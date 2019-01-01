Rclone - rsync for cloud storage

Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from:

Features

MD5/SHA1 hashes checked at all times for file integrity

Timestamps preserved on files

Partial syncs supported on a whole file basis

Copy mode to just copy new/changed files

Sync (one way) mode to make a directory identical

Check mode to check for file hash equality

Can sync to and from network, eg two different cloud accounts

Encryption backend

Cache backend

Union backend

Optional FUSE mount (rclone mount)

Multi-threaded downloads to local disk

Can serve local or remote files over HTTP/WebDav/FTP/SFTP/dlna

Experimental Web based GUI

