for building and make go1.14 the minimum supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update Go to 1.16 and NDK to 22b for Android builds (x0b)
    • config
      • Support hyphen in remote name from environment variable (albertony)
      • Make temporary directory user-configurable (albertony)
      • Convert --cache-dir value to an absolute path (albertony)
      • Do not override MIME types from OS defaults (albertony)
    • docs
      • Toc styling and header levels cleanup (albertony)
      • Extend documentation on valid remote names (albertony)
      • Mention make for building and cmount tag for macos (Alex Chen)
      • ...and many more contributions to numerous to mention!
    • fs: Move with --ignore-existing will not delete skipped files (Nathan Collins)
    • hashsum
      • Treat hash values in sum file as case insensitive (Ivan Andreev)
      • Don't put ERROR or UNSUPPORTED in output (Ivan Andreev)
    • lib/encoder: Add encoding of square brackets (Ivan Andreev)
    • lib/file: Improve error message when attempting to create dir on nonexistent drive on windows (albertony)
    • lib/http: Factor password hash salt into options with default (Nolan Woods)
    • lib/kv: Add key-value database api (Ivan Andreev)
    • librclone
      • Add RcloneFreeString function (albertony)
      • Free strings in python example (albertony)
    • log: Optionally print pid in logs (Ivan Andreev)
    • ls: Introduce --human-readable global option to print human-readable sizes (albertony)
    • ncdu: Introduce key u to toggle human-readable (albertony)
    • operations: Add rmdirs -v output (Justin Winokur)
    • serve sftp
      • Generate an ECDSA server key as well as RSA (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Generate an Ed25519 server key as well as ECDSA and RSA (albertony)
    • serve docker
      • Allow to customize proxy settings of docker plugin (Ivan Andreev)
      • Build docker plugin for multiple platforms (Thomas Stachl)
    • size: Include human-readable count (albertony)
    • touch: Add support for touching files in directory, with recursive option, filtering and --dry-run/-i (albertony)
    • tree: Option to print human-readable sizes removed in favor of global option (albertony)
  • Bug Fixes
    • lib/http
      • Fix bad username check in single auth secret provider (Nolan Woods)
      • Fix handling of SSL credentials (Nolan Woods)
    • serve ftp: Ensure modtime is passed as UTC always to fix timezone oddities (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp: Fix generation of server keys on windows (albertony)
    • serve docker: Fix octal umask (Ivan Andreev)
  • Mount
    • Enable rclone to be run as mount helper direct from the fstab (Ivan Andreev)
    • Use procfs to validate mount on linux (Ivan Andreev)
    • Correctly daemonize for compatibility with automount (Ivan Andreev)
  • VFS
    • Ensure names used in cache path are legal on current OS (albertony)
    • Ignore ECLOSED when truncating file handles to fix intermittent bad file descriptor error (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Refactor default OS encoding out from local backend into shared encoder lib (albertony)
  • Crypt
    • Return wrapped object even with --crypt-no-data-encryption (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix uploads with --crypt-no-data-encryption (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Add --azureblob-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori)
  • Box
    • Make listings of heavily used directories more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • When doing cleanup delete as much as possible (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --box-list-chunk to control listing chunk size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Delete items in parallel in cleanup using --checkers threads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --box-owned-by to only show items owned by the login passed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry operation_blocked_temporary errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Md5all must create metadata if base hash is slow (Ivan Andreev)
  • Drive
    • Speed up directory listings by constraining the API listing using the current filters (fotile96, Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix buffering for single request upload for files smaller than --drive-upload-cutoff (YenForYang)
    • Add -o config option to backend drives to make config for all shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add --dropbox-batch-commit-timeout to control batch timeout (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Filefabric
    • Make backoff exponential for error_background to fix errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix directory move after API change (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Enable tls session cache by default (Ivan Andreev)
    • Add option to disable tls13 (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix timeout after long uploads (Ivan Andreev)
    • Add support for precise time (Ivan Andreev)
    • Enable CI for ProFtpd, PureFtpd, VsFtpd (Ivan Andreev)
  • Googlephotos
    • Use encoder for album names to fix albums with control characters (Parth Shukla)
  • Jottacloud
    • Implement SetModTime to support modtime-only changes (albertony)
    • Improved error handling with SetModTime and corrupt files in general (albertony)
    • Add support for UserInfo (rclone config userinfo) feature (albertony)
    • Return direct download link from rclone link command (albertony)
  • Koofr
    • Create direct share link (Dmitry Bogatov)
  • Pcloud
    • Add sha256 support (Ken Enrique Morel)
  • Premiumizeme
    • Fix directory listing after API changes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix server side move after API change (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix server side directory move after API changes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Add support to use CDN URL to download the file (Logeshwaran)
    • Add AWS Snowball Edge to providers examples (r0kk3rz)
    • Use a combination of SDK retries and rclone retries (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix IAM Role for Service Account not working and other auth problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix shared_credentials_file auth after reverting incorrect fix (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix corrupted on transfer: sizes differ 0 vs xxxx with Ceph (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Seafile
    • Fix error when not configured for 2fa (Fred)
  • SFTP
    • Fix timeout when doing MD5SUM of large file (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Update OCI URL (David Liu)
    • Document OVH Cloud Archive (HNGamingUK)
  • Union
    • Fix rename not working with union of local disk and bucket based remote (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.56.2 - 2021-10-01

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • serve http: Re-add missing auth to http service (Nolan Woods)
    • build: Update golang.org/x/sys to fix crash on macOS when compiled with go1.17 (Herby Gillot)
  • FTP
    • Fix deadlock after failed update when concurrency=1 (Ivan Andreev)

v1.56.1 - 2021-09-19

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix maximum bwlimit by scaling scale max token bucket size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: Fix speed does not update in core/stats (negative0)
    • selfupdate: Fix --quiet option, not quite quiet (yedamo)
    • serve http: Fix serve http exiting directly after starting (Cnly)
    • build
      • Apply gofmt from golang 1.17 (Ivan Andreev)
      • Update Go to 1.16 and NDK to 22b for android/any (x0b)
  • Mount
    • Fix --daemon mode (Ivan Andreev)
  • VFS
    • Fix duplicates on rename (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash when truncating a just uploaded object (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix issue where empty dirs would build up in cache meta dir (albertony)
  • Drive
    • Fix instructions for auto config (Greg Sadetsky)
    • Fix lsf example without drive-impersonate (Greg Sadetsky)
  • Onedrive
    • Handle HTTP 400 better in PublicLink (Alex Chen)
    • Clarification of the process for creating custom client_id (Mariano Absatz)
  • Pcloud
    • Return an early error when Put is called with an unknown size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Try harder to delete a failed upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Add Wasabi's AP-Northeast endpoint info (hota)
    • Fix typo in s3 documentation (Greg Sadetsky)
  • Seafile
    • Fix 2fa config state machine (Fred)
  • SFTP
    • Remove spurious error message on --sftp-disable-concurrent-reads (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sugarsync
    • Fix initial connection after config re-arrangement (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.56.0 - 2021-07-20

See commits

  • New backends
  • New commands
  • Deprecations
    • dbhashsum: Remove command deprecated a year ago (Ivan Andreev)
    • cache: Deprecate cache backend (Ivan Andreev)
  • New Features
    • rework config system so it can be used non-interactively via cli and rc API.
      • See docs in config create
      • This is a very big change to all the backends so may cause breakages - please file bugs!
    • librclone - export the rclone RC as a C library (lewisxy) (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Link a C-API rclone shared object into your project
      • Use the RC as an in memory interface
      • Python example supplied
      • Also supports Android and gomobile
    • fs
      • Add --disable-http2 for global http2 disable (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make --dump imply -vv (Alex Chen)
      • Use binary prefixes for size and rate units (albertony)
      • Use decimal prefixes for counts (albertony)
      • Add google search widget to rclone.org (Ivan Andreev)
    • accounting: Calculate rolling average speed (Haochen Tong)
    • atexit: Terminate with non-zero status after receiving signal (Michael Hanselmann)
    • build
      • Only run event-based workflow scripts under rclone repo with manual override (Mathieu Carbou)
      • Add Android build with gomobile (x0b)
    • check: Log the hash in use like cryptcheck does (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • version: Print os/version, kernel and bitness (Ivan Andreev)
    • config
      • Prevent use of Windows reserved names in config file name (albertony)
      • Create config file in windows appdata directory by default (albertony)
      • Treat any config file paths with filename notfound as memory-only config (albertony)
      • Delay load config file (albertony)
      • Replace defaultConfig with a thread-safe in-memory implementation (Chris Macklin)
      • Allow config create and friends to take key=value parameters (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fixed issues with flags/options set by environment vars. (Ole Frost)
    • fshttp: Implement graceful DSCP error handling (Tyson Moore)
    • lib/http - provides an abstraction for a central http server that services can bind routes to (Nolan Woods)
      • Add --template config and flags to serve/data (Nolan Woods)
      • Add default 404 handler (Nolan Woods)
    • link: Use "off" value for unset expiry (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • oauthutil: Raise fatal error if token expired without refresh token (Alex Chen)
    • rcat: Add --size flag for more efficient uploads of known size (Nazar Mishturak)
    • serve sftp: Add --stdio flag to serve via stdio (Tom)
    • sync: Don't warn about --no-traverse when --files-from is set (Nick Gaya)
    • test makefiles
      • Add --seed flag and make data generated repeatable (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add log levels and speed summary (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix startTime of statsGroups.sum (Haochen Tong)
    • cmd/ncdu: Fix out of range panic in delete (buengese)
    • config
      • Fix issues with memory-only config file paths (albertony)
      • Fix in memory config not saving on the fly backend config (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Fix address parsing for DSCP (Tyson Moore)
    • ncdu: Update termbox-go library to fix crash (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • oauthutil: Fix old authorize result not recognised (Cnly)
    • operations: Don't update timestamps of files in --compare-dest (Nick Gaya)
    • selfupdate: fix archive name on macos (Ivan Andreev)
  • Mount
    • Refactor before adding serve docker (Antoine GIRARD)
  • VFS
    • Add cache reset for --vfs-cache-max-size handling at cache poll interval (Leo Luan)
    • Fix modtime changing when reading file into cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Avoid unnecessary subdir in cache path (albertony)
    • Fix that umask option cannot be set as environment variable (albertony)
    • Do not print notice about missing poll-interval support when set to 0 (albertony)
  • Local
    • Always use readlink to read symlink size for better compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --local-unicode-normalization (and remove --local-no-unicode-normalization) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Skip entries removed concurrently with List() (Ivan Andreev)
  • Crypt
    • Support timestamped filenames from --b2-versions (Dominik Mydlil)
  • B2
    • Don't include the bucket name in public link file prefixes (Jeffrey Tolar)
    • Fix versions and .files with no extension (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Factor version handling into lib/version (Dominik Mydlil)
  • Box
    • Use upload preflight check to avoid listings in file uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Return errors instead of calling log.Fatal with them (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Switch to the Drives API for looking up shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix some google docs being treated as files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add --dropbox-batch-mode flag to speed up uploading (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Set visibility in link sharing when --expire is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Simplify chunked uploads (Alexey Ivanov)
    • Improve "own App IP" instructions (Ivan Andreev)
  • Fichier
    • Check if more than one upload link is returned (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support downloading password protected files and folders (Florian Penzkofer)
    • Make error messages report text from the API (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix move of files in the same directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Check that we actually got a download token and retry if we didn't (buengese)
  • Filefabric
    • Fix listing after change of from field from "int" to int. (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Make upload error 250 indicate success (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • GCS
    • Make compatible with gsutil's mtime metadata (database64128)
    • Clean up time format constants (database64128)
  • Google Photos
    • Fix read only scope not being used properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • Replace httplib with lib/http (Nolan Woods)
    • Clean up Bind to better use middleware (Nolan Woods)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix legacy auth with state based config system (buengese)
    • Fix invalid url in output from link command (albertony)
    • Add no versions option (buengese)
  • Onedrive
    • Add list_chunk option (Nick Gaya)
    • Also report root error if unable to cancel multipart upload (Cnly)
    • Fix failed to configure: empty token found error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make link return direct download link (Xuanchen Wu)
  • S3
    • Add --s3-no-head-object (Tatsuya Noyori)
    • Remove WebIdentityRoleProvider to fix crash on auth (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't check to see if remote is object if it ends with / (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add SeaweedFS (Chris Lu)
    • Update Alibaba OSS endpoints (Chuan Zh)
  • SFTP
    • Fix performance regression by re-enabling concurrent writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Expand tilde and environment variables in configured known_hosts_file (albertony)
  • Tardigrade
    • Upgrade to uplink v1.4.6 (Caleb Case)
    • Use negative offset (Caleb Case)
    • Add warning about too many open files (acsfer)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix sharepoint auth over http (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add headers option (Antoon Prins)

v1.55.1 - 2021-04-26

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • selfupdate
      • Dont detect FUSE if build is static (Ivan Andreev)
      • Add build tag noselfupdate (Ivan Andreev)
    • sync: Fix incorrect error reported by graceful cutoff (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • install.sh: fix macOS arm64 download (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build: Fix version numbers in android branch builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs
      • Contributing.md: update setup instructions for go1.16 (Nick Gaya)
      • WinFsp 2021 is out of beta (albertony)
      • Minor cleanup of space around code section (albertony)
      • Fixed some typos (albertony)
  • VFS
    • Fix a code path which allows dirty data to be removed causing data loss (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Compress
    • Fix compressed name regexp (buengese)
  • Drive
    • Fix backend copyid of google doc to directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't open browser when service account... (Ansh Mittal)
  • Dropbox
    • Add missing team_data.member scope for use with --impersonate (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix About after scopes changes - rclone config reconnect needed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Unable to decrypt returned paths from changeNotify (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Fix implicit TLS (Ivan Andreev)
  • Onedrive
    • Work around for random "Unable to initialize RPS" errors (OleFrost)
  • SFTP
    • Revert sftp library to v1.12.0 from v1.13.0 to fix performance regression (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Update ReadFrom failed: failed to send packet: EOF errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Zoho
    • Fix error when region isn't set (buengese)
    • Do not ask for mountpoint twice when using headless setup (buengese)

v1.55.0 - 2021-03-31

See commits

  • New commands
    • selfupdate (Ivan Andreev)
      • Allows rclone to update itself in-place or via a package (using --package flag)
      • Reads cryptographically signed signatures for non beta releases
      • Works on all OSes.
    • test - these are test commands - use with care!
      • histogram - Makes a histogram of file name characters.
      • info - Discovers file name or other limitations for paths.
      • makefiles - Make a random file hierarchy for testing.
      • memory - Load all the objects at remote:path into memory and report memory stats.
  • New Features
    • Connection strings
      • Config parameters can now be passed as part of the remote name as a connection string.
      • For example, to do the equivalent of --drive-shared-with-me use drive,shared_with_me:
      • Make sure we don't save on the fly remote config to the config file (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make sure backends with additional config have a different name for caching (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This work was sponsored by CERN, through the CS3MESH4EOSC Project.
        • CS3MESH4EOSC has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020
        • research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement no. 863353.
    • build
      • Update go build version to go1.16 and raise minimum go version to go1.13 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make a macOS ARM64 build to support Apple Silicon (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Install macfuse 4.x instead of osxfuse 3.x (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Use GO386=softfloat instead of deprecated GO386=387 for 386 builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Disable IOS builds for the time being (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Androids builds made with up to date NDK (x0b)
      • Add an rclone user to the Docker image but don't use it by default (cynthia kwok)
    • dedupe: Make largest directory primary to minimize data moved (Saksham Khanna)
    • config
      • Wrap config library in an interface (Fionera)
      • Make config file system pluggable (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • --config "" or "/notfound" for in memory config only (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Clear fs cache of stale entries when altering config (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copyurl: Add option to print resulting auto-filename (albertony)
    • delete: Make --rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs - many fixes and reworks from edwardxml, albertony, pvalls, Ivan Andreev, Evan Harris, buengese, Alexey Tabakman
    • encoder/filename - add SCSU as tables (Klaus Post)
    • Add multiple paths support to --compare-dest and --copy-dest flag (K265)
    • filter: Make --exclude "dir/" equivalent to --exclude "dir/**" (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Add DSCP support with --dscp for QoS with differentiated services (Max Sum)
    • lib/cache: Add Delete and DeletePrefix methods (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/file
      • Make pre-allocate detect disk full errors and return them (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Don't run preallocate concurrently (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Retry preallocate on EINTR (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations: Made copy and sync operations obey a RetryAfterError (Ankur Gupta)
    • rc
      • Add string alternatives for setting options over the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add options/local to see the options configured in the context (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add _config parameter to set global config for just this rc call (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implement passing filter config with _filter parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add fscache/clear and fscache/entries to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Avoid +Inf value for speed in core/stats (albertony)
      • Add a full set of stats to core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Allow fs= params to be a JSON blob (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd: Added systemd notification during the rclone rcd command. (Naveen Honest Raj)
    • rmdirs: Make --rmdirs obey the filters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • version: Show build tags and type of executable (Ivan Andreev)
  • Bug Fixes
    • install.sh: make it fail on download errors (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix excessive retries missing --max-duration timeout (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash when --low-level-retries=0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix failed token refresh on mounts created via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Fix bandwidth limiting after bad merge (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/atexit
      • Unregister interrupt handler once it has fired so users can interrupt again (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix occasional failure to unmount with CTRL-C (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix deadlock calling Finalise while Run is running (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib/rest: Fix multipart uploads not stopping on context cancel (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Allow mounting to root directory on windows (albertony)
    • Improved handling of relative paths on windows (albertony)
    • Fix unicode issues with accented characters on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Docs: document the new FileSecurity option in WinFsp 2021 (albertony)
    • Docs: add note about volume path syntax on windows (albertony)
    • Fix caching of old directories after renaming them (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update cgofuse to the latest version to bring in macfuse 4 fix (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • --vfs-used-is-size to report used space using recursive scan (tYYGH)
    • Don't set modification time if it was already correct (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Create causing windows explorer to truncate files on CTRL-C CTRL-V (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix modtimes not updating when writing via cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix modtimes changing by fractional seconds after upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix modtime set if --vfs-cache-mode writes/full and no write (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Rename files in cache and cancel uploads on directory rename (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix directory renaming by renaming dirs cached in memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Add flag --local-no-preallocate (David Sze)
    • Make nounc an advanced option except on Windows (albertony)
    • Don't ignore preallocate disk full errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Add --fs-cache-expire-duration to control the fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Add option to not encrypt data (Vesnyx)
    • Log hash ok on upload (albertony)
  • Azure Blob
    • Add container public access level support. (Manish Kumar)
  • B2
    • Fix HTML files downloaded via cloudflare (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Fix transfers getting stuck on token expiry after API change (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Partially implement no-rename transactions (Maxwell Calman)
  • Drive
    • Don't stop server side copy if couldn't read description (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Pass context on to drive SDK - to help with cancellation (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add polling for changes support (Robert Thomas)
    • Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Raise priority of rate limited message to INFO to make it more noticeable (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Implement copy & move (buengese)
    • Implement public link (buengese)
  • FTP
    • Implement Shutdown method (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Close idle connections after --ftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --ftp-close-timeout flag for use with awkward ftp servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry connections and logins on 421 errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hdfs
    • Fix permissions for when directory is created (Lucas Messenger)
  • Onedrive
    • Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix --s3-profile which wasn't working (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Close idle connections after --sftp-idle-timeout (1m by default) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "file not found" errors for read once servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix SetModTime stat failed: object not found with --sftp-set-modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Update github.com/ncw/swift to v2.0.0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement copying large objects (nguyenhuuluan434)
  • Union
    • Fix crash when using epff policy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix union attempting to update files on a read only file system (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Refactor to use fspath.SplitFs instead of fs.ParseRemote (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix initialisation broken in refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Add support for sharepoint with NTLM authentication (Rauno Ots)
    • Make sharepoint-ntlm docs more consistent (Alex Chen)
    • Improve terminology in sharepoint-ntlm docs (Ivan Andreev)
    • Disable HTTP/2 for NTLM authentication (georne)
    • Fix sharepoint-ntlm error 401 for parallel actions (Ivan Andreev)
    • Check that purged directory really exists (Ivan Andreev)
  • Yandex
    • Make --timeout 0 work properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Zoho
    • Replace client id - you will need to rclone config reconnect after this (buengese)
    • Add forgotten setupRegion() to NewFs - this finally fixes regions other than EU (buengese)

