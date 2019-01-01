Rclone - rsync for cloud storage

Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from:

  • 1Fichier
  • Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) Object Storage System (OSS)
  • Amazon Drive (See note)
  • Amazon S3
  • Backblaze B2
  • Box
  • Ceph
  • C14
  • DigitalOcean Spaces
  • Dreamhost
  • Dropbox
  • FTP
  • Google Cloud Storage
  • Google Drive
  • Google Photos
  • HTTP
  • Hubic
  • Jottacloud
  • IBM COS S3
  • Koofr
  • Memset Memstore
  • Mega
  • Microsoft Azure Blob Storage
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Minio
  • Nextcloud
  • OVH
  • OpenDrive
  • Openstack Swift
  • Oracle Cloud Storage
  • ownCloud
  • pCloud
  • premiumize.me
  • put.io
  • QingStor
  • Rackspace Cloud Files
  • rsync.net
  • Scaleway
  • SFTP
  • Wasabi
  • WebDAV
  • Yandex Disk
  • The local filesystem

Features

  • MD5/SHA1 hashes checked at all times for file integrity
  • Timestamps preserved on files
  • Partial syncs supported on a whole file basis
  • Copy mode to just copy new/changed files
  • Sync (one way) mode to make a directory identical
  • Check mode to check for file hash equality
  • Can sync to and from network, eg two different cloud accounts
  • Encryption backend
  • Cache backend
  • Union backend
  • Optional FUSE mount (rclone mount)
  • Multi-threaded downloads to local disk
  • Can serve local or remote files over HTTP/WebDav/FTP/SFTP/dlna
  • Experimental Web based GUI

Links

Share and Enjoy.

Twitter.
Facebook.
Reddit.

Links.

Rclone forum.
Github project.
Rclone slack.
Rclone Wiki.
Donate.
@njcw