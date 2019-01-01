Rclone - rsync for cloud storage
Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from:
- 1Fichier
- Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) Object Storage System (OSS)
- Amazon Drive
(See note)
- Amazon S3
- Backblaze B2
- Box
- Ceph
- C14
- DigitalOcean Spaces
- Dreamhost
- Dropbox
- FTP
- Google Cloud Storage
- Google Drive
- Google Photos
- HTTP
- Hubic
- Jottacloud
- IBM COS S3
- Koofr
- Memset Memstore
- Mega
- Microsoft Azure Blob Storage
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Minio
- Nextcloud
- OVH
- OpenDrive
- Openstack Swift
- Oracle Cloud Storage
- ownCloud
- pCloud
- premiumize.me
- put.io
- QingStor
- Rackspace Cloud Files
- rsync.net
- Scaleway
- SFTP
- Wasabi
- WebDAV
- Yandex Disk
- The local filesystem
Features
- MD5/SHA1 hashes checked at all times for file integrity
- Timestamps preserved on files
- Partial syncs supported on a whole file basis
- Copy mode to just copy new/changed files
- Sync (one way) mode to make a directory identical
- Check mode to check for file hash equality
- Can sync to and from network, eg two different cloud accounts
- Encryption backend
- Cache backend
- Union backend
- Optional FUSE mount (rclone mount)
- Multi-threaded downloads to local disk
- Can serve local or remote files over HTTP/WebDav/FTP/SFTP/dlna
- Experimental Web based GUI
Links