v1.54.1 - 2021-03-08

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix --bwlimit when up or down is off (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs
      • Fix nesting of brackets and backticks in ftp docs (edwardxml)
      • Fix broken link in sftp page (edwardxml)
      • Fix typo in crypt.md (Romeo Kienzler)
      • Changelog: Correct link to digitalis.io (Alex JOST)
      • Replace #file-caching with #vfs-file-caching (Miron Veryanskiy)
      • Convert bogus example link to code (edwardxml)
      • Remove dead link from rc.md (edwardxml)
    • rc: Sync,copy,move: document createEmptySrcDirs parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson: Fix unterminated JSON in the presence of errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Fix mount dropping on macOS by setting --daemon-timeout 10m (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Document simultaneous usage with the same cache shouldn't be used (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Automatically raise upload cutoff to avoid spurious error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix failed to create file system with application key limited to a prefix (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Refer to Shared Drives instead of Team Drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add scopes to oauth request and optionally "members.read" (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix failed to create file system with folder level permissions policy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Wasabi HEAD requests returning stale data by using only 1 transport (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix shared_credentials_file auth (Dmitry Chepurovskiy)
    • Add --s3-no-head to reducing costs docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Fix mkdir at root with remote:/ (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Zoho
    • Fix custom client id's (buengese)

v1.54.0 - 2021-02-02

See commits

  • New backends
    • Compression remote (experimental) (buengese)
    • Enterprise File Fabric (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • HDFS (Hadoop Distributed File System) (Yury Stankevich)
    • Zoho workdrive (buengese)
  • New Features
    • Deglobalise the config (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Global config now read from the context
      • This will enable passing of global config via the rc
      • This work was sponsored by Digitalis
    • Add --bwlimit for upload and download (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Obey bwlimit in http Transport for better limiting
    • Enhance systemd integration (Hekmon)
      • log level identification, manual activation with flag, automatic systemd launch detection
      • Don't compile systemd log integration for non unix systems (Benjamin Gustin)
    • Add a --download flag to md5sum/sha1sum/hashsum to force rclone to download and hash files locally (lostheli)
    • Add --progress-terminal-title to print ETA to terminal title (LaSombra)
    • Make backend env vars show in help as the defaults for backend flags (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Raise minimum go version to go1.12 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dedupe
      • Add --by-hash to dedupe on content hash not file name (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add --dedupe-mode list to just list dupes, changing nothing (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add warning if used on a remote which can't have duplicate names (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fs
      • Add Shutdown optional method for backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • When using --files-from check files concurrently (zhucan)
      • Accumulate stats when using --dry-run (Ingo Weiss)
      • Always show stats when using --dry-run or --interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add support for flag --no-console on windows to hide the console window (albertony)
    • genautocomplete: Add support to output to stdout (Ingo)
    • ncdu
      • Highlight read errors instead of aborting (Claudio Bantaloukas)
      • Add sort by average size in directory (Adam Plánský)
      • Add toggle option for average s3ize in directory - key 'a' (Adam Plánský)
      • Add empty folder flag into ncdu browser (Adam Plánský)
      • Add ! (error) and . (unreadable) file flags to go with e (empty) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • obscure: Make rclone obscure - ignore newline at end of line (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Add logs when need to upload files to set mod times (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Move and copy log name of the destination object in verbose (Adam Plánský)
      • Add size if known to skipped items and JSON log (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Prefer actual listener address if using ":port" or "addr:0" only (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add listener for finished jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • serve ftp: Add options to enable TLS (Deepak Sah)
    • serve http/webdav: Redirect requests to the base url without the / (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve restic: Implement object cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • stats: Add counter for deleted directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync: Only print "There was nothing to transfer" if no errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • webui
      • Prompt user for updating webui if an update is available (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Fix plugins initialization (negative0)
  • Bug Fixes
    • fs
      • Fix nil pointer on copy & move operations directly to remote (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
      • Fix parsing of .. when joining remotes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • log: Fix enabling systemd logging when using --log-file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • check
      • Make the error count match up in the log message (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • move: Fix data loss when source and destination are the same object (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Fix --cutoff-mode hard not cutting off immediately (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix --immutable error message (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync
      • Fix --cutoff-mode soft & cautious so it doesn't end the transfer early (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix --immutable errors retrying many times (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Docs
    • Many fixes and a rewrite of the filtering docs (edwardxml)
    • Many spelling and grammar fixes (Josh Soref)
    • Doc fixes for commands delete, purge, rmdir, rmdirs and mount (albertony)
    • And thanks to these people for many doc fixes too numerous to list
      • Ameer Dawood, Antoine GIRARD, Bob Bagwill, Christopher Stewart
      • CokeMine, David, Dov Murik, Durval Menezes, Evan Harris, gtorelly
      • Ilyess Bachiri, Janne Johansson, Kerry Su, Marcin Zelent,
      • Martin Michlmayr, Milly, Sơn Trần-Nguyễn
  • Mount
    • Update systemd status with cache stats (Hekmon)
    • Disable bazil/fuse based mount on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make rclone mount actually run rclone cmount under macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement mknod to make NFS file creation work (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make sure we don't call umount more than once (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • More user friendly mounting as network drive on windows (albertony)
    • Detect if uid or gid are set in same option string: -o uid=123,gid=456 (albertony)
    • Don't attempt to unmount if fs has been destroyed already (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Fix virtual entries causing deleted files to still appear (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "file already exists" error for stale cache files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix file leaks with --vfs-cache-mode full and --buffer-size 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix invalid cache path on windows when using :backend: as remote (albertony)
  • Local
    • Continue listing files/folders when a circular symlink is detected (Manish Gupta)
    • New flag --local-zero-size-links to fix sync on some virtual filesystems (Riccardo Iaconelli)
  • Azure Blob
    • Add support for service principals (James Lim)
    • Add support for managed identities (Brad Ackerman)
    • Add examples for access tier (Bob Pusateri)
    • Utilize the streaming capabilities from the SDK for multipart uploads (Denis Neuling)
    • Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash when listing outside a SAS URL's root (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Delete archive tier blobs before update if --azureblob-archive-tier-delete (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix crash on startup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix memory usage by upgrading the SDK to v0.13.0 and implementing a TransferManager (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Require go1.14+ to compile due to SDK changes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Make NewObject use less expensive API calls (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This will improve --files-from and restic serve in particular
    • Fixed crash on an empty file name (lluuaapp)
  • Box
    • Fix NewObject for files that differ in case (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Skip long local hashing, hash in-transit (fixes) (Ivan Andreev)
    • Set Features ReadMimeType to false as Object.MimeType not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix case-insensitive NewObject, test metadata detection (Ivan Andreev)
  • Drive
    • Implement rclone backend copyid command for copying files by ID (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added flag --drive-stop-on-download-limit to stop transfers when the download limit is exceeded (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Implement CleanUp workaround for team drives (buengese)
    • Allow shortcut resolution and creation to be retried (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Log that emptying the trash can take some time (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add xdg office icons to xdg desktop files (Pau Rodriguez-Estivill)
  • Dropbox
    • Add support for viewing shared files and folders (buengese)
    • Enable short lived access tokens (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement IDer on Objects so rclone lsf etc can read the IDs (buengese)
    • Set Features ReadMimeType to false as Object.MimeType not supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make malformed_path errors from too long files not retriable (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Test file name length before upload to fix upload loop (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Set Features ReadMimeType to true as Object.MimeType is supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Add --ftp-disable-msld option to ignore MLSD for really old servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Storage class object header support (Laurens Janssen)
    • Fix anonymous client to use rclone's HTTP client (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Entry doesn't belong in directory "" (same as directory) - ignoring (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Googlephotos
    • New flag --gphotos-include-archived to show archived photos as well (Nicolas Rueff)
  • Jottacloud
    • Don't erroneously report support for writing mime types (buengese)
    • Add support for Telia Cloud (Patrik Nordlén)
  • Mailru
    • Accept special folders eg camera-upload (Ivan Andreev)
    • Avoid prehashing of large local files (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix uploads after recent changes on server (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix range requests after June 2020 changes on server (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix invalid timestamp on corrupted files (fixes) (Ivan Andreev)
    • Remove deprecated protocol quirks (Ivan Andreev)
  • Memory
    • Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Add support for China region operated by 21vianet and other regional suppliers (NyaMisty)
    • Warn on gateway timeout errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fall back to normal copy if server-side copy unavailable (Alex Chen)
    • Fix server-side copy completely disabled on OneDrive for Business (Cnly)
    • (business only) workaround to replace existing file on server-side copy (Alex Chen)
    • Enhance link creation with expiry, scope, type and password (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove % and # from the set of encoded characters (Alex Chen)
    • Support addressing site by server-relative URL (kice)
  • Opendrive
    • Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Pcloud
    • Fix setting of mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Premiumizeme
    • Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Qingstor
    • Fix error propagation in CleanUp (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rclone cleanup (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Added --s3-disable-http2 to disable http/2 (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Complete SSE-C implementation (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix hashes on small files with AWS:KMS and SSE-C (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add MD5 metadata to objects uploaded with SSE-AWS/SSE-C (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-no-head parameter to minimise transactions on upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update docs with a Reducing Costs section (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added error handling for error code 429 indicating too many requests (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Add requester pays option (kelv)
    • Fix copy multipart with v2 auth failing with 'SignatureDoesNotMatch' (Louis Koo)
  • SFTP
    • Allow cert based auth via optional pubkey (Stephen Harris)
    • Allow user to optionally check server hosts key to add security (Stephen Harris)
    • Defer asking for user passwords until the SSH connection succeeds (Stephen Harris)
    • Remember entered password in AskPass mode (Stephen Harris)
    • Implement Shutdown method (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement keyboard interactive authentication (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --tpslimit apply (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement --sftp-use-fstat for unusual SFTP servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sugarsync
    • Fix NewObject for files that differ in case (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix finding directories in a case insensitive way (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Fix deletion of parts of Static Large Object (SLO) (Nguyễn Hữu Luân)
    • Ensure partially uploaded large files are uploaded unless --swift-leave-parts-on-error (Nguyễn Hữu Luân)
  • Tardigrade
    • Upgrade to uplink v1.4.1 (Caleb Case)
  • WebDAV
    • Updated docs to show streaming to nextcloud is working (Durval Menezes)
  • Yandex
    • Set Features WriteMimeType to false as Yandex ignores mime types (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.53.4 - 2021-01-20

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix data race in Transferred() (Maciej Zimnoch)
    • build
      • Stop tagged releases making a current beta (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Upgrade docker buildx action (Matteo Pietro Dazzi)
      • Add -buildmode to cross-compile.go (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix docker build by upgrading ilteoood/docker_buildx (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Revert GitHub actions brew fix since this is now fixed (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix brew install --cask syntax for macOS build (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update nfpm syntax to fix build of .deb/.rpm packages (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix for Windows build errors (Ivan Andreev)
    • fs: Parseduration: fixed tests to use UTC time (Ankur Gupta)
    • fshttp: Prevent overlap of HTTP headers in logs (Nathan Collins)
    • rc
      • Fix core/command giving 500 internal error (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add Copy method to rc.Params (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix 500 error when marshalling errors from core/command (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • plugins: Create plugins files only if webui is enabled. (negative0)
    • serve http: Fix serving files of unknown length (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp: Fix authentication on one connection blocking others (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Add optional brew tag to throw an error when using mount in the binaries installed via Homebrew (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Add "." and ".." to directories to match cmount and expectations (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Make cache dir absolute before using it to fix path too long errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Improve detection of incompatible metadata (Ivan Andreev)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix server side copy of large objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix token renewer to fix long uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix token refresh failed: is not a regular file error (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Pcloud
    • Only use SHA1 hashes in EU region (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sharefile
    • Undo Fix backend due to API swapping integers for strings (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix Open Range requests to fix 4shared mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add "Depth: 0" to GET requests to fix bitrix (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.53.3 - 2020-11-19

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • random: Fix incorrect use of math/rand instead of crypto/rand CVE-2020-28924 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Passwords you have generated with rclone config may be insecure
      • See issue #4783 for more details and a checking tool
    • random: Seed math/rand in one place with crypto strong seed (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Fix vfs/refresh calls with fs= parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sharefile
    • Fix backend due to API swapping integers for strings (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.53.2 - 2020-10-26

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix incorrect speed and transferTime in core/stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Stabilize display order of transfers on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Fix use of --suffix without --backup-dir (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix spurious "--checksum is in use but the source and destination have no hashes in common" (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Work around GitHub actions brew problem (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Stop using set-env and set-path in the GitHub actions (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • mount2: Fix the swapped UID / GID values (Russell Cattelan)
  • VFS
    • Detect and recover from a file being removed externally from the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix a deadlock vulnerability in downloaders.Close (Leo Luan)
    • Fix a race condition in retryFailedResets (Leo Luan)
    • Fix missed concurrency control between some item operations and reset (Leo Luan)
    • Add exponential backoff during ENOSPC retries (Leo Luan)
    • Add a missed update of used cache space (Leo Luan)
    • Fix --no-modtime to not attempt to set modtimes (as documented) (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Fix sizes and syncing with --links option on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Chunker
    • Disable ListR to fix missing files on GDrive (workaround) (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix upload over crypt (Ivan Andreev)
  • Fichier
    • Increase maximum file size from 100GB to 300GB (gyutw)
  • Jottacloud
    • Remove clientSecret from config when upgrading to token based authentication (buengese)
    • Avoid double url escaping of device/mountpoint (albertony)
    • Remove DirMove workaround as it's not required anymore - also (buengese)
  • Mailru
    • Fix uploads after recent changes on server (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix range requests after june changes on server (Ivan Andreev)
    • Fix invalid timestamp on corrupted files (fixes) (Ivan Andreev)
  • Onedrive
    • Fix disk usage for sharepoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Add missing regions for AWS (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • Seafile
    • Fix accessing libraries > 2GB on 32 bit systems (Muffin King)
  • SFTP
    • Always convert the checksum to lower case (buengese)
  • Union
    • Create root directories if none exist (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.53.1 - 2020-09-13

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Remove new line from end of --stats-one-line display (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • check
      • Add back missing --download flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs
      • Note --log-file does append (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add full stops for consistency in rclone --help (edwardxml)
      • Add Tencent COS to s3 provider list (wjielai)
      • Updated mount command to reflect that it requires Go 1.13 or newer (Evan Harris)
      • jottacloud: Mention that uploads from local disk will not need to cache files to disk for md5 calculation (albertony)
      • Fix formatting of rc docs page (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Include vendor tar ball in release and fix startdev (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix "Illegal instruction" error for ARMv6 builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix architecture name in ARMv7 build (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Fix spurious error "vfs cache: failed to _ensure cache EOF" (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Log an ERROR if we fail to set the file to be sparse (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Log an ERROR if we fail to set the file to be sparse (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Re-adds special oauth help text (Tim Gallant)
  • Opendrive
    • Do not retry 400 errors (Evan Harris)

v1.53.0 - 2020-09-02

See commits

  • New Features
    • The VFS layer was heavily reworked for this release - see below for more details
    • Interactive mode -i/--interactive for destructive operations (fishbullet)
    • Add --bwlimit-file flag to limit speeds of individual file transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Transfers are sorted by start time in the stats and progress output (Max Sum)
    • Make sure backends expand ~ and environment vars in file names they use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --refresh-times flag to set modtimes on hashless backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Remove vendor directory in favour of Go modules (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Build with go1.15.x by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Drop macOS 386 build as it is no longer supported by go1.15 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add ARMv7 to the supported builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Enable rclone cmount on macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make rclone build with gccgo (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make rclone build with wasm (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Change beta numbering to be semver compatible (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add file properties and icon to Windows executable (albertony)
      • Add experimental interface for integrating rclone into browsers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lib: Add file name compression (Klaus Post)
    • rc
      • Allow installation and use of plugins and test plugins with rclone-webui (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Add reverse proxy pluginsHandler for serving plugins (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Add mount/listmounts option for listing current mounts (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Add operations/uploadfile to upload a file through rc using encoding multipart/form-data (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Add core/command to execute rclone terminal commands. (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
    • rclone check
      • Add reporting of filenames for same/missing/changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make check command obey --dry-run/-i/--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make check do --checkers files concurrently (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Retry downloads if they fail when using the --download flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make it show stats by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone obscure: Allow obscure command to accept password on STDIN (David Ibarra)
    • rclone config
      • Set RCLONE_CONFIG_DIR for use in config files and subprocesses (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Reject remote names starting with a dash. (jtagcat)
    • rclone cryptcheck: Add reporting of filenames for same/missing/changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone dedupe: Make it obey the --size-only flag for duplicate detection (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone link: Add --expire and --unlink flags (Roman Kredentser)
    • rclone mkdir: Warn when using mkdir on remotes which can't have empty directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone rc: Allow JSON parameters to simplify command line usage (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone serve ftp
      • Don't compile on < go1.13 after dependency update (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add error message if auth proxy fails (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Use refactored goftp.io/server library for binary shrink (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone serve restic: Expose interfaces so that rclone can be used as a library from within restic (Jack)
    • rclone sync: Add --track-renames-strategy leaf (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone touch: Add ability to set nanosecond resolution times (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone tree: Remove -i shorthand for --noindent as it conflicts with -i/--interactive (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix documentation for speed/speedAvg (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix elapsed time not show actual time since beginning (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Fix deadlock in stats printing (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Fix file handle leak in GitHub release tool (Garrett Squire)
    • rclone check: Fix successful retries with --download counting errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rclone dedupe: Fix logging to be easier to understand (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Warn macOS users that mount implementation is changing (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • to test the new implementation use rclone cmount instead of rclone mount
      • this is because the library rclone uses has dropped macOS support
    • rc interface
      • Add call for unmount all (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Make mount/mount remote control take vfsOpt option (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add mountOpt to mount/mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add VFS and Mount options to mount/listmounts (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Catch panics in cgofuse initialization and turn into error messages (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Always supply stat information in Readdir (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add support for reading unknown length files using direct IO (Windows) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix On Windows don't add -o uid/gid=-1 if user supplies -o uid/gid. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix macOS losing directory contents in cmount (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix volume name broken in recent refactor (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Implement partial reads for --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --vfs-writeback option to delay writes back to cloud storage (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --vfs-read-ahead parameter for use with --vfs-cache-mode full (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Restart pending uploads on restart of the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support synchronous cache space recovery upon ENOSPC (Leo Luan)
    • Allow ReadAt and WriteAt to run concurrently with themselves (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Change modtime of file before upload to current (Rob Calistri)
    • Recommend --vfs-cache-modes writes on backends which can't stream (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add an optional fs parameter to vfs rc methods (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix errors when using > 260 char files in the cache in Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix renaming of items while they are being uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix very high load caused by slow directory listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix renamed files not being uploaded with --vfs-cache-mode minimal (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix directory locking caused by slow directory listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix saving from chrome without --vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Add --local-no-updated to provide a consistent view of changing objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --local-no-set-modtime option to prevent modtime changes (tyhuber1)
    • Fix race conditions updating and reading Object metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix dedupe on caches wrapping drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Add --crypt-server-side-across-configs flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Alias
    • Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Don't compile on < go1.13 after dependency update (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Implement server-side copy for files > 5GB (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Note that b2's encoding now allows \ but rclone's hasn't changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix transfers when using download_url (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Implement rclone cleanup (buengese)
    • Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow authentication with access token (David)
  • Chunker
    • Make any created backends be cached to fix rc problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Add rclone backend drives to list shared drives (teamdrives) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement rclone backend untrash (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Work around drive bug which didn't set modtime of copied docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added --drive-starred-only to only show starred files (Jay McEntire)
    • Deprecate --drive-alternate-export as it is no longer needed (themylogin)
    • Fix duplication of Google docs on server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "panic: send on closed channel" when recycling dir entries (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add copyright detector info in limitations section in the docs (Alex Guerrero)
    • Fix rclone link by removing expires parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Detect Flood detected: IP Locked error and sleep for 30s (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Add explicit TLS support (Heiko Bornholdt)
    • Add support for --dump bodies and --dump auth for debugging (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix interoperation with pure-ftpd (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add support for anonymous access (Kai Lüke)
  • Jottacloud
    • Bring back legacy authentication for use with whitelabel versions (buengese)
    • Switch to new api root - also implement a very ugly workaround for the DirMove failures (buengese)
  • Onedrive
    • Rework cancel of multipart uploads on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement rclone cleanup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --onedrive-no-versions flag to remove old versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Pcloud
    • Implement rclone link for public link creation (buengese)
  • Qingstor
    • Cancel in progress multipart uploads on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Preserve metadata when doing multipart copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Cancel in progress multipart uploads and copies on rclone exit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rclone link for public link sharing (Roman Kredentser)
    • Add rclone backend restore command to restore objects from GLACIER (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rclone cleanup and rclone backend cleanup to clean unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rclone backend list-multipart-uploads to list unfinished multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-max-upload-parts support (Kamil Trzciński)
    • Add --s3-no-check-bucket for minimising rclone transactions and perms (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-profile and --s3-shared-credentials-file options (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use regional s3 us-east-1 endpoint (David)
    • Add Scaleway provider (Vincent Feltz)
    • Update IBM COS endpoints (Egor Margineanu)
    • Reduce the default --s3-copy-cutoff to < 5GB for Backblaze S3 compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix detection of bucket existing (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Use the absolute path instead of the relative path for listing for improved compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --sftp-subsystem and --sftp-server-command options (aus)
  • Swift
    • Fix dangling large objects breaking the listing (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix purge not deleting directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix update multipart object removing all of its own parts (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix missing hash from object returned from upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Tardigrade
    • Upgrade to uplink v1.2.0 (Kaloyan Raev)
  • Union
    • Fix writing with the all policy (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix directory creation with 4shared (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.52.3 - 2020-08-07

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • docs
      • Disable smart typography (e.g. en-dash) in MANUAL.* and man page (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update install.md to reflect minimum Go version (Evan Harris)
      • Update install from source instructions (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • make_manual: Support SOURCE_DATE_EPOCH (Morten Linderud)
    • log: Fix --use-json-log going to stderr not --log-file on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve dlna: Fix file list on Samsung Series 6+ TVs (Matteo Pietro Dazzi)
    • sync: Fix deadlock with --track-renames-strategy modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Fix moveto/copyto remote:file remote:file2 (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Stop using root_folder_id as a cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make dangling shortcuts appear in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Drop "Disabling ListR" messages down to debug (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Workaround and policy for Google Drive API (Dmitry Ustalov)
  • FTP
    • Add note to docs about home vs root directory selection (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Fix reverting to Copy when Move would have worked (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Avoid comma rendered in URL in onedrive.md (Kevin)
  • Pcloud
    • Fix oauth on European region "eapi.pcloud.com" (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix bucket Region auto detection when Region unset in config (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.52.2 - 2020-06-24

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • build
      • Fix docker release build action (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix custom timezone in Docker image (NoLooseEnds)
    • check: Fix misleading message which printed errors instead of differences (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • errors: Add WSAECONNREFUSED and more to the list of retriable Windows errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd: Fix incorrect prometheus metrics (Gary Kim)
    • serve restic: Fix flags so they use environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve webdav: Fix flags so they use environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync: Fix --track-renames-strategy modtime (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Fix not being able to delete a directory with a trashed shortcut (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix creating a directory inside a shortcut (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --drive-impersonate with cached root_folder_id (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Fix SSH key PEM loading (Zac Rubin)
  • Swift
    • Speed up deletes by not retrying segment container deletes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Tardigrade
    • Upgrade to uplink v1.1.1 (Caleb Case)
  • WebDAV
    • Fix free/used display for rclone about/df for certain backends (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.52.1 - 2020-06-10

See commits

  • Bug Fixes
    • lib/file: Fix SetSparse on Windows 7 which fixes downloads of files > 250MB (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Update go.mod to go1.14 to enable -mod=vendor build (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Remove quicktest from Dockerfile (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Build Docker images with GitHub actions (Matteo Pietro Dazzi)
      • Update Docker build workflows (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Set user_allow_other in /etc/fuse.conf in the Docker image (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix xgo build after go1.14 go.mod update (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs
      • Add link to source and modified time to footer of every page (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Remove manually set dates and use git dates instead (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Minor tense, punctuation, brevity and positivity changes for the home page (edwardxml)
      • Remove leading slash in page reference in footer when present (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Note commands which need obscured input in the docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • obscure: Write more help as we are referencing it elsewhere (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Fix OS vs Unix path confusion - fixes ChangeNotify on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Fix missing items when listing using --fast-list / ListR (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Putio
    • Fix panic on Object.Open (Cenk Alti)
  • S3
    • Fix upload of single files into buckets without create permission (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --header-upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Tardigrade
    • Fix listing bug by upgrading to v1.0.7
    • Set UserAgent to rclone (Caleb Case)

v1.52.0 - 2020-05-27

Special thanks to Martin Michlmayr for proof reading and correcting all the docs and Edward Barker for helping re-write the front page.

See commits

  • New backends
    • Tardigrade backend for use with storj.io (Caleb Case)
    • Union re-write to have multiple writable remotes (Max Sum)
    • Seafile for Seafile server (Fred @creativeprojects)
  • New commands
    • backend: command for backend-specific commands (see backends) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • cachestats: Deprecate in favour of rclone backend stats cache: (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dbhashsum: Deprecate in favour of rclone hashsum DropboxHash (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New Features
    • Add --header-download and --header-upload flags for setting HTTP headers when uploading/downloading (Tim Gallant)
    • Add --header flag to add HTTP headers to every HTTP transaction (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --check-first to do all checking before starting transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --track-renames-strategy for configurable matching criteria for --track-renames (Bernd Schoolmann)
    • Add --cutoff-mode hard,soft,cautious (Shing Kit Chan & Franklyn Tackitt)
    • Filter flags (e.g. --files-from -) can read from stdin (fishbullet)
    • Add --error-on-no-transfer option (Jon Fautley)
    • Implement --order-by xxx,mixed for copying some small and some big files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow --max-backlog to be negative meaning as large as possible (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added --no-unicode-normalization flag to allow Unicode filenames to remain unique (Ben Zenker)
    • Allow --min-age/--max-age to take a date as well as a duration (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rename statistics for file and directory renames (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add statistics output to JSON log (reddi)
    • Make stats be printed on non-zero exit code (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • When running --password-command allow use of stdin (Sébastien Gross)
    • Stop empty strings being a valid remote path (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • accounting: support WriterTo for less memory copying (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Update to use go1.14 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add -trimpath to release build for reproduceable builds (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Remove GOOS and GOARCH from Dockerfile (Brandon Philips)
    • config
      • Fsync the config file after writing to save more reliably (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add --obscure and --no-obscure flags to config create/update (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make config show take remote: as well as remote (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copyurl: Add --no-clobber flag (Denis)
    • delete: Added --rmdirs flag to delete directories as well (Kush)
    • filter: Added --files-from-raw flag (Ankur Gupta)
    • genautocomplete: Add support for fish shell (Matan Rosenberg)
    • log: Add support for syslog LOCAL facilities (Patryk Jakuszew)
    • lsjson: Add --hash-type parameter and use it in lsf to speed up hashing (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Add -o/--opt and -a/--arg for more structured input (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implement backend/command for running backend-specific commands remotely (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add mount/mount command for starting rclone mount via the API (Chaitanya)
    • rcd: Add Prometheus metrics support (Gary Kim)
    • serve http
      • Added a --template flag for user defined markup (calistri)
      • Add Last-Modified headers to files and directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp: Add support for multiple host keys by repeating --key flag (Maxime Suret)
    • touch: Add --localtime flag to make --timestamp localtime not UTC (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Restore "Max number of stats groups reached" log line (Michał Matczuk)
      • Correct exitcode on Transfer Limit Exceeded flag. (Anuar Serdaliyev)
      • Reset bytes read during copy retry (Ankur Gupta)
      • Fix race clearing stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copy: Only create empty directories when they don't exist on the remote (Ishuah Kariuki)
    • dedupe: Stop dedupe deleting files with identical IDs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • oauth
      • Use custom http client so that --no-check-certificate is honored by oauth token fetch (Mark Spieth)
      • Replace deprecated oauth2.NoContext (Lars Lehtonen)
    • operations
      • Fix setting the timestamp on Windows for multithread copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make rcat obey --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make --max-transfer more accurate (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Fix dropped error (Lars Lehtonen)
      • Fix misplaced http server config (Xiaoxing Ye)
      • Disable duplicate log (ElonH)
    • serve dlna
      • Cds: don't specify childCount at all when unknown (Dan Walters)
      • Cds: use modification time as date in dlna metadata (Dan Walters)
    • serve restic: Fix tests after restic project removed vendoring (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • sync
      • Fix incorrect "nothing to transfer" message using --delete-before (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Only create empty directories when they don't exist on the remote (Ishuah Kariuki)
  • Mount
    • Add --async-read flag to disable asynchronous reads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore --allow-root flag with a warning as it has been removed upstream (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Warn if --allow-non-empty used on Windows and clarify docs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Constrain to go1.13 or above otherwise bazil.org/fuse fails to compile (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix fail because of too long volume name (evileye)
    • Report 1PB free for unknown disk sizes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Map more rclone errors into file systems errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix disappearing cwd problem (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use ReaddirPlus on Windows to improve directory listing performance (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Send a hint as to whether the filesystem is case insensitive or not (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add rc command mount/types (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Change maximum leaf name length to 1024 bytes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Add --vfs-read-wait and --vfs-write-wait flags to control time waiting for a sequential read/write (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Change default --vfs-read-wait to 20ms (it was 5ms and not configurable) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make df output more consistent on a rclone mount. (Yves G)
    • Report 1PB free for unknown disk sizes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix race condition caused by unlocked reading of Dir.path (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make File lock and Dir lock not overlap to avoid deadlock (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement lock ordering between File and Dir to eliminate deadlocks (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Factor the vfs cache into its own package (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Pin the Fs in use in the Fs cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add SetSys() methods to Node to allow caching stuff on a node (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore file not found errors from Hash in Read.Release (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix hang in read wait code (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Speed up multi thread downloads by using sparse files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement --local-no-sparse flag for disabling sparse files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement rclone backend noop for testing purposes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "file not found" errors on post transfer Hash calculation (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Implement rclone backend stats command (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix Server Side Copy with Temp Upload (Brandon McNama)
    • Remove Unused Functions (Lars Lehtonen)
    • Disable race tests until bbolt is fixed (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Move methods used for testing into test file (greatroar)
    • Add Pin and Unpin and canonicalised lookup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use proper import path go.etcd.io/bbolt (Robert-André Mauchin)
  • Crypt
    • Calculate hashes for uploads from local disk (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This allows encrypted Jottacloud uploads without using local disk
      • This means encrypted s3/b2 uploads will now have hashes
    • Added rclone backend decode/encode commands to replicate functionality of cryptdecode (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Get rid of the unused Cipher interface as it obfuscated the code (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Implement streaming of unknown sized files so rcat is now supported (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement memory pooling to control memory use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --azureblob-disable-checksum flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry InvalidBlobOrBlock error as it may indicate block concurrency problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove unused Object.parseTimeString() (Lars Lehtonen)
    • Fix permission error on SAS URL limited to container (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Ignore directory markers at the root also (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Force the case of the SHA1 to lowercase (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove unused largeUpload.clearUploadURL() (Lars Lehtonen)
  • Box
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Implement About to read size used (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add token renew function for jwt auth (David Bramwell)
    • Added support for interchangeable root folder for Box backend (Sunil Patra)
    • Remove unnecessary iat from jws claims (David)
  • Drive
    • Follow shortcuts by default, skip with --drive-skip-shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement rclone backend shortcut command for creating shortcuts (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added rclone backend command to change service_account_file and chunk_size (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Fix missing files when using --fast-list and --drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix duplicate items when using --drive-shared-with-me (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Extend --drive-stop-on-upload-limit to respond to teamDriveFileLimitExceeded. (harry)
    • Don't delete files with multiple parents to avoid data loss (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Server side copy docs use default description if empty (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Make error insufficient space to be fatal (harry)
    • Add info about required redirect url (Elan Ruusamäe)
  • Fichier
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Implement custom pacer to deal with the new rate limiting (buengese)
  • FTP
    • Fix lockup when using concurrency limit on failed connections (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix lockup on failed upload when using concurrency limit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix lockup on Close failures when using concurrency limit (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Work around pureftp sending spurious 150 messages (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add ARCHIVE storage class to help (Adam Stroud)
    • Ignore directory markers at the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Googlephotos
    • Make the start year configurable (Daven)
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Create feature/favorites directory (Brandon Philips)
    • Fix "concurrent map write" error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't put an image in error message (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • Improved directory listing with new template from Caddy project (calisro)
  • Jottacloud
    • Implement --jottacloud-trashed-only (buengese)
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Use RawURLEncoding when decoding base64 encoded login token (buengese)
    • Implement cleanup (buengese)
    • Update docs regarding cleanup, removed remains from old auth, and added warning about special mountpoints. (albertony)
  • Mailru
    • Describe 2FA requirements (valery1707)
  • Onedrive
    • Implement --onedrive-server-side-across-configs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Fix occasional 416 errors on multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added maximum chunk size limit warning in the docs (Harry)
    • Fix missing drive on config (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make error quotaLimitReached to be fatal (harry)
  • Opendrive
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
  • Pcloud
    • Added support for interchangeable root folder for pCloud backend (Sunil Patra)
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Fix initial config "Auth state doesn't match" message (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Premiumizeme
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Prune unused functions (Lars Lehtonen)
  • Putio
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make downloading files use the rclone http Client (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix parsing of remotes with leading and trailing / (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Qingstor
    • Make rclone cleanup remove pending multipart uploads older than 24h (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Try harder to cancel failed multipart uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Prune multiUploader.list() (Lars Lehtonen)
    • Lint fix (Lars Lehtonen)
  • S3
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Use memory pool for buffer allocations (Maciej Zimnoch)
    • Add SSE-C support for AWS, Ceph, and MinIO (Jack Anderson)
    • Fail fast multipart upload (Michał Matczuk)
    • Report errors on bucket creation (mkdir) correctly (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Specify that Minio supports URL encoding in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added 500 as retryErrorCode (Michał Matczuk)
    • Use --low-level-retries as the number of SDK retries (Aleksandar Janković)
    • Fix multipart abort context (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • Replace deprecated session.New() with session.NewSession() (Lars Lehtonen)
    • Use the provided size parameter when allocating a new memory pool (Joachim Brandon LeBlanc)
    • Use rclone's low level retries instead of AWS SDK to fix listing retries (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore directory markers at the root also (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use single memory pool (Michał Matczuk)
    • Do not resize buf on put to memBuf (Michał Matczuk)
    • Improve docs for --s3-disable-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't leak memory or tokens in edge cases for multipart upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Seafile
    • Implement 2FA (Fred)
  • SFTP
    • Added --sftp-pem-key to support inline key files (calisro)
    • Fix post transfer copies failing with 0 size when using set_modtime=false (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Sharefile
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
  • Sugarsync
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
  • Swift
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix cosmetic issue in error message (Martin Michlmayr)
  • Union
    • Implement multiple writable remotes (Max Sum)
    • Fix server-side copy (Max Sum)
    • Implement ListR (Max Sum)
    • Enable ListR when upstreams contain local (Max Sum)
  • WebDAV
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)
    • Fix X-OC-Mtime header for Transip compatibility (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Report full and consistent usage with about (Yves G)
  • Yandex
    • Add support for --header-upload and --header-download (Tim Gallant)

v1.51.0 - 2020-02-01

  • New backends
  • New Features
    • Adjust all backends to have --backend-encoding parameter (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • this enables the encoding for special characters to be adjusted or disabled
    • Add --max-duration flag to control the maximum duration of a transfer session (boosh)
    • Add --expect-continue-timeout flag, default 1s (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --no-check-dest flag for copying without testing the destination (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement --order-by flag to order transfers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • accounting
      • Don't show entries in both transferring and checking (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add option to delete stats (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • build
      • Compress the test builds with gzip (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implement a framework for starting test servers during tests (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • cmd: Always print elapsed time to tenth place seconds in progress (Gary Kim)
    • config
      • Add --password-command to allow dynamic config password (Damon Permezel)
      • Give config questions default values (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Check a remote exists when creating a new one (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copyurl: Add --stdout flag to write to stdout (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dedupe: Implement keep smallest too (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • hashsum: Add flag --base64 flag (landall)
    • lsf: Speed up on s3/swift/etc by not reading mimetype by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson: Add --no-mimetype flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: Add methods to turn on blocking and mutex profiling (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd
      • Adding group parameter to stats (Chaitanya)
      • Move webgui apart; option to disable browser (Xiaoxing Ye)
    • serve sftp: Add support for public key with auth proxy (Paul Tinsley)
    • stats: Show deletes in stats and hide zero stats (anuar45)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix error counter counting multiple times (Ankur Gupta)
      • Fix error count shown as checks (Cnly)
      • Clear finished transfer in stats-reset (Maciej Zimnoch)
      • Added StatsInfo locking in statsGroups sum function (Michał Matczuk)
    • asyncreader: Fix EOF error (buengese)
    • check: Fix --one-way recursing more directories than it needs to (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • chunkedreader: Disable hash calculation for first segment (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config
      • Do not open browser on headless on drive/gcs/google photos (Xiaoxing Ye)
      • SetValueAndSave ignore error if config section does not exist yet (buengese)
    • cmd: Fix completion with an encrypted config (Danil Semelenov)
    • dbhashsum: Stop it returning UNSUPPORTED on dropbox (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dedupe: Add missing modes to help string (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Fix dedupe continuing on errors like insufficientFilePersimmon (SezalAgrawal)
      • Clear accounting before low level retry (Maciej Zimnoch)
      • Write debug message when hashes could not be checked (Ole Schütt)
      • Move interface assertion to tests to remove pflag dependency (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make NewOverrideObjectInfo public and factor uses (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • proxy: Replace use of bcrypt with sha256 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • vendor
      • Update bazil.org/fuse to fix FreeBSD 12.1 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update github.com/t3rm1n4l/go-mega to fix mega "illegal base64 data at input byte 22" (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update termbox-go to fix ncdu command on FreeBSD (Kuang-che Wu)
      • Update t3rm1n4l/go-mega - fixes mega: couldn't login: crypto/aes: invalid key size 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Enable async reads for a 20% speedup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Replace use of WriteAt with Write for cache mode >= writes and O_APPEND (Brett Dutro)
    • Make sure we call unmount when exiting (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't build on go1.10 as bazil/fuse no longer supports it (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • When setting dates discard out of range dates (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Add a newly created file straight into the directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Only calculate one hash for reads for a speedup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make ReadAt for non cached files work better with non-sequential reads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix edge cases when reading ModTime from file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make sure existing files opened for write show correct size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't cache the path in RW file objects to fix renaming (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rename of open files when using the VFS cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • When renaming files in the cache, rename the cache item in memory too (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix open file renaming on drive when using --vfs-cache-mode writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix incorrect modtime for mv into mount with --vfs-cache-modes writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • On rename, rename in cache too if the file exists (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • Local
    • Make source file being updated errors be NoLowLevelRetry errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix update of hidden files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Follow move of upstream library github.com/coreos/bbolt github.com/etcd-io/bbolt (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix fatal error: concurrent map writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Reorder the filename encryption options (Thomas Eales)
    • Correctly handle trailing dot (buengese)
  • Chunker
    • Reduce length of temporary suffix (Ivan Andreev)
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-stop-on-upload-limit flag to stop syncs when upload limit reached (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --drive-use-shared-date to use date file was shared instead of modified date (Garry McNulty)
    • Make sure invalid auth for teamdrives always reports an error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --fast-list when using appDataFolder (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use multipart resumable uploads for streaming and uploads in mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Log an ERROR if an incomplete search is returned (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Hide dangerous config from the configurator (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Treat insufficient_space errors as non retriable errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Use new auth method used by official client (buengese)
    • Add URL to generate Login Token to config wizard (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add support whitelabel versions (buengese)
  • Koofr
    • Use rclone HTTP client. (jaKa)
  • Onedrive
    • Add Sites.Read.All permission (Benjamin Richter)
    • Add support "Retry-After" header (Motonori IWAMURO)
  • Opendrive
    • Implement --opendrive-chunk-size (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Re-implement multipart upload to fix memory issues (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-copy-cutoff for size to switch to multipart copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add new region Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) (Outvi V)
    • Reduce memory usage streaming files by reducing max stream upload size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-list-chunk option for bucket listing (Thomas Kriechbaumer)
    • Force path style bucket access to off for AWS deprecation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use AWS web identity role provider if available (Tennix)
    • Add StackPath Object Storage Support (Dave Koston)
    • Fix ExpiryWindow value (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • Fix DisableChecksum condition (Aleksandar Janković)
    • Fix URL decoding of NextMarker (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Add --sftp-skip-links to skip symlinks and non regular files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry Creation of Connection (Sebastian Brandt)
    • Fix "failed to parse private key file: ssh: not an encrypted key" error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Open files for update write only to fix AWS SFTP interop (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Reserve segments of dynamic large object when delete objects in container what was enabled versioning. (Nguyễn Hữu Luân)
    • Fix parsing of X-Object-Manifest (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update OVH API endpoint (unbelauscht)
  • WebDAV
    • Make nextcloud only upload SHA1 checksums (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix case of "Bearer" in Authorization: header to agree with RFC (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add Referer header to fix problems with WAFs (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.50.2 - 2019-11-19

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix memory leak on retries operations (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Fix listing of the root directory with drive.files scope (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --drive-root-folder-id with team/shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.50.1 - 2019-11-02

  • Bug Fixes
    • hash: Fix accidentally changed hash names for DropboxHash and CRC-32 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Fix error reporting on tpslimit token bucket errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • fshttp: Don't print token bucket errors on context cancelled (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Fix listings of . on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Fix DirMove/Move after Onedrive change (Xiaoxing Ye)

v1.50.0 - 2019-10-26

  • New backends
  • New Features
    • encodings (Fabian Möller & Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Update to use go1.13 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Drop support for go1.9 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Build rclone with GitHub actions (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Convert python scripts to python3 (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Swap Azure/go-ansiterm for mattn/go-colorable (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Dockerfile fixes (Matei David)
      • Add plugin support for backends and commands (Richard Patel)
    • config
      • Use alternating Red/Green in config to make more obvious (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • contrib
      • Add sample DLNA server Docker Compose manifest. (pataquets)
      • Add sample WebDAV server Docker Compose manifest. (pataquets)
    • copyurl
      • Add --auto-filename flag for using file name from URL in destination path (Denis)
    • serve dlna:
      • Many compatibility improvements (Dan Walters)
      • Support for external srt subtitles (Dan Walters)
    • rc
      • Added command core/quit (Saksham Khanna)
  • Bug Fixes
    • sync
      • Make --update/-u not transfer files that haven't changed (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Free objects after they come out of the transfer pipe to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix --files-from without --no-traverse doing a recursive scan (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations
      • Fix accounting for server-side copies (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Display 'All duplicates removed' only if dedupe successful (Sezal Agrawal)
      • Display 'Deleted X extra copies' only if dedupe successful (Sezal Agrawal)
    • accounting
      • Only allow up to 100 completed transfers in the accounting list to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Cull the old time ranges when possible to save memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix panic due to server-side copy fallback (Ivan Andreev)
      • Fix memory leak noticeable for transfers of large numbers of objects (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix total duration calculation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • cmd
      • Fix environment variables not setting command line flags (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Make autocomplete compatible with bash's posix mode for macOS (Danil Semelenov)
      • Make --progress work in git bash on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix 'compopt: command not found' on autocomplete on macOS (Danil Semelenov)
    • config
      • Fix setting of non top level flags from environment variables (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Check config names more carefully and report errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Remove error: can't use --size-only and --ignore-size together. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • filter: Prevent mixing options when --files-from is in use (Michele Caci)
    • serve sftp: Fix crash on unsupported operations (e.g. Readlink) (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Allow files of unknown size to be read properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Skip tests on <= 2 CPUs to avoid lockup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix panic on File.Open (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix "mount_fusefs: -o timeout=: option not supported" on FreeBSD (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't pass huge filenames (>4k) to FUSE as it can't cope (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Add flag --vfs-case-insensitive for windows/macOS mounts (Ivan Andreev)
    • Make objects of unknown size readable through the VFS (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Move writeback of dirty data out of close() method into its own method (FlushWrites) and remove close() call from Flush() (Brett Dutro)
    • Stop empty dirs disappearing when renamed on bucket-based remotes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Stop change notify polling clearing so much of the directory cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Disable logging to the Windows event log (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Remove unverified: prefix on sha1 to improve interop (e.g. with CyberDuck) (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Add options to get access token via JWT auth (David)
  • Drive
    • Disable HTTP/2 by default to work around INTERNAL_ERROR problems (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make sure that drive root ID is always canonical (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --drive-shared-with-me from the root with lsand --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix ChangeNotify polling for shared drives (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix change notify polling when using appDataFolder (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Make disallowed filenames errors not retry (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix nil pointer exception on restricted files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Fichier
    • Fix accessing files > 2GB on 32 bit systems (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Allow disabling EPSV mode (Jon Fautley)
  • HTTP
    • HEAD directory entries in parallel to speedup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --http-no-head to stop rclone doing HEAD in listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Putio
    • Add ability to resume uploads (Cenk Alti)
  • S3
    • Fix signature v2_auth headers (Anthony Rusdi)
    • Fix encoding for control characters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Only ask for URL encoded directory listings if we need them on Ceph (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add option for multipart failure behaviour (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • Support for multipart copy (庄天翼)
    • Fix nil pointer reference if no metadata returned for object (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Fix --sftp-ask-password trying to contact the ssh agent (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix hashes of files with backslashes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Include more ciphers with --sftp-use-insecure-cipher (Carlos Ferreyra)
  • WebDAV
    • Parse and return Sharepoint error response (Henning Surmeier)

v1.49.5 - 2019-10-05

  • Bug Fixes
    • Revert back to go1.12.x for the v1.49.x builds as go1.13.x was causing issues (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rpm packages by using master builds of nfpm (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix macOS build after brew changes (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.49.4 - 2019-09-29

  • Bug Fixes
    • cmd/rcd: Address ZipSlip vulnerability (Richard Patel)
    • accounting: Fix file handle leak on errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • oauthutil: Fix security problem when running with two users on the same machine (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Fix listing of an empty root returning: error dir not found (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix SetModTime on GLACIER/ARCHIVE objects and implement set/get tier (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.49.3 - 2019-09-15

  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix total duration calculation (Aleksandar Jankovic)
      • Fix "file already closed" on transfer retries (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.49.2 - 2019-09-08

  • New Features
    • build: Add Docker workflow support (Alfonso Montero)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix locking in Transfer to avoid deadlock with --progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs: Fix template argument for mktemp in install.sh (Cnly)
    • operations: Fix -u/--update with google photos / files of unknown size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: Fix docs for config/create /update /password (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix need for elevated permissions on SetModTime (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.49.1 - 2019-08-28

  • Bug Fixes
    • config: Fix generated passwords being stored as empty password (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd: Added missing parameter for web-gui info logs. (Chaitanya)
  • Googlephotos
    • Fix crash on error response (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Fix crash on error response (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.49.0 - 2019-08-26

  • New backends
  • New Features
    • Experimental web GUI (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
    • Implement --compare-dest & --copy-dest (yparitcher)
    • Implement --suffix without --backup-dir for backup to current dir (yparitcher)
    • config reconnect to re-login (re-run the oauth login) for the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config userinfo to discover which user you are logged in as. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config disconnect to disconnect you (log out) from the backend. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --use-json-log for JSON logging (justinalin)
    • Add context propagation to rclone (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • Reworking internal statistics interfaces so they work with rc jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • Add Higher units for ETA (AbelThar)
    • Update rclone logos to new design (Andreas Chlupka)
    • hash: Add CRC-32 support (Cenk Alti)
    • help showbackend: Fixed advanced option category when there are no standard options (buengese)
    • ncdu: Display/Copy to Clipboard Current Path (Gary Kim)
    • operations:
      • Run hashing operations in parallel (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Don't calculate checksums when using --ignore-checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Check transfer hashes when using --size-only mode (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Disable multi thread copy for local to local copies (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Debug successful hashes as well as failures (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Add ability to stop async jobs (Aleksandar Jankovic)
      • Return current settings if core/bwlimit called without parameters (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Rclone-WebUI integration with rclone (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Added command line parameter to control the cross origin resource sharing (CORS) in the rcd. (Security Improvement) (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Add anchor tags to the docs so links are consistent (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Remove _async key from input parameters after parsing so later operations won't get confused (buengese)
      • Add call to clear stats (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • rcd
      • Auto-login for web-gui (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
      • Implement --baseurl for rcd and web-gui (Chaitanya Bankanhal)
    • serve dlna
      • Only select interfaces which can multicast for SSDP (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add more builtin mime types to cover standard audio/video (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix missing mime types on Android causing missing videos (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve ftp
      • Refactor to bring into line with other serve commands (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implement --auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve http: Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve restic: Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve sftp
      • Implement auth proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix detection of whether server is authorized (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve webdav
      • Implement --baseurl (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Support --auth-proxy (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Make "bad record MAC" a retriable error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copyurl: Fix copying files that return HTTP errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • march: Fix checking sub-directories when using --no-traverse (buengese)
    • rc
      • Fix unmarshalable http.AuthFn in options and put in test for marshalability (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Move job expire flags to rc to fix initialization problem (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix --loopback with rc/list and others (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcat: Fix slowdown on systems with multiple hashes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rcd: Fix permissions problems on cache directory with web gui download (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Default --daemon-timeout to 15 minutes on macOS and FreeBSD (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update docs to show mounting from root OK for bucket-based (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove nonseekable flag from write files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Make write without cache more efficient (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --vfs-cache-mode minimal and writes ignoring cached files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Add --local-case-sensitive and --local-case-insensitive (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Avoid polluting page cache when uploading local files to remote backends (Michał Matczuk)
    • Don't calculate any hashes by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fadvise run syscall on a dedicated go routine (Michał Matczuk)
  • Azure Blob
    • Azure Storage Emulator support (Sandeep)
    • Updated config help details to remove connection string references (Sandeep)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Implement link sharing (yparitcher)
    • Enable server-side copy to copy between buckets (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Fix server-side copy of big files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Update API for teamdrive use (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add error for purge with --drive-trashed-only (ginvine)
  • Fichier
    • Make FolderID int and adjust related code (buengese)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Reduce oauth scope requested as suggested by Google (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • Add --http-headers flag for setting arbitrary headers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Use new api for retrieving internal username (buengese)
    • Refactor configuration and minor cleanup (buengese)
  • Koofr
    • Support setting modification times on Koofr backend. (jaKa)
  • Opendrive
    • Refactor to use existing lib/rest facilities for uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Qingstor
    • Upgrade to v3 SDK and fix listing loop (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Add INTELLIGENT_TIERING storage class (Matti Niemenmaa)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Add missing interface check and fix About (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Completely ignore all modtime checks if SetModTime=false (Jon Fautley)
    • Support md5/sha1 with rsync.net (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Save the md5/sha1 command in use to the config file for efficiency (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Opt-in support for diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256 diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha1 (Yi FU)
  • Swift
    • Use FixRangeOption to fix 0 length files via the VFS (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix upload when using no_chunk to return the correct size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make all operations work from the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix segments leak during failed large file uploads. (nguyenhuuluan434)
  • WebDAV
    • Add --webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Refresh token when it expires with --webdav-bearer-token-command (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add docs for using bearer_token_command with oidc-agent (Paul Millar)

v1.48.0 - 2019-06-15

  • New commands
    • serve sftp: Serve an rclone remote over SFTP (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New Features
    • Multi threaded downloads to local storage (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • controlled with --multi-thread-cutoff and --multi-thread-streams
    • Use rclone.conf from rclone executable directory to enable portable use (albertony)
    • Allow sync of a file and a directory with the same name (forgems)
      • this is common on bucket-based remotes, e.g. s3, gcs
    • Add --ignore-case-sync for forced case insensitivity (garry415)
    • Implement --stats-one-line-date and --stats-one-line-date-format (Peter Berbec)
    • Log an ERROR for all commands which exit with non-zero status (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use go-homedir to read the home directory more reliably (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Enable creating encrypted config through external script invocation (Wojciech Smigielski)
    • build: Drop support for go1.8 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: Make config create/update encrypt passwords where necessary (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • copyurl: Honor --no-check-certificate (Stefan Breunig)
    • install: Linux skip man pages if no mandb (didil)
    • lsf: Support showing the Tier of the object (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson
      • Added EncryptedPath to output (calisro)
      • Support showing the Tier of the object (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add IsBucket field for bucket-based remote listing of the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Add --loopback flag to run commands directly without a server (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add operations/fsinfo: Return information about the remote (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Skip auth for OPTIONS request (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • cmd/providers: Add DefaultStr, ValueStr and Type fields (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • jobs: Make job expiry timeouts configurable (Aleksandar Jankovic)
    • serve dlna reworked and improved (Dan Walters)
    • serve ftp: add --ftp-public-ip flag to specify public IP (calistri)
    • serve restic: Add support for --private-repos in serve restic (Florian Apolloner)
    • serve webdav: Combine serve webdav and serve http (Gary Kim)
    • size: Ignore negative sizes when calculating total (Garry McNulty)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Make move and copy individual files obey --backup-dir (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • If --ignore-checksum is in effect, don't calculate checksum (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • moveto: Fix case-insensitive same remote move (Gary Kim)
    • rc: Fix serving bucket-based objects with --rc-serve (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve webdav: Fix serveDir not being updated with changes from webdav (Gary Kim)
  • Mount
    • Fix poll interval documentation (Animosity022)
  • VFS
    • Make WriteAt for non cached files work with non-sequential writes (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Only calculate the required hashes for big speedup (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Log errors when listing instead of returning an error (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix preallocate warning on Linux with ZFS (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Make rclone dedupe work through crypt (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix wrapping of ChangeNotify to decrypt directories properly (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support PublicLink (rclone link) of underlying backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement Optional methods SetTier, GetTier (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Implement server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement SetModTime (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Fix move and copy from TeamDrive to GDrive (Fionera)
    • Add notes that cleanup works in the background on drive (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --drive-server-side-across-configs to default back to old server-side copy semantics by default (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --drive-size-as-quota to show storage quota usage for file size (Garry McNulty)
  • FTP
    • Add FTP List timeout (Jeff Quinn)
    • Add FTP over TLS support (Gary Kim)
    • Add --ftp-no-check-certificate option for FTPS (Gary Kim)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix upload errors when uploading pre 1970 files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Add support for selecting device and mountpoint. (buengese)
  • Mega
    • Add cleanup support (Gary Kim)
  • Onedrive
    • More accurately check if root is found (Cnly)
  • S3
    • Support S3 Accelerated endpoints with --s3-use-accelerate-endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add config info for Wasabi's EU Central endpoint (Robert Marko)
    • Make SetModTime work for GLACIER while syncing (Philip Harvey)
  • SFTP
    • Add About support (Gary Kim)
    • Fix about parsing of df results so it can cope with -ve results (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Send custom client version and debug server version (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Retry on 423 Locked errors (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.47.0 - 2019-04-13

  • New backends
    • Backend for Koofr cloud storage service. (jaKa)
  • New Features
    • Resume downloads if the reader fails in copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • this means rclone will restart transfers if the source has an error
      • this is most useful for downloads or cloud to cloud copies
    • Use --fast-list for listing operations where it won't use more memory (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • this should speed up the following operations on remotes which support ListR
      • dedupe, serve restic lsf, ls, lsl, lsjson, lsd, md5sum, sha1sum, hashsum, size, delete, cat, settier
      • use --disable ListR to get old behaviour if required
    • Make --files-from traverse the destination unless --no-traverse is set (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • this fixes --files-from with Google drive and excessive API use in general.
    • Make server-side copy account bytes and obey --max-transfer (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --create-empty-src-dirs flag and default to not creating empty dirs (ishuah)
    • Add client side TLS/SSL flags --ca-cert/--client-cert/--client-key (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Implement --suffix-keep-extension for use with --suffix (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build:
      • Switch to semver compliant version tags to be go modules compliant (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update to use go1.12.x for the build (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve dlna: Add connection manager service description to improve compatibility (Dan Walters)
    • lsf: Add 'e' format to show encrypted names and 'o' for original IDs (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson: Added --files-only and --dirs-only flags (calistri)
    • rc: Implement operations/publiclink the equivalent of rclone link (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting: Fix total ETA when --stats-unit bits is in effect (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Bash TAB completion
      • Use private custom func to fix clash between rclone and kubectl (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix for remotes with underscores in their names (Six)
      • Fix completion of remotes (Florian Gamböck)
      • Fix autocompletion of remote paths with spaces (Danil Semelenov)
    • serve dlna: Fix root XML service descriptor (Dan Walters)
    • ncdu: Fix display corruption with Chinese characters (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add SIGTERM to signals which run the exit handlers on unix (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc: Reload filter when the options are set via the rc (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS / Mount
    • Fix FreeBSD: Ignore Truncate if called with no readers and already the correct size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Read directory and check for a file before mkdir (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Shorten the locking window for vfs/refresh (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Enable MD5 checksums when uploading files bigger than the "Cutoff" (Dr.Rx)
    • Fix SAS URL support (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Allow manual configuration of backblaze downloadUrl (Vince)
    • Ignore already_hidden error on remove (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore malformed src_last_modified_millis (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Add --skip-checksum-gphotos to ignore incorrect checksums on Google Photos (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Allow server-side move/copy between different remotes. (Fionera)
    • Add docs on team drives and --fast-list eventual consistency (Nestar47)
    • Fix imports of text files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix range requests on 0 length files (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix creation of duplicates with server-side copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Retry blank errors to fix long listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Add --ftp-concurrency to limit maximum number of connections (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fall back to default application credentials (marcintustin)
    • Allow bucket policy only buckets (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • HTTP
    • Add --http-no-slash for websites with directories with no slashes (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove duplicates from listings (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix socket leak on 404 errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix token refresh (Sebastian Bünger)
    • Add device registration (Oliver Heyme)
  • Onedrive
    • Implement graceful cancel of multipart uploads if rclone is interrupted (Cnly)
    • Always add trailing colon to path when addressing items, (Cnly)
    • Return errors instead of panic for invalid uploads (Fabian Möller)
  • S3
    • Add support for "Glacier Deep Archive" storage class (Manu)
    • Update Dreamhost endpoint (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Note incompatibility with CEPH Jewel (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • SFTP
    • Allow custom ssh client config (Alexandru Bumbacea)
  • Swift
    • Obey Retry-After to enable OVH restore from cold storage (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Work around token expiry on CEPH (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Allow IsCollection property to be integer or boolean (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix race when creating directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix About/df when reading the available/total returns 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.46 - 2019-02-09

  • New backends
    • Support Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) OSS via the s3 backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New commands
    • serve dlna: serves a remove via DLNA for the local network (nicolov)
  • New Features
    • copy, move: Restore deprecated --no-traverse flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This is useful for when transferring a small number of files into a large destination
    • genautocomplete: Add remote path completion for bash completion (Christopher Peterson & Danil Semelenov)
    • Buffer memory handling reworked to return memory to the OS better (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Buffer recycling library to replace sync.Pool
      • Optionally use memory mapped memory for better memory shrinking
      • Enable with --use-mmap if having memory problems - not default yet
    • Parallelise reading of files specified by --files-from (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • check: Add stats showing total files matched. (Dario Guzik)
    • Allow rename/delete open files under Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • lsjson: Use exactly the correct number of decimal places in the seconds (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add cookie support with cmdline switch --use-cookies for all HTTP based remotes (qip)
    • Warn if --checksum is set but there are no hashes available (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Rework rate limiting (pacer) to be more accurate and allow bursting (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Improve error reporting for too many/few arguments in commands (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • listremotes: Remove -l short flag as it conflicts with the new global flag (weetmuts)
    • Make http serving with auth generate INFO messages on auth fail (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix layout of stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix --progress crash under Windows Jenkins (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix transfer of google/onedrive docs by calling Rcat in Copy when size is -1 (Cnly)
    • copyurl: Fix checking of --dry-run (Denis Skovpen)
  • Mount
    • Check that mountpoint and local directory to mount don't overlap (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix mount size under 32 bit Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Implement renaming of directories for backends without DirMove (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • now all backends except b2 support renaming directories
    • Implement --vfs-cache-max-size to limit the total size of the cache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --dir-perms and --file-perms flags to set default permissions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix deadlock on concurrent operations on a directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix deadlock between RWFileHandle.close and File.Remove (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix renaming/deleting open files with cache mode "writes" under Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix panic on rename with --dry-run set (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix vfs/refresh with recurse=true needing the --fast-list flag
  • Local
    • Add support for -l/--links (symbolic link translation) (yair@unicorn)
      • this works by showing links as link.rclonelink - see local backend docs for more info
      • this errors if used with -L/--copy-links
    • Fix renaming/deleting open files on Windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Check for maximum length before decrypting filename to fix panic (Garry McNulty)
  • Azure Blob
    • Allow building azureblob backend on *BSD (themylogin)
    • Use the rclone HTTP client to support --dump headers, --tpslimit, etc. (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Use the s3 pacer for 0 delay in non error conditions (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Ignore directory markers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Stop Mkdir attempting to create existing containers (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • cleanup: will remove unfinished large files >24hrs old (Garry McNulty)
    • For a bucket limited application key check the bucket name (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • before this, rclone would use the authorised bucket regardless of what you put on the command line
    • Added --b2-disable-checksum flag (Wojciech Smigielski)
      • this enables large files to be uploaded without a SHA-1 hash for speed reasons
  • Drive
    • Set default pacer to 100ms for 10 tps (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • This fits the Google defaults much better and reduces the 403 errors massively
      • Add --drive-pacer-min-sleep and --drive-pacer-burst to control the pacer
    • Improve ChangeNotify support for items with multiple parents (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix ListR for items with multiple parents - this fixes oddities with vfs/refresh (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix using --drive-impersonate and appfolders (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix google docs in rclone mount for some (not all) applications (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Retry-After support for Dropbox backend (Mathieu Carbou)
  • FTP
    • Wait for 60 seconds for a connection to Close then declare it dead (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • helps with indefinite hangs on some FTP servers
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Update google cloud storage endpoints (weetmuts)
  • HTTP
    • Add an example with username and password which is supported but wasn't documented (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix backend with --files-from and nonexistent files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Hubic
    • Make error message more informative if authentication fails (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Resume and deduplication support (Oliver Heyme)
    • Use token auth for all API requests Don't store password anymore (Sebastian Bünger)
    • Add support for 2-factor authentication (Sebastian Bünger)
  • Mega
    • Implement v2 account login which fixes logins for newer Mega accounts (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Return error if an unknown length file is attempted to be uploaded (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add new error codes for better error reporting (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Fix broken support for "shared with me" folders (Alex Chen)
    • Fix root ID not normalised (Cnly)
    • Return err instead of panic on unknown-sized uploads (Cnly)
  • Qingstor
    • Fix go routine leak on multipart upload errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add upload chunk size/concurrency/cutoff control (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Default --qingstor-upload-concurrency to 1 to work around bug (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Implement --s3-upload-cutoff for single part uploads below this (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Change --s3-upload-concurrency default to 4 to increase performance (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-bucket-acl to control bucket ACL (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Auto detect region for buckets on operation failure (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add GLACIER storage class (William Cocker)
    • Add Scaleway to s3 documentation (Rémy Léone)
    • Add AWS endpoint eu-north-1 (weetmuts)
  • SFTP
    • Add support for PEM encrypted private keys (Fabian Möller)
    • Add option to force the usage of an ssh-agent (Fabian Möller)
    • Perform environment variable expansion on key-file (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix rmdir on Windows based servers (e.g. CrushFTP) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix rmdir deleting directory contents on some SFTP servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix error on dangling symlinks (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Add --swift-no-chunk to disable segmented uploads in rcat/mount (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Introduce application credential auth support (kayrus)
    • Fix memory usage by slimming Object (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix extra requests on upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix reauth on big files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Fix poll-interval not working (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Support About which means rclone mount will show the correct disk size (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Support MD5 and SHA1 hashes with Owncloud and Nextcloud (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fail soft on time parsing errors (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix infinite loop on failed directory creation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix identification of directories for Bitrix Site Manager (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix upload of 0 length files on some servers (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix if MKCOL fails with 423 Locked assume the directory exists (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.45 - 2018-11-24

  • New backends
    • The Yandex backend was re-written - see below for details (Sebastian Bünger)
  • New commands
    • rcd: New command just to serve the remote control API (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • New Features
    • The remote control API (rc) was greatly expanded to allow full control over rclone (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • sensitive operations require authorization or the --rc-no-auth flag
      • config/* operations to configure rclone
      • options/* for reading/setting command line flags
      • operations/* for all low level operations, e.g. copy file, list directory
      • sync/* for sync, copy and move
      • --rc-files flag to serve files on the rc http server
        • this is for building web native GUIs for rclone
      • Optionally serving objects on the rc http server
      • Ensure rclone fails to start up if the --rc port is in use already
      • See the rc docs for more info
    • sync/copy/move
      • Make --files-from only read the objects specified and don't scan directories (Nick Craig-Wood)
        • This is a huge speed improvement for destinations with lots of files
    • filter: Add --ignore-case flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • ncdu: Add remove function ('d' key) (Henning Surmeier)
    • rc command
      • Add --json flag for structured JSON input (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add --user and --pass flags and interpret --rc-user, --rc-pass, --rc-addr (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Require go1.8 or later for compilation (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Enable softfloat on MIPS arch (Scott Edlund)
      • Integration test framework revamped with a better report and better retries (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • cmd: Make --progress update the stats correctly at the end (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: Create config directory on save if it is missing (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • dedupe: Check for existing filename before renaming a dupe file (ssaqua)
    • move: Don't create directories with --dry-run (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • operations: Fix Purge and Rmdirs when dir is not the root (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • serve http/webdav/restic: Ensure rclone exits if the port is in use (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Mount
    • Make --volname work for Windows and macOS (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Avoid context deadline exceeded error by setting a large TryTimeout value (brused27)
    • Fix erroneous Rmdir error "directory not empty" (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Wait for up to 60s to create a just deleted container (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Dropbox
    • Add dropbox impersonate support (Jake Coggiano)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix bug in --fast-list handing of empty folders (albertony)
  • Opendrive
    • Fix transfer of files with + and & in (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix retries of upload chunks (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Set ACL for server-side copies to that provided by the user (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix role_arn, credential_source, ... (Erik Swanson)
    • Add config info for Wasabi's US-West endpoint (Henry Ptasinski)
  • SFTP
    • Ensure file hash checking is really disabled (Jon Fautley)
  • Swift
    • Add pacer for retries to make swift more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Add Content-Type to PUT requests (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix config parsing so --webdav-user and --webdav-pass flags work (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add RFC3339 date format (Ralf Hemberger)
  • Yandex
    • The yandex backend was re-written (Sebastian Bünger)
      • This implements low level retries (Sebastian Bünger)
      • Copy, Move, DirMove, PublicLink and About optional interfaces (Sebastian Bünger)
      • Improved general error handling (Sebastian Bünger)
      • Removed ListR for now due to inconsistent behaviour (Sebastian Bünger)

v1.44 - 2018-10-15

  • New commands
    • serve ftp: Add ftp server (Antoine GIRARD)
    • settier: perform storage tier changes on supported remotes (sandeepkru)
  • New Features
    • Reworked command line help
      • Make default help less verbose (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Split flags up into global and backend flags (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Implement specialised help for flags and backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Show URL of backend help page when starting config (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • stats: Long names now split in center (Joanna Marek)
    • Add --log-format flag for more control over log output (dcpu)
    • rc: Add support for OPTIONS and basic CORS (frenos)
    • stats: show FatalErrors and NoRetryErrors in stats (Cédric Connes)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix -P not ending with a new line (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: don't create default config dir when user supplies --config (albertony)
    • Don't print non-ASCII characters with --progress on windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Correct logs for excluded items (ssaqua)
  • Mount
    • Remove EXPERIMENTAL tags (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Fix race condition detected by serve ftp tests (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add vfs/poll-interval rc command (Fabian Möller)
    • Enable rename for nearly all remotes using server-side Move or Copy (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Reduce directory cache cleared by poll-interval (Fabian Möller)
    • Remove EXPERIMENTAL tags (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Local
    • Skip bad symlinks in dir listing with -L enabled (Cédric Connes)
    • Preallocate files on Windows to reduce fragmentation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Preallocate files on linux with fallocate(2) (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Add cache/fetch rc function (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix worker scale down (Fabian Möller)
    • Improve performance by not sending info requests for cached chunks (dcpu)
    • Fix error return value of cache/fetch rc method (Fabian Möller)
    • Documentation fix for cache-chunk-total-size (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
    • Preserve leading / in wrapped remote path (Fabian Möller)
    • Add plex_insecure option to skip certificate validation (Fabian Möller)
    • Remove entries that no longer exist in the source (dcpu)
  • Crypt
    • Preserve leading / in wrapped remote path (Fabian Möller)
  • Alias
    • Fix handling of Windows network paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Add --azureblob-list-chunk parameter (Santiago Rodríguez)
    • Implemented settier command support on azureblob remote. (sandeepkru)
    • Work around SDK bug which causes errors for chunk-sized files (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Implement link sharing. (Sebastian Bünger)
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-import-formats - google docs can now be imported (Fabian Möller)
      • Rewrite mime type and extension handling (Fabian Möller)
      • Add document links (Fabian Möller)
      • Add support for multipart document extensions (Fabian Möller)
      • Add support for apps-script to json export (Fabian Möller)
      • Fix escaped chars in documents during list (Fabian Möller)
    • Add --drive-v2-download-min-size a workaround for slow downloads (Fabian Möller)
    • Improve directory notifications in ChangeNotify (Fabian Möller)
    • When listing team drives in config, continue on failure (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • FTP
    • Add a small pause after failed upload before deleting file (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix service_account_file being ignored (Fabian Möller)
  • Jottacloud
    • Minor improvement in quota info (omit if unlimited) (albertony)
    • Add --fast-list support (albertony)
    • Add permanent delete support: --jottacloud-hard-delete (albertony)
    • Add link sharing support (albertony)
    • Fix handling of reserved characters. (Sebastian Bünger)
    • Fix socket leak on Object.Remove (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Rework to support Microsoft Graph (Cnly)
      • NB this will require re-authenticating the remote
    • Removed upload cutoff and always do session uploads (Oliver Heyme)
    • Use single-part upload for empty files (Cnly)
    • Fix new fields not saved when editing old config (Alex Chen)
    • Fix sometimes special chars in filenames not replaced (Alex Chen)
    • Ignore OneNote files by default (Alex Chen)
    • Add link sharing support (jackyzy823)
  • S3
    • Use custom pacer, to retry operations when reasonable (Craig Miskell)
    • Use configured server-side-encryption and storage class options when calling CopyObject() (Paul Kohout)
    • Make --s3-v2-auth flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix v2 auth on files with spaces (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Union
    • Implement union backend which reads from multiple backends (Felix Brucker)
    • Implement optional interfaces (Move, DirMove, Copy, etc.) (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix ChangeNotify to support multiple remotes (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix --backup-dir on union backend (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Add another time format (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add a small pause after failed upload before deleting file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add workaround for missing mtime (buergi)
    • Sharepoint: Renew cookies after 12hrs (Henning Surmeier)
  • Yandex
    • Remove redundant nil checks (teresy)

v1.43.1 - 2018-09-07

Point release to fix hubic and azureblob backends.

  • Bug Fixes
    • ncdu: Return error instead of log.Fatal in Show (Fabian Möller)
    • cmd: Fix crash with --progress and --stats 0 (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • docs: Tidy website display (Anagh Kumar Baranwal)
  • Azure Blob:
    • Fix multi-part uploads. (sandeepkru)
  • Hubic
    • Fix uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Retry auth fetching if it fails to make hubic more reliable (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.43 - 2018-09-01

  • New backends
    • Jottacloud (Sebastian Bünger)
  • New commands
    • copyurl: copies a URL to a remote (Denis)
  • New Features
    • Reworked config for backends (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • All backend config can now be supplied by command line, env var or config file
      • Advanced section in the config wizard for the optional items
      • A large step towards rclone backends being usable in other go software
      • Allow on the fly remotes with :backend: syntax
    • Stats revamp
      • Add --progress/-P flag to show interactive progress (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Show the total progress of the sync in the stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Add --stats-one-line flag for single line stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Added weekday schedule into --bwlimit (Mateusz)
    • lsjson: Add option to show the original object IDs (Fabian Möller)
    • serve webdav: Make Content-Type without reading the file and add --etag-hash (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • build
      • Build macOS with native compiler (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Update to use go1.11 for the build (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • rc
      • Added core/stats to return the stats (reddi1)
    • version --check: Prints the current release and beta versions (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Bug Fixes
    • accounting
      • Fix time to completion estimates (Nick Craig-Wood)
      • Fix moving average speed for file stats (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • config: Fix error reading password from piped input (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • move: Fix --delete-empty-src-dirs flag to delete all empty dirs on move (ishuah)
  • Mount
    • Implement --daemon-timeout flag for OSXFUSE (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix mount --daemon not working with encrypted config (Alex Chen)
    • Clip the number of blocks to 2^32-1 on macOS - fixes borg backup (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • VFS
    • Enable vfs-read-chunk-size by default (Fabian Möller)
    • Add the vfs/refresh rc command (Fabian Möller)
    • Add non recursive mode to vfs/refresh rc command (Fabian Möller)
    • Try to seek buffer on read only files (Fabian Möller)
  • Local
    • Fix crash when deprecated --local-no-unicode-normalization is supplied (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix mkdir error when trying to copy files to the root of a drive on windows (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Cache
    • Fix nil pointer deref when using lsjson on cached directory (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix nil pointer deref for occasional crash on playback (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Crypt
    • Fix accounting when checking hashes on upload (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Amazon Cloud Drive
    • Make very clear in the docs that rclone has no ACD keys (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Azure Blob
    • Add connection string and SAS URL auth (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • List the container to see if it exists (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Port new Azure Blob Storage SDK (sandeepkru)
    • Added blob tier, tier between Hot, Cool and Archive. (sandeepkru)
    • Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • B2
    • Support Application Keys (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Box
    • Fix upload of > 2GB files on 32 bit platforms (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Make --box-commit-retries flag defaulting to 100 to fix large uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-keep-revision-forever flag (lewapm)
    • Handle gdocs when filtering file names in list (Fabian Möller)
    • Support using --fast-list for large speedups (Fabian Möller)
  • FTP
    • Fix Put mkParentDir failed: 521 for BunnyCDN (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix index out of range error with --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Jottacloud
    • Fix MD5 error check (Oliver Heyme)
    • Handle empty time values (Martin Polden)
    • Calculate missing MD5s (Oliver Heyme)
    • Docs, fixes and tests for MD5 calculation (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add optional MimeTyper interface. (Sebastian Bünger)
    • Implement optional About interface (for df support). (Sebastian Bünger)
  • Mega
    • Wait for events instead of arbitrary sleeping (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --mega-hard-delete flag (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix failed logins with upper case chars in email (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Onedrive
    • Shared folder support (Yoni Jah)
    • Implement DirMove (Cnly)
    • Fix rmdir sometimes deleting directories with contents (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Pcloud
    • Delete half uploaded files on upload error (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Qingstor
    • Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • S3
    • Fix index out of range error with --fast-list (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add --s3-force-path-style (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add support for KMS Key ID (bsteiss)
    • Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Swift
    • Add storage_policy (Ruben Vandamme)
    • Make it so just storage_url or auth_token can be overridden (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Fix server-side copy bug for unusual file names (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Remove leading / from paths (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • WebDAV
    • Ensure we call MKCOL with a URL with a trailing / for QNAP interop (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • If root ends with / then don't check if it is a file (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Don't accept redirects when reading metadata (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Add bearer token (Macaroon) support for dCache (Nick Craig-Wood)
    • Document dCache and Macaroons (Onno Zweers)
    • Sharepoint recursion with different depth (Henning)
    • Attempt to remove failed uploads (Nick Craig-Wood)
  • Yandex
    • Fix listing/deleting files in the root (Nick Craig-Wood)

v1.42 - 2018-06-16

  • New backends
    • OpenDrive (Oliver Heyme, Jakub Karlicek, ncw)
  • New commands
    • deletefile command (Filip Bartodziej)
  • New Features
    • copy, move: Copy single files directly, don't use --files-from work-around
      • this makes them much more efficient
    • Implement --max-transfer flag to quit transferring at a limit
      • make exit code 8 for --max-transfer exceeded
    • copy: copy empty source directories to destination (Ishuah Kariuki)
    • check: Add --one-way flag (Kasper Byrdal Nielsen)
    • Add siginfo handler for macOS for ctrl-T stats (kubatasiemski)
    • rc
      • add core/gc to run a garbage collection on demand
      • enable go profiling by default on the --rc port
      • return error from remote on failure
    • lsf
      • Add --absolute flag to add a leading / onto path names
      • Add --csv flag for compliant CSV output
      • Add 'm' format specifier to show the MimeType
      • Implement 'i' format for showing object ID
    • lsjson
      • Add MimeType to the output
      • Add ID field to output to show Object ID
    • Add --retries-sleep flag (Benjamin Joseph Dag)
    • Oauth tidy up web page and error handling (Henning Surmeier)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Password prompt output with --log-file fixed for unix (Filip Bartodziej)
    • Calculate ModifyWindow each time on the fly to fix various problems (Stefan Breunig)
  • Mount
    • Only print "File.rename error" if there actually is an error (Stefan Breunig)
    • Delay rename if file has open writers instead of failing outright (Stefan Breunig)
    • Ensure atexit gets run on interrupt
    • macOS enhancements
      • Make --noappledouble --noapplexattr
      • Add --volname flag and remove special chars from it
      • Make Get/List/Set/Remove xattr return ENOSYS for efficiency
      • Make --daemon work for macOS without CGO
  • VFS
    • Add --vfs-read-chunk-size and --vfs-read-chunk-size-limit (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix ChangeNotify for new or changed folders (Fabian Möller)
  • Local
    • Fix symlink/junction point directory handling under Windows
      • NB you will need to add -L to your command line to copy files with reparse points
  • Cache
    • Add non cached dirs on notifications (Remus Bunduc)
    • Allow root to be expired from rc (Remus Bunduc)
    • Clean remaining empty folders from temp upload path (Remus Bunduc)
    • Cache lists using batch writes (Remus Bunduc)
    • Use secure websockets for HTTPS Plex addresses (John Clayton)
    • Reconnect plex websocket on failures (Remus Bunduc)
    • Fix panic when running without plex configs (Remus Bunduc)
    • Fix root folder caching (Remus Bunduc)
  • Crypt
    • Check the encrypted hash of files when uploading for extra data security
  • Dropbox
    • Make Dropbox for business folders accessible using an initial / in the path
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Low level retry all operations if necessary
  • Google Drive
    • Add --drive-acknowledge-abuse to download flagged files
    • Add --drive-alternate-export to fix large doc export
    • Don't attempt to choose Team Drives when using rclone config create
    • Fix change list polling with team drives
    • Fix ChangeNotify for folders (Fabian Möller)
    • Fix about (and df on a mount) for team drives
  • Onedrive
    • Errorhandler for onedrive for business requests (Henning Surmeier)
  • S3
    • Adjust upload concurrency with --s3-upload-concurrency (themylogin)
    • Fix --s3-chunk-size which was always using the minimum
  • SFTP
    • Add --ssh-path-override flag (Piotr Oleszczyk)
    • Fix slow downloads for long latency connections
  • Webdav
    • Add workarounds for biz.mail.ru
    • Ignore Reason-Phrase in status line to fix 4shared (Rodrigo)
    • Better error message generation

v1.41 - 2018-04-28

  • New backends
    • Mega support added
    • Webdav now supports SharePoint cookie authentication (hensur)
  • New commands
    • link: create public link to files and folders (Stefan Breunig)
    • about: gets quota info from a remote (a-roussos, ncw)
    • hashsum: a generic tool for any hash to produce md5sum like output
  • New Features
    • lsd: Add -R flag and fix and update docs for all ls commands
    • ncdu: added a "refresh" key - CTRL-L (Keith Goldfarb)
    • serve restic: Add append-only mode (Steve Kriss)
    • serve restic: Disallow overwriting files in append-only mode (Alexander Neumann)
    • serve restic: Print actual listener address (Matt Holt)
    • size: Add --json flag (Matthew Holt)
    • sync: implement --ignore-errors (Mateusz Pabian)
    • dedupe: Add dedupe largest functionality (Richard Yang)
    • fs: Extend SizeSuffix to include TB and PB for rclone about
    • fs: add --dump goroutines and --dump openfiles for debugging
    • rc: implement core/memstats to print internal memory usage info
    • rc: new call rc/pid (Michael P. Dubner)
  • Compile
    • Drop support for go1.6
  • Release
    • Fix make tarball (Chih-Hsuan Yen)
  • Bug Fixes
    • filter: fix --min-age and --max-age together check
    • fs: limit MaxIdleConns and MaxIdleConnsPerHost in transport
    • lsd,lsf: make sure all times we output are in local time
    • rc: fix setting bwlimit to unlimited
    • rc: take note of the --rc-addr flag too as per the docs
  • Mount
    • Use About to return the correct disk total/used/free (e.g. in df)
    • Set --attr-timeout default to 1s - fixes:
      • rclone using too much memory
      • rclone not serving files to samba
      • excessive time listing directories
    • Fix df -i (upstream fix)
  • VFS
    • Filter files . and .. from directory listing
    • Only make the VFS cache if --vfs-cache-mode > Off
  • Local
    • Add --local-no-check-updated to disable updated file checks
    • Retry remove on Windows sharing violation error
  • Cache
    • Flush the memory cache after close
    • Purge file data on notification
    • Always forget parent dir for notifications
    • Integrate with Plex websocket
    • Add rc cache/stats (seuffert)
    • Add info log on notification
  • Box
    • Fix failure reading large directories - parse file/directory size as float
  • Dropbox
    • Fix crypt+obfuscate on dropbox
    • Fix repeatedly uploading the same files
  • FTP
    • Work around strange response from box FTP server
    • More workarounds for FTP servers to fix mkParentDir error
    • Fix no error on listing nonexistent directory
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add service_account_credentials (Matt Holt)
    • Detect bucket presence by listing it - minimises permissions needed
    • Ignore zero length directory markers
  • Google Drive
    • Add service_account_credentials (Matt Holt)
    • Fix directory move leaving a hardlinked directory behind
    • Return proper google errors when Opening files
    • When initialized with a filepath, optional features used incorrect root path (Stefan Breunig)
  • HTTP
    • Fix sync for servers which don't return Content-Length in HEAD
  • Onedrive
    • Add QuickXorHash support for OneDrive for business
    • Fix socket leak in multipart session upload
  • S3
    • Look in S3 named profile files for credentials
    • Add --s3-disable-checksum to disable checksum uploading (Chris Redekop)
    • Hierarchical configuration support (Giri Badanahatti)
    • Add in config for all the supported S3 providers
    • Add One Zone Infrequent Access storage class (Craig Rachel)
    • Add --use-server-modtime support (Peter Baumgartner)
    • Add --s3-chunk-size option to control multipart uploads
    • Ignore zero length directory markers
  • SFTP
    • Update docs to match code, fix typos and clarify disable_hashcheck prompt (Michael G. Noll)
    • Update docs with Synology quirks
    • Fail soft with a debug on hash failure
  • Swift
    • Add --use-server-modtime support (Peter Baumgartner)
  • Webdav
    • Support SharePoint cookie authentication (hensur)
    • Strip leading and trailing / off root

v1.40 - 2018-03-19

  • New backends
    • Alias backend to create aliases for existing remote names (Fabian Möller)
  • New commands
    • lsf: list for parsing purposes (Jakub Tasiemski)
      • by default this is a simple non recursive list of files and directories
      • it can be configured to add more info in an easy to parse way
    • serve restic: for serving a remote as a Restic REST endpoint
      • This enables restic to use any backends that rclone can access
      • Thanks Alexander Neumann for help, patches and review
    • rc: enable the remote control of a running rclone
      • The running rclone must be started with --rc and related flags.
      • Currently there is support for bwlimit, and flushing for mount and cache.
  • New Features
    • --max-delete flag to add a delete threshold (Bjørn Erik Pedersen)
    • All backends now support RangeOption for ranged Open
      • cat: Use RangeOption for limited fetches to make more efficient
      • cryptcheck: make reading of nonce more efficient with RangeOption
    • serve http/webdav/restic
      • support SSL/TLS
      • add --user --pass and --htpasswd for authentication
    • copy/move: detect file size change during copy/move and abort transfer (ishuah)
    • cryptdecode: added option to return encrypted file names. (ishuah)
    • lsjson: add --encrypted to show encrypted name (Jakub Tasiemski)
    • Add --stats-file-name-length to specify the printed file name length for stats (Will Gunn)
  • Compile
    • Code base was shuffled and factored
      • backends moved into a backend directory
      • large packages split up
      • See the CONTRIBUTING.md doc for info as to what lives where now
    • Update to using go1.10 as the default go version
    • Implement daily full integration tests
  • Release
    • Include a source tarball and sign it and the binaries
    • Sign the git tags as part of the release process
    • Add .deb and .rpm packages as part of the build
    • Make a beta release for all branches on the main repo (but not pull requests)
  • Bug Fixes
    • config: fixes errors on nonexistent config by loading config file only on first access
    • config: retry saving the config after failure (Mateusz)
    • sync: when using --backup-dir don't delete files if we can't set their modtime
      • this fixes odd behaviour with Dropbox and --backup-dir
    • fshttp: fix idle timeouts for HTTP connections
    • serve http: fix serving files with : in - fixes
    • Fix --exclude-if-present to ignore directories which it doesn't have permission for (Iakov Davydov)
    • Make accounting work properly with crypt and b2
    • remove --no-traverse flag because it is obsolete
  • Mount
    • Add --attr-timeout flag to control attribute caching in kernel
      • this now defaults to 0 which is correct but less efficient
      • see the mount docs for more info
    • Add --daemon flag to allow mount to run in the background (ishuah)
    • Fix: Return ENOSYS rather than EIO on attempted link
      • This fixes FileZilla accessing an rclone mount served over sftp.
    • Fix setting modtime twice
    • Mount tests now run on CI for Linux (mount & cmount)/Mac/Windows
    • Many bugs fixed in the VFS layer - see below
  • VFS
    • Many fixes for --vfs-cache-mode writes and above
      • Update cached copy if we know it has changed (fixes stale data)
      • Clean path names before using them in the cache
      • Disable cache cleaner if --vfs-cache-poll-interval=0
      • Fill and clean the cache immediately on startup
    • Fix Windows opening every file when it stats the file
    • Fix applying modtime for an open Write Handle
    • Fix creation of files when truncating
    • Write 0 bytes when flushing unwritten handles to avoid race conditions in FUSE
    • Downgrade "poll-interval is not supported" message to Info
    • Make OpenFile and friends return EINVAL if O_RDONLY and O_TRUNC
  • Local
    • Downgrade "invalid cross-device link: trying copy" to debug
    • Make DirMove return fs.ErrorCantDirMove to allow fallback to Copy for cross device
    • Fix race conditions updating the hashes
  • Cache
    • Add support for polling - cache will update when remote changes on supported backends
    • Reduce log level for Plex api
    • Fix dir cache issue
    • Implement --cache-db-wait-time flag
    • Improve efficiency with RangeOption and RangeSeek
    • Fix dirmove with temp fs enabled
    • Notify vfs when using temp fs
    • Offline uploading
    • Remote control support for path flushing
  • Amazon cloud drive
    • Rclone no longer has any working keys - disable integration tests
    • Implement DirChangeNotify to notify cache/vfs/mount of changes
  • Azureblob
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
    • Improve accounting for chunked uploads
  • Backblaze B2
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
  • Box
    • Improve accounting for chunked uploads
  • Dropbox
    • Fix custom oauth client parameters
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
  • Google Drive
    • Migrate to api v3 (Fabian Möller)
    • Add scope configuration and root folder selection
    • Add --drive-impersonate for service accounts
      • thanks to everyone who tested, explored and contributed docs
    • Add --drive-use-created-date to use created date as modified date (nbuchanan)
    • Request the export formats only when required
      • This makes rclone quicker when there are no google docs
    • Fix finding paths with latin1 chars (a workaround for a drive bug)
    • Fix copying of a single Google doc file
    • Fix --drive-auth-owner-only to look in all directories
  • HTTP
    • Fix handling of directories with & in
  • Onedrive
    • Removed upload cutoff and always do session uploads
      • this stops the creation of multiple versions on business onedrive
    • Overwrite object size value with real size when reading file. (Victor)
      • this fixes oddities when onedrive misreports the size of images
  • Pcloud
    • Remove unused chunked upload flag and code
  • Qingstor
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
  • S3
    • Support hashes for multipart files (Chris Redekop)
    • Initial support for IBM COS (S3) (Giri Badanahatti)
    • Update docs to discourage use of v2 auth with CEPH and others
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
    • Fix server-side copy and set modtime on files with + in
  • SFTP
    • Add option to disable remote hash check command execution (Jon Fautley)
    • Add --sftp-ask-password flag to prompt for password when needed (Leo R. Lundgren)
    • Add set_modtime configuration option
    • Fix following of symlinks
    • Fix reading config file outside of Fs setup
    • Fix reading $USER in username fallback not $HOME
    • Fix running under crontab - Use correct OS way of reading username
  • Swift
    • Fix refresh of authentication token
      • in v1.39 a bug was introduced which ignored new tokens - this fixes it
    • Fix extra HEAD transaction when uploading a new file
    • Don't check for bucket/container presence if listing was OK
      • this makes rclone do one less request per invocation
  • Webdav
    • Add new time formats to support mydrive.ch and others

v1.39 - 2017-12-23

  • New backends
    • WebDAV
      • tested with nextcloud, owncloud, put.io and others!
    • Pcloud
    • cache - wraps a cache around other backends (Remus Bunduc)
      • useful in combination with mount
      • NB this feature is in beta so use with care
  • New commands
    • serve command with subcommands:
      • serve webdav: this implements a webdav server for any rclone remote.
      • serve http: command to serve a remote over HTTP
    • config: add sub commands for full config file management
      • create/delete/dump/edit/file/password/providers/show/update
    • touch: to create or update the timestamp of a file (Jakub Tasiemski)
  • New Features
    • curl install for rclone (Filip Bartodziej)
    • --stats now shows percentage, size, rate and ETA in condensed form (Ishuah Kariuki)
    • --exclude-if-present to exclude a directory if a file is present (Iakov Davydov)
    • rmdirs: add --leave-root flag (lewapm)
    • move: add --delete-empty-src-dirs flag to remove dirs after move (Ishuah Kariuki)
    • Add --dump flag, introduce --dump requests, responses and remove --dump-auth, --dump-filters
      • Obscure X-Auth-Token: from headers when dumping too
    • Document and implement exit codes for different failure modes (Ishuah Kariuki)
  • Compile
  • Bug Fixes
    • Retry lots more different types of errors to make multipart transfers more reliable
    • Save the config before asking for a token, fixes disappearing oauth config
    • Warn the user if --include and --exclude are used together (Ernest Borowski)
    • Fix duplicate files (e.g. on Google drive) causing spurious copies
    • Allow trailing and leading whitespace for passwords (Jason Rose)
    • ncdu: fix crashes on empty directories
    • rcat: fix goroutine leak
    • moveto/copyto: Fix to allow copying to the same name
  • Mount
    • --vfs-cache mode to make writes into mounts more reliable.
      • this requires caching files on the disk (see --cache-dir)
      • As this is a new feature, use with care
    • Use sdnotify to signal systemd the mount is ready (Fabian Möller)
    • Check if directory is not empty before mounting (Ernest Borowski)
  • Local
    • Add error message for cross file system moves
    • Fix equality check for times
  • Dropbox
    • Rework multipart upload
      • buffer the chunks when uploading large files so they can be retried
      • change default chunk size to 48MB now we are buffering them in memory
      • retry every error after the first chunk is done successfully
    • Fix error when renaming directories
  • Swift
    • Fix crash on bad authentication
  • Google Drive
    • Add service account support (Tim Cooijmans)
  • S3
    • Make it work properly with Digital Ocean Spaces (Andrew Starr-Bochicchio)
    • Fix crash if a bad listing is received
    • Add support for ECS task IAM roles (David Minor)
  • Backblaze B2
    • Fix multipart upload retries
    • Fix --hard-delete to make it work 100% of the time
  • Swift
    • Allow authentication with storage URL and auth key (Giovanni Pizzi)
    • Add new fields for swift configuration to support IBM Bluemix Swift (Pierre Carlson)
    • Add OS_TENANT_ID and OS_USER_ID to config
    • Allow configs with user id instead of user name
    • Check if swift segments container exists before creating (John Leach)
    • Fix memory leak in swift transfers (upstream fix)
  • SFTP
    • Add option to enable the use of aes128-cbc cipher (Jon Fautley)
  • Amazon cloud drive
    • Fix download of large files failing with "Only one auth mechanism allowed"
  • crypt
    • Option to encrypt directory names or leave them intact
    • Implement DirChangeNotify (Fabian Möller)
  • onedrive
    • Add option to choose resourceURL during setup of OneDrive Business account if more than one is available for user

v1.38 - 2017-09-30

  • New backends
    • Azure Blob Storage (thanks Andrei Dragomir)
    • Box
    • Onedrive for Business (thanks Oliver Heyme)
    • QingStor from QingCloud (thanks wuyu)
  • New commands
    • rcat - read from standard input and stream upload
    • tree - shows a nicely formatted recursive listing
    • cryptdecode - decode encrypted file names (thanks ishuah)
    • config show - print the config file
    • config file - print the config file location
  • New Features
    • Empty directories are deleted on sync
    • dedupe - implement merging of duplicate directories
    • check and cryptcheck made more consistent and use less memory
    • cleanup for remaining remotes (thanks ishuah)
    • --immutable for ensuring that files don't change (thanks Jacob McNamee)
    • --user-agent option (thanks Alex McGrath Kraak)
    • --disable flag to disable optional features
    • --bind flag for choosing the local addr on outgoing connections
    • Support for zsh auto-completion (thanks bpicode)
    • Stop normalizing file names but do a normalized compare in sync
  • Compile
    • Update to using go1.9 as the default go version
    • Remove snapd build due to maintenance problems
  • Bug Fixes
    • Improve retriable error detection which makes multipart uploads better
    • Make check obey --ignore-size
    • Fix bwlimit toggle in conjunction with schedules (thanks cbruegg)
    • config ensures newly written config is on the same mount
  • Local
    • Revert to copy when moving file across file system boundaries
    • --skip-links to suppress symlink warnings (thanks Zhiming Wang)
  • Mount
    • Re-use rcat internals to support uploads from all remotes
  • Dropbox
    • Fix "entry doesn't belong in directory" error
    • Stop using deprecated API methods
  • Swift
    • Fix server-side copy to empty container with --fast-list
  • Google Drive
    • Change the default for --drive-use-trash to true
  • S3
    • Set session token when using STS (thanks Girish Ramakrishnan)
    • Glacier docs and error messages (thanks Jan Varho)
    • Read 1000 (not 1024) items in dir listings to fix Wasabi
  • Backblaze B2
    • Fix SHA1 mismatch when downloading files with no SHA1
    • Calculate missing hashes on the fly instead of spooling
    • --b2-hard-delete to permanently delete (not hide) files (thanks John Papandriopoulos)
  • Hubic
    • Fix creating containers - no longer have to use the default container
  • Swift
    • Optionally configure from a standard set of OpenStack environment vars
    • Add endpoint_type config
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix bucket creation to work with limited permission users
  • SFTP
    • Implement connection pooling for multiple ssh connections
    • Limit new connections per second
    • Add support for MD5 and SHA1 hashes where available (thanks Christian Brüggemann)
  • HTTP
    • Fix URL encoding issues
    • Fix directories with : in
    • Fix panic with URL encoded content

v1.37 - 2017-07-22

  • New backends
    • FTP - thanks to Antonio Messina
    • HTTP - thanks to Vasiliy Tolstov
  • New commands
    • rclone ncdu - for exploring a remote with a text based user interface.
    • rclone lsjson - for listing with a machine-readable output
    • rclone dbhashsum - to show Dropbox style hashes of files (local or Dropbox)
  • New Features
    • Implement --fast-list flag
      • This allows remotes to list recursively if they can
      • This uses less transactions (important if you pay for them)
      • This may or may not be quicker
      • This will use more memory as it has to hold the listing in memory
      • --old-sync-method deprecated - the remaining uses are covered by --fast-list
      • This involved a major re-write of all the listing code
    • Add --tpslimit and --tpslimit-burst to limit transactions per second
      • this is useful in conjunction with rclone mount to limit external apps
    • Add --stats-log-level so can see --stats without -v
    • Print password prompts to stderr - Hraban Luyat
    • Warn about duplicate files when syncing
    • Oauth improvements
      • allow auth_url and token_url to be set in the config file
      • Print redirection URI if using own credentials.
    • Don't Mkdir at the start of sync to save transactions
  • Compile
    • Update build to go1.8.3
    • Require go1.6 for building rclone
    • Compile 386 builds with "GO386=387" for maximum compatibility
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix menu selection when no remotes
    • Config saving reworked to not kill the file if disk gets full
    • Don't delete remote if name does not change while renaming
    • moveto, copyto: report transfers and checks as per move and copy
  • Local
    • Add --local-no-unicode-normalization flag - Bob Potter
  • Mount
    • Now supported on Windows using cgofuse and WinFsp - thanks to Bill Zissimopoulos for much help
    • Compare checksums on upload/download via FUSE
    • Unmount when program ends with SIGINT (Ctrl+C) or SIGTERM - Jérôme Vizcaino
    • On read only open of file, make open pending until first read
    • Make --read-only reject modify operations
    • Implement ModTime via FUSE for remotes that support it
    • Allow modTime to be changed even before all writers are closed
    • Fix panic on renames
    • Fix hang on errored upload
  • Crypt
    • Report the name:root as specified by the user
    • Add an "obfuscate" option for filename encryption - Stephen Harris
  • Amazon Drive
    • Fix initialization order for token renewer
    • Remove revoked credentials, allow oauth proxy config and update docs
  • B2
    • Reduce minimum chunk size to 5MB
  • Drive
    • Add team drive support
    • Reduce bandwidth by adding fields for partial responses - Martin Kristensen
    • Implement --drive-shared-with-me flag to view shared with me files - Danny Tsai
    • Add --drive-trashed-only to read only the files in the trash
    • Remove obsolete --drive-full-list
    • Add missing seek to start on retries of chunked uploads
    • Fix stats accounting for upload
    • Convert / in names to a unicode equivalent (／)
    • Poll for Google Drive changes when mounted
  • OneDrive
    • Fix the uploading of files with spaces
    • Fix initialization order for token renewer
    • Display speeds accurately when uploading - Yoni Jah
    • Swap to using http://localhost:53682/ as redirect URL - Michael Ledin
    • Retry on token expired error, reset upload body on retry - Yoni Jah
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Add ability to specify location and storage class via config and command line - thanks gdm85
    • Create container if necessary on server-side copy
    • Increase directory listing chunk to 1000 to increase performance
    • Obtain a refresh token for GCS - Steven Lu
  • Yandex
    • Fix the name reported in log messages (was empty)
    • Correct error return for listing empty directory
  • Dropbox
    • Rewritten to use the v2 API
      • Now supports ModTime
        • Can only set by uploading the file again
        • If you uploaded with an old rclone, rclone may upload everything again
        • Use --size-only or --checksum to avoid this
      • Now supports the Dropbox content hashing scheme
      • Now supports low level retries
  • S3
    • Work around eventual consistency in bucket creation
    • Create container if necessary on server-side copy
    • Add us-east-2 (Ohio) and eu-west-2 (London) S3 regions - Zahiar Ahmed
  • Swift, Hubic
    • Fix zero length directory markers showing in the subdirectory listing
      • this caused lots of duplicate transfers
    • Fix paged directory listings
      • this caused duplicate directory errors
    • Create container if necessary on server-side copy
    • Increase directory listing chunk to 1000 to increase performance
    • Make sensible error if the user forgets the container
  • SFTP
    • Add support for using ssh key files
    • Fix under Windows
    • Fix ssh agent on Windows
    • Adapt to latest version of library - Igor Kharin

v1.36 - 2017-03-18

  • New Features
    • SFTP remote (Jack Schmidt)
    • Re-implement sync routine to work a directory at a time reducing memory usage
    • Logging revamped to be more inline with rsync - now much quieter * -v only shows transfers * -vv is for full debug * --syslog to log to syslog on capable platforms
    • Implement --backup-dir and --suffix
    • Implement --track-renames (initial implementation by Bjørn Erik Pedersen)
    • Add time-based bandwidth limits (Lukas Loesche)
    • rclone cryptcheck: checks integrity of crypt remotes
    • Allow all config file variables and options to be set from environment variables
    • Add --buffer-size parameter to control buffer size for copy
    • Make --delete-after the default
    • Add --ignore-checksum flag (fixed by Hisham Zarka)
    • rclone check: Add --download flag to check all the data, not just hashes
    • rclone cat: add --head, --tail, --offset, --count and --discard
    • rclone config: when choosing from a list, allow the value to be entered too
    • rclone config: allow rename and copy of remotes
    • rclone obscure: for generating encrypted passwords for rclone's config (T.C. Ferguson)
    • Comply with XDG Base Directory specification (Dario Giovannetti)
      • this moves the default location of the config file in a backwards compatible way
    • Release changes
      • Ubuntu snap support (Dedsec1)
      • Compile with go 1.8
      • MIPS/Linux big and little endian support
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix copyto copying things to the wrong place if the destination dir didn't exist
    • Fix parsing of remotes in moveto and copyto
    • Fix --delete-before deleting files on copy
    • Fix --files-from with an empty file copying everything
    • Fix sync: don't update mod times if --dry-run set
    • Fix MimeType propagation
    • Fix filters to add ** rules to directory rules
  • Local
    • Implement -L, --copy-links flag to allow rclone to follow symlinks
    • Open files in write only mode so rclone can write to an rclone mount
    • Fix unnormalised unicode causing problems reading directories
    • Fix interaction between -x flag and --max-depth
  • Mount
    • Implement proper directory handling (mkdir, rmdir, renaming)
    • Make include and exclude filters apply to mount
    • Implement read and write async buffers - control with --buffer-size
    • Fix fsync on for directories
    • Fix retry on network failure when reading off crypt
  • Crypt
    • Add --crypt-show-mapping to show encrypted file mapping
    • Fix crypt writer getting stuck in a loop
      • IMPORTANT this bug had the potential to cause data corruption when
        • reading data from a network based remote and
        • writing to a crypt on Google Drive
      • Use the cryptcheck command to validate your data if you are concerned
      • If syncing two crypt remotes, sync the unencrypted remote
  • Amazon Drive
    • Fix panics on Move (rename)
    • Fix panic on token expiry
  • B2
    • Fix inconsistent listings and rclone check
    • Fix uploading empty files with go1.8
    • Constrain memory usage when doing multipart uploads
    • Fix upload url not being refreshed properly
  • Drive
    • Fix Rmdir on directories with trashed files
    • Fix "Ignoring unknown object" when downloading
    • Add --drive-list-chunk
    • Add --drive-skip-gdocs (Károly Oláh)
  • OneDrive
    • Implement Move
    • Fix Copy
      • Fix overwrite detection in Copy
      • Fix waitForJob to parse errors correctly
    • Use token renewer to stop auth errors on long uploads
    • Fix uploading empty files with go1.8
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Fix depth 1 directory listings
  • Yandex
    • Fix single level directory listing
  • Dropbox
    • Normalise the case for single level directory listings
    • Fix depth 1 listing
  • S3
    • Added ca-central-1 region (Jon Yergatian)

v1.35 - 2017-01-02

  • New Features
    • moveto and copyto commands for choosing a destination name on copy/move
    • rmdirs command to recursively delete empty directories
    • Allow repeated --include/--exclude/--filter options
    • Only show transfer stats on commands which transfer stuff
      • show stats on any command using the --stats flag
    • Allow overlapping directories in move when server-side dir move is supported
    • Add --stats-unit option - thanks Scott McGillivray
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix the config file being overwritten when two rclone instances are running
    • Make rclone lsd obey the filters properly
    • Fix compilation on mips
    • Fix not transferring files that don't differ in size
    • Fix panic on nil retry/fatal error
  • Mount
    • Retry reads on error - should help with reliability a lot
    • Report the modification times for directories from the remote
    • Add bandwidth accounting and limiting (fixes --bwlimit)
    • If --stats provided will show stats and which files are transferring
    • Support R/W files if truncate is set.
    • Implement statfs interface so df works
    • Note that write is now supported on Amazon Drive
    • Report number of blocks in a file - thanks Stefan Breunig
  • Crypt
    • Prevent the user pointing crypt at itself
    • Fix failed to authenticate decrypted block errors
      • these will now return the underlying unexpected EOF instead
  • Amazon Drive
    • Add support for server-side move and directory move - thanks Stefan Breunig
    • Fix nil pointer deref on size attribute
  • B2
    • Use new prefix and delimiter parameters in directory listings
      • This makes --max-depth 1 dir listings as used in mount much faster
    • Reauth the account while doing uploads too - should help with token expiry
  • Drive
    • Make DirMove more efficient and complain about moving the root
    • Create destination directory on Move()

v1.34 - 2016-11-06

  • New Features
    • Stop single file and --files-from operations iterating through the source bucket.
    • Stop removing failed upload to cloud storage remotes
    • Make ContentType be preserved for cloud to cloud copies
    • Add support to toggle bandwidth limits via SIGUSR2 - thanks Marco Paganini
    • rclone check shows count of hashes that couldn't be checked
    • rclone listremotes command
    • Support linux/arm64 build - thanks Fredrik Fornwall
    • Remove Authorization: lines from --dump-headers output
  • Bug Fixes
    • Ignore files with control characters in the names
    • Fix rclone move command
      • Delete src files which already existed in dst
      • Fix deletion of src file when dst file older
    • Fix rclone check on encrypted file systems
    • Make failed uploads not count as "Transferred"
    • Make sure high level retries show with -q
    • Use a vendor directory with godep for repeatable builds
  • rclone mount - FUSE
    • Implement FUSE mount options
      • --no-modtime, --debug-fuse, --read-only, --allow-non-empty, --allow-root, --allow-other
      • --default-permissions, --write-back-cache, --max-read-ahead, --umask, --uid, --gid
    • Add --dir-cache-time to control caching of directory entries
    • Implement seek for files opened for read (useful for video players)
      • with -no-seek flag to disable
    • Fix crash on 32 bit ARM (alignment of 64 bit counter)
    • ...and many more internal fixes and improvements!
  • Crypt
    • Don't show encrypted password in configurator to stop confusion
  • Amazon Drive
    • New wait for upload option --acd-upload-wait-per-gb
      • upload timeouts scale by file size and can be disabled
    • Add 502 Bad Gateway to list of errors we retry
    • Fix overwriting a file with a zero length file
    • Fix ACD file size warning limit - thanks Felix Bünemann
  • Local
    • Unix: implement -x/--one-file-system to stay on a single file system
      • thanks Durval Menezes and Luiz Carlos Rumbelsperger Viana
    • Windows: ignore the symlink bit on files
    • Windows: Ignore directory-based junction points
  • B2
    • Make sure each upload has at least one upload slot - fixes strange upload stats
    • Fix uploads when using crypt
    • Fix download of large files (sha1 mismatch)
    • Return error when we try to create a bucket which someone else owns
    • Update B2 docs with Data usage, and Crypt section - thanks Tomasz Mazur
  • S3
    • Command line and config file support for
      • Setting/overriding ACL - thanks Radek Šenfeld
      • Setting storage class - thanks Asko Tamm
  • Drive
    • Make exponential backoff work exactly as per Google specification
    • add .epub, .odp and .tsv as export formats.
  • Swift
    • Don't read metadata for directory marker objects

v1.33 - 2016-08-24

  • New Features
    • Implement encryption
      • data encrypted in NACL secretbox format
      • with optional file name encryption
    • New commands
      • rclone mount - implements FUSE mounting of remotes (EXPERIMENTAL)
        • works on Linux, FreeBSD and OS X (need testers for the last 2!)
      • rclone cat - outputs remote file or files to the terminal
      • rclone genautocomplete - command to make a bash completion script for rclone
    • Editing a remote using rclone config now goes through the wizard
    • Compile with go 1.7 - this fixes rclone on macOS Sierra and on 386 processors
    • Use cobra for sub commands and docs generation
  • drive
    • Document how to make your own client_id
  • s3
    • User-configurable Amazon S3 ACL (thanks Radek Šenfeld)
  • b2
    • Fix stats accounting for upload - no more jumping to 100% done
    • On cleanup delete hide marker if it is the current file
    • New B2 API endpoint (thanks Per Cederberg)
    • Set maximum backoff to 5 Minutes
  • onedrive
    • Fix URL escaping in file names - e.g. uploading files with + in them.
  • amazon cloud drive
    • Fix token expiry during large uploads
    • Work around 408 REQUEST_TIMEOUT and 504 GATEWAY_TIMEOUT errors
  • local
    • Fix filenames with invalid UTF-8 not being uploaded
    • Fix problem with some UTF-8 characters on OS X

v1.32 - 2016-07-13

  • Backblaze B2
    • Fix upload of files large files not in root

v1.31 - 2016-07-13

  • New Features
    • Reduce memory on sync by about 50%
    • Implement --no-traverse flag to stop copy traversing the destination remote.
      • This can be used to reduce memory usage down to the smallest possible.
      • Useful to copy a small number of files into a large destination folder.
    • Implement cleanup command for emptying trash / removing old versions of files
      • Currently B2 only
    • Single file handling improved
      • Now copied with --files-from
      • Automatically sets --no-traverse when copying a single file
    • Info on using installing with ansible - thanks Stefan Weichinger
    • Implement --no-update-modtime flag to stop rclone fixing the remote modified times.
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix move command - stop it running for overlapping Fses - this was causing data loss.
  • Local
    • Fix incomplete hashes - this was causing problems for B2.
  • Amazon Drive
    • Rename Amazon Cloud Drive to Amazon Drive - no changes to config file needed.
  • Swift
    • Add support for non-default project domain - thanks Antonio Messina.
  • S3
    • Add instructions on how to use rclone with minio.
    • Add ap-northeast-2 (Seoul) and ap-south-1 (Mumbai) regions.
    • Skip setting the modified time for objects > 5GB as it isn't possible.
  • Backblaze B2
    • Add --b2-versions flag so old versions can be listed and retrieved.
    • Treat 403 errors (e.g. cap exceeded) as fatal.
    • Implement cleanup command for deleting old file versions.
    • Make error handling compliant with B2 integrations notes.
    • Fix handling of token expiry.
    • Implement --b2-test-mode to set X-Bz-Test-Mode header.
    • Set cutoff for chunked upload to 200MB as per B2 guidelines.
    • Make upload multi-threaded.
  • Dropbox
    • Don't retry 461 errors.

v1.30 - 2016-06-18

  • New Features
    • Directory listing code reworked for more features and better error reporting (thanks to Klaus Post for help). This enables
      • Directory include filtering for efficiency
      • --max-depth parameter
      • Better error reporting
      • More to come
    • Retry more errors
    • Add --ignore-size flag - for uploading images to onedrive
    • Log -v output to stdout by default
    • Display the transfer stats in more human-readable form
    • Make 0 size files specifiable with --max-size 0b
    • Add b suffix so we can specify bytes in --bwlimit, --min-size, etc.
    • Use "password:" instead of "password>" prompt - thanks Klaus Post and Leigh Klotz
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fix retry doing one too many retries
  • Local
    • Fix problems with OS X and UTF-8 characters
  • Amazon Drive
    • Check a file exists before uploading to help with 408 Conflict errors
    • Reauth on 401 errors - this has been causing a lot of problems
    • Work around spurious 403 errors
    • Restart directory listings on error
  • Google Drive
    • Check a file exists before uploading to help with duplicates
    • Fix retry of multipart uploads
  • Backblaze B2
    • Implement large file uploading
  • S3
    • Add AES256 server-side encryption for - thanks Justin R. Wilson
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Make sure we don't use conflicting content types on upload
    • Add service account support - thanks Michal Witkowski
  • Swift
    • Add auth version parameter
    • Add domain option for openstack (v3 auth) - thanks Fabian Ruff

v1.29 - 2016-04-18

  • New Features
    • Implement -I, --ignore-times for unconditional upload
    • Improve dedupecommand
      • Now removes identical copies without asking
      • Now obeys --dry-run
      • Implement --dedupe-mode for non interactive running
        • --dedupe-mode interactive - interactive the default.
        • --dedupe-mode skip - removes identical files then skips anything left.
        • --dedupe-mode first - removes identical files then keeps the first one.
        • --dedupe-mode newest - removes identical files then keeps the newest one.
        • --dedupe-mode oldest - removes identical files then keeps the oldest one.
        • --dedupe-mode rename - removes identical files then renames the rest to be different.
  • Bug fixes
    • Make rclone check obey the --size-only flag.
    • Use "application/octet-stream" if discovered mime type is invalid.
    • Fix missing "quit" option when there are no remotes.
  • Google Drive
    • Increase default chunk size to 8 MB - increases upload speed of big files
    • Speed up directory listings and make more reliable
    • Add missing retries for Move and DirMove - increases reliability
    • Preserve mime type on file update
  • Backblaze B2
    • Enable mod time syncing
      • This means that B2 will now check modification times
      • It will upload new files to update the modification times
      • (there isn't an API to just set the mod time.)
      • If you want the old behaviour use --size-only.
    • Update API to new version
    • Fix parsing of mod time when not in metadata
  • Swift/Hubic
    • Don't return an MD5SUM for static large objects
  • S3
    • Fix uploading files bigger than 50GB

v1.28 - 2016-03-01

  • New Features
    • Configuration file encryption - thanks Klaus Post
    • Improve rclone config adding more help and making it easier to understand
    • Implement -u/--update so creation times can be used on all remotes
    • Implement --low-level-retries flag
    • Optionally disable gzip compression on downloads with --no-gzip-encoding
  • Bug fixes
    • Don't make directories if --dry-run set
    • Fix and document the move command
    • Fix redirecting stderr on unix-like OSes when using --log-file
    • Fix delete command to wait until all finished - fixes missing deletes.
  • Backblaze B2
    • Use one upload URL per go routine fixes more than one upload using auth token
    • Add pacing, retries and reauthentication - fixes token expiry problems
    • Upload without using a temporary file from local (and remotes which support SHA1)
    • Fix reading metadata for all files when it shouldn't have been
  • Drive
    • Fix listing drive documents at root
    • Disable copy and move for Google docs
  • Swift
    • Fix uploading of chunked files with non ASCII characters
    • Allow setting of storage_url in the config - thanks Xavier Lucas
  • S3
    • Allow IAM role and credentials from environment variables - thanks Brian Stengaard
    • Allow low privilege users to use S3 (check if directory exists during Mkdir) - thanks Jakub Gedeon
  • Amazon Drive
    • Retry on more things to make directory listings more reliable

v1.27 - 2016-01-31

  • New Features
    • Easier headless configuration with rclone authorize
    • Add support for multiple hash types - we now check SHA1 as well as MD5 hashes.
    • delete command which does obey the filters (unlike purge)
    • dedupe command to deduplicate a remote. Useful with Google Drive.
    • Add --ignore-existing flag to skip all files that exist on destination.
    • Add --delete-before, --delete-during, --delete-after flags.
    • Add --memprofile flag to debug memory use.
    • Warn the user about files with same name but different case
    • Make --include rules add their implicit exclude * at the end of the filter list
    • Deprecate compiling with go1.3
  • Amazon Drive
    • Fix download of files > 10 GB
    • Fix directory traversal ("Next token is expired") for large directory listings
    • Remove 409 conflict from error codes we will retry - stops very long pauses
  • Backblaze B2
    • SHA1 hashes now checked by rclone core
  • Drive
    • Add --drive-auth-owner-only to only consider files owned by the user - thanks Björn Harrtell
    • Export Google documents
  • Dropbox
    • Make file exclusion error controllable with -q
  • Swift
    • Fix upload from unprivileged user.
  • S3
    • Fix updating of mod times of files with + in.
  • Local
    • Add local file system option to disable UNC on Windows.

v1.26 - 2016-01-02

  • New Features
    • Yandex storage backend - thank you Dmitry Burdeev ("dibu")
    • Implement Backblaze B2 storage backend
    • Add --min-age and --max-age flags - thank you Adriano Aurélio Meirelles
    • Make ls/lsl/md5sum/size/check obey includes and excludes
  • Fixes
    • Fix crash in http logging
    • Upload releases to github too
  • Swift
    • Fix sync for chunked files
  • OneDrive
    • Re-enable server-side copy
    • Don't mask HTTP error codes with JSON decode error
  • S3
    • Fix corrupting Content-Type on mod time update (thanks Joseph Spurrier)

v1.25 - 2015-11-14

  • New features
    • Implement Hubic storage system
  • Fixes
    • Fix deletion of some excluded files without --delete-excluded
      • This could have deleted files unexpectedly on sync
      • Always check first with --dry-run!
  • Swift
    • Stop SetModTime losing metadata (e.g. X-Object-Manifest)
      • This could have caused data loss for files > 5GB in size
    • Use ContentType from Object to avoid lookups in listings
  • OneDrive
    • disable server-side copy as it seems to be broken at Microsoft

v1.24 - 2015-11-07

  • New features
    • Add support for Microsoft OneDrive
    • Add --no-check-certificate option to disable server certificate verification
    • Add async readahead buffer for faster transfer of big files
  • Fixes
    • Allow spaces in remotes and check remote names for validity at creation time
    • Allow '&' and disallow ':' in Windows filenames.
  • Swift
    • Ignore directory marker objects where appropriate - allows working with Hubic
    • Don't delete the container if fs wasn't at root
  • S3
    • Don't delete the bucket if fs wasn't at root
  • Google Cloud Storage
    • Don't delete the bucket if fs wasn't at root

v1.23 - 2015-10-03

  • New features
    • Implement rclone size for measuring remotes
  • Fixes
    • Fix headless config for drive and gcs
    • Tell the user they should try again if the webserver method failed
    • Improve output of --dump-headers
  • S3
    • Allow anonymous access to public buckets
  • Swift
    • Stop chunked operations logging "Failed to read info: Object Not Found"
    • Use Content-Length on uploads for extra reliability

v1.22 - 2015-09-28

  • Implement rsync like include and exclude flags
  • swift
    • Support files > 5GB - thanks Sergey Tolmachev

v1.21 - 2015-09-22

  • New features
    • Display individual transfer progress
    • Make lsl output times in localtime
  • Fixes
    • Fix allowing user to override credentials again in Drive, GCS and ACD
  • Amazon Drive
    • Implement compliant pacing scheme
  • Google Drive
    • Make directory reads concurrent for increased speed.

v1.20 - 2015-09-15

  • New features
    • Amazon Drive support
    • Oauth support redone - fix many bugs and improve usability
      • Use "golang.org/x/oauth2" as oauth library of choice
      • Improve oauth usability for smoother initial signup
      • drive, googlecloudstorage: optionally use auto config for the oauth token
    • Implement --dump-headers and --dump-bodies debug flags
    • Show multiple matched commands if abbreviation too short
    • Implement server-side move where possible
  • local
    • Always use UNC paths internally on Windows - fixes a lot of bugs
  • dropbox
    • force use of our custom transport which makes timeouts work
  • Thanks to Klaus Post for lots of help with this release

v1.19 - 2015-08-28

  • New features
    • Server side copies for s3/swift/drive/dropbox/gcs
    • Move command - uses server-side copies if it can
    • Implement --retries flag - tries 3 times by default
    • Build for plan9/amd64 and solaris/amd64 too
  • Fixes
    • Make a current version download with a fixed URL for scripting
    • Ignore rmdir in limited fs rather than throwing error
  • dropbox
    • Increase chunk size to improve upload speeds massively
    • Issue an error message when trying to upload bad file name

v1.18 - 2015-08-17

  • drive
    • Add --drive-use-trash flag so rclone trashes instead of deletes
    • Add "Forbidden to download" message for files with no downloadURL
  • dropbox
    • Remove datastore
      • This was deprecated and it caused a lot of problems
      • Modification times and MD5SUMs no longer stored
    • Fix uploading files > 2GB
  • s3
    • use official AWS SDK from github.com/aws/aws-sdk-go
    • NB will most likely require you to delete and recreate remote
    • enable multipart upload which enables files > 5GB
    • tested with Ceph / RadosGW / S3 emulation
    • many thanks to Sam Liston and Brian Haymore at the Utah Center for High Performance Computing for a Ceph test account
  • misc
    • Show errors when reading the config file
    • Do not print stats in quiet mode - thanks Leonid Shalupov
    • Add FAQ
    • Fix created directories not obeying umask
    • Linux installation instructions - thanks Shimon Doodkin

v1.17 - 2015-06-14

  • dropbox: fix case insensitivity issues - thanks Leonid Shalupov

v1.16 - 2015-06-09

  • Fix uploading big files which was causing timeouts or panics
  • Don't check md5sum after download with --size-only

v1.15 - 2015-06-06

  • Add --checksum flag to only discard transfers by MD5SUM - thanks Alex Couper
  • Implement --size-only flag to sync on size not checksum & modtime
  • Expand docs and remove duplicated information
  • Document rclone's limitations with directories
  • dropbox: update docs about case insensitivity

v1.14 - 2015-05-21

  • local: fix encoding of non utf-8 file names - fixes a duplicate file problem
  • drive: docs about rate limiting
  • google cloud storage: Fix compile after API change in "google.golang.org/api/storage/v1"

v1.13 - 2015-05-10

  • Revise documentation (especially sync)
  • Implement --timeout and --conntimeout
  • s3: ignore etags from multipart uploads which aren't md5sums

v1.12 - 2015-03-15

  • drive: Use chunked upload for files above a certain size
  • drive: add --drive-chunk-size and --drive-upload-cutoff parameters
  • drive: switch to insert from update when a failed copy deletes the upload
  • core: Log duplicate files if they are detected

v1.11 - 2015-03-04

  • swift: add region parameter
  • drive: fix crash on failed to update remote mtime
  • In remote paths, change native directory separators to /
  • Add synchronization to ls/lsl/lsd output to stop corruptions
  • Ensure all stats/log messages to go stderr
  • Add --log-file flag to log everything (including panics) to file
  • Make it possible to disable stats printing with --stats=0
  • Implement --bwlimit to limit data transfer bandwidth

v1.10 - 2015-02-12

  • s3: list an unlimited number of items
  • Fix getting stuck in the configurator

v1.09 - 2015-02-07

  • windows: Stop drive letters (e.g. C:) getting mixed up with remotes (e.g. drive:)
  • local: Fix directory separators on Windows
  • drive: fix rate limit exceeded errors

v1.08 - 2015-02-04

  • drive: fix subdirectory listing to not list entire drive
  • drive: Fix SetModTime
  • dropbox: adapt code to recent library changes

v1.07 - 2014-12-23

  • google cloud storage: fix memory leak

v1.06 - 2014-12-12

  • Fix "Couldn't find home directory" on OSX
  • swift: Add tenant parameter
  • Use new location of Google API packages

v1.05 - 2014-08-09

  • Improved tests and consequently lots of minor fixes
  • core: Fix race detected by go race detector
  • core: Fixes after running errcheck
  • drive: reset root directory on Rmdir and Purge
  • fs: Document that Purger returns error on empty directory, test and fix
  • google cloud storage: fix ListDir on subdirectory
  • google cloud storage: re-read metadata in SetModTime
  • s3: make reading metadata more reliable to work around eventual consistency problems
  • s3: strip trailing / from ListDir()
  • swift: return directories without / in ListDir

v1.04 - 2014-07-21

  • google cloud storage: Fix crash on Update

v1.03 - 2014-07-20

  • swift, s3, dropbox: fix updated files being marked as corrupted
  • Make compile with go 1.1 again

v1.02 - 2014-07-19

  • Implement Dropbox remote
  • Implement Google Cloud Storage remote
  • Verify Md5sums and Sizes after copies
  • Remove times from "ls" command - lists sizes only
  • Add add "lsl" - lists times and sizes
  • Add "md5sum" command

v1.01 - 2014-07-04

  • drive: fix transfer of big files using up lots of memory

v1.00 - 2014-07-03

  • drive: fix whole second dates

v0.99 - 2014-06-26

  • Fix --dry-run not working
  • Make compatible with go 1.1

v0.98 - 2014-05-30

  • s3: Treat missing Content-Length as 0 for some ceph installations
  • rclonetest: add file with a space in

v0.97 - 2014-05-05

  • Implement copying of single files
  • s3 & swift: support paths inside containers/buckets

v0.96 - 2014-04-24

  • drive: Fix multiple files of same name being created
  • drive: Use o.Update and fs.Put to optimise transfers
  • Add version number, -V and --version

v0.95 - 2014-03-28

  • rclone.org: website, docs and graphics
  • drive: fix path parsing

v0.94 - 2014-03-27

  • Change remote format one last time
  • GNU style flags

v0.93 - 2014-03-16

  • drive: store token in config file
  • cross compile other versions
  • set strict permissions on config file

v0.92 - 2014-03-15

  • Config fixes and --config option

v0.91 - 2014-03-15

  • Make config file

v0.90 - 2013-06-27

  • Project named rclone

v0.00 - 2012-11-18

  • Project started
